Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 26 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεμα...
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 3. Να διαβάσεις προσεκτικά τα προβλήματα και να απαντήσεις στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσε...
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 27 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεμα...
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 4. Να διαβάσεις προσεκτικά το πρόβλημα και να απαντήσεις στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσεις...
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 19 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεμα...
Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 4. Διάβασε προσεκτικά το πρόβλημα και απάντησε στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσεις ολοκληρωμ...
Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 16 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεματική περιοχή επανάληψης: Υπολογ...
4. Προβλήματα 1) Η γέφυρα μπορεί να αντέξει το πολύ 750 κιλά. Μπορούν να τη διασχίσουν ταυτόχρονα μία αγελάδα που ζυγίζει ...
Επαναληπτικές ασκήσεις μαθηματικών Γ' τάξη (Έλλη Μίχα)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Επαναληπτικές ασκήσεις μαθηματικών Γ' τάξη (Έλλη Μίχα)

26 views

Published on

Επαναληπτικές ασκήσεις για τα μαθηματικά της Γ' τάξης

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Επαναληπτικές ασκήσεις μαθηματικών Γ' τάξη (Έλλη Μίχα)

  1. 1. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 26 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεματική περιοχή επανάληψης: Πολλαπλασιασμός και διαίρεση, Γεωμετρικά σχήματα 1. Να συμπλήρωσεις τον πυθαγόρειο πίνακα (πίνακας πολλαπλασιασμού): 2. Να γράψεις για κάθε πολλαπλασιασμό τις δύο διαιρέσεις που προκύπτουν, όπως στο παράδειγμα. 3 x 8 = 24 24 : 3 = 8, 24 : 8 = 3 4 x 7 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 5 x 6 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 7 x 9 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 8 x 7 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 7 x 6 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 8 x 9 = ____ _____________________________________________________ 4 x 10 = ____ _____________________________________________________ x 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
  2. 2. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 3. Να διαβάσεις προσεκτικά τα προβλήματα και να απαντήσεις στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσεις ολοκληρωμένες απαντήσεις). Α. Ο Διονύσης έχει 36 μπλουζάκια. Τα μοιράζει εξίσου σε 4 συρτάρια. Πόσα μπλουζάκια θα βάλει σε κάθε συρτάρι; Λύση: Απάντηση: _____________________________________________________________ Β. Ένας μελισσοκόμος θέλει να βάλει 42 κιλά μέλι σε δοχεία των 6 κιλών. Πόσα δοχεία θα χρησιμοποιήσει; Λύση: Απάντηση: ____________________________________________________________ Γ. Ένα παγωτό «πύραυλος» κοστίζει 4€. Μου φτάνουν 40 € για να αγοράσω 9 παγωτά; Λύση: Απάντηση: ____________________________________________________________ 4. Να περιγράψεις τα παρακάτω σχήματα, όπως στο παράδειγμα: Δύο κύκλοι μέσα σε ένα τετράγωνο __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________ __________________________________
  3. 3. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 27 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεματική περιοχή επανάληψης: Οριζόντιες και κάθετες πράξεις, πολλαπλασιασμός με δεκάδες και εκατοντάδες, προβλήματα 1. Υπολόγισε τους αριθμούς, όπως στο παράδειγμα: (5 x 100) + (3 x 10) + (8 x 1) = 500 + 30 + 8 = 538 (6 x 100) + (4 x 10) + (9 x 1) = ………………………… = ……… (3 x 100) + (5 x 10) + (5 x 1) = ………………………… = ……… (7 x 100) + (2 x 10) + (7 x 1) = ………………………… = ……… (4 x 100) + (6 x 10) = ………………………………………. = ……… (9 x 100 ) + (8 x 1) = ………………………………….……. = ……… 2. Κάνε τις παρακάτω πράξεις οριζόντια: 500 + 300 + 200 = ………… 750 – 300 = ………… 450 + 350 + 100 = ………… 800 – 350 = ………… 300 + 250 + 100 = ………… 950 – 350 = ………… 600 + 200 + 150 = ………… 650 – 400 = ………… 3. Κάνε κάθετα τις αφαιρέσεις που ακολουθούν. 1.374 – 1.168 2.847 – 1.564 1.708 - 846
  4. 4. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 4. Να διαβάσεις προσεκτικά το πρόβλημα και να απαντήσεις στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσεις ολοκληρωμένες απαντήσεις). Ο Αντώνης έχει στον κουμπαρά του 4 χαρτονομίσματα των 20€, 6 χαρτονομίσματα των 10€ και 2 χαρτονομίσματα των 50€. Α) Πόσα χρήματα έχει ο Αντώνης στον κουμπαρά του; Λύση: Απάντηση: __________________________________________________________________ Β) Αν αγοράσει μια μπάλα του μπάσκετ που κάνει 85€, πόσα χρήματα θα του περισσέψουν; Λύση: Απάντηση: __________________________________________________________________
