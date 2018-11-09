Evidencias tic

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Actividades de Apropiación Utilizando la web, realice diferentes lecturas sobre los siguientes temas, luego, con sus propias palabras, defina cada uno de ellos y plasme tales conceptos en un libro de calaméo. Comparta el link con su Instructora. 1. TIC, NTIC web 2.0 y 3.0 a) Qué son las TIC y qué son las NTIC, hacer un cuadro comparativo Cuadro comparativo TIC NTIC DEFINICIÓN Son tecnologías de la información y la comunicación, constan de equipos de programas informáticos y medios de comunicación para reunir, almacenar, procesar, transmitir y presentar información en cualquier formato, es decir voz, datos, textos e imágenes. Las Tecnologías de la Información y de la Comunicación (TIC); el término “Nueva” se les asocia fundamentalmente porque en todos ellas se distinguen transformaciones que erradican las deficiencias de sus antecesoras y por su integración como técnicas interconectadas en una nueva configuración física. DIFERENCIAS 1. Entre las nuevas y antiguas TIC existe la diferencia que no era posible el acceso libre para toda la población. 2. Los antiguos no eran instantáneas como las NTIC. 3. Las telecomunicaciones no eran solo para sectores o empresas privadas, ahora cualquier puede ser receptor o emisor de una telecomunicación. 4. El costo de las TIC eran muy elevadas a comparación con las NTIC de nuestros días. 5. Las TIC carecían de procesadores a comparación de las NTIC. b) Qué es la WEB 2.0 y sus herramientas (Consultar en internet) Comprende aquellos sitios web que facilitan el compartir información, la interoperabilidad, el diseño centrado en el usuario y la colaboración en la Word Wide Web. Web 2.0 permite a los usuarios interactuar y colaborar entre sí, como creadores de contenido, en una comunidad virtual. Ejemplos de la Web 2.0 son las comunidades web, los servicios web, las aplicaciones Web, los servicios de red social, los servicios de alojamiento de videos, las wikis, blogs, mashups y folcsonomías. HERRAMIENTAS Slideshare: Nos permite compartir tus presentaciones con el resto del mundo, admitiéndose presentaciones en formato PowerPoint u Open Office. YouTube: Es uno de los más popular gestores de vídeos en Internet, aunque existen otros como el de Google que también resulta muy sencillos de utilizar. Flickr: Es el más popular álbum fotográfico de Internet. Desde este enlace podrás acceder a las fotografías publicadas por sus autores bajo licencia Creative Commons. DoInk: Es un programa que nos permite hacer animaciones para incrustar de forma automática en nuestro blog. Artpad: Para realizar dibujos al estilo Paint mediante el navegador. Bubbl.us: Es una aplicación online con la que se pueden crear mapas mentales de forma gratuita para después imprimirlos o insertarlos en una web. Scrapblog: Es una aplicación en línea gratuita muy completa y sencilla que permite combinar diversos tipos de elementos multimedia para crear una presentación o un simple póster. Google Docs: Permite crear y compartir documentos de texto, hojas de cálculo o presentaciones directamente desde tu navegador sin necesidad de usar ningún software adicional.
  2. 2. c) Qué es la WEB 3.0 y sus herramientas (Consultar en internet) QUE ES LA WED 3.0 Es una expresión que se utiliza para describir la evolución del uso y la interacción de las personas en internet a través de diferentes formas entre las que se incluyen la transformación de la red en una base de datos, un movimiento social con el objetivo de crear contenidos accesibles por múltiples aplicaciones non-browser (sin navegador), el empuje de las tecnologías de inteligencia artificial, la web semántica, la Web Geoespacial o la Web 3D. HERRAMIENTAS EL RDFS Es el primer estándar definido para la Web semántica, es una plataforma de descripción de recursos; hace posible la descripción de recursos web para posteriormente ser descifrados por las maquinarias. OWL Es el lenguaje de modelado de datos para la plataforma RDF, permite un mejor mecanismo de interpretación de contenido que los mecanismos admitidos por la XML; además es usado en las aplicaciones que deben procesar el contenido de la información. WEB SEMÁNTICA Es la web en donde se encuentran los datos, esta ayuda a mejorar la navegación optimizando la interoperabilidad entre los sistemas informáticos existentes y la búsqueda de información relacionada para que los ordenadores la procesen con más eficiencia. Componentes de la web semántica XML: Es una sintaxis para los documentos estructurados. RDF: Es una semántica básica, para este tipo de datos el cual se represente mediante el uso de XML. XML SCHEMA: Es el lenguaje mediante el cual se puede definir la estructura de los documentos XML RDF SCHEMA: establece jerarquías de propiedades y clases de los recursos RDF y lo generaliza. OWL: Agrega más vocabulario para describir propiedades y clases de información y las relaciones que hay entre clases. 