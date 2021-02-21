Talk Eleições e Comportamento set/18

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ago_2018
INDEX RELA O COM ELEI ES C A P Í T U L O 1 EXPECTATIVAS PARA ESSAS ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 2 ELEIÇÕES X INFORMAÇÃO C A P ...
FASES DO PROJETO Questionário online qualitativo aplicado via painel _ filtro: pessoas que irão votar e que classificam po...
Homens e mulheres eleitores Pe a e decla em in encã de c m a ece à na em 2018 anos 16-34 Classes ABC Pe a de e ec lí ic...
HOMEM 47% | 53% MULHER % G N E R O % I D A D E 14 29 A/ B1 B2 C1 C2 % C L A S S E S O C I A L 8% NORTE CENTRO- OESTE NORDE...
Li ha d Te Julgamento do Lula Ex-presidente foi condenado a 9 anos e seis meses. 24 de Janeiro O TSE veiculou a propaganda...
RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 1
- In e e e mai , l ica na a a - Elei e : ma inc gni a - Desinformação (fake news) - P la i a (L la e B l na ) "A gente não...
NUNCA POLÍTICA FOI UM TEMA TÃO MAINSTREAM De de 2013, c m im eachmen em 2016, l ica i a n . Mai ecen emen e a e e midi ica...
LULA VS BOLSONARO COMO MANIFESTA O DE UMA GRANDE POLARIZA O DO PA S É como se fosse o fla-flu da política, com muito ataqu...
ESSA POLARIZA O ACABA GERANDO ALGUMA INFORMA O E MANTENDO O TEMA DA POL TICA VIVO. "Recebo muita informação em relação ao ...
UMA POLARIZA O QUE DIFICULTA AS CONVERSAS E O DEBATE. "As pessoas estão mais interessadas em odiar do que entender as prop...
TIPO DE CONTE DO RASO E BOBO, "Pra mim ne a polari a o, acho a cha o como a coi a do lado Bol onaro acon ece de forma infa...
PENSOU EM POLÍTICA, PENSOU EM FAKE NEWS "Tal e a primeira e e pero q e a l ima q e i o (fake ne ) ai afe ar. Q a e in por ...
FAKE NEWS MUITO ASSOCIADAS A REDES SOCIAIS, NO GERAL "E e a coi a de fake ne ambem, n o de pol ica. J iro iral, c recebe d...
PARA OS JOVENS, COMO FICA A INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR NESSE CONTEXTO? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 18 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI...
INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR A grande maioria dos jo ens de 18 a 32 anos, 86%, pretende otar nessas elei es. SIM, VOU VOTAR/ IR ÀS UR...
RAZÃO DE NÃO VOTAR Entre q em n o ir otar o tal e n o ote, as principais ra es s o: decep o com a pol tica e d ida sobre o...
DE FORMA GERAL H UMA FORTE INDECIS O SOBRE EM QUEM VOTAR. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 21 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM EL...
ELEIÇÕES 2018. UMA INCÓGNITA, PELA INDEFINIÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS "Tenho acompanhado me in ere o, ma n o d para aber q em o o ...
39% | PARCIALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL+ BASTANTE CERTEZA EM ALGUNS CARGOS E MÉDIA, POUCA E NENHUMA CERTEZA EM OUTROS. 20% | TO...
GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 39% PARCIALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL BASTANTE CERTEZA EM ALGUNS CARGOS E MÉDIA, POUCA E NENH...
CERTEZA SOBRE EM QUEM VAI VOTAR ESSE ANO POR CARGO 22 21 25 9 8 11 19 20 20 19 19 17 13 29 26 3 3 3 3 DEPUTADO FEDERAL DEP...
16 26 28 30 Acabei decidindo NA HORA/ em cima da hora Tinha DÚVIDAS ENTRE MUITOS candidatos, mas decidi antes de votar Tin...
Deputado Estadual/ Deputado Federal Senador P e iden e G e nad 100% 47% 46% 58% 67% 0% LEMBRAN A EM QUEM VOTOU NAS ELEI ES...
26 28 40 30 RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES ANTERIORES VERSUS 2018 Os mais decididos atualmente, 2018, são também os que mais tinham ...
EXPECTATIVAS PARA ESSAS ELEI ES C A P Í T U L O 2
UM ANO PRA FICAR NA HISTÓRIA "Anotei na agenda esse ano. Não dá pra deixar passar essa!" Mulher, 32 anos, SP, atriz (Centr...
2018 REÚNE CARACTERÍSTICAS ÍMPARES COMO ANO DE ELEIÇÕES. - A força das pessoas nas redes sociais - Um ano pra ficar na his...
SENDO UM CEN RIO BEM CIDO... GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 32 CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
Como visto na qualitativa é um ano muito único e com um gosto amargo "O meu país está um caos, muita falta de saúde, falta...
SENTIMENTOS AFLORADOS. MEDO, ESPERAN A E PRINCIPALMENTE ANSIEDADE. "Quadro político que eu durante a minha vida não chegue...
18 19 22 24 24 27 30 32 38 49 Renovação Democracia Obrigação Esperança Mudança Dúvida Fraude Indignação Frustração Corrupç...
Essa indignação leva a um distanciamento. A maioria não simpatiza com nenhum partido político. 1 2 2 3 3 3 4 4 7 8 9 17 18...
Imputando um desejo de renovação dos políticos atuais. 65 13 Concorda Indiferente Discorda % de concord ncia com a frase G...
GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 38 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS Eleições (sentimento: esperança) "Na mudança de nossos gove...
Com isso h ma tend ncia de a aliar essas elei es e o papel do oto desse ano como mais rele ante q e de anos interiores. Es...
GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 40 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105 A maioria dos jov...
75% dos jovens acreditam que as eleições ajudam em partes o m ito a melhorar o Brasil. ¼ é bem descrente, acha que não faz...
30 16 ALTA PREFERÊNCIA Quando votamos no candidato certo faz diferença. MÉDIA PREFERÊNCIA Votar é muito importante sinto q...
HÁ UMA TENDÊNCIA DE DIMINUIR A GENERALIZAÇÃO E AUMENTAR A PERSONALIZAÇÃO. ESTES POL TICOS S O DIFERENTES Todos pol ticos s...
H O DESEJO POR MUDAN AS, CRESCE A PREOCUPA O COM O CANDIDATO... GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 44 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
MAS POR OUTRO LADO HÁ UM FORTE SENTIMENTO DE DESUNIÃO. H O DESEJO POR MUDAN AS, CRESCE A PREOCUPA O COM O CANDIDATO... GOO...
34 21 45 Concorda Indiferente Discorda Apenas 34% dos jo ens acham q e os brasileiros est o nidos. % de concordância com a...
Tamb m h d idas sobre em q em otar e q ais s o as propostas. ? ESSE ANO SINTO QUE ESTOU MAIS PERDIDO, DESINFORMADO SOBRE E...
Po cos se sentem bem informados sobre pol tica em geral, elei es e candidatos. Sobre candidatos que concorrer o nas elei e...
//Bai n el de c nhecimen b e candida al m da e id ncia //Fal a inf ma b e candida n ge al ASSIM, FALOU EM ELEIÇÕES, FALOU ...
SEM EST MULOS, N O SE FALA EM CANDIDATOS AOS DEMAIS CARGOS. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 50 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS "S...
DESILUSÃO COM OS ATUAIS CANDIDATOS A forma como a dualidade se acirrou tanto, de existiri um candidato que seria o Bolsona...
// POUCA INFORMAÇÃO "E e o pon o, dif cil er informa o obre q e n o di pon el. O cidad o n o em ace o ao candida o a enado...
PRESIDÊNCIA 3 é a édia de ca dida ci ad a d e i lad survey quali Sabem citar alguns nomes além de Lula e Bolsonaro normalm...
AS PESSOAS RECONHECEM QUE DEVERIAM VALORIZAR OUTROS CARGOS ALÉM DA PRESIDÊNCIA MAS POUCO SABEM OS PORQUÊS. Entende-se o pr...
HÁ BAIXÍSSIMO NÍVEL DE CONHECIMENTO SOBRE CANDIDATOS ALÉM DA PRESIDÊNCIA // Governos estaduais em desencanto Para governad...
CANDIDATOS A DEPUTADO FEDERAL E ESTADUAL // Média de menos de 2 nomes citados em média para os que sabem em quem irá votar...
ELEIÇÕES X INFORMAÇÃO C A P Í T U L O 3
Neste contexto de dúvidas, desunião e busca por renovação há a oportunidade para um VOTO MAIS INFORMADO. GOOGLE | JOVENS &...
O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE O PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRER O NAS ELEI ES DESSE ANO? GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2...
25 27 49 60 61 64 64 66 78 80 81 81 82 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO...
32 54 58 60 61 65 72 76 78 80 81 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO...
25 32 58 60 61 64 65 76 78 80 81 81 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO...
Assunto do momento (corrupção), a Ficha Limpa é mencionada como parte da solução para acabar com a corrupção, e é associad...
O mais difícil de ser encontrado "O que recebi de mais interessante, imparcial não foi, foi uma matriz que trazia os candi...
PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRER O NAS ELEIÇ ES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOC SABER INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE ELES ...
25 32 49 54 58 64 65 66 72 76 81 81 82 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARE...
"Toda par e q e em i j r dico e recebo. Deci o do S premo, com rela o a de erminado candida o. Ma o q e cada candida o fe ...
CANDIDATOS COM HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO SÃO MAIS FÁCEIS DE SEREM PESQUISADOS MAS POUCO SE ENCONTRA SOBRE PLANOS DE GOVERNO. Os p...
NA DISPUTA LULA/ BOLSONARO, AS INFORMAÇÕES QUE CIRCULAM NÃO INFORMAM SOBRE A CANDIDATURA E PROPOSTAS. "Nem tudo é válido. ...
25 49 54 58 60 64 66 72 76 78 81 82 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTE...
O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE OS TEMAS, PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO? GOOGLE JOVENS & ...
TALK 55 69 70 77 75 78 79 83 83 84 84 86 86 86 86 88 88 89 35 44 44 46 52 52 55 56 57 58 60 61 61 62 63 68 69 69 72 PAUTAS...
O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE FUNÇÕES DOS PODERES PÚBLICOS? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 73 CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM ...
Assim como 78% quer saber mais sobre cargos, a maioria, 81%, também gostaria de entender melhor a diferença entre Legislat...
...isso porque poucos sabem bem qual seriam essas diferenças. QUANTO VOC SABE A DIFEREN A ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUT...
ATRIBUI ES DO PODER E X E C U T I V O ATRIBUI ES DO PODER L E G I S L A T I V O QUAIS DESSAS FUNÇÕES OU REPRESENTANTES VOC...
COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE POLÍTICA E ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 4
Esse cenário de incertezas está motivando a busca por mais informações ESSE ANO PRETENDO PESQUISAR MAIS SOBRE CANDIDATOS D...
//E e a a a e (n ainda): a i i n ici i , e e e fala na m dia, e i a b e candida . //Sabe e e e e alinhamen b ic , n malmen...
"Ir a fundo investigar é saber primeiro o que eu quero pro próximo governo? Na área social, isso, aquilo ou outra coisa? N...
// declarado: pré-candidaturas ainda não definidas // não-declarado: falta de priorização / não há consciência sobre a imp...
// assistir debates, entrevistas e campanha dos candidatos // pesquisando na internet // "sites" (mencionados de forma gen...
