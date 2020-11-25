Successfully reported this slideshow.
Προτάσεις δραστηριοτήτων και διδακτικής αξιοποίησης του παραμυθιού «Ο Ακανθούλης» (για το Νηπιαγωγείο και την Α΄ Δημοτικού)
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ Ι Πριν διαβάσεις το βιβλίο… 1. Γνωρίζω τη συγγραφέα του βιβλίου. Γνωρίζω την εικονογράφο του βιβλίου 2. Γλωσσι...
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙΙ 3. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για τη Γλώσσα Το κόμικ του «Ακανθούλη» Η «σκισμένη σελίδα» του Ακανθούλη Τ...
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙΙΙ Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για τα Μαθηματικά Προσθέσεις και Αφαιρέσεις του Ακανθούλη Τα 40 ποδαράκια τη...
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙV Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για την πληροφορική Ζωγραφίζοντας στο λογισμικό Tux Paint Φτιάχνοντας ψηφιακή...
ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ V Διδακτική διασύνδεση του Ακανθούλη με τις Τέχνες Επεξεργασία έργων τέχνης με αξιοποίηση της μεθόδου Perkins ...
Α ΄μέρος ή… …πριν διαβάσεις το βιβλίο: Ας γνωρίσουμε τη συγγραφέα και την εικονογράφο του βιβλίου.
Έχω ταξιδέψει και έχω μελετήσει πολλά . Ήμουν επίσης για πολλά χρόνια . Κάποια στιγμή να προσπαθήσω και εγώ να για . από α...
βιβλία δασκάλα σκέφτηκα γράψω παιδιά «Ακανθούλης» Συνοδευτικές κάρτες αναφοράς για το βιογραφικό της συγγραφέως.
Και να μερικά ακόμα από τα παιδικά βιβλία που έχω γράψει.
στη , αλλά μόλις μεγάλωσα, ήρθα να μείνω στην . Η μεγάλη μου είναι να παιδικά . Είμαι η Lise-Lotte Iversen (διαβάζομαι Λίσ...
γεννήθηκα Δανία Ελλάδα αγάπη εικονογραφώ Συνοδευτικές κάρτες αναφοράς για το βιογραφικό της εικονογράφου. βιβλία
Και να μερικά από τα παιδικά βιβλία που έχω εικονογραφήσει.
Β ΄μέρος ή….. ΌΧΙ, δεν έφτασε ακόμα η ώρα να διαβάσεις το βιβλίο! Τι θα’λεγες για μερικά γλωσσικά παιχνίδια…προθέρμανσης;
Ομάδες υποκοριστικών κλεισμένες σε….βαζάκια: κόψε και κόλλησε τις εικόνες της ιστορίας στο σωστό βαζάκι. Πόσες έβαλες σε κ...
Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Αγκάθια έχω μα τριαντάφυλλο δεν είμαι. Φίδι σαν δω, μπαλίτσα θα γίνω για να προστατευτώ. Τι ε...
Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Άσπρο είμαι και απαλό. Μήπως νομίζεις πως είμαι σύννεφο στον ουρανό; Κι αν δεν είμαι συννεφάκ...
Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Μάτια γουρλωτά και νύχια γαμψά. Παραμύθια όποιος διαβάζει, συχνά θα με βρει, μιας κι είμαι γι...
Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Έχω όνομα μακρύ, μα μέγεθος μικρό. Αν δυσκολεύεσαι πολύ, μέτρησε των ποδιών μου τον αριθμό κα...
Παρατήρησε με την ομάδα σου το εξώφυλλο του βιβλίου. Βάλτε μπόλικη φαντασία και καταγράψτε τις ιδέες σας σχετικά με όσα σκ...
Γ ΄μέρος ή….. Ας γνωρίσουμε τον ήρωα της ιστορίας.
Η ταυτότητα του «Ακανθούλη»: Συμπλήρωσε την ταυτότητα του ήρωα της ιστορίας.
Θα ήθελες να φτιάξεις και εσύ τη δική σου ταυτότητα;
Συμπληρώνω τον πίνακα αναφοράς του Ακανθούλη Ο Ακανθούλης… θαυμάζει το τρελαίνεται να τρώει ζει στο έχει φοβάται το θέλει ...
Ώραγιαδιασκέδαση:τιλεςναφτιάξειςτοπαζλτουΑκανθούλη. Κόψετακομμάτιακαιμετάπροσπάθησενατασυναρμολογήσειςπάλι….
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη
Το κόμικ του «Ακανθούλη»: Τι θα έλεγες να συμπλήρωνες με την ομάδα σου τα μπαλόνια διαλόγου στην εικονογραφημένη ιστορία; ...
