Mt60307 ch7-data visulization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Tanapat Limsaiprom Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
 การนาเสนอโดยปราศจากแบบแผน (Informal presentation) การนาเสนอข้อมูลที่ไม่มีกฎเกณฑ์ หรือแบบแผนที่แน่นอนตายตัว เป็นการอธิบาย...
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
 การนาเสนอข้อมูล โดยแยกตัวเลขออกจากข้อความ เพื่อต้องการให้เห็นตัวเลขที่ชัดเจน และเปรียบเทียบความแตกต่างได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น T...
 การนาเสนอข้อมูลที่มีกฎเกณฑ์ตามมาตรฐานที่กาหนดไว้เป็นแบบอย่าง การนาเสนอ ข้อมูลที่นิยม ได้แก่ ตาราง รูปภาพ แผนภูมิ หรือกรา...
 การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงทานายนั้นเป็นแนวคิดที่ได้มาจากการทาเหมืองข้อมูลโดยที่จะจัดการเกี่ยวกับการ สกัดข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน...
 Business Intelligence (BI) คือ เทคโนโลยีสาหรับการรวบรวมข้อมูล จัดเก็บ วิเคราะห์ และเข้าถึงข้อมูล รวมถึงการ ดูในหลากหลายม...
 1. เครื่องมือ การสอบถาม การทาการรายงาน และ ค้นหา (Query, Reporting & Search Tools)  2. กระบวนการวิเคราะห์ผลแบบออนไลน์แล...
คือหน้ากระดานที่ใช้ในการสรุปข้อมูลแบบ Executive ในมุมมองต่างๆ เพื่อให้สามารถดูได้ง่ายๆ ใช้เวลาในการตีความสั้นๆ และสามารถตอ...
การวิเคราะห์เชิงทานาย หน้าต่างแสดงข้อมูล การวิเคราะห์ผลแบบออนไลน์และ เครื่องมือนาเสนอ การสอบถาม การทารายงาน และ ค้นหา ระดั...
ข้อมูลที่เป็นตัวเลขเป็นจานวนมากนั้น ทาให้เราไม่สามารถมองเห็นสาระที่สาคัญ จากข้อมูลนั้นได้ แต่เมื่อเราแสดงข้อมูลเดียวกันนั้...
 ใช้อธิบายขนาดของข้อมูล ของแต่ละกลุ่มที่มีอยู่ โดยแนวแกน Y จะเป็นขนาดหรือ ปริมาณของข้อมูล ส่วนแกน X จะใช้แสดงกลุ่ม หรือชน...
ใช้แสดงสาระที่สาคัญของข้อมูลคือ ค่ากลาง ค่าการกระจาย สัดส่วนข้อมูลที่มาก หรือน้อยกว่าค่ากลาง ( Symmetry ) รวมทั้งข้อมูลที่...
 เป็นกราฟที่ใช้แสดงการกระจายของข้อมูล ความถี่ในการเกิดเหตุการณ์ที่เราสนใจ โดยแนวแกน x คือค่าหรือสิ่งที่เราสนใจ โดยจะถูกแบ...
 เป็นกราฟที่มีคุณสมบัติเช่นเดียวกันกับ Histogram หรือ Box plot โดยใช้จุดแทนตัวข้อมูล หากค่าเป็นค่าเดียวกัน จุดก็จะวางทับก...
 ทั้ง Box plot , Histogram และ Dot plot เป็นกราฟที่ใช้แสดง ค่ากลาง ลักษณะการกระจาย ของข้อมูลเหมือนกัน แต่มีข้อเด่นและข้อด...
 Vilfredo Pareto ( 1848-1923 ) เป็นนักเศรษฐศาสตร์และสังคมศาสตร์ ผู้ คิดทฎษฎี "Vital Few Trivial Many“ หรือ สิ่งสาคัญมีน้อ...
 ข้อกาหนดในการใช้Pareto chart  1. กราฟที่ใช้จะเป็นกราฟแท่ง โดยที่แท่งที่สูงที่สุดอยู่ทางซ้ายมือ และ อันดับต่อไปจะ เรียงล...
วิศวกร ได้ทาการเก็บข้อมูลเรื่องลักษณะทางกายภาพของงานเสียที่เกิดจากเครื่องจักร เครื่อง หนึ่ง ติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 10 วัน โดยมี...