  5. 5. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 19 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεματική περιοχή επανάληψης: Ανάλυση αριθμών, οριζόντιες προσθέσεις, προβλήματα 1. Γράψε πόσες εκατοντάδες, δεκάδες και μονάδες έχει ο κάθε αριθμός και γράψε πώς τον λένε με λέξεις, όπως στο παράδειγμα. Παράδειγμα: 652 = 6 Ε 5 Δ 2 Μ εξακόσια πενήντα δύο 318 = _____________________________________________________________________ 964 = _____________________________________________________________________ 703 = _____________________________________________________________________ 887 = _____________________________________________________________________ 459 = _____________________________________________________________________ 2. Γράψε τον προηγούμενο και τον επόμενο σε καθέναν από τους παρακάτω αριθμούς, όπως στο παράδειγμα. 3. Κάνε τις προσθέσεις οριζόντια. 144 145 146 _____ 209 _____ _____ 670 _____ _____ 700 _____ _____ 859 _____ _____ 499 _____ _____ 500 _____ _____ 990 _____ _____ 999 _____ 500 + 200 + 100 = _______ 400 + 300 + 200 = _______ 200 + 200 + 600 = _______ 650 + 150 = _______ 450 + 250 = _______ 300 + 50 + 50 = _______ 100 + 150 + 50 = _______ 300 + 350 + 100 = _______ 200 + 100 + 450 = _______
  6. 6. Δημιουργός: Έλλη Μίχα Σελίδα 2 4. Διάβασε προσεκτικά το πρόβλημα και απάντησε στις ερωτήσεις (προσοχή: να δώσεις ολοκληρωμένες απαντήσεις). Ο Αντώνης με τη μητέρα του επισκέπτονται ένα κατάστημα επίπλων. Θέλουν να αγοράσουν έπιπλα για το γραφείο του Αντώνη. Το γραφείο που διάλεξαν κοστίζει 450€, το σκαμπό κοστίζει 63€, καρέκλα κοστίζει 177€ και η βιβλιοθήκη κοστίζει 315€. Η μητέρα έχει στην τσάντα της 900€. Α. Φτάνουν τα χρήματα, για να αγοράσουν όλα τα έπιπλα που φαίνονται στην εικόνα; Λύση: Απάντηση: ____________________________________________________________________ Β. Αν αγοράσουν μόνο το γραφείο, την καρέκλα και το σκαμπό, πόσα χρήματα θα μείνουν στη μητέρα; Λύση: Απάντηση: _____________________________________________________________________
  7. 7. Όνομα: ______________________________ Ημερομηνία: 16 Μαρτίου 2020 Μάθημα: Μαθηματικά – Θεματική περιοχή επανάληψης: Υπολογισμός γινομένων (οριζόντια), ανάλυση αριθμών σε γινόμενα, κάθετες πράξεις. 1. Αναλύω τους αριθμούς σε γινόμενα. Παράδειγμα: 1.568= 1.000 + 500 + 60 + 8 = (1χ1.000) + (5χ100) + (6χ10) + (8χ1) 2.392 = ____________________________________________________________________ 3.954 = ____________________________________________________________________ 1.085 = ____________________________________________________________________ 2.407 = ____________________________________________________________________ 5.866 = ____________________________________________________________________ 2. Υπολογίζω τα γινόμενα οριζόντια όπως στο παράδειγμα. Παράδειγμα: 24 χ 5 = (20χ5) + (4χ5) = 100 + 20 = 120 36 χ 8 = ___________________________________________________________________ 48 χ 9 = ___________________________________________________________________ 56 χ 7 = ___________________________________________________________________ 89 χ 6 = ___________________________________________________________________ 93 χ 4 = ___________________________________________________________________ 3. Κάνω κάθετα τις προσθέσεις που ακολουθούν. 393 + 272 + 67 499 + 78 + 25 786 + 148 + 93 862 + 415 + 101 205 + 53 + 192 420 + 68 + 177
  8. 8. 4. Προβλήματα 1) Η γέφυρα μπορεί να αντέξει το πολύ 750 κιλά. Μπορούν να τη διασχίσουν ταυτόχρονα μία αγελάδα που ζυγίζει 234 κιλά, ένα άλογο που ζυγίζει 148 κιλά και ένα πρόβατο που ζυγίζει 56 κιλά; Λύση: Απάντηση: _________________________________________________________________ 2) Η μητέρα αγόρασε καινούριες τσάντες για το σχολείο στα παιδιά της. Για την τσάντα του Κωστή πλήρωσε 45€ και για την τσάντα της Χριστίνας 38€. α) Πόσο πλήρωσε συνολικά για τις δυο τσάντες; β) Αν πλήρωσε στο ταμείο με ένα χαρτονόμισμα των 100€ πόσα ρέστα θα πάρει; Λύση: Απάντηση: __________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________ 3) Ο παππούς είχε στο περιβόλι του 196 λεμονιές. Η παγωνιά κατέστρεψε τις 38 από αυτές. Πόσες λεμονιές του έμειναν; Λύση: Απάντηση: ________________________________________________________________

×