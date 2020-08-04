Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cloud Based Storage System with Integrated Microsoft Azure Cloud Service
  1. 1. Cloud Based Storage System with Integrated Microsoft Azure Cloud Service
  2. 2. From storing files online to securing backups, talygen’s cloud based storage system offers some of the most advanced cloud based storage functionalities. 5 Reasons to Use Talygen’s Cloud Based Storage System
  3. 3. Talygen’s Cloud Based Storage System empowers Admins and Managers to provide Cloud Based storage space to all of their team members. Managers can also split the total available cloud storage space among their team members, based on their specific needs. This empowers your employees, teams, trainees, and even clients to have secured storage space for personal use. Personalized Storage Space
  4. 4. Seamless File Sharing Using Talygen’s Online Shared Storage, each and every member of your team can easily save files in a shared folder. The team members, as well as others having access to that folder, can easily retrieve these files from anywhere and anytime. Talygen’s Seamless File Sharing functionality allows easy data sharing between clients and admins, employer and employee, leader and members, and so on. Version System for Backups Talygen’s Cloud Based Storage system allows users to save multiple versions of all the files and documents automatically. Users can easily retrieve the previous versions of a file in just a couple of clicks.
  5. 5. Integration of Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Service Talygen’s Cloud Based system transforms businesses through innovative productivity-boosting tools. It comes integrated with Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Service which empowers managers to share documents and files with clients seamlessly. Using Talygen’s Online Shared Storage, users can easily integrate their Dropbox, Box, and Google Drive accounts with their existing Talygen account.
  6. 6. Advanced Cloud Storage Management Dividing, Allocating, Analyzing, and Restricting Cloud Storage for multiple team members becomes very easy with Talygen’s Cloud Based Storage System. Managers can easily divide & allocate the available storage for screenshots, docs, and files to their team members without any hassle Top Features of Talygen’s Cloud Based Storage System  Configure File Size  Users Personal Access  Divide Storage Space between Users  Unlimited Folders  Manage Cloud Storage Space Allocation  Multiple File Versioning  Hassle-Free Admin and Management  Secured Backups While Transferring Files  File Sharing