É muito relevante e consideram que é mais fácil 'conhecer o candidato' assistindo-o falar. ASSISTIR ENTREVISTAS "N o i Rod...
A e a falam em 'f n e c nfi ei na in e ne ' ma and e im lada a ci a em ai , n abem di e . PROBLEMA: PARADOXO DA DESINFORMA...
Pe a n abem c m fa e i e ca c nhecem a ag ncia de fact check, ma i gi c m ma ideia a a ma la af ma c el. NECESSIDADE DE FI...
QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS FONTES DE INFORMA O SOBRE POL TICA E ELEI ES? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 86 | CAP. 4: COMO SE I...
QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Ranking das principais fontes de informa o. GOOGLE...
QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Pesquisar no Google está entre as três principais ...
QUANTO VOC COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE AS ELEIÇ ES/ CANDIDATOS: Youtube e Youtubers já exercem média influência com...
TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOB...
“Costumo assistir debates, isso influencia muito o meu voto” QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E ...
QUANTO VOC COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE AS ELEIÇ ES/ CANDIDATOS: Outro meio tradicional de informação, o horário ele...
E essa influência dos debates na tomada de decisão é histórica para metade das pessoas. Assistindo a debates, entrevistas,...
QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Juntando todas as menções de TV, ela é o maior mei...
36% Apenas Mas é baixa a percepção de que os canais de TV são verossímeis. Isso vai ao encontro dos protestos que vem acon...
QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO ...
GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 98 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) P...
Como o ass nto mais em pa ta, a maioria tende a receber mais posts, memes de conhecidos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 T...
ME AJUDAM A FICAR MAIS INFORMADO SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS ME AJUDAM A TER MAIS CONTEÚDO PARA DISCUTIR SOBRE POLÍTICA ...
68 60 59 52 FORMAR SUA OPINIÃO FICAR APENAS POR DENTRO, TER ASSUNTO COM OS AMIGOS INFLUENCIAR/ MUDAR A OPINIÃO DE OUTRAS P...
Há uma percepção de que a internet dá voz ativa a extremistas, provavelmente impulsionados pelo anonimato. 65% “A internet...
37 23 INFLUENCIA TOTALMENTE NA MAIORIA DAS VEZES INFLUENCIA NA MAIORIA DAS VEZES NÃO INFLUENCIA NÃO INFLUENCIA NADA Quando...
Mas a internet é bem relevante, pois metade, 51%, acha que não estaria tão envolvido nessa campanha eleitoral se não fosse...
60% “A internet faz com que eu me sinta MAIS CONECTADO COM O CANDIDATO que escolhi” DECLARA QUE... O QUANTO VOC CONCORDA C...
A mai ia e en e MAIS INFORMADO ANTES DE TODO MUNDO g a a a agilidade c m e a n cia ci c lam na in e ne . 68% “A internet m...
Mas eles sentem falta de informações úteis na internet com relação a eleições. “Sinto falta de ter mais informações úteis ...
HÁ UMA FORTE PERCEPÇÃO DE QUE EXISTEM MUITO FAKE NEWS NA INTERNET, FICANDO DIFÍCIL DISCERNIR NO QUE PODEM CONFIAR, O QUE É...
Há uma dor em relação há dificuldade de compreensão. “As informações que tem disponíveis hoje sobre candidatos são bem cla...
Querem ajuda, algo que FACILITE A BUSCA E DÊ SEGURANÇA “Gostaria de ter um SITE CONFIÁVEL com informações sobre as propost...
SOBRE A BUSCA DE INFORMAÇÃ O PARA AS ELEIÇÕES DE 2018 "Ano de Copa do Mundo, o assunto política acaba ficando na história ...
É simples buscar informação sobre os candidatos ("é só dar um Google"). As informações estão disponíveis. Você filtra o qu...
É simples buscar informação sobre os candidatos ("é só dar um Google"). Você encontra informação sobre os candidatos pois ...
A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado po...
A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado po...
A inf ma c m le a. - Inf ma e e aj dam c a a melh n f cei de enc n a . - Voc bombardeado por informa es e n o tem tempo pa...
A inf ma c m le a. - Inf ma e e aj dam c a a melh n f cei de enc n a . - V c b mba dead inf ma e e n em em a a fil a . - V...
A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado po...
SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS C A P Í T U L O 5
10% 19% 18% 34% 19% MAIOR ENVOLVIMENTO COM ELEI ES E POL TICA, MAIS INFORMADOS E MAIS INFLUENCIADORES. Reali amos ma model...
///// ///// LEVEMENTE MAIS FEMININO 56% 44% IDADE NA MÉDIA 18-24 anos: 43% 25-34 anos: 57% NORDESTE ACIMA DA MÉDIA CLASSE ...
54 27 66 25 81 64 32 76 72 65 64 58 49 78 82 81 81 80 61 82 84 84 9 9 9 11 11 12 13 13 14 14 14 14 14 15 16 17 18 19 19 19...
GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 123 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS SEGMENTO DESCONFIADOS 19% | TENHO MUITA DÚVIDA SOBRO...
GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 124 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS SEGMENTO CURIOSOS 18% | TENHO INTERESSE, PORÉM MAIS ...
  1. 1. ago_2018
  2. 2. INDEX RELA O COM ELEI ES C A P Í T U L O 1 EXPECTATIVAS PARA ESSAS ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 2 ELEIÇÕES X INFORMAÇÃO C A P Í T U L O 3 COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE POLÍTICA E ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 4 SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS C A P Í T U L O 5 VOTO INFORMADO C A P Í T U L O 6
  3. 3. FASES DO PROJETO Questionário online qualitativo aplicado via painel _ filtro: pessoas que irão votar e que classificam política e eleições com nota não menor que 7 em escala de 0 a 10 512 respondentes [60 respostas qualificadas] Praças: SP / RJ / RS / PR / MG / PE / BA _ s u r v e y o n l i n e grupos online participantes por grupo Di ididos en re espec ros polí icos mais esq erda cen ro o direi a _ o n l i n e h a n g o u t s Pesquisa online com coleta via painel _ Aplicamos um questionário para o seguinte target: homens e mulheres, 18-34 anos, ABC, todas as regiões do Brasil. 1105 respondentes _ m a p e a m e n t o q u a n t i t a t i v o F A S E Q U A L I T A T I V A F A S E Q U A N T I T A T I V A GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 5
  4. 4. Homens e mulheres eleitores Pe a e decla em in encã de c m a ece à na em 2018 anos 16-34 Classes ABC Pe a de e ec lí ic dife en e SP/RJ/MG/PR/ RS/BA/PE PERFIL DA AMOSTRA Q U A L I T A T I V A GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 6
  5. 5. HOMEM 47% | 53% MULHER % G N E R O % I D A D E 14 29 A/ B1 B2 C1 C2 % C L A S S E S O C I A L 8% NORTE CENTRO- OESTE NORDESTE 39% SUDESTE SUL % R E G I Ã O - ANOS 25-34 ANOS 58% PERFIL DA AMOSTRA Q U A N T I T A T I V A GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 7
  6. 6. Li ha d Te Julgamento do Lula Ex-presidente foi condenado a 9 anos e seis meses. 24 de Janeiro O TSE veiculou a propaganda institucional das eleições na TV e internet. 1º de Abril Propaganda TSE Título de eleitor Os eleitores tem até maio para retirar ou transferir o seu titulo de eleitor. de Maio Escolha dos Candidatos As convenções para a escolha dos candidatos ocorreram entre os dias 20 de julho e 5 de agosto. *E até o dia 15/08 para registra- los Propaganda Eleitoral A partir desta data os partidos são permitidos a fazer propaganda eleitoral. de Agosto Horário Eleitoral O Horário Eleitoral gratuita no rádio e na televisão terá início no final deste mês. 31 de Agosto Prisões A partir desta data nenhum candidato poderá ser detido ou preso, ao menos que pego em flagrante. de Setembro Eleições 2018 7 de Outubro 2º Turno 28 de Outubro CAMPO QUANTITATIVA a Debate de candidatos Aconteceu primeiro debate na TV aberta Band de principais candidatos presidenciáveis de Ag Prisão de Lula O ex-presidente se entrega a Polícia Federal no Sindicato dos Metalúrgicos do ABC. 7 de Abril GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 8
  7. 7. RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 1
  8. 8. - In e e e mai , l ica na a a - Elei e : ma inc gni a - Desinformação (fake news) - P la i a (L la e B l na ) "A gente não fala sobre política, a gente fala de política. Tem uma divisão muito de paixão." Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) A POL TICA EST NO AGENDA SETTING GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 10 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES
  9. 9. NUNCA POLÍTICA FOI UM TEMA TÃO MAINSTREAM De de 2013, c m im eachmen em 2016, l ica i a n . Mai ecen emen e a e e midi ica en l end L la e gimen de B l na c m e idenci el man i e am ema en e. INTERESSE GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 11 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES "A população tava meio desligada da politica, aparecia só no ano de eleição. Depois do impeachment, teve uma efervescência geral, de quem defendia, de quem apoiava. E as redes sociais foram essenciais pra esse debate existir." Mulher, 22 anos, BH, estudante (anarquista) / "Discussões políticas tão rolando h m i o empo. Tal e de de 2013 a coisa não arrefeceu. Mas tá se discutindo política de uma forma extensa. Não sei se da forma certa." Homem, 27, POA, (não se identifica)
  10. 10. LULA VS BOLSONARO COMO MANIFESTA O DE UMA GRANDE POLARIZA O DO PA S É como se fosse o fla-flu da política, com muito ataque e pouca defesa. Quem lê sobre um, lê sobre o outro. POLARIZA O Prints enviados pelos entrevistados sobre o que recebem ou lêem no celular GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 12 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  11. 11. ESSA POLARIZA O ACABA GERANDO ALGUMA INFORMA O E MANTENDO O TEMA DA POL TICA VIVO. "Recebo muita informação em relação ao lula e ao Bolsonaro. Até uma candidata que eu queria saber mais, eu que tenho que ir atrás dela. As que eu recebo são em relação só a esses dois." Mulher, 30 anos, São Leopoldo/RS, professora (não se identifica) / "O povo tá mais engajado, principalmente entre os extremos. tá bem arisco, bem vivo. por causa disso, elas acabam se inteirando mais." Homem, 32 anos, POA, motorista (Centro- direita) / "Sobre as eleições, vejo falar bem pouco. O que mais escuto é Lula vai ser solto? Lula e Bolsonaro. Tanto que eu nao tinha escutado nada sobre o Amoedo." Mulher, 28 anos, bancária, SP (direita) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 13 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES
  12. 12. UMA POLARIZA O QUE DIFICULTA AS CONVERSAS E O DEBATE. "As pessoas estão mais interessadas em odiar do que entender as propostas políticas. Odeia isso, aquilo, odeia o vizinho que gosta dele. É um resultado de anos, estimulando esse ódio contra eles. Eu bloqueei do meu feed todo mundo que pensava diferente de mim, porque tava me prejudicando." Mulher, 35 anos, RJ, social de um hostel (não se identifica) A n ma e i a e manife a . C n in a dif cil e manife a na ede ciai e i n d mai ca el ( i a e em de de a c i e d im eachmen e ca m i a b iga ). GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 14 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  13. 13. TIPO DE CONTE DO RASO E BOBO, "Pra mim ne a polari a o, acho a cha o como a coi a do lado Bol onaro acon ece de forma infan ili ada. Oprime mai , Bol onaro, com arma na m o, com c lo e c ro. N o con e do, n o e di c e " Felipe / "U o T i er. Recebo odo o meme e brincadeira . Voc feio, c bobo, chega ne e n el. Todo o ipo de informa o e por odo o lado ." H , 29 a , a , SP (C ) / "N o recebo nada m i o il. T conhece o candida o e abe q e n o em nada a er. Coi a de Bol onaro, gen e falando m i o mal dele. Me ma coi a do L la. Meme, hi orinha." M , 21 a , POA, a ( a) a maior parte dos conteúdos sobre política são memes, considerados bobagens, zoação que não levam a nada. Também são conteúdos que não ajudam a gerar conversa. Isso não é característica de um lado ou de outro, mas de ambos. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 15 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  14. 14. PENSOU EM POLÍTICA, PENSOU EM FAKE NEWS "Tal e a primeira e e pero q e a l ima q e i o (fake ne ) ai afe ar. Q a e in por el. Dif cil no ha app no pr prio facebook m i o dif cil. I o pa a do limi e." H , 27, POA, ( a) / "M i o em e id ncia a fake ne . I o a ola. Se oc en rar no Facebook ai er 3, 4 no cia com fon e d id ei , a primeira elei o pa ada ni o. Seg ida da elei e no EUA, a gen e abe q e i o in erferi . Aq i no Bra il m i o igen e. A gen e m i a coi a, pe oal falando mai da e q erda, a acando, a rib indo coi a q e a gen e n o abe e foi fei a o n o por ele. Cai a 2, La a Ja o Na fal a da c rio idade de proc rar aber e er dico o n o, a pe oa acabam omando como erdade." H , 25 a , RJ, aba a (D a) Fake ne amb m i a n , and e fala em l ica. N de e a de inf ma de afe a a elei e . Refe ncia elei e n EUA, Camb idge Anal ica. INFORMAÇÃO X DESINFORMAÇÃO GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 16 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  15. 15. FAKE NEWS MUITO ASSOCIADAS A REDES SOCIAIS, NO GERAL "E e a coi a de fake ne ambem, n o de pol ica. J iro iral, c recebe de 20 pe oa no e ha app e a no cia n o era erdadeira, o i e q e c en ra c n o abe e erdade." M , 28 a , ba a, SP ( a) / "Comigo men iram obre m compor amen o me e e n o i e nenh ma chance de me defender. Ning m q e iono . Ning m eio me perg n ar nada. Q al o pon o? A pe oa n o e preoc pam com a fon e da informa o." H , 31 a , POA, a ( a) / "E a a proc rando m deo q e e i ao i o na TV (da Copa) pra mo rar pro me pai. A 5 primeira op e q e apareceram no Yo T be n o eram coi a q e repre en a am a erdade. Olha a chance de e olhar ma no cia errada! A chance de encon rar algo deformado, errado grande. Jog ei dire o no Yo T be com a b ca: "final Copa ran mi o Globo Ca agrande". Se e n o o be e o q e e a a proc rando, ia er mandado a coi a errada pro me pai." Homem, 27, POA, (n o e iden ifica) A fake ne afe am n a ena na l ica, ma n ge al. M i a ciada a Faceb k e Wha A . GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 17 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES INFORMAÇÃO X DESINFORMAÇÃO
  16. 16. PARA OS JOVENS, COMO FICA A INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR NESSE CONTEXTO? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 18 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES
  17. 17. INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR A grande maioria dos jo ens de 18 a 32 anos, 86%, pretende otar nessas elei es. SIM, VOU VOTAR/ IR ÀS URNAS COM CERTEZA TALVEZ VOTE/ VÁ ÀS URNAS, MAS AINDA NÃO TENHO CERTEZA NÃO IREI VOTAR/ NÃO IREI ÀS URNAS COM CERTEZA 3% 86% 11% VOC TEM INTEN O DE VOTAR NAS PR XIMAS ELEI ES? GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 19 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES VOCÊ TEM INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR NAS PRÓXIMAS ELEIÇÕES? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  18. 18. RAZÃO DE NÃO VOTAR Entre q em n o ir otar o tal e n o ote, as principais ra es s o: decep o com a pol tica e d ida sobre os candidatos. 48% Estou decepcionado com os candidatos/partidos/política. 29% Vai depender dos candidatos que estarão na disputa. 18% Pretendo anular meu voto. 14% Voto em outra cidade, não sei se conseguirei viajar para votar. 11% Pretendo votar em branco. 9% Estarei viajando/estarei longe de onde voto. 3% Problemas de saúde/locomoção, etc. 8% Outros motivos. 14% DECLAROU QUE N O PRETENDE VOTAR/ TALVEZ N O VOTE. POR QUE VOCÊ NÃO IRÁ VOTAR OU NÃO TEM CERTEZA? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 20 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES VOC TEM INTENÇ O DE VOTAR NAS PR XIMAS ELEIÇ ES? / POR QUE VOC N O IR VOTAR OU N O TEM CERTEZA? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  19. 19. DE FORMA GERAL H UMA FORTE INDECIS O SOBRE EM QUEM VOTAR. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 21 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  20. 20. ELEIÇÕES 2018. UMA INCÓGNITA, PELA INDEFINIÇÃO DOS CANDIDATOS "Tenho acompanhado me in ere o, ma n o d para aber q em o o candida o , me mo q em acompanha n o abe m i o bem. A clare a de " o e e "e q ai o a propo a . Pr prio candida o n o e po icionaram." Homem, 27, POA, (n o e iden ifica) / "Ape ar de j er ma percep o, ainda n o defini. Nem o candida o foram definido 100%. Tem alg n q e e o na e pec la o, en o e o e perar mai ." H , 32 a , POA, a (C - a) COMO AINDA NÃO SE SABE QUEM SERÃO OS CANDIDATOS, PESSOAS ESTÃO NO ESCURO. MESMO OS QUE SE CONSIDERAM BEM INFORMADOS NÃO SABEM AO CERTO O QUE ESPERAR. A MAIOR CERTEZA DE CANDIDATURA É E DE BOLSONARO. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 22 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES
  21. 21. 39% | PARCIALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL+ BASTANTE CERTEZA EM ALGUNS CARGOS E MÉDIA, POUCA E NENHUMA CERTEZA EM OUTROS. 20% | TOTALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL+ BASTANTE CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR EM TODOS OS CARGOS (PRESIDENTE, GOVERNADOR E DEPUTADOS) 38% INDECISOS MÉDIA, POUCA E NENHUMA CERTEZA EM TODOS OS CARGOS PRESIDENTE, GOVERNADOR E DEPUTADOS 3% | NÃO VAI VOTAR EM QUEM VAI VOTAR 77% est parcial o totalmente indeciso sobre em quem votar cerca de dois meses antes das eleições. A indecisão sobre em quem votar ainda é latente para a maioria dos jovens. 39% 38% 3% Quatro em cada dez est totalmente indeciso sobre em quem vai votar em todos os cargos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 23 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES O QUANTO TEM CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR PARA DEPUTADO FEDERAL, DEPUTADO ESTADUAL, SENADOR, GOVERNADOR, PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA. QUANTO TEM CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR PARA DEPUTADO FEDERAL, DEPUTADO ESTADUAL, SENADOR, GOVERNADOR, PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  22. 22. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 39% PARCIALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL BASTANTE CERTEZA EM ALGUNS CARGOS E MÉDIA, POUCA E NENHUMA CERTEZA EM OUTROS. 20% | TOTALMENTE DECIDIDOS TOTAL+ BASTANTE CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR EM TODOS OS CARGOS (PRESIDENTE, GOVERNADOR E DEPUTADOS) 38% INDECISOS MÉDIA, POUCA E NENHUMA CERTEZA EM TODOS OS CARGOS PRESIDENTE, GOVERNADOR E DEPUTADOS 3% | NÃO VAI VOTAR EM QUEM VAI VOTAR POR CARGO Mulheres são as mais indecisas. Mais 25-34 anos (66% . 58% d al) Mais masc lino (53% . 47% d al) Mais 18-24 anos (46% vs. 42% do total) Mais masculino (54% vs. 47% do total) Idade na m dia Mais feminino (64% . 53% d al)
  23. 23. CERTEZA SOBRE EM QUEM VAI VOTAR ESSE ANO POR CARGO 22 21 25 9 8 11 19 20 20 19 19 17 13 29 26 3 3 3 3 DEPUTADO FEDERAL DEPUTADO ESTADUAL SENADOR GOVERNADOR PRESIDENTE N O VOU VOTAR NENHUMA CERTEZA POUCA CERTEZA M DIA CERTEZA BASTANTE CERTEZA TOTAL CERTEZA QUANTO TEM CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR PARA... H ma decis o m po co maior para presidente (49% de decididos), para os demais cargos h maior indecis o. 31% DECIDIDOS 31% DECIDIDOS 29% DECIDIDOS DECIDIDOS 49% DECIDIDOS GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 25 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES O QUANTO TEM CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR PARA DEPUTADO FEDERAL, DEPUTADO ESTADUAL,, SENADOR, GOVERNADOR, PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA. % QUANTO TEM CERTEZA EM QUEM VAI VOTAR PARA DEPUTADO FEDERAL, DEPUTADO ESTADUAL, SENADOR, GOVERNADOR, PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  24. 24. 16 26 28 30 Acabei decidindo NA HORA/ em cima da hora Tinha DÚVIDAS ENTRE MUITOS candidatos, mas decidi antes de votar Tinha DÚVIDAS ENTRE POUCOS candidatos, mas decidi antes de votar MUITO FÁCIL, sabia de cara em quem ia votar RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES ANTERIORES Nas eleições anteriores também havia dúvidas sobre em quem votar. Apenas 30% declarou que foi muito fácil, que sabia de cara em quem ia votar. % Pensando na última vez que você votou, como foi a sua decisão? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 26 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES PENSANDO NA ÚLTIMA VEZ QUE VOCÊ VOTOU, COMO FOI A SUA DECISÃO? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  25. 25. Deputado Estadual/ Deputado Federal Senador P e iden e G e nad 100% 47% 46% 58% 67% 0% LEMBRAN A EM QUEM VOTOU NAS ELEI ES ANTERIORES E, nas elei es anteriores, m itos n o lembram em q em otaram, principalmente para Dep tado e Senador. % Você lembra em quem votou na última eleição para: Isso mostra que h um distanciamento da import ncia destes poderes, colocando peso maior em Presidente e Governador. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 27 | CAP. 1: RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES VOC LEMBRA EM QUEM VOTOU NA LTIMA ELEIÇ O PARA: BASE TOTAL: 1105
  26. 26. 26 28 40 30 RELAÇÃO COM ELEIÇÕES ANTERIORES VERSUS 2018 Os mais decididos atualmente, 2018, são também os que mais tinham opinião formada com antecedência na eleição anterior. % Pensando na ltima e q e oc oto , como foi a s a decis o? % MUITO F CIL, SABIA DE CARA EM QUEM IA VOTAR NA LTIMA ELEI O. PARCIALMENTE DECIDIDOS 2018 TOTALMENTE DECIDIDOS 2018 INDECISOS 2018 TOTAL GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 28 CAP. 1: RELA O COM ELEI ES PENSANDO NA ÚLTIMA VEZ QUE VOCÊ VOTOU, COMO FOI A SUA DECISÃO? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  27. 27. EXPECTATIVAS PARA ESSAS ELEI ES C A P Í T U L O 2