Ωχ! Μία σελίδα του βιβλίου σκίστηκε. Μπορείς να ξαναφτιάξεις το κείμενο και την εικόνα, δουλεύοντας μαζί με την ομάδα σου;
Ο Ακανθούλης έπαιζε με τους φίλους του κουτρουβάλες, τραμπάλα και κρυφτό. Εσύ ποια παιχνίδια θα διάλεγες να παίξεις μαζί τ...
Ο Ακανθούλης ζητάει άσπρα μπουκλάκια σαν εκείνα που έχουν τα αρνάκια. Ώρα να χρησιμοποιήσεις και πάλι τη φαντασία σου και ...
Θυμάσαι τους φίλους του Ακανθούλη; Τα ονόματά τους μπερδεύτηκαν. Ένωσε τον κάθε φίλο με το σωστό όνομα.
Ωχ! Ο τυπογράφος έκανε λάθος τρομερό και «κόλλησε» τις λέξεις της πρότασης χωρίς να αφήσει μεταξύ τους ούτε ένα κενό. Προσ...
«Η ανακατεμένη φράση»: Βάλε τις καρτέλες στη σειρά για να φτιάξεις τη φράση. Μην ξεχάσεις στο τέλος να βάλεις την τελεία. ...
Οι «σπασμένες» λέξεις: Ο ποντικούλης της ιστορίας έκανε ζημιά. Έσκισε μια σελίδα και τώρα οι λέξεις χωρίστηκαν στα δυο. Έν...
Κόβω και κολλώ τις εικόνες της ιστορίας με τη σωστή σειρά ξεκινώντας από την κουκίδα και ακολουθώντας τα βέλη. Δες το συνο...
Αυτό είναι το συνοδευτικό φύλλο εργασίας
Το κρυπτόλεξο του Ακανθούλη. Βρες και κύκλωσε μερικούς από τους ήρωες του παραμυθιού, τον Ακανθούλη, τη χελώνα, τον σκίουρ...
Το σταυρόλεξο του Ακανθούλη και των φίλων του ΑΚΑΝΘΟΥΛΗΣ ΛΑΓΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τα
«Ξαφνικά ο Ακανθούλης είδε ένα πανέμορφο, κάτασπρο αρνάκι να χοροπηδάει όλο χάρη και καμάρι»: Ζωγράφισε στους κύκλους τόσα...
Η κομμώτρια, η σαρανταποδαρούσα, είχε 40 ποδαράκια και ενθουσιασμένη χτυπάει παλαμάκια. Ώρα να χρησιμοποιήσεις τη φαντασία...
Ένα χαϊκού για τον Ακανθούλη… Θυμάσαι πώς φτιάχνουμε ένα χαϊκού; 5 συλλαβές στον πρώτο στίχο, 7 στον δεύτερο και άλλες 5 σ...
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τα Πάρε πινέλα και μπογιές, τέμπερες ή νερομπογιές, μαρκαδόρους ή ξυλομπογιές και ζωγράφισ...
Συμπληρώνω την εικόνα με τη δύναμη της φαντασίας.
«H σκισμένη σελίδα»: μία σελίδα από την ιστορία του Ακανθούλη σκίστηκε. Τι θα έλεγες να συνεργαστείς με τον διπλανό σου κα...
Θυμάσαι αυτό το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο από την ιστορία του Ακανθούλη; Συμπλήρωσε την εικόνα με τη δύναμη της φαντασίας σο...
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη Το ξέρεις βέβαια ότι ο Ακανθούλης, σαν σκαντζόχοιρος που είναι πέφτει τον χειμώνα σε χε...
Τρώει για να «αποθηκεύσει» τροφή για τον χειμώνα. Σκάβει μια τρύπα στο χώμα για να κοιμηθεί. Πέφτει σε νάρκη χειμερινή. Τη...
ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΦΙΔΙ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖ...
ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΦΙΔΙ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚ...
ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΦΙΔΙ ΦΙΔΙ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΑΡΚ...
Χ Ε Ι Μ Ε Ρ Ι Α
Ν Α Ρ Κ Η Συμπληρώνω τις λέξεις, παρατηρώντας τις εικόνες και τα γράμματα που δίνονται.
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη
Σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκαντζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκανζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει ...
Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για την
Άνοιξε το πρόγραμμα Tux Paint και ζωγράφισε την αγαπημένη σου σκηνή από την ιστορία. Ύστερα εκτύπωσε την ζωγραφιά σου.
Τι θα έλεγες να φτιάξεις με την ομάδα σου τη δική σας ηλεκτρονική ιστορία με ήρωα τον Ακανθούλη. Θα ήταν καλή ευκαιρία να ...
