Temas selectos de derecho semana5 act1

TEMAS SELECTOS DE DERECHO SEMANA 5 ACTIVIDAD 1 REFORMAS EN MATERIA PENAL
Ley Nacional de Extinci�n de Dominio Publicada el 14 de marzo, reform� al art�culo 22 y a la fracci�n XXX del art�culo 73....
Prisi�n Preventiva Oficiosa Se agregaron tres nuevos delitos a la prisi�n preventiva oficiosa: uso de programas sociales c...
DELITOS POR HECHOS DE CORRUPCI�N SE CONVIERTE LA CORRUPCI�N EN DELITO GRAVE Las disposiciones contenidas en el presente T�...
GENOCIDIO Ataque a la integridad corporal o a la salud de los miembros de comunidades de car�cter �tnico, racial o religio...
COMUNICACI�N DE CONTENIDO SEXUAL CON PERSONAS MENORES DE EDAD C�rcel y multa a quien por medio de radiodifusi�n, telecomun...
DELITOS CONTRA EL LIBRE DESARROLLO DE LA PERSONALIDAD El derecho al libre desarrollo de la personalidad, conocido tambi�n ...
Hostigamiento Sexual, Abuso Sexual, Estupro y Violaci�n. Al que con fines lascivos asedie reiteradamente a persona de cual...
Criar o entrenar a un perro con el prop�sito de hacerlo participar en cualquier exhibici�n, espect�culo o actividad que in...
LA BIODIVERSIDAD A quien de manera dolosa capture, transforme, acopie, transporte, destruya o comercie con las especies ac...
Conclusi�n: Las reformas son muy importantes, ya que nacen de acuerdo a las necesidades de la sociedad con respecto a la e...
  11. 11. Conclusi�n: Las reformas son muy importantes, ya que nacen de acuerdo a las necesidades de la sociedad con respecto a la evoluci�n de la misma. Es una herramienta en nuestro estado democr�tico, para el bienestar de la comunidad en sociedad y con todo lo que nos rodea, con la finalidad de responder a las necesidades sociales y de la misma manera el Estado cuente con facultades y obligaciones para poder cumplirlas.

