Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Audiobooks Nonfiction Carolyn 101 Carolyn 101 Audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Carolyn 101 Known to the million of viewers of the hit reality television show The Apprentice, Carolyn Kepcher attracted e...
Carolyn 101
Carolyn 101
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction Carolyn 101

2 views

Published on

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction Carolyn 101

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Audiobooks Nonfiction Carolyn 101

  1. 1. Best Audiobooks Nonfiction Carolyn 101 Carolyn 101 Audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Carolyn 101 Known to the million of viewers of the hit reality television show The Apprentice, Carolyn Kepcher attracted enormous media attention for her cool demeanor and her no­holds­barred assessment of the show's candidates in the boardroom each week. In particular, she was not shy about speaking out about her disappointment with the professional conduct of the female candidates, whom she felt too often resorted to using their sex appeal to move ahead and gain the favor of Donald Trump. But if anyone knows what to do to impress Donald Trump, it's Carolyn, his longtime employee and trusted adviser. In Carolyn 101, she reveals the secrets of her own success and provides listeners with guidance for their professional lives. She tells listeners how to: • Deal with a difficult boss • Ace an interview • Ask for a raise or promotion • Maintain a healthy balance between work and home life • Spot and seize potential business opportunities • Dress for success • Be a strong team member or a team leader Inspirational to both the recent college graduate entering the workforce for the first time as well as the seasoned employee looking to distinguish himself, Carolyn 101 will show ambitious professionals what they need to get ahead and take their careers even farther than they'd imagined.
  3. 3. Carolyn 101
  4. 4. Carolyn 101

×