Αγωγή Υγείας και
Τα συναισθήματα του Ακανθούλη: Παρατήρησε προσεκτικά τις εικόνες και γράψε κάτω από την κάθε εικόνα το συναίσθημα του ήρωα.
Στη δύσκολη στιγμή όλη γύρισαν την πλάτη στον Ακανθούλη… εκτός από τον τυφλοπόντικα. Γίνε και εσύ φιλαράκι του ήρωα και ψι...
Όταν ήταν λυπημένος, ο Ακανθούλης προτιμούσε να τρώει σταφύλια. Εσύ, τις στιγμές που η λύπη σου «χτυπάει την πόρτα», τι κά...
Τι να σκέφτεται ο Ακανθούλης; Γράψε τη σκέψη του, όπως τη φαντάζεσαι, μέσα στο συννεφάκι της σκέψης.
Μπαίνω για λίγο στη θέση του ήρωα. Τι θα έκανες εσύ, αν ήσουν στη θέση του Ακανθούλη και έπρεπε να αποφασίσεις; Προσπάθησε...
Παιχνίδια μνήμης και
Εικόνα, εικόνα, τι θέλεις να μας πεις; Παρατηρήστε με την ομάδα σου το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο και επινοήστε ερωτήσεις για...
Έχετε στα χέρια σας τις ερωτήσεις που σκέφτηκε μία από τις ομάδες σε σχέση με το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο που βλέπετε στα α...
Παράλληλο κείμενο σε διάγραμμα Venn
Εργαστείτε σε ομάδες και προσπαθήστε να βρείτε ομοιότητες και διαφορές ανάμεσα στις δύο ιστορίες. Τις ομοιότητες θα τις ση...
Διδακτική διασύνδεση του παραμυθιού με τις
«Hedgehog» http://www.magicaldaydream.com/2 013/09/17-hedgehog-painting.html
Anastasia Grygorieva “Hedgehogs” http://fineartamerica.com/featured/hedgehogs-anastasiia-grygorieva.html
Ann Boux– “Cute hedgehogs” http://www.famous-artists.net/the-moon/
Sue Townsend-“Hedgehog in Autumn Leaves” http://www.minigallery.co.uk/Sue_Townse nd/art53654/
Ας θυμηθούμε την τεχνική της Όρατης Σκέψης
Υιοθετώντας την τεχνική της Ορατής Σκέψης (Δείγμα Φύλλου εργασίας 2)
Υιοθετώντας την τεχνική της Ορατής Σκέψης: με την ομάδα σου παρατηρήστε τον πίνακα ζωγραφικής και συμπληρώστε όπως μπορείτ...
με σκαντζόχοιρους
Προμηθεύσου διάφορα υλικά και αποφάσισε με την ομάδα σου ποια από τις 3 κατασκευές που προτείνονται θα ήθελες να κάνεις. Κ...
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"
Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"

Δραστηριότητες για το παραμύθι

Δραστηριότητες και προτάσεις φύλλων εργασίας για το παραμύθι "Ο Ακανθούλης"

  1. 1. Προτάσεις δραστηριοτήτων και διδακτικής αξιοποίησης του παραμυθιού «Ο Ακανθούλης» (για το Νηπιαγωγείο και την Α΄ Δημοτικού)
  2. 2. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ Ι Πριν διαβάσεις το βιβλίο… 1. Γνωρίζω τη συγγραφέα του βιβλίου. Γνωρίζω την εικονογράφο του βιβλίου 2. Γλωσσικά παιχνίδια Υποκοριστικά Αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Ας γνωρίσουμε τον ήρωα της ιστορίας Η ταυτότητα του «Ακανθούλη» και… η δική σου Ο Πίνακας Αναφοράς του «Ακανθούλη»
  3. 3. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙΙ 3. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για τη Γλώσσα Το κόμικ του «Ακανθούλη» Η «σκισμένη σελίδα» του Ακανθούλη Τα παιχνίδια του Ακανθούλη Παίζοντας με τα αντίθετα….επίθετα Οι φίλοι του Ακανθούλη Λάθος στο…τυπογραφείο Η ανακατεμένη φράση Οι «σπασμένες» λέξεις Βάζω την ιστορία του Ακανθούλη στη σωστή σειρά Το κρυπτόλεξο του Ακανθούλη Το σταυρόλεξο του Ακανθούλη και των φίλων του
  4. 4. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙΙΙ Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για τα Μαθηματικά Προσθέσεις και Αφαιρέσεις του Ακανθούλη Τα 40 ποδαράκια της σαρανταποδαρούσας Μετρώντας 17 συλλαβές στο χαϊκού του Ακανθούλη • για τα Εικαστικά Αποτυπώνοντας με τη φαντασία στιγμιότυπα της ιστορίας…. • για τη Μελέτη Περιβάλλοντος Ο «Ακανθούλης» ετοιμάζεται για ύπνο χειμερινό Το ντόμινο των ζώων που πέφτουν σε χειμερία νάρκη Η «ακροστιχίδα» των ζώων σε χειμερία νάρκη • για τη Μουσική Ας συνθέσουμε το τραγούδι του «Ακανθούλη»
  5. 5. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ ΙV Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες • για την πληροφορική Ζωγραφίζοντας στο λογισμικό Tux Paint Φτιάχνοντας ψηφιακή online ιστορία στο Storybird Αγωγή Υγείας και συναισθήματα «Ανοικτά» φύλλα εργασίας Παιχνίδια Μνήμης και Δημιουργικής Σκέψης Προσπαθώ να θυμηθώ και συμπληρώνω το σωστό. Σκέφτομαι δημιουργικά Παράλληλο κείμενο: «Η Μέλπω η μοναδική» Συγκρίνω τις δύο ιστορίες σε ένα διάγραμμα Venn. Εντοπίζω ομοιότητες και διαφορές.