  28. 28. UM ANO PRA FICAR NA HISTÓRIA "Anotei na agenda esse ano. Não dá pra deixar passar essa!" Mulher, 32 anos, SP, atriz (Centro-esquerda) / "Tem uma coisa engraçada, nunca votei, meu título é da cidade onde nasci, Sempre justificava, mas esse ano mudei o colégio eleitoral para poder votar. Momento político conturbado. essas eleições se tornam mais tensas. Todo mundo espera que seja um momento de renovação ma ao mesmo tempo que tem essa parte mais romântica e bacana, povo na média tem um nível de conhecimento e capacidade de distinção entre os candidatos baixa." Homem, 27, POA, (não se identifica) / "Eu faço questão de votar sempre. É uma eleição bem séria, até pela questão do Lula ir ou não, a questão do Bolsonaro... é bem importante. Não tenho meu voto definido ainda. Tinha uma viagem em outubro, mas acho que até mudarei a data. Estão elegendo governos de extrema direita, o Trump, mas agora é bem mais forte, mais agressividade." Mulher, 35 anos, RJ, social de um hostel (não se identifica) AS ELEIÇÕES ESSE ANO TÊM UMA IMPORTÂNCIA DIFERENTE AS ELEIÇÕES PARA PRESIDENTE SEMPRE SÃO IMPORTANTES MAS ESSE ANO MAIS QUE NUNCA PODEM SER UM TURNING POINT PARA O PAÍS DEPOIS DE UM PERÍODO CONTURBADO E COM AS PESSOAS TÃO POLARIZADAS ANO ÍMPAR GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 30 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  29. 29. 2018 REÚNE CARACTERÍSTICAS ÍMPARES COMO ANO DE ELEIÇÕES. - A força das pessoas nas redes sociais - Um ano pra ficar na hist ria - M lheres indecisas - Misto de emoções "Tenho meu voto encaminhado. Mas tô bastante ansioso pro desfecho dessa eleição. Vai mudar muita coisa, talvez sejam as eleições mais importantes da história do Brasil." Homem, 31 anos, POA, fotógrafo (não se identifica) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 31 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  30. 30. SENDO UM CEN RIO BEM CIDO... GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 32 CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  31. 31. Como visto na qualitativa é um ano muito único e com um gosto amargo "O meu país está um caos, muita falta de saúde, falta de educação é falta de emprego, muita roubalheira acontecendo em Brasília e ainda não me apareceu um candidato decente. Já foram tantas desilusões e eu não confio em mais ninguém." (survey) / "Quadro político que eu durante a minha vida não cheguei a presenciar. Vejo uma coisa muito parecida com 89. Nas últimas semanas fiquei com receio mesmo de a gente acabar elegendo uma pessoa não democrática. É um medo que acho que todo mundo tem que ter. Medo de colocar o Brasil num retrocesso, em pleno século 20." Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 33 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  32. 32. SENTIMENTOS AFLORADOS. MEDO, ESPERAN A E PRINCIPALMENTE ANSIEDADE. "Quadro político que eu durante a minha vida não cheguei a presenciar. Vejo uma coisa muito, parecida com 89. Últimas semanas fiquei com receio mesmo de a gente acabar elegendo uma pessoa não democrática. É um medo que acho que todo mundo tem que ter. Medo de colocar o Brasil num retrocesso, em pleno século 20." Homem, 31 anos, POA, fotógrafo (não se identifica) / "Geralmente não voto. Acredito que as questões resolvidas democraticamente são mais relevantes numa questão social, mas não acredito na democracia representativa. Vou votar esse ano por uma questão de desespero. Deveria ser facultativo." Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) / (frustração) "Pois atualmente o quadro de candidatos não é animador. Não temos nenhum candidato limpo e com boa ideias. Temos extremistas, religiosos e corruptos." (survey) 2018 é um ano de emoções. A esperança ainda vence os sentimentos negativos, mas a frustração vem logo depois, pela falta de candidatos que pareçam valer o voto. EMOÇÃO À VISTA GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 34 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  33. 33. 18 19 22 24 24 27 30 32 38 49 Renovação Democracia Obrigação Esperança Mudança Dúvida Fraude Indignação Frustração Corrupção Há uma forte indignação e frustração relacionada a corrupção do sistema político. Eleições são muito associadas a atributos negativos. % Quais dessas palavras você associa a elei es no Brasil ? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 35 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS BASE TOTAL: 1105 QUAIS DESSAS PALAVRAS VOC ASSOCIA A ELEIÇ ES NO BRASIL ?
  34. 34. Essa indignação leva a um distanciamento. A maioria não simpatiza com nenhum partido político. 1 2 2 3 3 3 4 4 7 8 9 17 18 PL PP LIVRES DEM DO JEAN WILLYS PTB DO GERALDO ALCKMIN PSB DO MARCO FELICIANO PDT PARTIDO NOVO OUTROS PARTIDOS PV PMDB DA DILMA PSOL PSDB DA MARINA SILVA DO LULA PT DO BOLSONARO NÃO SIMPATIZO COM NENHUM PARTIDO POLÍTICO % Qual destes partidos/pessoas você simpatiza? GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 36 CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS QUAL DESTES PARTIDOS/PESSOAS VOCÊ SIMPATIZA? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  35. 35. Imputando um desejo de renovação dos políticos atuais. 65 13 Concorda Indiferente Discorda % de concord ncia com a frase G a ia de a em e a e n f em da l ica, e en a em e e i e h je. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 37 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105
  36. 36. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 38 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS Eleições (sentimento: esperança) "Na mudança de nossos governantes, e com isso mudar o rumo do nosso país." (survey) / "Votar é importante para tentar mudar a situação atual que estamos vivendo, pois se não votarmos em mudança continuará como está." Mulher, MG, 31-35 anos / "Apesar do meu voto ser apenas mais um, com certeza eu estarei votando naquela pessoa que eu acho que vá fazer algum diferencial para o país." Mulher, RS, 18-21 anos
  37. 37. Com isso h ma tend ncia de a aliar essas elei es e o papel do oto desse ano como mais rele ante q e de anos interiores. Esse ano tenho certeza que meu voto é muito mais importante que em anos anteriores. % DE CONCORDÂNCIA Ach e a elei e de e an mai im an e e a de 2014. % DE CONCORD NCIA 59% GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 39 CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105
  38. 38. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 40 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105 A maioria dos jovens refere-se ao voto de maneira positiva. "V a a a a a a a a. " Felipe " a a a a a . T a a , a a a ." M lher, BA, 22-25 ano "Votar é uma forma de escolhermos quem está na direção do país...a qualidade do nosso voto reflete a situação do país...assim como a educação do país também reflete a qualidade do voto." Mulher, SP, 26-30 anos
  39. 39. 75% dos jovens acreditam que as eleições ajudam em partes o m ito a melhorar o Brasil. ¼ é bem descrente, acha que não faz a menor diferença. Quanto você acha que as eleições ajudam a mudar o Brasil? 25% 4 % 26% AJUDAM MUITO AJUDAM EM PARTES NÃO AJUDAM EM NADA, SINTO QUE NÃO FAZEM A MENOR DIFERENÇA 75% GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 41 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS BASE TOTAL: 1105
  40. 40. 30 16 ALTA PREFERÊNCIA Quando votamos no candidato certo faz diferença. MÉDIA PREFERÊNCIA Votar é muito importante sinto que meu voto faz diferença. BAIXA PREFER NCIA Acho que o voto não serve para nada Mostra-se mais relevante a escolha do candidato certo. % QUAL FRASE MELHOR EXPRESSA O QUANTO IMPORTANTE VOTAR: GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 42 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS QUAL FRASE MELHOR EXPRESSA O QUANTO É IMPORTANTE VOTAR: BASE TOTAL: 1105
  41. 41. HÁ UMA TENDÊNCIA DE DIMINUIR A GENERALIZAÇÃO E AUMENTAR A PERSONALIZAÇÃO. ESTES POL TICOS S O DIFERENTES Todos pol ticos s o ig ais MEU VOTO É IMPORTANTE Votos não fazem a diferença GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 43 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  42. 42. H O DESEJO POR MUDAN AS, CRESCE A PREOCUPA O COM O CANDIDATO... GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 44 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  43. 43. MAS POR OUTRO LADO HÁ UM FORTE SENTIMENTO DE DESUNIÃO. H O DESEJO POR MUDAN AS, CRESCE A PREOCUPA O COM O CANDIDATO... GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 45 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  44. 44. 34 21 45 Concorda Indiferente Discorda Apenas 34% dos jo ens acham q e os brasileiros est o nidos. % de concordância com a frase O povo brasileiro está mais unido do que nunca GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 46 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105
  45. 45. Tamb m h d idas sobre em q em otar e q ais s o as propostas. ? ESSE ANO SINTO QUE ESTOU MAIS PERDIDO, DESINFORMADO SOBRE EM QUEM VOTAR DO QUE EM ANOS ANTERIORES 49% concorda q e... ESSE ANO ESTÁ MUITO CONFUSO SABER QUEM SERÃO OS CANDIDATOS E AS PROPOSTAS. 62% concorda que... GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 47 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS quando concorda com a frase BASE TOTAL: 1105
  46. 46. Po cos se sentem bem informados sobre pol tica em geral, elei es e candidatos. Sobre candidatos que concorrer o nas elei es h um pouco mais de sensa o estar informado para presidente, mas mesmo nesse caso metade n o se sente t o informada. Para os demais cargos apenas 1/3 se sente bem informado. 15 27 14 9 11 19 17 13 15 14 26 27 26 26 17 22 26 26 7 9 23 23 POLÍTICA EM GERAL Extremamente informado Muito Médio Pouco Nada informado ELEIÇÕES CANDIDATOS PROPOSTAS PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA GOVERNADOR SENADOR DEPUTADO ESTADUAL DEPUTADO FEDERAL % O q anto oc se sente bem informado sobre os candidatos q e concorrer o esse ano para: % O quanto você se sente bem informado sobre: GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 48 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS O QUANTO VOCÊ SE SENTE BEM INFORMADO SOBRE: O QUANTO VOCÊ SE SENTE BEM INFORMADO SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO ESSE ANO PARA: / BASE TOTAL: 1105
  47. 47. //Bai n el de c nhecimen b e candida al m da e id ncia //Fal a inf ma b e candida n ge al ASSIM, FALOU EM ELEIÇÕES, FALOU EM CANDIDATOS À PRESIDÊNCIA. "N o ei q em ai concorrer a Go ernador. E a coi a L la / Bol onaro, acaba ganhando de aq e. Parece q e ai er i o, doi candida o ." H , 25 a , RJ, aba a (D a) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 49 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  48. 48. SEM EST MULOS, N O SE FALA EM CANDIDATOS AOS DEMAIS CARGOS. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 50 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS "Senado e Deputado Federal, muito difícil, porque a gente não alcança. São tantos e tão ruins. É perda de tempo ir pesquisar sobre isso. Você acha que o Presidente é tão importante porque vc quer tirar o país do buraco." Mulher, 33 anos, RJ, advogada (Centro) // Desilusão com os atuais candidatos Os candidatos são de forma genérica associados a pessoas não confiáveis, corruptos, ladrões. Parece difícil confiar e separar o joio do trigo. // Pouca informação
