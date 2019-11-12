Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Network Monitoring- What's a Network Monitoring System and Why Do You need It? A network monitoring system checks the high...
within the network. Usually, a network monitoring program sends a test signal to a network element to check its quality of...
notification or activate a failover system. A sample activity of a monitoring system functions like this: it sends test em...
It is actually crucial for an enterprise to possess a system that monitors its internal network. The bigger the network, t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

WhyRoute2 – 1 Months Free Subscription

9 views

Published on

WhyRoute2 monitors network devices and has the following features:
- Supports RDP, VNC and SSH – Allowing you to connect to multiple devices from your WhyRoute2 Monitor
- Network IP Scanner – Identify free IP addresses for installation and rogue devices and find your devices on the network
- Open Ports Scan – Test what ports are open for troubleshooting and security reasons
- Ubiquiti Unifi Controller – Allowing you to control your Ubiquiti Unifi Wireless systems
- Network Monitoring – Monitors your network so you can proactively respond to devices going down or having any other issues. Cybersecurity features with perimeter scans.
- OpenVPN – Allow Remote VPN, Switch on and open ports
- DDNS Client – Works with DynDNS, NoIP and many others.
- Remote Access – Via our online portal you can access your systems from anywhere in the world.

Visit https://whyroute.com/product/whyroute2/ to order now!!

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

WhyRoute2 – 1 Months Free Subscription

  1. 1. Network Monitoring- What's a Network Monitoring System and Why Do You need It? A network monitoring system checks the high quality of operation of network components inside a personal computer system. Network monitoring is one in the subfunctions of a network management system. The monitoring activities include detection of crashed or overloaded servers, slow or failing connections, and other malfunctioning device
  2. 2. within the network. Usually, a network monitoring program sends a test signal to a network element to check its quality of operation. Testing is performed periodically: anywhere from just about every one or two minutes to every two to four hours, according to the timer set by the System Administrator. The system uses a number of metrics to measure the top quality of operation of your network components inside a computer network. These systems measure the response time, uptime, reliability and consistencyin the network devices and connections. A network monitoring program has an alarm management in place. If ever the system identifies a failing network element or link, it will send an alarm
  3. 3. notification or activate a failover system. A sample activity of a monitoring system functions like this: it sends test emails to email servers or web web page requests from web servers. If the response time of a particular server is under normal, the system will send an email or an SMS towards the System Administrator, who will then reroute information to a redundant hyperlink. Some systems even have their very own automatic failsafe system. A system that may activate failsafe routes if important devoid of the intervention with the System Administrator.
  4. 4. It is actually crucial for an enterprise to possess a system that monitors its internal network. The bigger the network, the larger the demand to get a monitoring system are going to be. Having a network monitoring system will ensure the connectivity of each network element or device and hence prevents unnecessary loss towards the company. Get a lot more information regarding WhyRoute2 network monitoring device

×