Jun. 18, 2021

La meta

A partir de la experiencia que fue adquiriendo en este tipo de situaciones, escribió su libro "The Goal" ("La meta" en español) que publicaría en 1984 convirtiéndose en un gran éxito

La meta

  1. 1. “Morir antes que esclavos vivir” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Administración de Empresas Tania Ramirez Olivera Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos LA META Eliyahu Goldratt 4.1. Introducción Eliyahu Goldratt fue un doctor en física israelí que, tras abandonar el mundo académico, lideró una empresa de desarrollo de software para la optimización de las plantas de producción a finales de los años 70 y principios de los 80. Durante esta etapa, Goldratt se encontraba con frecuencia con que las empresas presentaban limitaciones que impedían sacar el máximo provecho a su software. Estas limitaciones estaban, en la mayoría de los casos, relacionadas con antiguos hábitos de comportamiento, suposiciones que se daban por totalmente ciertas, políticas de empresa desactualizadas, etc. A partir de la experiencia que fue adquiriendo en este tipo de situaciones, escribió su libro “The Goal” (“La meta” en español) que publicaría en 1984 convirtiéndose en un gran éxito. 1 La historia que se narra en “La Meta” es la de un gerente de planta que se encuentra en una fábrica a punto del cierre definitivo, esto hace que el reaccione ante los problemas que tiene de frente, y por medio de análisis y consejos de sus colaboradores y conocidos logra visualizar un panorama más amplio de todo lo que está sucediendo, y logra superar los obstáculos que se le presentan, y la planta pasa a ser un lugar con éxito. 4.1.1 Historia/descripción “The Goal”, o “La meta” en español, es el primer libro de Eliyahu Goldratt, publicado en 1984, y que se convirtió rápidamente en un best seller. A pesar de ser un libro sobre la gestión de la producción, Goldratt le dio un formato innovador, a modo de novela. En ella se narra la historia de Alex, el protagonista, que vuelve a su ciudad natal para ocupar el puesto de responsable de una de las plantas de fabricación de la empresa para la que trabaja. Al poco, descubrirá que la planta está en una situación desesperada y sus superiores le darán un ultimátum: o mejora la rentabilidad de la fábrica en tres meses o se cierra. La historia va contando cómo Alex va superando progresivamente las diferentes dificultades, típicas en muchas fábricas reales, así como sus consecuencias en su vida personal. Bajo este marco, Goldratt va introduciendo los conceptos de la teoría de las restricciones aplicados a situaciones de la vida real. Tras más de tres décadas, “La meta” sigue siendo uno de los libros más populares de la gestión empresarial y es usado por universidades de todo el mundo. Los más altos responsables de algunas de las multinacionales más exitosas de la actualidad han declarado en entrevistas a medios que “The Goal” está entre los libros que más les han ayudado y que recomiendan a todos sus directivos. 4.1.2 Autor De Eli Goldratt la revista Fortune dijo que es un “gurú del mundo empresarial” y Business Week lo calificó como un “genio”. La Meta es una novela ágil y cautivante, que transcurre en el mundo
  2. 2. “Morir antes que esclavos vivir” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Administración de Empresas Tania Ramirez Olivera Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos de los negocios, a través de una entretenida narración describe un método infalible para mejorar los resultados de la empresa. En esta obra se desarrolla la Teoría de las restricciones, un hallazgo del autor, que atraviesa todas las dificultades, dudas y errores que pueden interponerse durante su aplicación, y las correspondientes soluciones. El escenario de La Meta es una fábrica, pero las ideas, la forma de pensar y abordar los problemas que propone aquí el autor - como lo atestiguan los distintos entrevistados por David Whitford y podrían hacerlo miles de ejecutivos de todo el mundo que pusieron en práctica sus consejos - son eficaces en cualquier tipo de organización. 2 4.2. Desarrollo 4.2.1. Alex Rogo analiza Alex Rogo analiza sobre los siguientes aspectos a considerar para el cumplimiento de la meta:  Activar un recurso y utilizar un recurso no son la misma cosa. La utilización de un recurso nos acerca a la meta y nos mejora las ganancias. La activación tiene como objetivo únicamente evitar tiempos ociosos. En muchas ocasiones es preferible, tener un trabajador sin hacer nada que liberar inventario y ponerlo a trabajar porque esto aumentaría innecesariamente el inventario y por consiguiente los costos de operación.  Un tiempo ganado en un recurso no cuello de botella es una ilusión. Es un espejismo porque esto no va a mejorar las utilidades sino, acumulara más inventarios. Podríamos generalizar la teoría presentada en el libro sobre procesos productivos de la siguiente manera:  Paso 1. Identificar los cuellos de botella del sistema. Restricciones.  Paso 2. Decidir cómo explotar los cuellos de botella.  Paso 3. Subordinar todo lo demás a la decisión de paso anterior.  Paso 4. Elevar los cuellos de botella o restricciones del sistema.  Paso 5. Si en uno de los pasos anteriores se ha roto un cuello de botella regresar al paso 1, pero no permitir que la INERCIA, sea la causa de restricciones en el sistema. 