  49. 49. DESILUSÃO COM OS ATUAIS CANDIDATOS A forma como a dualidade se acirrou tanto, de existiri um candidato que seria o Bolsonaro, que tem ideiais de extrema direita, sérias. Querendo ou não, nós temos um outro lado que seria mais progressista, que é o Lula, ainda um aincognita, o Ciro que de alguma forma vem suprir a demanda da esquerda.Mesmo existindo essa dualidade, de dois extremos, a gente não tem uma oposição de esquerda realmente progressista que dá pra comparar com o que o Jair Bolsonaro é hoje na direita. A gente percebe que o PT, que tava com moral baixa, depois do impeachtment, assumiu uma postura populiasta, conversando com as massas. O que eu percebo é que a dualidade continua existindo, só que eu não consigo comprar essa volta de governo popular porque já vivemos esse governo e não foi assim." Mulher, 22 anos, BH, estudante (anarquista) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 51 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  50. 50. // POUCA INFORMAÇÃO "E e o pon o, dif cil er informa o obre q e n o di pon el. O cidad o n o em ace o ao candida o a enador. O enadore aq i do E ado o ma ergonha. E ei q e ele em m al rio m i o al o. E j en ei fi cali ar em q em e o ei, ma e e ele n o re pondem email. o obje i o de e i ema odo. Fa er a gen e n o pen ar ne a o ra coi a ." H , 31 a , POA, a ( a) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 52 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  51. 51. PRESIDÊNCIA 3 é a édia de ca dida ci ad a d e i lad survey quali Sabem citar alguns nomes além de Lula e Bolsonaro normalmente o seu próprio possível candidato GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 53 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  52. 52. AS PESSOAS RECONHECEM QUE DEVERIAM VALORIZAR OUTROS CARGOS ALÉM DA PRESIDÊNCIA MAS POUCO SABEM OS PORQUÊS. Entende-se o presidente como a pessoa mais importante. Mas acho que uma bancada é muito mais inteligente de se votar (acho que o Ciro até está falando isso, que as pessoa que votarem nele escolhem bem pra ele poder governar). Se vc vê de perto, o Senado tá parado, não deixando o presidente trabalhar. Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) A maioria se declara presa à ideia de que o presidente resolve tudo GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 54 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  53. 53. HÁ BAIXÍSSIMO NÍVEL DE CONHECIMENTO SOBRE CANDIDATOS ALÉM DA PRESIDÊNCIA // Governos estaduais em desencanto Para governador, existe um conhecimento maior sobre a existência de candidatos, mas todos parecem muito ruins (Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro e Pernambuco). // Estimulados, citam poucos nomes de pré-candidatos ao Senado e Câmaras de Deputados O conhecimento é baixo, mesmo com tempo e quando estimulados na qualitativa. Mesmo estimulados, sabem pouco sobre quem são os candidatos GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 55 | CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  54. 54. CANDIDATOS A DEPUTADO FEDERAL E ESTADUAL // Média de menos de 2 nomes citados em média para os que sabem em quem irá votar para Dep. Federal e Estadual // Média inferior a 1 nome para os que não sabem CANDIDATOS AO SENADO // 2 nomes citados em média para os que sabem em quem irão votar para o Senado // Média inferior a 1 nome para os que não sabem _ tag cloud dos nomes citados com no mínimo 7 citações (não se refere à intenção de voto) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 56 CAP. 2: EXPECTATIVAS
  55. 55. ELEIÇÕES X INFORMAÇÃO C A P Í T U L O 3
  56. 56. Neste contexto de dúvidas, desunião e busca por renovação há a oportunidade para um VOTO MAIS INFORMADO. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 58 | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  57. 57. O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE O PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRER O NAS ELEI ES DESSE ANO? GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 59 | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  58. 58. 25 27 49 60 61 64 64 66 78 80 81 81 82 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOCÊ SABER INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE ELES COMO: GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 60 O QUE IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? Em um cenário latente de corrupção, saber se o candidato é ficha limpa e seus antecedentes criminais é muito importante... REPERT RIO DE INTERESSE EM INFORMA ES MAIOR ENTRE: CLASSES A/B1 E B2, TARGET DE 28-34 ANOS E MAIOR GRAU DE ESCOLARIDADE. % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  59. 59. 32 54 58 60 61 65 72 76 78 80 81 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA O QUE É IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? ...bem como entender sua plataforma (ideais/ causas que defende, projetos propostos, histórico político e propostas de campanha) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 61 PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOCÊ SABER INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE ELES COMO: % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) BASE TOTAL: 1105
  60. 60. 25 32 58 60 61 64 65 76 78 80 81 81 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA O QUE É IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? Saber qual a função de cada cargo está entre as principais menções. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 62 PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRER O NAS ELEIÇ ES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOC SABER INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE ELES COMO: % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) BASE TOTAL: 1105
  61. 61. Assunto do momento (corrupção), a Ficha Limpa é mencionada como parte da solução para acabar com a corrupção, e é associada a um voto consciente. "Ficha de crimes de ordem política cometidos ou nos quais estão sendo investigados por corrupção." Homem, 22-25 anos, MG / "Preciso saber a integridade do canddiato. É Ficha Limpa? Ele foi acusado de alguma coisa, foi condenado ou só acusado. Preciso saber." Homem, 25 anos, RJ, trabalha com esportes (Direita) / "(onde pensa em pesquisar?) Buscar em sites de ficha limpa, meios de notícias não dominados pelas grandes massas." Mulher, 22-25 anos, RS FICHA CRIMINAL / FICHA LIMPA GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 63
  62. 62. O mais difícil de ser encontrado "O que recebi de mais interessante, imparcial não foi, foi uma matriz que trazia os candidatos. Eixo propostas. Contra a favor, legenda. Ideia achei legal. Teoricamente quem tem opinião sobre (aborto etc). Problema da fake news nesse tipo de casa é ainda pior. Tu encontra material que te induz ao erro." / "Eu gostaria de ver pequenos vídeos curtos informando essas propostas. Manda o an erior o q e foi fei o " Mulher, 30 anos, São Leopoldo/RS, professora (não se identifica) MAIS IMPORTANTE: // passado e histórico políticos // ficha criminal / Ficha Limpa // propostas de governo PROPOSTAS DE GOVERNO GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 64
  63. 63. PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRER O NAS ELEIÇ ES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOC SABER INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE ELES COMO: GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 65 O QUE É IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? Em um segundo patamar, ficam os grupos dos quais os candidatos fazem parte (patrocinadores e partido atual) % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) BASE TOTAL: 1105 25 32 49 54 58 64 65 66 72 76 81 81 82 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA
  64. 64. 25 32 49 54 58 64 65 66 72 76 81 81 82 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA O QUE IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 66 PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOCÊ SABER INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE ELES COMO: E informações de como o candidato chegou até aqui (formação, envolvimento político, partidos passados, onde já atuou como político) % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) BASE TOTAL: 1105
  65. 65. "Toda par e q e em i j r dico e recebo. Deci o do S premo, com rela o a de erminado candida o. Ma o q e cada candida o fe de de q e era ei l , dep ado, enador... n o recebo e raramen e o b car amb m." M lher, 33 ano , RJ, ad ogada (Cen ro) / "Ano de elei o m ano de pe q i ar ao m imo. Amigo me perg n a "q em c ai o ar, porq e e n o pe q i ei". Dinheiro ado, como ai er de ol ido. Me candida o por enq an o o Amoedo. De de q e comecei a o ar com 18 ano , comecei a pe q i ar. Sempre, de de prefei o de O a co, pre iden e do pa , o q e ela o o an e , o q e ela j fe , hi rico. Me amigo perg n am. A oc acaba falando. Tem o Ranking do Pol ico ." M , 28 a , ba a, SP ( a) O HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO É IMPORTANTE MAS É CONSIDERADO DIFÍCIL DE SER PESQUISADO, PARA A GRANDE MAIORIA. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 67
  66. 66. CANDIDATOS COM HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO SÃO MAIS FÁCEIS DE SEREM PESQUISADOS MAS POUCO SE ENCONTRA SOBRE PLANOS DE GOVERNO. Os poucos que já sabem quem serão seus candidatos os conhecem há mais tempo não de forma midiática e os seguem nas redes sociais / "E enho or e de er con err neo da Man . De er fei o pa ea a com ela no ano 90. E abia da i ncia dela, foi ma an agem po i i a. N o foi dif cil pe q i ar obre o Ciro, porq e ele j inha ido go ernador ma n o con igo pen ar de cabe a m l gar 100% confi el. dif cil er ace o ao pa ado do candida o . (...) A gen e de informado. U am o medo e a ignor ncia pra no manip lar. Cada e mai dif cil en ender em q em a gen e e o ando." H , 31 a , POA, a ( a) O interesse existe mas fala se muito das pessoas e pouco sobre propostas de governo GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 68 | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  67. 67. NA DISPUTA LULA/ BOLSONARO, AS INFORMAÇÕES QUE CIRCULAM NÃO INFORMAM SOBRE A CANDIDATURA E PROPOSTAS. "Nem tudo é válido. Acho que nós temos que ter o nosso próprio filtro. (...) falam que 'se tal candidato ganhar, ela vai instaurar tal lei', só que as vezes, ele não falou nada disso. E a gente não tem como conferir, como saber. É complicado porque a internet é boa pra muitos recursos, mas nesse sentido ela confunde a população. Por outro lado, a mídia redireciona para o candidato que ela quer, que é mais vantajoso. Ficamos perdidos sem saber em quem confiar. Acho que poderia haver na internet programas ao vivos com os candidatos em que eles pudessem expor suas ideias, porque a gente não os conhecem. Não temos como os conhecer. Cada site que vemos, tipo Estadão, populares, não sabemos se aquela mensagem é verdade ou errônea. Facilitaria se os candidatos tivessem um canal direto com a população. " Mulher, 26 anos, RJ, confeiteira (não sabe) Os interessados nas eleições e nos candidatos sentem falta de saber mais sobre os candidatos GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 69 | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  68. 68. 25 49 54 58 60 64 66 72 76 78 81 82 82 84 DATA DE NASCIMENTO/ IDADE LOCAL DE NASCIMENTO RELIGIÃO HISTÓRICO PESSOAL PARENTESCO COM POLÍTICOS AVALIAÇÕES QUE OUTROS DÃO AO POLÍTICO ONDE JÁ TEVE ALGUM CARGO POLÍTICO PARTIDOS QUE JÁ FEZ PARTE TEMPO DE ENVOLVIMENTO NA POLÍTICA FORMAÇÃO ESCOLAR/ PROFISSIONAL PARTIDO A QUE PERTENCE ATUALMENTE INFORMAÇÕES DO PARTIDO QUE PERTENCE GASTOS/ PATROCINADORES DA CAMPANHA PROPOSTAS DE CAMPANHAS ANTERIORES FUNÇÕES DO CARGO PROMESSAS PARA CAMPANHA DESSE ANO HISTÓRICO POLÍTICO LEIS/ PROJETOS PROPOSTOS CAUSAS QUE JÁ DEFENDEU IDEAIS QUE ACREDITA/ DEFENDE ANTECEDENTES CRIMINAIS SE É OU JÁ FOI FICHA SUJA PENSANDO NOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO, QUANTO É IMPORTANTE PARA VOCÊ SABER INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE ELES COMO: GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 70 O QUE É IMPORTANTE SABER SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS? % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE/ MUITO IMPORTANTE) BASE TOTAL: 1105 Religião, local e data de nascimento são os pontos menos importantes. Watch o t: informa es pessoais em men ele ncia.