 เป็นกราฟที่แสดงค่าในกระบวนการ( Process ) ใดๆ โดยเทียบกับเวลาที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไป เรื่อยๆ ใช้เพื่อบ่งบอกสถานะของสิ่งที่เราสนใ...
 ใช้เวลาเราจาเป็นที่จะต้องศึกษาตัวแปรสองตัว พร้อมๆกัน เช่น อาจจะศึกษา ความสัมพันธ์ของตัวแปรสองตัว ข้อมูลที่เราได้จากการศึ...
วิศวกร ได้บันทึกอัตราส่วนระหว่างปริมาณสารเคลือบผิวและเนื้อโลหะที่สูญหายไป (Ratio) เมื่อทาการเปลี่ยนอุณหภูมิของถังชุบไป ได้...
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
THANK YOU Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mt60307 ch7-data visulization

37 views

Published on

Mt60307 ch7-data visulization

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mt60307 ch7-data visulization

  1. 1. Tanapat Limsaiprom Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  2. 2.  การนาเสนอโดยปราศจากแบบแผน (Informal presentation) การนาเสนอข้อมูลที่ไม่มีกฎเกณฑ์ หรือแบบแผนที่แน่นอนตายตัว เป็นการอธิบายลักษณะของข้อมูล ตามเนื้อหา  การนาเสนอโดยมีแบบแผน (formal presentation) การนาข้อมูลมาบรรยายเป็นความเรียงที่มีความสัมพันธ์และต่อเนื่องกันระหว่างข้อมูลและข้อความที่ บรรยาย เพื่อให้ข้อความนั้นมีความหมาย เชื่อมั่นได้มากขึ้น Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  3. 3. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  4. 4. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  5. 5.  การนาเสนอข้อมูล โดยแยกตัวเลขออกจากข้อความ เพื่อต้องการให้เห็นตัวเลขที่ชัดเจน และเปรียบเทียบความแตกต่างได้สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  6. 6.  การนาเสนอข้อมูลที่มีกฎเกณฑ์ตามมาตรฐานที่กาหนดไว้เป็นแบบอย่าง การนาเสนอ ข้อมูลที่นิยม ได้แก่ ตาราง รูปภาพ แผนภูมิ หรือกราฟ - การนาเสนอเป็นตาราง (Tabular presentation) - การนาเสนอกราฟ (Graph) - การนาเสนอด้วยแผนภูมิ (Chart presentation) - การนาแผนภูมิแผนที่ (Map) เช่น spot map และ Choropleth Map Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  7. 7.  การวิเคราะห์ข้อมูลเชิงทานายนั้นเป็นแนวคิดที่ได้มาจากการทาเหมืองข้อมูลโดยที่จะจัดการเกี่ยวกับการ สกัดข้อมูลที่เป็นประโยชน์ออกมาโดยเฉพาะข้อมูลที่เก็บเอาไว้ในอดีตเพื่อทาการทานายแนวโน้มที่จะ เกิดขึ้นและรูปแบบของพฤติกรรมต่างๆ แสดงผลด้วย BI Tools Multi Dimensional Database (oLab) Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  8. 8.  Business Intelligence (BI) คือ เทคโนโลยีสาหรับการรวบรวมข้อมูล จัดเก็บ วิเคราะห์ และเข้าถึงข้อมูล รวมถึงการ ดูในหลากหลายมุมมอง (Multidimensional Model) ของแต่ละหน่วยงาน ซึ่งช่วยให้องค์กรทาการตัดสินใจได้ดี ยิ่งขึ้น เครื่องมือของ BI จะช่วยนาข้อมูลที่มีอยู่มาจัดทารายงานในรูปแบบต่างๆ ที่เหมาะสมกับมุมมองของผู้ใช้งาน สามารถสืบค้นและออกรายงานต่างๆ (Search, Report) ได้อัตโนมัติตามความต้องการของผู้ใช้งาน แสดงผลด้วย BI Tools Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  9. 9.  