  6. 6. ΠΕΡΙΕΧΟΜΕΝΑ V Διδακτική διασύνδεση του Ακανθούλη με τις Τέχνες Επεξεργασία έργων τέχνης με αξιοποίηση της μεθόδου Perkins (Βλέπω – Σκέφτομαι – Αναρωτιέμαι) Κατασκευές με σκαντζόχοιρο Σου θυμίζω ότι: Επιδιώκεται η όσο το δυνατόν διεξοδικότερη επεξεργασία καθενός από τα επιλεγμένα έργα τέχνης. Προτείνεται η αξιοποίηση της τεχνικής «Ορατή Σκέψη» (Visible Thinking), καθώς είναι πιο απλή και καταλληλότερη για παιδιά μικρότερης ηλικίας.
  7. 7. Α ΄μέρος ή… …πριν διαβάσεις το βιβλίο: Ας γνωρίσουμε τη συγγραφέα και την εικονογράφο του βιβλίου.
  8. 8. Έχω ταξιδέψει και έχω μελετήσει πολλά . Ήμουν επίσης για πολλά χρόνια . Κάποια στιγμή να προσπαθήσω και εγώ να για . από αυτά είναι ο Είμαι η Βούλα Παπαγιάννη, η συγγραφέας του «Ακανθούλη». Το κείμενο που ακολουθεί, θα σε βοηθήσει να με γνωρίσεις λίγο καλύτερα. Οι κάρτες της επόμενης διαφάνειας θα σε βοηθήσουν να διαβάσεις ευκολότερα το εικονογραφημένο βιογραφικό σημείωμα της συγγραφέως.
  9. 9. βιβλία δασκάλα σκέφτηκα γράψω παιδιά «Ακανθούλης» Συνοδευτικές κάρτες αναφοράς για το βιογραφικό της συγγραφέως.
  10. 10. Και να μερικά ακόμα από τα παιδικά βιβλία που έχω γράψει.
  11. 11. στη , αλλά μόλις μεγάλωσα, ήρθα να μείνω στην . Η μεγάλη μου είναι να παιδικά . Είμαι η Lise-Lotte Iversen (διαβάζομαι Λίσε-Λότε Ίβερσεν) και είμαι η εικονογράφος του «Ακανθούλη». Τι θα’λεγες να με γνωρίσεις και εμένα λίγο καλύτερα; Οι κάρτες της επόμενης διαφάνειας θα σε βοηθήσουν να διαβάσεις ευκολότερα το εικονογραφημένο βιογραφικό σημείωμα της εικονογράφου.
  12. 12. γεννήθηκα Δανία Ελλάδα αγάπη εικονογραφώ Συνοδευτικές κάρτες αναφοράς για το βιογραφικό της εικονογράφου. βιβλία
  13. 13. Και να μερικά από τα παιδικά βιβλία που έχω εικονογραφήσει.