  69. 69. O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE OS TEMAS, PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS QUE CONCORRERÃO NAS ELEIÇÕES DESSE ANO? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 71 | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  70. 70. TALK 55 69 70 77 75 78 79 83 83 84 84 86 86 86 86 88 88 89 35 44 44 46 52 52 55 56 57 58 60 61 61 62 63 68 69 69 72 PAUTAS LGBT IGUALDADE DE GÊNERO IMIGRAÇÃO BOLSA-FAMÍLIA INTERVENÇÃO MILITAR ABORTO REAJUSTE DE SERVIDORES PÚBLICOS PROIBIÇÃO/LEGALIZAÇÃO DO USO DE DROGAS PRIVATIZAÇÃO DE EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS ADMINISTRAÇÃO DAS EMPRESAS PÚBLICAS MAIORIDADE PENAL SUSTENTABILIDADE/ MEIO AMBIENTE PREVIDÊNCIA REFORMA TRABALHISTA DIREITO DAS PESSOAS COM DEFICIÊNCIA INFLAÇÃO PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO PARA MINHA CIDADE DESIGUALDADE SOCIAL TRANSPORTES PÚBLICOS PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO PARA O MEU ESTADO ÉTICA/ MORALIDADE IMPOSTOS ECONOMIA SALÁRIO MÍNIMO PLANO DE DESENVOLVIMENTO PARA O PAÍS SEGURANÇA EMPREGABILIDADE / GERAÇÃO DE EMPREGOS POLÍTICAS CONTRA CORRUPÇÃO SAÚDE EDUCAÇÃO O QUANTO É RELEVANTE SABER O QUE O CANDIDATO PENSA SOBRE: Tirando corrupção, temas mais universais atraem maior interesse (Educação, Saúde, Empregabilidade, Segurança...) TEMAS COM MENOS DE 5%: ESCOLAS, REFORMA NA SAÚDE, OUTROS/ NÃO ME IMPORTO COM POLÍTICA, COMBATE À CRIMINALIDADE, CAPACIDADE PARA LIDAR COM SITUAÇÕES DIFÍCEIS NA POLÍTICA, CORRUPÇÃO, PLANOS PARA O FUTURO, O QUE QUEREM MELHORAR NO BRASIL, CANDIDATO QUE NÃO VIVE COM CORRUPÇÃO, MAIS VAGAS DE EMPREGO NO BRASIL, ARMAMENTO DA POPULAÇÃO, SANEAMENTO BÁSICO, CRIAÇÃO DE PLANOS SUSTENTÁVEIS PARA POPULAÇÃO DE BAIXA RENDA, TRANSPARÊNCIA DAS CONTAS PÚBLICAS, IMPOSTO DE IMPORTAÇÃO, VALORES DA FAMÍLIA, AMPARO SOCIAL, PRECONCEITO RACIAL, POSICIONAMENTO SOBRE IDEAL POLÍTICO (CAPITALISTA OU SOCIALISTA), CAUSAS ANIMAIS, RESPEITO A RELIGIÕES, REDUÇÃO DE SALÁRIOS DE POLÍTICOS, HOMOFOBIA, INTERVENÇÕES PARA MELHORAR A POLÍTICA PÚBLICA, CUMPRIR O QUE PROMETE, VALORIZAÇÃO DA EDUCAÇÃO PÚBLICA, INCENTIVO AOS ESPORTES, COTAS RACIAIS, DIMINUIÇÃO DA IMPUNIDADE, CARÁCTER, RESPEITAR A NAÇÃO, HABITAÇÃO/ MORADIA, CULTURA, PREVIDÊNCIA SOCIAL REFORMULADA, UM SALÁRIO MÍNIMO DIGNO, TECNOLOGIA DO PAÍS, PREÇOS ABUSIVOS AO CONSUMIDOR, RELAÇÕES INTERNACIONAIS, REFORMA POLÍTICA: ADMINISTRATIVA E ELEITORAL, APOSENTADORIA, LEGALIZAÇÃO DO ABORTO, PAUTA FEMININA: FEMINICÍDIO..., SALÁRIO E BENEFÍCIOS DO PARTIDO, CONHECIMENTO TÉCNICO PROJETOS, EQUIPE DE GOVERNO, MOBILIDADE PÚBLICA. % TOP BOX (EXTREMAMENTE IMPORTANTE) % TOP2BOX (EXTREMAMENTE + MUITO IMPORTANTE) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 72 OPINI O DO CANDIDATO SOBRE TEMAS TOPBOX TOP2BOX BASE TOTAL: 1105
  71. 71. O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER SOBRE FUNÇÕES DOS PODERES PÚBLICOS? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 73 CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER?
  72. 72. Assim como 78% quer saber mais sobre cargos, a maioria, 81%, também gostaria de entender melhor a diferença entre Legislativo e Executivo... 81%GOSTARIA DE TER CERTEZA SOBRE A DIFERENÇA ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 74 DIFEREN A ENTRE LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO % MENCIONOU SIM OU TALVEZ VOCÊ GOSTARIA DE SE INFORMAR MAIS, TER CERTEZA SOBRE A DIFERENÇA ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  73. 73. ...isso porque poucos sabem bem qual seriam essas diferenças. QUANTO VOC SABE A DIFEREN A ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO? _ entre a Classe A/B1 (54% vs. média de 32%) e os que tem maior grau de escolaridade (47% vs. média de 32%) é bem maior a incidência dos que sabem muito bem essa diferença. SABEM MUITO BEM A DIFEREN A 32%DECLARAM QUE GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 75 QUANTO VOC SABE A DIFEREN A ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO? BASE TOTAL: 1105
  74. 74. ATRIBUI ES DO PODER E X E C U T I V O ATRIBUI ES DO PODER L E G I S L A T I V O QUAIS DESSAS FUNÇÕES OU REPRESENTANTES VOCÊ ATRIBUIRIA A CADA UM DESSES PODERES: Quando estimulados a atribuir funções para cada um dos poderes, é evidente que há muitas atribuições incorretas GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 3: O QUE GOSTARIAM DE SABER? 76 ATRIBUI ES DOS PODERES LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO % CONCORD NCIA PARA CADA PODER EXECUTIVO LEGISLATIVO NÃO SEI O PRESIDENTE DA REPÚBLICA, GOVERNADOR E PREFEITO REPRESENTAM ESSE PODER 52 25 24 RESPONSÁVEL POR PRESERVAR AS RELAÇÕES DO PAÍS QUE GOVERNA COM AS OUTRAS NAÇÕES 50 24 27 ADMINISTRA OS ÓRGÃOS PÚBLICOS QUE SÃO DE SERVIÇO DA POPULAÇÃO 50 25 25 DETERMINA ONDE SERÃO INVESTIDOS OS RECURSOS DO PAÍS, SEPARA QUAIS ÁREAS SERÃO PRIORIZADAS 46 29 26 MINISTROS, SECRETÁRIOS E ASSESSORES TAMBÉM FAZEM PARTE DESSE PODER 43 30 27 DESENVOLVE E APLICA POLÍTICAS PÚBLICAS 40 34 26 RESPONSÁVEL PELA ELABORAÇÃO DE LEIS/ NORMAS 14 63 23 FISCALIZA E CONTROLA OS ATOS DO PODER EXECUTIVO 20 56 24 É COMPOSTO PELA CÂMARA DOS DEPUTADOS E PELO SENADO FEDERAL, FORMANDO O CONGRESSO NACIONAL 23 52 25 RESPONSÁVEL POR VOTAR LEIS ORÇAMENTÁRIAS 22 52 26 NO ESTADO É REPRESENTADO PELOS DEPUTADOS ESTADUAIS E NOS MUNICÍPIOS PELOS VEREADORES 27 48 25 RESPONSÁVEL PELAS COMISSÕES PARLAMENTARES DE INQUÉRITO (CPI) 25 48 28 JULGAMENTO DE CRIMES DE RESPONSABILIDADE DO PRES. DA REPÚBLICA, STF... 29 45 26 TEM ATRIBUIÇÕES DE FISCALIZAÇÃO, CONTROLE E JULGAMENTO 31 44 25 RESPONSÁVEL POR APLICAR AS LEIS, VETAR PROJETOS DE LEIS E MANTER AS FORÇAS ARMADAS 39 37 24 FAZ O CONTROLE DAS CONTAS DA PRESIDÊNCIA DA REPÚBLICA, COM AJUDA DO TRIBUNAL DE CONTAS 38 37 25 BASE TOTAL: 1105
  75. 75. COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE POLÍTICA E ELEIÇÕES C A P Í T U L O 4
  76. 76. Esse cenário de incertezas está motivando a busca por mais informações ESSE ANO PRETENDO PESQUISAR MAIS SOBRE CANDIDATOS DO QUE FIZ NAS ULTIMAS ELEI ES 56%CONCORDA QUE... GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 78 BUSCA POR INFORMAÇÃO | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES QUANTO CONCORDA COM A FRASE (ESCALA DE 5 PONTOS % DE TOP 2 BOX) BASE TOTAL: 1105
  77. 77. //E e a a a e (n ainda): a i i n ici i , e e e fala na m dia, e i a b e candida . //Sabe e e e e alinhamen b ic , n malmen e ia ici namen d a id . MAS COMO ESCOLHER UM CANDIDATO? Não há muita distinção entre o que se pensa em buscar para um candidato à presidência, governo do estado ou a um cargo no legislativo. Também não há conhecimento técnico que dê parâmetros mais profundos a possíveis formas de se escolher candidatos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 79 CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES
  78. 78. "Ir a fundo investigar é saber primeiro o que eu quero pro próximo governo? Na área social, isso, aquilo ou outra coisa? Na área econômica, mais regulador, menos regulador? Vou atrás dos candidatos que cumprem os quesitos. Eu considero a educação a prioridade máxima. O mais comprometido com isso tem muito mais vantagem do que outro." Homem, 29 anos, ator e empreendedor, SP (Centro) / "Hoje você consegue muito mais rápido pesquisar sobre o candidato entrando na página dele. Tem um viés mais propagandístico mas dá pra saber o viés dele. Entraria nas redes sociais mesmo. Usaria os partidos como primeiro filtro." Homem, 25 anos, RJ, trabalha com esportes (Direita) ESPERAR PARA VER MAIS PERTO DAS ELEI ES: ASSISTIR NOTICI RIOS, VER O QUE SE FALA NA M DIA, PESQUISAR SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS. SABER O QUE QUER E TER ALINHAMENTOS B SICOS, NORMALMENTE VIA POSICIONAMENTO DO PARTIDO. "Ir a fundo investigar é saber primeiro o que eu quero pro próximo governo? Na área social, isso, aquilo ou outra coisa? Na área econômica, mais regulador, menos regulador? Vou atrás dos candidatos que cumprem os quesitos. Eu considero a educação a prioridade máxima. O mais comprometido com isso tem muito mais vantagem do que outro." Homem, 29 anos, ator e empreendedor, SP (Centro) / "Se você considerar por exemplo, uma pessoa aleatoriamente que começa a pensar agora, se você não tem um candidato, um partido, uma linha de pensamento, acaba sendo uma coisa muito rasa." Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 80
  79. 79. // declarado: pré-candidaturas ainda não definidas // não-declarado: falta de priorização / não há consciência sobre a importância de uma busca planejada "A gen e preci a pen ar, conhecer o candida o. Po q ima pe oa no Bra il fa em i o. Acho q e a elei o em q e o meio digi al ai e ar mai pre en e (como e e Bre i , como e e Tr mp) e q e foram al amen e infl enciada . A in erne acaba ra endo elocidade. Doi me e m empo m i o grande campanha me mo n o em ainda. Vai come ar a e mon ar agora." F / "T endo m i o bombardeada por L la / Bol onaro. Q ando chegar mai pr imo, o pe q i ar q ai e o di pon ei . Com rela o a enadore , a gen e ai poder rocar. Q ando chegar mai pr imo o con eg ir aber mai ." M , 28 a , ba a, SP ( a) Po cos tem ma post ra mais cr tica. _ Se oc con iderar por e emplo, ma pe oa alea oriamen e q e come a a pen ar agora, e oc n o em m candida o, m par ido, ma linha de pen amen o, acaba endo ma coi a m i o ra a. H , 30 a , B a a a Pa a/SP, a (a a a) MAIS PRÓXIMO DAS ELEIÇÕES, POR DOIS MOTIVOS. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 81
  80. 80. // assistir debates, entrevistas e campanha dos candidatos // pesquisando na internet // "sites" (mencionados de forma genérica, com algum destaque para o G1) // TV // pessoas conhecidas // jornais // rádio // redes sociais PARA A MAIORIA, A FORMA DE CONHECER OS CANDIDATOS UMA COMBINA O IDEALIZADA DE: MAIS ENGAJADOS E PESSOAS MAIS DE ESQUERDA: // col nas em jornais // Yo T be // Roda Vi a // redes sociais dos candidatos // e c los independentes (coleti os e blogs) // ag ncias de fact check (pont al) // Citados: Serenata de Amor/ Ranking dos Pol ticos / Politi e GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 82 Como b scar
  81. 81. É muito relevante e consideram que é mais fácil 'conhecer o candidato' assistindo-o falar. ASSISTIR ENTREVISTAS "N o i Roda Vi a. Ma impor an e e e e pa o na TV. Saber a per onalidade da pe oa impor an e. Con eg e ran parecer algo a mai ." M , 33 a , RJ, a a a (C ) / "Ma co mo ar a en re i a , mai do q e a campanha M lher, 22 ano , BH, e dan e (anarq i a) ela p , parece manjar ba an e de pol ica. Vc q e ela ranq ila. O Ciro e plo i o. O Bol onaro o Bol onaro." Homem, 30 ano , Bragan a Pa li a/SP, ar e o (anarq i a) POTENCIAL YOU TUBE: _ "Não tenho rede social então a internet vai me entregar pelo You Tube. E o algoritmo é diferente, não tem seus amigos. Roda Viva assisti o da manuela e depois veio o de outro candidato... acabei assistindo todos. Se eu assisto vídeos de uma sabatina, ele vai me dar outros daquele candidato e também o de outros candidatos. A serotonina não existe no You Tube. Nem entrando no mérito se é bom ou ruim." Homem, 30 anos, Bragança Paulista/SP, artesão (anarquista) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 83 {Como buscar}