1. เครื่องมือ การสอบถาม การทาการรายงาน และ ค้นหา (Query, Reporting & Search Tools)  2. กระบวนการวิเคราะห์ผลแบบออนไลน์และเครื่องมือสร้างแผนภูมิ (OLAP and Visualization tools)  3. หน้าต่างแสดงข้อมูล (Dashboard and Scorecards)  4. การวิเคราะห์เชิงทานาย (Predictive Analytics) Dashboard คือหน้ากระดานที่ใช้ในการสรุปข้อมูลแบบ Executive ในมุมมองต่างๆ เพื่อให้สามารถดูได้ง่ายๆ ใช้เวลาในการ ตีความสั้นๆ และสามารถตอบโจทย์ในทางธุรกิจได้ OLAP หรือ Online analytical processing เป็นเทคโนโลยีที่ประกอบด้วยเครื่องมือที่ช่วยดึงและนาเสนอข้อมูลในหลายมิติ (Multidimensional) จากหลายๆ มุมมอง โดยที่ OLAPออกแบบมาสาหรับผู้ใช้ในระดับของผู้บริหารหรือหน่วยงานในองค์กร ที่ต้องวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล เพื่อใช้ประกอบการตัดสินใจในระดับสูง Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  10. 10. คือหน้ากระดานที่ใช้ในการสรุปข้อมูลแบบ Executive ในมุมมองต่างๆ เพื่อให้สามารถดูได้ง่ายๆ ใช้เวลาในการตีความสั้นๆ และสามารถตอบโจทย์ในทางธุรกิจได้ Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  11. 11. การวิเคราะห์เชิงทานาย หน้าต่างแสดงข้อมูล การวิเคราะห์ผลแบบออนไลน์และ เครื่องมือนาเสนอ การสอบถาม การทารายงาน และ ค้นหา ระดับของเทคโนโลยี BI ความซับซ้อนของการวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล ต่อคุณค่าที่ได้ออกมาทางธุรกิจ ความซับซ้อน คุณค่าทางธุรกิจ การทารายงาน การวิเคราะห์ การเฝ้าระวังติดตามผล การทานาย Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  12. 12. ข้อมูลที่เป็นตัวเลขเป็นจานวนมากนั้น ทาให้เราไม่สามารถมองเห็นสาระที่สาคัญ จากข้อมูลนั้นได้ แต่เมื่อเราแสดงข้อมูลเดียวกันนั้นออกมาในรูปกราฟ จะทาให้เรา สามารถเห็นสาระสาคัญของข้อมูลดังกล่าวได้ดีกว่า การเลือกประเภทกราฟให้ เหมาะสมกับข้อมูลที่ต้องการนาเสนอ ควรคานึงถึงสิ่งต่างๆดังนี้ - ความสวยงามเป็นสิ่งสาคัญ - นาเสนอข้อมูลได้เข้าใจง่าย - ทาให้ผู้อ่านเห็นภาพรวมทั้งตีความได้อย่างชัดเจนไปในทางเดียวกัน Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  13. 13.  ใช้อธิบายขนาดของข้อมูล ของแต่ละกลุ่มที่มีอยู่ โดยแนวแกน Y จะเป็นขนาดหรือ ปริมาณของข้อมูล ส่วนแกน X จะใช้แสดงกลุ่ม หรือชนิดของข้อมูลนั้นๆ Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  14. 14. ใช้แสดงสาระที่สาคัญของข้อมูลคือ ค่ากลาง ค่าการกระจาย สัดส่วนข้อมูลที่มาก หรือน้อยกว่าค่ากลาง ( Symmetry ) รวมทั้งข้อมูลที่อยู่ห่างจากกลุ่มมากๆ (Outlier) Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  15. 15.  เป็นกราฟที่ใช้แสดงการกระจายของข้อมูล ความถี่ในการเกิดเหตุการณ์ที่เราสนใจ โดยแนวแกน x คือค่าหรือสิ่งที่เราสนใจ โดยจะถูกแบ่งออกเป็นช่วงๆ ส่วนแกน Y คือความถี่ในการเกิดค่านั้นๆ Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  16. 16.  เป็นกราฟที่มีคุณสมบัติเช่นเดียวกันกับ Histogram หรือ Box plot โดยใช้จุดแทนตัวข้อมูล หากค่าเป็นค่าเดียวกัน จุดก็จะวางทับกันเป็นชั้นๆขึ้นไป Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  17. 17.  