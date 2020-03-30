Επαναληπτικές ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα της Γλώσσας - ΣΤ' τάξη

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. http://taniamanesi.blogspot.com/ Τάνια Μάνεση Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα – Γλώσσα – ΣΤ’ τάξη Σελίδα 1 Όνομα: ________________________________________ Ημερομηνία: _____________ Ενότητα 1η: «Ταξίδια, τόποι, μεταφορικά μέσα» 1. Να υπογραμμίσεις τα ρήματα του παρακάτω κειμένου και να τα μεταφέρεις από το παρελθόν στο παρόν. Από παιδί είχε μανία με τα τρένα. Μεγάλη μανία. Το’ σκαγε από το σχολείο, με τα βιβλία παραμάσχαλα, και πού τον έχανες, πού τον έβρισκες, στον σταθμό. Έμεναν σε μια μικρή επαρχιακή πόλη. Τρύπωσε σε μια γωνιά κι εκεί καθότανε ώρες ολόκληρες και κοίταζε. Όχι μονάχα τα τρένα που ολοένα ερχόντουσαν και ολοένα φεύγανε, μα όλη η ατμόσφαιρα εκεί τον γοήτευε. Από το πολύ το σκασιαρχείο έμεινε στην ίδια τάξη. Η μάνα του τού τις έβρεχε ταχτικά, αυτός το βιολί του. Το όνειρό του, από τότε, δεν ήτανε να γίνει, όπως θέλανε άλλα παιδιά, αξιωματικός ή μηχανικός, μα σταθμάρχης. Ονειρευότανε τον εαυτό του σταθμάρχη στον κεντρικό σταθμό της πρωτεύουσας, με τη σκούρα μπλε στολή, με τα σιρίτια στα μανίκια, κι ένιωθε μεγάλη συγκίνηση. [Αποσπάσματα από κείμενα του Ανθολογίου Ε’ τάξης, σελ.67]. ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ 2. Αντικαθιστώ τις υπογραμμισμένες λέξεις ή φράσεις με μια χρονική πρόταση. Προσοχή: δεν ξεχνώ να βάλω το κόμμα.  Πηγαίνοντας στο σούπερ μάρκετ, σταμάτησα στο περίπτερο για να αγοράσω μία εφημερίδα. _________________________________________________________________________  Ξεκινήσαμε το ταξίδι μας με το ξημέρωμα. _________________________________________________________________________  Με το τέλος της σχολικής χρονιάς θα οργανώσουμε μία μεγάλη θεατρική παράσταση. _________________________________________________________________________
  2. 2. http://taniamanesi.blogspot.com/ Τάνια Μάνεση Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα – Γλώσσα – ΣΤ’ τάξη Σελίδα 2 3. Γράφω τις προτάσεις μεταφέροντας τα ρήματα στους χρόνους της ίδιας φωνής. Ενεργητική Φωνή Παθητική Φωνή Χρόνος Πρόταση Ενεστώτας Στην εργασία μου μοχθώ καθημερινά. Παρατατικός Αόριστος Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας Συνοπτικός Μέλλοντας Παρακείμενος Υπερσυντέλικός Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας Χρόνος Πρόταση Ενεστώτας Ακούγεται ένας ενοχλητικός ψίθυρος. Παρατατικός Αόριστος Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας Συνοπτικός Μέλλοντας Παρακείμενος Υπερσυντέλικός Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας
  3. 3. http://taniamanesi.blogspot.com/ Τάνια Μάνεση Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα – Γλώσσα – ΣΤ’ τάξη Σελίδα 3 3. Υπογραμμίζω τις χρονικές προτάσεις στο παρακάτω κείμενο. Κάθε πρωί, μόλις ξυπνήσω, πλένω το πρόσωπό μου και ντύνομαι. Όταν είμαι έτοιμος, πηγαίνω αμέσως στην κουζίνα να φάω το πρωινό μου. Μου αρέσει πολύ να ξεφυλλίζω το αγαπημένο μου κόμικ, καθώς τρώω. Μόλις τελειώσω, καθαρίζω το τραπέζι. Ώσπου να έρθει το σχολικό, παίρνω την τσάντα μου και κατεβαίνω στην είσοδο του σπιτιού. Ενώ περιμένω, ακούω μουσική και έτσι η ώρα περνάει πιο ευχάριστα! 