  82. 82. A e a falam em 'f n e c nfi ei na in e ne ' ma and e im lada a ci a em ai , n abem di e . PROBLEMA: PARADOXO DA DESINFORMA O ATINGE OS MEIOS DE COMUNICA O / VE CULOS TRADICIONAIS GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 84 Como b scar "Os veículos não conseguem passar imparcialidade. É complicado acreditar que existe um veículo que pode ser imparcial. Meu método é um pouco formiguinha. O ideal seria uma informação crível. Se tivesse aquilo ali (a matriz) sobre os deputados, eu ia adorar. Acho fantástico isso." Homem, 27, POA, (não se identifica) / "A mídia direciona para o que ela quer. A gente fica perdido sem saber no que confiar. Confia na informação que o repórter está passando? Cada site que a gente vê, o Estadão, sites populares, nós não sabemos se aquela verdade é verdade ou é errônea. Eu já não acredito tanto no nosso jornalismo, mesmo. Eu gosto muito de ver uma jornalista política que acho que é Maria Julia (de esquerda)." Mulher, 26 anos, RJ, (não sabe)
  83. 83. Pe a n abem c m fa e i e ca c nhecem a ag ncia de fact check, ma i gi c m ma ideia a a ma la af ma c el. NECESSIDADE DE FILTRAR 'FAKE NEWS' "O assunto fake news virou um assunto a ser debatido. tô muito esperançoso, esperando que nos debates isso vai ser comentado. Pessoas falando com muita certeza sobre certos candidatos, coisas que a gente não sabe a veracidade. Tendência que veio para as eleicoes do Brasil, acho que o Facebook e STE entrou em contrato com Facebook Brasil, que se comprometeu a filtrar, contratar empresas especializadas. Porque no intervalo de 3 anos a gente viu que isso interefir no andamento das questoes eleitorais." Homem, 25 anos, RJ, (Direita) / "Acho que o ideal não é elencar uma instituição pra fazer isso. Mas um agrupamento de instituições. O trabalho tem que ser do eleitor, não pode ter alguém que tenha que fazer isso por você. Tô mais pelo fact checking. Mas não na mão de uma. Você não pode falar, eu vi lá, ali é a verdade absoluta. Ter várias é a pluralidade de ideias. Você vai tomar uma decisão." Homem, 29 anos, SP (Centro) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 85 {Como buscar}
  84. 84. QUAIS AS PRINCIPAIS FONTES DE INFORMA O SOBRE POL TICA E ELEI ES? GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 86 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  85. 85. QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Ranking das principais fontes de informa o. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 87 TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES) SITES PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA G UOL CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS GLOBO SBT PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO... / CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO/ REVISTAS, JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS SITE APP DO STE CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS RÁDIO YOUTUBE SITES DOS CANDIDATOS PARTIDOS FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS ONGS, SINDICATOS, ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROSMEIOS FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS TWITTER DE PARTIDOS CANDIDATOS IGREJAS BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% BASE TOTAL: 1105
  86. 86. QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Pesquisar no Google está entre as três principais fontes de informação GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 89 % É MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMAÇÃO OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE CANDIDATOS MAIOR INCIDÊNCIA DE PESQUISA NO GOOGLE ENTRE: CLASSE AB1 (63% vs. 52%) , MAIOR GRAU DE ESCOLARIDADE: 60% vs. 52% (SUPERIOR COMPLETO OU MAIS) TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET SITES BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES SITES/PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA (G1, UOL...) CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS (GLOBO, SBT...) PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO... / CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO/ REVISTAS, JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS SITE APP DO STE CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS / RÁDIO YOUTUBE / SITES DOS CANDIDATOS/ PARTIDOS FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS ONGS, SINDICATOS, ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS / TWITTER DE PARTIDOS/ CANDIDATOS / IGREJAS... BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% BASE TOTAL: 1105
  87. 87. QUANTO VOC COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE AS ELEIÇ ES/ CANDIDATOS: Youtube e Youtubers já exercem média influência como fonte de informação. COM MAIOR FORÇA ENTRE CLASSE AB1 (52% VS. 38%) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 90 % É MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMAÇÃO OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE CANDIDATOS TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES) SITES/PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA (G1, UOL...) CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS (GLOBO, SBT...) PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO REVISTAS JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS SITE APP DO STE CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS / RÁDIO FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS ONGS, SINDICATOS, ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS / TWITTER DE PARTIDOS/ CANDIDATOS / IGREJAS... BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% YOUTUBE / SITES DOS CANDIDATOS/ PARTIDOS NET YT/ YOUTUBERS: BASE TOTAL: 1105
  88. 88. TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES) SITES/PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA (G1, UOL...) CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS GLOBO SBT PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO... / CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO/ REVISTAS, JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS (SITE/APP DO STE...) CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS / RÁDIO YOUTUBE SITES DOS CANDIDATOS PARTIDOS FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS ONGS SINDICATOS ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS: 26% FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS TWITTER DE PARTIDOS CANDIDATOS IGREJAS BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% QUANTO VOC COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE AS ELEIÇ ES/ CANDIDATOS: Debates e entre istas com candidatos ainda representam as principais fontes de informa o sobre candidatos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 91 % MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMA O OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE CANDIDATOS BASE TOTAL: 1105
  89. 89. “Costumo assistir debates, isso influencia muito o meu voto” QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E 1 CONCORDO TOTALMENTE QUE: Debates embasam a decisão de 62% das pessoas, influenciando a decisão de quem irão votar. 62 24 14 Concorda Indiferente Discorda GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 92 % TOP2BOX (Concordo totalmente/ um pouco) BASE TOTAL: 1105
  90. 90. QUANTO VOC COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇ ES SOBRE AS ELEIÇ ES/ CANDIDATOS: Outro meio tradicional de informação, o horário eleitoral, também é muito relevante como fonte influenciadora. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 93 % É MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMAÇÃO OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMA ES SOBRE CANDIDATOS TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES) SITES/PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA (G1, UOL...) CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS (GLOBO, SBT...) PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV INTERNET CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO... / CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO/ REVISTAS, JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS SITE APP DO STE CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS / RÁDIO YOUTUBE / SITES DOS CANDIDATOS/ PARTIDOS FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS COLETIVOS ONGS SINDICATOS ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS / TWITTER DE PARTIDOS/ CANDIDATOS / IGREJAS... BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% BASE TOTAL: 1105
  91. 91. E essa influência dos debates na tomada de decisão é histórica para metade das pessoas. Assistindo a debates, entrevistas, sobre os candidatos Já tinha planejado antes de iniciar o processo eleitoral Assistindo o horário eleitoral Na última hora/semana, pela pressão que tinha que votar em alguém 24% 31% PENSANDO NA ÚLTIMA VEZ QUE VOCÊ VOTOU, QUE MOMENTOS, PONTOS VOCÊ ACHA QUE MAIS CONTRIBUIU PARA SUA DECISÃO: 16% H i elei al e e ce m encial infl enciad a a a ena 24% GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 94 BASE TOTAL: 1105
  92. 92. QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: Juntando todas as menções de TV, ela é o maior meio catalizador de influência. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES 95 % MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMA O OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE CANDIDATOS TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET (SITES/ BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES) SITES/PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA (G1, UOL...) CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS GLOBO SBT PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO REVISTAS JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS SITE APP DO STE CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS / RÁDIO YOUTUBE SITES DOS CANDIDATOS PARTIDOS FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS ONGS, SINDICATOS, ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS TWITTER DE PARTIDOS CANDIDATOS IGREJAS BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 30% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% NET TV 72% BASE TOTAL: 1105
  93. 93. 36% Apenas Mas é baixa a percepção de que os canais de TV são verossímeis. Isso vai ao encontro dos protestos que vem acontecendo nos últimos anos colocando em pauta a credibilidade dos meios tradicionais. “No Brasil os jornais e canais de TV falam a verdade sobre o que acontece no Brasil” QUANTO VOC CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E 1 CONCORDO TOTALMENTE QUE: DECLARA QUE... GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 96 % TOP2BOX (Concordo totalmente/ um pouco) OPINIÃO SOBRE CANAIS DE TV BASE TOTAL: 1105