  14. 14. Β ΄μέρος ή….. ΌΧΙ, δεν έφτασε ακόμα η ώρα να διαβάσεις το βιβλίο! Τι θα’λεγες για μερικά γλωσσικά παιχνίδια…προθέρμανσης;
  15. 15. Ομάδες υποκοριστικών κλεισμένες σε….βαζάκια: κόψε και κόλλησε τις εικόνες της ιστορίας στο σωστό βαζάκι. Πόσες έβαλες σε κάθε βάζο; Γράψε τον αριθμό στο αντίστοιχο τετράγωνο. - άκι - άκια-ίτσα
  16. 16. Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Αγκάθια έχω μα τριαντάφυλλο δεν είμαι. Φίδι σαν δω, μπαλίτσα θα γίνω για να προστατευτώ. Τι είμαι; ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ
  17. 17. Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Άσπρο είμαι και απαλό. Μήπως νομίζεις πως είμαι σύννεφο στον ουρανό; Κι αν δεν είμαι συννεφάκι, τότε…. Τι είμαι; ΑΡΝΑΚΙ
  18. 18. Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Μάτια γουρλωτά και νύχια γαμψά. Παραμύθια όποιος διαβάζει, συχνά θα με βρει, μιας κι είμαι για τη σοφία μου γνωστή. Τι είμαι; ΚΟΥΚΟΥΒΑΓΙΑ
  19. 19. Τα αινίγματα του «Ακανθούλη» Έχω όνομα μακρύ, μα μέγεθος μικρό. Αν δυσκολεύεσαι πολύ, μέτρησε των ποδιών μου τον αριθμό και ευθύς θα με βρεις. Τι είμαι; ΣΑΡΑΝΤΑΠΟΔΑΡΟΥΣΑ
  20. 20. Παρατήρησε με την ομάδα σου το εξώφυλλο του βιβλίου. Βάλτε μπόλικη φαντασία και καταγράψτε τις ιδέες σας σχετικά με όσα σκέφτεστε ότι θα «συναντήσετε» μέσα στο βιβλίο. Τι φαντάζεστε ότι θα γίνει στην αρχή, τι στην μέση και τι στο τέλος της ιστορίας; ΑΡΧΗ ΜΕΣΗ ΤΕΛΟΣ
  21. 21. Γ ΄μέρος ή….. Ας γνωρίσουμε τον ήρωα της ιστορίας.
  22. 22. Η ταυτότητα του «Ακανθούλη»: Συμπλήρωσε την ταυτότητα του ήρωα της ιστορίας.
  23. 23. Θα ήθελες να φτιάξεις και εσύ τη δική σου ταυτότητα;
  24. 24. Συμπληρώνω τον πίνακα αναφοράς του Ακανθούλη Ο Ακανθούλης… θαυμάζει το τρελαίνεται να τρώει ζει στο έχει φοβάται το θέλει να έχει
  25. 25. Ώραγιαδιασκέδαση:τιλεςναφτιάξειςτοπαζλτουΑκανθούλη. Κόψετακομμάτιακαιμετάπροσπάθησενατασυναρμολογήσειςπάλι….
  26. 26. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη
  27. 27. Το κόμικ του «Ακανθούλη»: Τι θα έλεγες να συμπλήρωνες με την ομάδα σου τα μπαλόνια διαλόγου στην εικονογραφημένη ιστορία; Διαλέξτε ρόλους και δραματοποιήστε τη σκηνή της ιστορίας.
  28. 28. Ωχ! Μία σελίδα του βιβλίου σκίστηκε. Μπορείς να ξαναφτιάξεις το κείμενο και την εικόνα, δουλεύοντας μαζί με την ομάδα σου;
  29. 29. Ο Ακανθούλης έπαιζε με τους φίλους του κουτρουβάλες, τραμπάλα και κρυφτό. Εσύ ποια παιχνίδια θα διάλεγες να παίξεις μαζί του; Γράψε μέσα στο πλαίσιο και ζωγράφισε.
  30. 30. Ο Ακανθούλης ζητάει άσπρα μπουκλάκια σαν εκείνα που έχουν τα αρνάκια. Ώρα να χρησιμοποιήσεις και πάλι τη φαντασία σου και να συμπληρώσεις τις προτάσεις. Θα ήθελα να είχα καφέ πυκνό τρίχωμα σαν …….…………………..………. Θα ήθελα να είχα μεγάλα γαμψά νύχια σαν ………………………..…………….. Θα ήθελα να είχα μεγάλη φουντωτή ουρά σαν ……………..………………………… Θα ήθελα να είχα απαλά πούπουλα σαν ……………………..………………………… Θα ήθελα να είχα μεγάλα φτερά σαν ……………………..………………………… Θα ήθελα να είχα μακρύ λαιμό σαν ……………………..………………………… Θα ήθελα να είχα φουντωτή χαίτη σαν ……………………..…..………… Θα ήθελα να είχα ρίγες σαν …..……….…………
  31. 31. Θυμάσαι τους φίλους του Ακανθούλη; Τα ονόματά τους μπερδεύτηκαν. Ένωσε τον κάθε φίλο με το σωστό όνομα.