3 Es importante agregar que todas estas innovaciones implican un cambio cultural. En el pasado el costo era lo más importante, el mejoramiento ha sido interpretado como sinónimo de ahorro en costo. La gente se concentra en reducir el gasto de operación como si fuera el indicador más importante. Se debe cambiar la escala de importancia, pasar del mundo de los costos al mundo del ingreso y adoptar un proceso de mejora continua. 4.2.2. La meta eliyahu goldratt online En su libro “The Goal”, Eliyahu cuenta la historia de un director de planta llamado Alex Rogo que intenta por todos los medios salvar su planta aplicando una estrategia de 90 días para maximizar la producción y la productividad. El principal problema que tiene es la falta de productividad en términos de calidad del producto y tiempo de producción. Todos sus rivales son más eficientes, lo que le sitúa en una posición peor. Se encuentra en una situación en la que los propietarios de la planta decidirán cerrarla si su producción no mejora. Jonás, un cirujano, le ayuda a salvar la planta ayudándole a conseguir sus objetivos. El objetivo principal ahora era tratar de mejorar la
  3. 3. “Morir antes que esclavos vivir” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Administración de Empresas Tania Ramirez Olivera Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos eficiencia de la planta y la capacidad de los puntos de restricción para aumentar el rendimiento o la producción de la planta. Cuando esto se lograba, la planta funcionaba al máximo de su capacidad, con todos los recursos utilizados al máximo de su potencial. Todas las empresas existen para ganar dinero, y la fabricación no es una excepción. Este caso no es una excepción, y Alex, con la ayuda de Jonah, es capaz de cuantificar los factores que influyen en esta posición. Los parámetros son el rendimiento de las existencias, el inventario y los gastos de explotación. El rendimiento de las existencias es la cantidad de dinero que se obtiene a través de las ventas, el inventario es el precio de las materias primas y los gastos de explotación son los costes de convertir las materias primas en rendimiento de las existencias. Como resultado, descubrieron que el objetivo de toda organización es maximizar el rendimiento y reducir o eliminar el inventario y los gastos de explotación. 4 4.2.3. Limitaciones La metodología de esta teoría se basa buscar la limitación del sistema estudiado y se compone de cinco puntos:  Primer paso, identificar las restricciones del sistema (el eslabón más débil)  Segundo paso, diferenciar las restricciones físicas y políticas  Tercer paso, subordinar todo lo demás a la decisión tomada  Cuarto paso, elevar (superar) las restricciones del sistema  Quinto pasó, si se rompe una restricción, no permitir la rutina y volver al primer pasó Existen tres posibles tipos de limitaciones:  Limitaciones físicas: son por ejemplo los recursos personales o materiales  Limitaciones políticas: son por ejemplo las reglas empresariales  Limitaciones de mercado: por ejemplo los producidos por el propio mercado al que se dirige la empresa. La TOC exige definir un problema con precisión, pues un problema no está bien definido hasta que no puede representarse como un conflicto entre dos condiciones necesarias. 5 4.2.4. Datos Curiosos Más de 3 millones de ejemplares vendidos en el mundo  “Es posible que una fábrica sea un entorno inverosímil para una novela; sin embargo este libro ha sido enormemente eficaz.” Tom Peters.  “Los hombres y mujeres de negocios que están leyendo La Meta, están haciendo ahora el mejor trabajo de sus vidas.” Success Magazine.  Posiblemente uno de los libros de negocios más importante jamás escrito, que cambió el modo de hacer negocios en el mundo.  Incluye entrevistas al autor y a ejecutivos que aplicaron sus ideas por David Whitford, Editor General, Fortune Small Business.
  4. 4. “Morir antes que esclavos vivir” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Administración de Empresas Tania Ramirez Olivera Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 4.3. Conclusión Escrita como una novela de acción, La Meta es el emocionante relato que está transformando el pensamiento de los directivos de todo el mundo occidental. En esta obra se desarrolla la Teoría de las restricciones, un hallazgo del autor, que atraviesa todas las dificultades, dudas y errores que pueden interponerse durante su aplicación, y las correspondientes soluciones. 4.4. Referencias 1. http://www.atoxgrupo.com/website/noticias/teoria-de-las-restricciones 2. https://tienda.sophosenlinea.com/libro/la-meta-_45751 3. http://rincondelsueko.blogspot.com/2015/04/la-meta-un-proceso-de-mejora-continua.html 4. https://ayvisa.es/empresa/ensayo-la-meta-eliyahu-goldratt/ 5. https://www.projectmanager.soy/tag/proyectos/ 4.5. Videos 1. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKFTendaV7s La meta, un proceso de mejora continua nos da los conceptos y las bases necesarias para liderar una fábrica eficientemente dando conceptos básicos basados en el sentido común y su aplicación en la vida cotidiana. 2. Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EosbS7-KsLM “La Meta” es una novela escrita por Eliyahu M. Goldratt, y lo que pretende es darnos una visión más innovadora de la empresa occidental. Para ello, el autor nos sitúa en una planta, dirigida por un empresario llamado Álex Rogo.
  5. 5. “Morir antes que esclavos vivir” UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Administración de Empresas Tania Ramirez Olivera Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Link: https://prezi.com/rbutsusq3wwq/la-meta-eliyahu-goldratt/

