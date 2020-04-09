Successfully reported this slideshow.
Α Π Ρ Ι Λ Ι Ο Σ 2 0 2 0 Δημιουργός παρουσίασης: Τάνια Μάνεση
Ίσως ο πιο φημισμένος προορισμός για τις μέρες του Πάσχα, η Κέρκυρα έχει διάφορα έθιμα αυτές τις μέρες και τα τιμά με μεγά...
Μαζί με το Χριστός Ανέστη, το βράδυ του Μεγάλου Σαββάτου, στον Βροντάδο της Χίου εκτοξεύονται στον ουρανό σχεδόν ταυτόχρον...
Κάθε χρόνο το βράδυ της Ανάστασης ο ουρανός πάνω απ' το Λεωνίδιο γεμίζει μικρά αυτοσχέδια αερόστατα. Σύμφωνα με την παράδο...
Στην Καλαμάτα το Πάσχα γιορτάζεται με πολλά βεγγαλικά και αυτοσχέδια δυναμιτάκιαπου προκαλούν μικρούς «σεισμούς»!!
ΣτηνΎδρα οι πιστοί του νησιού που παρακολουθούν το έθιμο του Επιταφίου, ο οποίος μπαίνει στη θάλασσα. Με αυτόν τον τρόπο, ...
Στο νησί της Μυτιλήνης (Λέσβος) έθιμο των πιστών είναι η «αρπαγή» των λουλουδιών του Επιταφίου αμέσως μετά το τέλος της πε...
Το Πάσχα στην Πάρο πραγματοποιείται στο νησί το μοναδικό έθιμο της αναπαράστασης των Παθών κατά την περιφορά του Επιταφίου...
Το βράδυ της Μεγάλης Παρασκευής κάτοικοι και επισκέπτες, ακολουθούν την περιφορά του Επιταφίου και φθάνουν στο λιμάνι. Ανα...
Στη Θράκη, ένα σημαντικό έθιμο είναι και το κάψιμο του Ιούδα. Τα παιδιά αφού φτιάξουν το ομοίωματου Ιούδα, το περιφέρουν α...
Στη Ρόδο φτιάχνουν τα «Λαζαράκια», πασχαλινά κουλούρια σε στριφτό σχήμα.Τα «Λαζαράκια» συμβολίζουν το σώμα του Λαζάρου που...
Α Π Ρ Ι Λ Ι Ο Σ 2 0 2 0 Δημιουργός παρουσίασης: Τάνια Μάνεση
Παρουσίαση διαφανειών με 10 γνωστά και πρωτότυπα πασχαλινά έθιμα

Γνωρίζοντας τα πασχαλινά έθιμα της Ελλάδας

  12. 12. Α Π Ρ Ι Λ Ι Ο Σ 2 0 2 0 Δημιουργός παρουσίασης: Τάνια Μάνεση