2. Qué son los Derechos de Autor en la era digital Legalmente, el derecho de autor podría definirse como un conjunto de normas y principios que regirán los derechos morales y patrimoniales del creador de una obra artística o científica, publicada o sin publicación. 1. Sentido original del Derecho de Autor La importancia de dar protección a la propiedad intelectual en virtud de la fragilidad en la que tales derechos se encuentran en el ámbito digital, deviene también en un interés más que moral, muchas veces económico. Incluso esa iniciativa de protección generalmente está impulsada por las empresas informativas, las que gestionan los derechos patrimoniales o bien por las productoras o editoriales que comercian la obra, más que por los autores interesados exclusivamente en que su creación se difunda. 2. La Propiedad Intelectual en la actual legislación colombiana Es la denominación que recibe la protección legal sobre toda creación del talento o del ingenio humano, dentro del ámbito científico, literario, artístico, industrial o comercial. La protección de la propiedad intelectual es de
  3. 3. tipo jurídica, sin embargo las leyes que existen no se realiza sobre esta denominación conceptual, sino sobre dos campos muy bien diferenciados: el Derecho de Autor y la Propiedad Industrial. 3. Características del Derecho de Autor 4. Las Licencias de Uso en el Derecho de Autor: Copyright y Creative Commons Copyright: es la fórmula anglosajona para designar únicamente los derechos de explotación de una obra, no hace relación a los derechos morales. El símbolo © asociado a un nombre indica titularidad de derechos de explotación. Normalmente, aunque no necesariamente, va seguido de la expresión “todos los derechos reservados” Commons: son licencias en las que el autor otorga a la comunidad una mayor libertad de uso sobre su obra aunque bajo determinadas condiciones. Estas condiciones son escogidas por el propio autor, de modo que frente a una obra con “todos los derechos reservados” las licencias Creative Commons proponen “algunos derechos reservados”. 5. El Derecho de Autor en la educación El aula de clase entendida como espacio social en donde se construyen la relación entre docentes y estudiantes en torno al conocimiento, de tal forma que permita entender y actuar sobre su propia realidad social y natural, tiene como uno de sus requerimientos el manejo de información. De un lado se requiere el acceso a la información para conocer datos e interpretaciones del mundo en el que se vive, pero no para memorizarla, al fin y al cabo cada vez son mayores las posibilidades que existen para que todos accedan a información de calidad en el mismo momento que se produce. 3. Uso del Software Libre en las Instituciones Educativas a) Qué es el Software Libre El Software Libre es aquel programa informático en el que los autores han dado la autorización Explícita en la licencia de uso para que las personas podamos utilizarlo, copiarlo, distribuirlo, Estudiarlo y modificarlo. De modo ms preciso, se refiere a cuatro libertades que los autores de Los programas les entregan a los usuarios: 1. Libertad para ejecutar el programa con cualquier propósito: comercial, educativo, etc. b) Diferencias entre Software Libre y sw licenciado Software Libre Este tipo de software tienen un tipo de licencia libre, al momento de usarlos, modificarlos o en algunos casos distribuirlos son permitidos a todos los usuarios. Entre las más resaltantes licencias libres podremos mencionar GLP la cual está hecha para que el usuario pueda modificar el trabajo o pueda agregar a un proyecto donde este laborando LGPE es un tipo más libre inclusivo comercial. Software licenciado También conocido como comercial y también por algunos usuarios como propiedades, es aquel software privado y al usarlo implica la mayoría de veces un pago para obtener la licencia del uso. No podemos compartir el software. c) Mitos sobre el Software Libre  El software libre es gratis Falso. Suele llevar a confusión en la mayoría de los casos que el software libre sea gratuito. Lo que representa es la facilidad de acceder a las fuentes del software de una manera sencilla.  El software libre y el Cloud DAM El Cloud DAM (Digital Asset Management) es un sistema que te ayuda a no tener que instalar un software y que puedas manejar el sistema de una manera sencilla, aunque no te libera de gestionar las políticas y acuerdos que el software lleve integrado.