ทั้ง Box plot , Histogram และ Dot plot เป็นกราฟที่ใช้แสดง ค่ากลาง ลักษณะการกระจาย ของข้อมูลเหมือนกัน แต่มีข้อเด่นและข้อด้อยในการแสดง ข้อมูลได้แตกต่างกัน Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  18. 18.  Vilfredo Pareto ( 1848-1923 ) เป็นนักเศรษฐศาสตร์และสังคมศาสตร์ ผู้ คิดทฎษฎี "Vital Few Trivial Many“ หรือ สิ่งสาคัญมีน้อยสิ่งไม่สาคัญมีมาก  นักสถิติก็พบว่านิยามของ Vifredo มิได้เกิดขึ้นกับเรื่องของรายได้เพียงอย่างเดียว หากแต่พบว่าใน ปัญหาทั่วๆไป มักมีสาเหตุที่สาคัญเพียงไม่กี่สาเหตุที่ทาให้เกิดปัญหาขึ้น ในขณะที่สาเหตุอื่นๆอีกมากมาย ไม่ได้ส่งผลกระทบต่อปัญหานั้นๆมานักและนาไปใช้กับเรื่องอื่นและเรียกมันว่า Pareto Chart Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  19. 19.  ข้อกาหนดในการใช้Pareto chart  1. กราฟที่ใช้จะเป็นกราฟแท่ง โดยที่แท่งที่สูงที่สุดอยู่ทางซ้ายมือ และ อันดับต่อไปจะ เรียงลาดับไปทางขวามือเสมอ  2. แท่งที่อยู่ในกลุ่มสูง ควรมีจานวนประมาณ 20% ของจานวนแท่งทั้งหมด โดยมีค่าหรือ ความถี่รวมกันประมาณ 80%  3. เมื่อเก็บข้อมูลแล้วให้ทดลองเขียนกราฟทุกครั้ง หากปรากฏว่า แท่งที่อยู่ในกลุ่มซ้ายมือ มีการเปลี่ยนอันดับไปมา ให้เก็บข้อมูลต่อไปเรื่อยๆ จนกว่าจะไม่มีการเปลี่ยนอันดับ และ เป็นไปตามข้อกาหนดข้อสอง นั่นหมายถึงเราสามารถใช้Pareto chart เพื่อ บอกว่า Process ใดๆว่า เสถียร (Stable) หรือยัง ได้อีกด้วย Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  20. 20. วิศวกร ได้ทาการเก็บข้อมูลเรื่องลักษณะทางกายภาพของงานเสียที่เกิดจากเครื่องจักร เครื่อง หนึ่ง ติดต่อกันเป็นเวลา 10 วัน โดยมีการบันทึกข้อมูลที่พบเก็บไว้ทุกวันเป็นดังตาราง Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  21. 21.  เป็นกราฟที่แสดงค่าในกระบวนการ( Process ) ใดๆ โดยเทียบกับเวลาที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไป เรื่อยๆ ใช้เพื่อบ่งบอกสถานะของสิ่งที่เราสนใจ เทียบกับเวลา มีประโยชน์ในการดูความเปลี่ยนแปลง ของกระบวนการ เช่น กระบวนการผลิต การติดตามอาการของคนไข้ เป็นต้น Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  22. 22.  ใช้เวลาเราจาเป็นที่จะต้องศึกษาตัวแปรสองตัว พร้อมๆกัน เช่น อาจจะศึกษา ความสัมพันธ์ของตัวแปรสองตัว ข้อมูลที่เราได้จากการศึกษาก็จะมีสอง ข้อมูล (Bivariated data) หากเราจาเป็นที่สร้างกราฟเพื่อดูความสัมพันธ์ เรา จะใช้Scatter plot Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  23. 23. วิศวกร ได้บันทึกอัตราส่วนระหว่างปริมาณสารเคลือบผิวและเนื้อโลหะที่สูญหายไป (Ratio) เมื่อทาการเปลี่ยนอุณหภูมิของถังชุบไป ได้ข้อมูลดังตารางต่อไปนี้ Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  24. 24. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  25. 25. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  26. 26. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  27. 27. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  28. 28. Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7
  29. 29. THANK YOU Tanapat Limsaiprom Big Data 101 : Chapter7

×