  32. 32. Ωχ! Ο τυπογράφος έκανε λάθος τρομερό και «κόλλησε» τις λέξεις της πρότασης χωρίς να αφήσει μεταξύ τους ούτε ένα κενό. Προσπάθησε να τις «ξεκολλήσεις» και γράψε την πρόταση πάνω στις γραμμές. Οακανθούληςανακουφισμένοςέφυγεαπότοκομμωτήριομεκάτασπρασκαντζοχοιρένιααγκάθια.
  33. 33. «Η ανακατεμένη φράση»: Βάλε τις καρτέλες στη σειρά για να φτιάξεις τη φράση. Μην ξεχάσεις στο τέλος να βάλεις την τελεία. μέρα έξω στα μετους Γράψε τη φράση πάνω στην γραμμή.
  34. 34. Οι «σπασμένες» λέξεις: Ο ποντικούλης της ιστορίας έκανε ζημιά. Έσκισε μια σελίδα και τώρα οι λέξεις χωρίστηκαν στα δυο. Ένωσε τα σωστά κομμάτι με μία γραμμή. σκαντζό χοιροςμπου κλάκια σαραντα ποδαρούσακουκου βάγια
  35. 35. Κόβω και κολλώ τις εικόνες της ιστορίας με τη σωστή σειρά ξεκινώντας από την κουκίδα και ακολουθώντας τα βέλη. Δες το συνοδευτικό φύλλο εργασίας
  36. 36. Αυτό είναι το συνοδευτικό φύλλο εργασίας
  37. 37. Το κρυπτόλεξο του Ακανθούλη. Βρες και κύκλωσε μερικούς από τους ήρωες του παραμυθιού, τον Ακανθούλη, τη χελώνα, τον σκίουρο, τον λαγό και το ποντίκι. Προσοχή! Ψάξε οριζόντια, κάθετα και διαγώνια. Σ Σ Τ Α Γ Α Ν Ω Λ Ο Α Κ Α Ν Θ Ο Υ Λ Η Σ Ο Ε Ι Α Γ Α Ι Ω Λ Λ Χ Α Π Ο Ν Τ Ι Κ Ι Α Ψ Κ Τ Α Υ Ψ Λ Ν Λ Γ Μ Ν Δ Α Γ Ρ Α Ρ Λ Ο Ξ Λ Τ Α Γ Ε Ο Ο Λ Σ Κ Χ Ε Λ Ω Ν Α Σ Σ Ο
  38. 38. Το σταυρόλεξο του Ακανθούλη και των φίλων του ΑΚΑΝΘΟΥΛΗΣ ΛΑΓΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ
  39. 39. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τα
  40. 40. «Ξαφνικά ο Ακανθούλης είδε ένα πανέμορφο, κάτασπρο αρνάκι να χοροπηδάει όλο χάρη και καμάρι»: Ζωγράφισε στους κύκλους τόσα αρνάκια όσα σου δείχνει η πράξη στις ταμπέλες. 1
  41. 41. Η κομμώτρια, η σαρανταποδαρούσα, είχε 40 ποδαράκια και ενθουσιασμένη χτυπάει παλαμάκια. Ώρα να χρησιμοποιήσεις τη φαντασία σου: Αν είχε 30 ποδαράκια, πώς θα την έλεγαν; Αν είχε 50 ποδαράκια, πώς θα την έλεγαν; Αν είχε 70 ποδαράκια, πώς θα την έλεγαν; Αν είχε 100 ποδαράκια, πώς θα την έλεγαν;
  42. 42. Ένα χαϊκού για τον Ακανθούλη… Θυμάσαι πώς φτιάχνουμε ένα χαϊκού; 5 συλλαβές στον πρώτο στίχο, 7 στον δεύτερο και άλλες 5 στον τρίτο… σύνολο 17 συλλαβές. Με την ομάδα σου προσπαθήστε να φτιάξετε τα δικά σας χαϊκού αφιερωμένα στον Ακανθούλη. Ο Α κα νθού λης με τους φί λους του μα ζί. Δες: κα τρα κυ λούν.
  43. 43. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τα Πάρε πινέλα και μπογιές, τέμπερες ή νερομπογιές, μαρκαδόρους ή ξυλομπογιές και ζωγράφισε όπως φαντάζεσαι τα στιγμιότυπα της ιστορίας….
  44. 44. Συμπληρώνω την εικόνα με τη δύναμη της φαντασίας.
  45. 45. «H σκισμένη σελίδα»: μία σελίδα από την ιστορία του Ακανθούλη σκίστηκε. Τι θα έλεγες να συνεργαστείς με τον διπλανό σου και να φτιάξετε το κείμενο και την εικόνα;
  46. 46. Θυμάσαι αυτό το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο από την ιστορία του Ακανθούλη; Συμπλήρωσε την εικόνα με τη δύναμη της φαντασίας σου.