  4. 4.  El software libre DAM no es una “empresa” Que obtengas el software libre para tu empresa no quiere decir que sea el adecuado para la misma ni que las condiciones de uso sean gratuitas.  El software libre no tiene infracciones de copyright Falso. Otro mito del software libre es que los fabricantes hayan distribuido su software sin copyright. Dependiendo del tipo de licencia, podrás emplear el programa para un uso u otro.  La nube hace que el software para la gestión de los recursos digitales sea irrelevante Tienes que proteger tu compra en todo momento; está claro que has de respetar el software libre que se te ofrece pero en ningún momento el vendedor te puede reclamar al respecto.  El sistema de software libre DAM carece de soporte Como ya hemos mencionado anteriormente sí que existen plataformas para dar cobertura el software libre y en este caso los fabricantes siempre tienen que ofrecer una alternativa con respecto al producto que están ofreciendo Los productos de software libre son diseñados por amateurs Hoy por hoy existen numerosos accionistas que deciden invertir en empresas de software libre. e) Razones para utilizar Software Libre en las Instituciones Educativas Si las instituciones de educación enseñan a utilizar Software Libre, entonces los estudiantes Utilizaron Software Libre cuando se graden, con lo cual se está· favoreciendo un cambio en la Mentalidad de la sociedad al promover: La cooperación: Esta· bien compartir los programas que tengo si otro lo necesita. El valor de la libertad: Puedo utilizar los programas con cualquier propósito, no necesito Pedirle permiso a nadie sobre lo que hago con ellos, y ambas cosas son legales. La emancipación del consumismo tecnológico: Yo escojo qué programas utiliza, qué Versiones y en qué computadores sin importar la moda o las exigencias hardware. f) Requerimientos para utilizar Software Libre en una Institución Educativa Las escuelas tienen la responsabilidad ética de enseñar la fortaleza, no la dependencia de un único producto o de una poderosa empresa en particular. Además, al elegir software libre, la misma escuela gana independencia de cualquier interés comercial y evita permanecer cautiva de un único proveedor. Las empresas de software privativo utilizan las escuelas y universidades como trampolines para llegar a los usuarios y así poder imponer su software a toda la sociedad. 4. ¿Qué es una página web? Es un documento o información electrónica capaz de contener texto, sonido, vídeo, programas, enlaces, imágenes y muchas otras cosas, adaptada para la llamada Word Wide Web (WWW) y que puede ser accedida mediante un navegador web. Esta información se encuentra generalmente en formato HTML o XHTML, y puede proporcionar acceso a otras páginas web mediante enlaces de hipertexto. Frecuentemente también incluyen otros recursos como pueden ser hojas de estilo en cascada, guiones (scripts), imágenes digitales, entre otros. a) ¿Características página web? Incluir información en diversos formatos: textos, sonidos, videos, animación, imágenes Estar asociadas a datos de estilo Ofrecer aplicaciones interactivas Enlaces a otras páginas y sitios web b) ¿Cuáles son los diferentes tipos de páginas web?  Páginas webs estáticas Este tipo de páginas se caracterizan porque muestran una información permanente en la que el usuario no puede interactuar con la página excepto para leer el contenido.
  5. 5.  Páginas webs dinámicas Al contrario que las páginas webs estáticas, en las webs dinámicas los contenidos pueden ser modificados por parte de los usuarios que las visitan y se les permite crear o modificar.  Blogs Un blog como éste que estás leyendo ahora mismo, es un portal dónde se publican artículos de opinión de algún tema en concreto y dónde los contenidos suelen estar estructurados apareciendo en primer lugar el más reciente.  Tiendas online Los comercies o tiendas online son sitios webs en los que se comercializan productos o servicios. c) ¿Qué se necesita para desarrollar una página web? Tener una página web es una herramienta imprescindible en la actualidad: la red es un espacio que permite, tanto a una empresa como a un particular, mostrar su identidad, y dónde los usuarios pueden conocer la actividad de éstos e interactuar con ellos. En SW Hosting encontrarás el espacio en Internet que necesites para darte a conocer. Defina: a. Gadget Un Gadget es un dispositivo que tiene un propósito y una función específica, generalmente de pequeñas proporciones, práctico y a la vez novedoso. Los gadgets suelen tener un diseño más ingenioso que el de la tecnología corriente. b. AdSense Uno de los métodos más utilizados en Internet para conseguir rentabilizar los proyectos online y obtener ingresos es AdSense, una forma sencilla y gratuita para obtener ingresos a través de poner anuncios en tu sitio web. Se trata de un servicio publicitario desarrollado por Google con el objetivo de ofrecer la posibilidad de ganar dinero con tu web, por medio de un programa CPC (coste por clic) en el que se incluyen contenidos publicitarios de posibles anunciantes dentro de tu página web. Estos anuncios se insertan en los sitios webs mediante código HTML y van apareciendo en función del tipo de contenido y de usuarios según los criterios de Google, que es quien ordena y administra estos contenidos. c. Plantilla Una plantilla o dispositivo de interfaz, suele proporcionar una separación entre la forma o estructura y el contenido. Es un medio o aparato o sistema, que permite guiar, portar, o construir, un diseño o esquema predefinido. d. Interfaz Se utiliza para nombrar a la conexión funcional entre dos sistemas, programas, dispositivos o componentes de cualquier tipo, que proporciona una comunicación de distintos niveles permitiendo el intercambio de información. g. Intranet Una intranet es una red informática que utiliza la tecnología del protocolo de Internet para compartir información, sistemas operativos o servicios de computación dentro de una organización. Suele ser interna, en vez de pública como internet, por lo que solo los miembros de esa organización tienen acceso a ella.