4. Στο κείμενο που ακολουθεί, κυκλώνω τα χρονικά επιρρήματα. Χθες, αργά το απόγευμα, άκουσα έναν πολύ δυνατό θόρυβο. Αμέσως σηκώθηκα και πήγα στο μπαλκόνι να εντοπίσω από πού ερχόταν. Τότε διαπίστωσα πως ήταν η σειρήνα ενός φορτηγού που χτυπούσε αδιάκοπα! Η αλήθεια είναι ότι ανησύχησα, επειδή ήταν πολύ νωρίς και σκεφτόμουν ότι θα ξυπνήσει ο μικρός μου αδερφός και θα βάλει ευθύς τα κλάματα! Δεν πρόλαβα να ολοκληρώσω τη σκέψη μου, όταν άκουσα το κλάμα του! Είχε ήδη ξυπνήσει! Ύστερα, ήρθε η μαμά μου και τον πήρε αγκαλιά, ενώ ταυτόχρονα του έδωσε να πιει λίγο γάλα, για να ηρεμήσει και να ξανακοιμηθεί όσο το δυνατόν πιο γρήγορα! 4. Να φτιάξεις προτάσεις με τα εξής χρονικά επιρρήματα: «διαρκώς», «έγκαιρα», «συνήθως», «αδιάκοπα» ______________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________
  4. 4. http://taniamanesi.blogspot.com/ Τάνια Μάνεση Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα – Γλώσσα – ΣΤ’ τάξη Σελίδα 4 5. Γράφω τις οικογένειες των παρακάτω λέξεων: 6. Στις παρακάτω προτάσεις να υπογραμμίσεις και μετά να δηλώσεις τους τρόπους που χρησιμοποιούμε, για να εκφράσουμε την έννοια του χρόνου (χρονικά επιρρήματα, ουσιαστικά με λειτουργία επιρρήματος, χρονικές προτάσεις, εμπρόθετες χρονικές φράσεις, μετοχές).  Του χρόνου θα ταξιδέψουμε οικογενειακώς στην Αυστραλία. ___________________________________________________________________________  Σε παρακαλώ στείλε μου ένα μήνυμα, μόλις προσγειωθεί το αεροπλάνο. ___________________________________________________________________________  Οι ειδικοί πιστεύουν ότι μέχρι τον Ιούνιο θα έχουν περιοριστεί τα κρούσματα του ιού. ___________________________________________________________________________  Είδε την τραυματισμένη γάτα φεύγοντας από το σπίτι το πρωί. ___________________________________________________________________________  Όταν την συναντήσεις, δώσε της τα χαιρετίσματά μου. ___________________________________________________________________________  Θα χάσεις την προθεσμία, αν δεν υποβάλεις έγκαιρα την αίτηση για τον διαγωνισμό. ___________________________________________________________________________  Μη με περιμένεις για φαγητό, επειδή έχω ιδιαίτερα μαθήματα ως το βράδυ. ___________________________________________________________________________  Με το ξέσπασμα της μπόρας, όλοι έτρεξαν να σταθούν κάτω από το υπόστεγο. ___________________________________________________________________________  Με αποχαιρέτησε ανεβαίνοντας στο τρένο για Θεσσαλονίκη. ___________________________________________________________________________ ταξίδι τόπος
  5. 5. http://taniamanesi.blogspot.com/ Τάνια Μάνεση Επαναληπτικές Ασκήσεις για την 1η ενότητα – Γλώσσα – ΣΤ’ τάξη Σελίδα 5 7. Να συμπληρώσεις τον παρακάτω πίνακα. Προσοχή: το πρόσωπο και ο αριθμός δεν πρέπει να αλλάξουν. 8. Στο κείμενο που ακολουθεί λέξεις που γράφονται με δύο όμοια σύμφωνα είναι γραμμένες με ένα. Υπογράμμισέ τες και γράψε τες σωστά. Λόγω του ιού πολα εμπορικά καταστήματα έκλεισαν. Οι ειδικοί πιστεύουν ότι αυτή η κατάσταση θα παραταθεί για πολύ καιρό. Από το Σάβατο μάλιστα ανακοινώθηκε απαγόρευση της κυκλοφορίας. Η κυβέρνηση κάνει έκληση σε όλους τους πολίτες να μείνουν στο σπίτι τους, για να μην πολαπλασιαστούν τα κρούσματα και για να μην αρωστήσει περισότερος κόσμος. Επομένως, δε βλέπω να πηγαίνουμε στη θάλασα φέτος! Καλοκαίρι στο σπίτι!!! ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ Ενεστώτας Αόριστος Παρατατικός Υπερσυντέλικος Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας απολαμβάνεις ξεχνιόμαστε κυριαρχεί καταλαβαίνουμε βλέπουν λέτε μεταβαίνω επισκέπτομαι αποχωρεί περιοδεύω