  47. 47. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη Το ξέρεις βέβαια ότι ο Ακανθούλης, σαν σκαντζόχοιρος που είναι πέφτει τον χειμώνα σε χειμερία νάρκη. Τι θα’λεγες να θυμηθούμε και άλλα ζώα που κοιμούνται τον χειμώνα και να παίξουμε μερικά παιχνίδια;
  48. 48. Τρώει για να «αποθηκεύσει» τροφή για τον χειμώνα. Σκάβει μια τρύπα στο χώμα για να κοιμηθεί. Πέφτει σε νάρκη χειμερινή. Την άνοιξη ζεσταίνει ο καιρός. Ο σκαντζόχοιρος ξυπνάει από τον χειμερινό του ύπνο. Βάλε την ιστορία στη σειρά από το 1 έως το 5. Οι καρτέλες αριθμών της επόμενης σελίδας θα σε βοηθήσουν.
  49. 49. ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΦΙΔΙ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ
  50. 50. ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΦΙΔΙ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ
  51. 51. ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΑΝΤΖΟΧΟΙΡΟΣ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΧΕΛΩΝΑ ΦΙΔΙ ΦΙΔΙ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΣΚΙΟΥΡΟΣ ΦΙΔΙ ΜΑΡΜΟΤΑ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ ΑΡΚΟΥΔΑ
  52. 52. Χ Ε Ι Μ Ε Ρ Ι Α
  53. 53. Ν Α Ρ Κ Η Συμπληρώνω τις λέξεις, παρατηρώντας τις εικόνες και τα γράμματα που δίνονται.
  54. 54. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για τη
  55. 55. Σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκαντζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκανζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα... Είναι μια φατσούλα τόσο δα μικρή μα έχει μια μαλλούρα φοβερή, τρομερή τρίχες μυτερές, σαν πρόκες κοφτερές άμα σε αγγίξουν (άου !) θα σε τρυπήσουν και πονάει, πονάει, ο πόνος δεν περνάει ο πόνος δεν περνάει κι ο σκαντζόχοιρος συνέχεια γελάει ! Κρατάει μες στην αγκαλιά του την Κατερίνα που είναι μια γλυκούλα καφετιά, μικρή σκατζοχοιρίνα ! Σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκαντζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκανζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα... Είναι ο σκαντζόχοιρος πολύ ζωηρός μεγάλος σκανταλιάρης και πονηρός μα ήρθε ένας κάστορας λιγάκι χοντρός που είναι μαρτυριάρης και πολύ μοχθηρός και μου τα είπε όλα όλα, χαρτί και καλαμάρι στα έχω μαζεμένα πονηρέ, σκανζοχοιρούλη ζαβολιάρη ! Κρατάει μες στην αγκαλιά του την Κατερίνα που είναι μια γλυκούλα καφετιά, μικρή σκατζοχοιρίνα ! Σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκαντζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκανζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα... Σκαντζοχοιράκο πρόσεξε να μη με αγκυλώσεις γιατί κατεργαράκο ακριβά θα το πληρώσεις για κοίταμε τι θα σου πω και βάλ’ το στο μυαλό σου γιατί ουαι ουαί ουαί, ουαί κι αλλοίμονό σου θα `ρθω στο πι και φι, θα σε πιάσω απ’ τ’ αφτί και τρίχα τρίχα τρίχα θα στο κόψω το μαλλί θα κλαίνε τα ματάκια τα μικρά τα πονηρά σου θα τρέχεις και θα ψάχνεις τη μαμά μαμά μαμά μαμά μαμά σου ! Κρατάει μες στην αγκαλιά του την Κατερίνα που είναι μια γλυκούλα καφετιά, μικρή σκατζοχοιρίνα ! Σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκαντζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα σκα σκα σκα είναι ένας σκανζόχοιρος που γε γε γε γελάει όλη μέρα... Σίγουρα θα έχεις ακούσει το τραγούδι του σκαντζόχοιρου από τους Mazoo and the Ζοο. Τι θα έλεγες να το τραγουδήσεις με την ομάδα σου. Πρότεινε στη δασκάλα σου να παρακολουθήσετε όλοι μαζί το βίντεο του τραγουδιού. Στη συνέχεια, θα μπορούσατε να φτιάξετε ένα παρόμοιο τραγούδι για τον Ακανθούλη. Αν σας δυσκολεύει να βρείτε μια νέα μελωδία, μπορείτε να κρατήσετε τη μουσική και να αλλάξετε μόνο τους στίχους.
  56. 56. Διαθεματικές Δραστηριότητες για την
  57. 57. Άνοιξε το πρόγραμμα Tux Paint και ζωγράφισε την αγαπημένη σου σκηνή από την ιστορία. Ύστερα εκτύπωσε την ζωγραφιά σου.
  58. 58. Τι θα έλεγες να φτιάξεις με την ομάδα σου τη δική σας ηλεκτρονική ιστορία με ήρωα τον Ακανθούλη. Θα ήταν καλή ευκαιρία να κάνεις εξάσκηση και στα Αγγλικά. Μπείτε στη σελίδα http://storybird.com/ , διαλέξτε τις εικόνες που ταιριάζουν στην ιστορία σας και πληκτρολογήστε το κείμενο.
  59. 59. Αγωγή Υγείας και
  60. 60. Τα συναισθήματα του Ακανθούλη: Παρατήρησε προσεκτικά τις εικόνες και γράψε κάτω από την κάθε εικόνα το συναίσθημα του ήρωα.
  61. 61. Στη δύσκολη στιγμή όλη γύρισαν την πλάτη στον Ακανθούλη… εκτός από τον τυφλοπόντικα. Γίνε και εσύ φιλαράκι του ήρωα και ψιθύρισε του κάτι στο αυτί. Τι θα του έλεγες, για να τον εμψυχώσεις;
  62. 62. Όταν ήταν λυπημένος, ο Ακανθούλης προτιμούσε να τρώει σταφύλια. Εσύ, τις στιγμές που η λύπη σου «χτυπάει την πόρτα», τι κάνεις και από ποιον ζητάς βοήθεια; Ζωγράφισε στο πλαίσιο και γράψε στις γραμμές.
  63. 63. Τι να σκέφτεται ο Ακανθούλης; Γράψε τη σκέψη του, όπως τη φαντάζεσαι, μέσα στο συννεφάκι της σκέψης.
  64. 64. Μπαίνω για λίγο στη θέση του ήρωα. Τι θα έκανες εσύ, αν ήσουν στη θέση του Ακανθούλη και έπρεπε να αποφασίσεις; Προσπάθησε να δικαιολογήσεις την απάντησή σου.
  65. 65. Παιχνίδια μνήμης και
  66. 66. Εικόνα, εικόνα, τι θέλεις να μας πεις; Παρατηρήστε με την ομάδα σου το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο και επινοήστε ερωτήσεις για όσα δε δείχνει η εικόνα. Καταγράψτε όλες σας τις ερωτήσεις, κυρίως τις πιο απρόβλεπτες! 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
  67. 67. Έχετε στα χέρια σας τις ερωτήσεις που σκέφτηκε μία από τις ομάδες σε σχέση με το φωτογραφικό στιγμιότυπο που βλέπετε στα αριστερά. Σκεφτείτε τις απαντήσεις που θα δίνατε σε αυτές τις ερωτήσεις. Φροντίστε να είναι όσο το δυνατό πιο ή 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6.
  68. 68. Παράλληλο κείμενο σε διάγραμμα Venn
  69. 69. Εργαστείτε σε ομάδες και προσπαθήστε να βρείτε ομοιότητες και διαφορές ανάμεσα στις δύο ιστορίες. Τις ομοιότητες θα τις σημειώσετε μέσα στον κοινό χώρο των δύο κύκλων.
  70. 70. Διδακτική διασύνδεση του παραμυθιού με τις
  71. 71. «Hedgehog» http://www.magicaldaydream.com/2 013/09/17-hedgehog-painting.html
  72. 72. Anastasia Grygorieva “Hedgehogs” http://fineartamerica.com/featured/hedgehogs-anastasiia-grygorieva.html
  73. 73. Ann Boux– “Cute hedgehogs” http://www.famous-artists.net/the-moon/
  74. 74. Sue Townsend-“Hedgehog in Autumn Leaves” http://www.minigallery.co.uk/Sue_Townse nd/art53654/
  75. 75. Ας θυμηθούμε την τεχνική της Όρατης Σκέψης
  76. 76. Υιοθετώντας την τεχνική της Ορατής Σκέψης (Δείγμα Φύλλου εργασίας 2)
  77. 77. Υιοθετώντας την τεχνική της Ορατής Σκέψης: με την ομάδα σου παρατηρήστε τον πίνακα ζωγραφικής και συμπληρώστε όπως μπορείτε.
  78. 78. με σκαντζόχοιρους
  79. 79. Προμηθεύσου διάφορα υλικά και αποφάσισε με την ομάδα σου ποια από τις 3 κατασκευές που προτείνονται θα ήθελες να κάνεις. Καλή διασκέδαση.