  94. 94. QUANTO VOCÊ COSTUMA PROCURAR INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS: GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 97 % É MINHA PRINCIPAL FONTE DE BUSCA/INFORMAÇÃO OU BUSCO/ME INFORMO BASTANTE FONTE DE INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE CANDIDATOS TWITTER DE AMIGOS DEBATES NA TV OU INTERNET ENTREVISTAS COM CANDIDATOS PESQUISANDO NO GOOGLE NA INTERNET SITES BLOGS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES SITES PORTAIS DE NOTÍCIA G UOL CANAIS DE TV ABERTOS (GLOBO, SBT...) PROPAGANDAS DE CANDIDATOS NA TV/INTERNET... CONVERSA COM FAMILIARES HORÁRIO ELEITORAL CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE CURSO... / CONVERSA COM AMIGOS DE TRABALHO/ REVISTAS, JORNAIS PORTAIS OFICIAIS (SITE/APP DO STE...) CONVERSA COM COLEGAS DE TRABALHO CANAIS DE TV FECHADOS RÁDIO YOUTUBE / SITES DOS CANDIDATOS/ PARTIDOS ONGS, SINDICATOS, ASSOCIAÇÕES APLICATIVOS SOBRE ELEIÇÕES CANDIDATOS WHATSAPP OUTROS MEIOS: 26% FACEBOOK DE AMIGOS YOUTUBERS OPINIÃO DE PESSOAS FAMOSAS TWITTER DE PARTIDOS CANDIDATOS IGREJAS BLOGUEIROS 100% 0% 60% 55% 52% 50% 47% 46% 45% 42% 41% 40% 39% 35% 32% 29% 28% 27% 26% 25% 22% 21% 19% FACEBOOK DE PARTIDO E CANDIDATOS/ COLETIVOS 30% Con ersas informais com colegas/ familiares e ercem mais infl ncia do q e redes sociais de amigos o partidos. BASE TOTAL: 1105
  95. 95. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 98 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) Por ser um ano decisivo, há uma percepção de que o tema das eleições está bem latente na esfera pública. 61% “Esse ano o ASSUNTO DAS ELEIÇÕES ESTÁ MAIS QUENTE, as pessoas estão falando mais sobre isso que em outros anos.” DECLARA QUE... QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E 1 CONCORDO TOTALMENTE QUE: BASE TOTAL: 1105
  96. 96. Como o ass nto mais em pa ta, a maioria tende a receber mais posts, memes de conhecidos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES 99 SOBRE CONTEÚDOS COMO POSTS, MENSAGENS, LINKS, VÍDEOS, MEMES, LIGADOS ÀS ELEIÇÕES, POLÍTICOS, PARTIDOS, COMPARADO COM AS ELEIÇÕES DE 2014, VOCÊ DIRIA QUE: MUITO MAIS 33% 14% 13% 20% 20% UM POUCO MAIS A MESMA QUANTIDADE MUITO MENOS UM POUCO MENOS MAIS 57% MENOS 33% BASE TOTAL: 1105 SOBRE CONTE DOS COMO POSTS, MENSAGENS, LINKS, V DEOS, MEMES, LIGADOS S ELEIÇ ES, POL TICOS, PARTIDOS, COMPARADO COM AS ELEIÇ ES DE 2014, VOC DIRIA QUE:
  97. 97. ME AJUDAM A FICAR MAIS INFORMADO SOBRE AS ELEIÇÕES/ CANDIDATOS ME AJUDAM A TER MAIS CONTEÚDO PARA DISCUTIR SOBRE POLÍTICA ME ENSINAM SOBRE POLÍTICA/ GOSTO, COSTUMO COMPARTILHAR COSTUMO LER A MAIORIA SÃO RESUMIDOS, DIRETOS, R PIDOS DE LER SÃO DETALHADOS, DIDÁTICOS, PROFUNDOS SOBRE O TEMA SÃO BOBOS ME DEIXAM IRRITADO/A IMPORTAM POUCO, NÃO DOU MUITA BOLA NENHUMA DESSAS ME DIVERTEM POSITIVOS NEGATIVOS NEUTROS GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 10 0 CONTEÚDOS LIGADOS À ELEIÇÃO (POSTS, MENSAGENS, LINKS, VÍDEOS, MEMES) PERCEPÇÃO SOBRE CONTEÚDOS QUE TEM RECEBIDO ESSE ANO SOBRE CONTE DOS COMO POSTS, MENSAGENS, LINKS, V DEOS, MEMES,... LIGADOS S ELEIÇ ES, POL TICOS, QUE VOC TEM RECEBIDO ESSE ANO, VOC DIRIA QUE: 26% 20% 12% 21% 23% 7% 9% 16% 17% 17% Percepção sobre conteúdos recebidos é polarizante. BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  98. 98. 68 60 59 52 FORMAR SUA OPINIÃO FICAR APENAS POR DENTRO, TER ASSUNTO COM OS AMIGOS INFLUENCIAR/ MUDAR A OPINIÃO DE OUTRAS PESSOAS (COMPARTILHAMENTO DE VÍDEOS, LINKS OU FOTOS, COMENTÁRIOS, GRUPOS, TWEETS...) SE DIVERTIR, DIVERTIR OS OUTROS GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 101 QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA QUE USA AS INFORMAÇÕES DA INTERNET SOBRE ELEIÇÕES, CANDIDATOS PARA: % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) Formar opinião é um dos principais uso das informações que acessam na internet. BASE TOTAL: 1105 QUANTO VOC CONCORDA QUE USA AS INFORMAÇ ES DA INTERNET SOBRE ELEIÇ ES, CANDIDATOS PARA: | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  99. 99. Há uma percepção de que a internet dá voz ativa a extremistas, provavelmente impulsionados pelo anonimato. 65% “A internet faz com que aqueles que tem mais VOZ ATIVA E VISÕES MAIS EXTREMISTAS influenciem o ponto de vista das pessoas” DECLARA QUE... QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E 1 CONCORDO TOTALMENTE QUE: GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 102 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  100. 100. 37 23 INFLUENCIA TOTALMENTE NA MAIORIA DAS VEZES INFLUENCIA NA MAIORIA DAS VEZES NÃO INFLUENCIA NÃO INFLUENCIA NADA Quando questionado diretamente, no declarado há uma percepção polarizante sobre a influencia da internet na opinião pessoal sobre política. Há um receio por parte de falar que influencia, mas a maioria declara que acessa a rede para formar opinião. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 103 % O QUANTO O QUE VOC V NA INTERNET INFLUENCIA/ MUDA SUA OPINI O SOBRE POL TICA? + CLASSE A/B1 +MAIOR GRAU DE ESCOLARIDADE (SUPERIOR COMPLETO OU ACIMA) + DECIDIDOS (TOTAL CERTEZA OU BASTANTE CERTEZA DE QUEM IR VOTAR PARA TODOS OS CARGOS) + CLASSE C +MENOR GRAU DE ESCOLARIDADE (DE FUNDAMENTAL ATÉ MÉDIO INCOMPLETO) +NORTE BASE TOTAL: 1105 O QUANTO O QUE VOCÊ VÊ NA INTERNET INFLUENCIA/ MUDA SUA OPINIÃO SOBRE POLÍTICA? | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  101. 101. Mas a internet é bem relevante, pois metade, 51%, acha que não estaria tão envolvido nessa campanha eleitoral se não fosse pela internet. O QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POLÍTICA: % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 104 BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  102. 102. 60% “A internet faz com que eu me sinta MAIS CONECTADO COM O CANDIDATO que escolhi” DECLARA QUE... O QUANTO VOC CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POL TICA: E e e en l imen mai c m a cam anha elei al amb m em ac m anhad de m MAIOR ENGAJAMENTO COM OS CANDIDATOS ESCOLHIDOS. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 105 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  103. 103. A mai ia e en e MAIS INFORMADO ANTES DE TODO MUNDO g a a a agilidade c m e a n cia ci c lam na in e ne . 68% “A internet me ajuda a estar INFORMADO das notícias sobre política ANTES DE TODO MUNDO” DECLARA QUE... O QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POLÍTICA: GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 106 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  104. 104. Mas eles sentem falta de informações úteis na internet com relação a eleições. “Sinto falta de ter mais informações úteis que me ajudem a votar melhor” 68% DECLARA QUE... O QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POLÍTICA: GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 107 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  105. 105. HÁ UMA FORTE PERCEPÇÃO DE QUE EXISTEM MUITO FAKE NEWS NA INTERNET, FICANDO DIFÍCIL DISCERNIR NO QUE PODEM CONFIAR, O QUE É VERDADEIRO DO QUE É FALSO “A internet tem muita informação falsa que as PESSOAS ACHAM QUE É VERDADE” “As informações sobre candidatos na internet SÃO BEM CONFIÁVEIS” “Tenho dificuldade em FILTRAR O QUE É VERDADEIRO OU FALSO na internet” “A internet está cheia de INFORMAÇÕES FALSAS” Além de terem dúvidas sobre a veracidade dessas informações. 75% 81% 37% 54% GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 108 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 O QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POLÍTICA: | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  106. 106. Há uma dor em relação há dificuldade de compreensão. “As informações que tem disponíveis hoje sobre candidatos são bem claras e fáceis de entender.” 52% DECLARA QUE... GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 109 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 O QUANTO VOC CONCORDA COM AS SEGUINTES FRASES SOBRE O PODER DA INTERNET NA POL TICA: CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES
  107. 107. Querem ajuda, algo que FACILITE A BUSCA E DÊ SEGURANÇA “Gostaria de ter um SITE CONFIÁVEL com informações sobre as propostas dos candidatos desse ano” 73% DECLARA QUE... “Gostaria que tivesse um site com informações FÁCEIS DE COMPARAR sobre as propostas dos candidatos” 71% DECLARA QUE... “É importante acessar informações que eu CONSIGA COMPARTILHAR facilmente nas redes sociais” 52% DECLARA QUE... QUANTO VOCÊ CONCORDA DE 1 A 5, SENDO 1 DISCORDO TOTALMENTE E 1 CONCORDO TOTALMENTE QUE: % TOP 2 BOX (4+5) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 110 % TOP2BOX (CONCORDO TOTALMENTE/ UM POUCO) BASE TOTAL: 1105 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  108. 108. SOBRE A BUSCA DE INFORMAÇÃ O PARA AS ELEIÇÕES DE 2018 "Ano de Copa do Mundo, o assunto política acaba ficando na história Lula/Bolsonaro. Após a Copa pretendo me ligar bastante nisso. Normalmente acabo procurando mais sobre deputados e senadores. Tem uma quantidade grande e a gente acaba esquecendo. São eles que tão lá todo dia discutindo propostas e medidas em prol do povo. Apliquei muito mais tempo sempre pra saber sobre candidatos a deputado mas esse ano não tenho tido muito tempo." Homem, 25 anos, RJ, trabalha com esportes (Direita) Mundo IDEAL M ndo REAL GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 111 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  109. 109. É simples buscar informação sobre os candidatos ("é só dar um Google"). As informações estão disponíveis. Você filtra o que julga relevante. Você desvia das fake news. Você consulta diferentes fontes. Você encontra informação sobre os candidatos. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 112 Mundo IDEAL | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  110. 110. É simples buscar informação sobre os candidatos ("é só dar um Google"). Você encontra informação sobre os candidatos pois a informação está disponível. Você não tem tempo para consultar diferentes fontes. A informação é complexa. Inf ma e e aj dam c a a melh n f cei de enc n a . V c b mba dead inf ma e e n em em a a fil a . Você filtra o que julga relevante. Você desvia das fake news. Você consulta diferentes fontes. Você já não sabe mais no que acreditar. Mundo IDEAL M ndo REAL GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 113 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  111. 111. A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado por informações e não tem tempo para filtrar. - Você já não sabe mais no que acreditar. - Você não tem tempo para consultar diferentes fontes. SE VOCÊ DECIDE SE APROFUNDAR, MAS A NATUREZA DA INFORMAÇÃO É COMPLEXA. "Ning m em in ere e q e a gen e aiba obre pol ica. Ela moldada de ma forma comple a q e dif cil da gen e chegar. Vem de ma forma imple , ma pra de con r ir ma fra e e preci o e con ar m li ro. N o con igo re ponder n ma men agem de dio de 30 eg ndo q e o q e ela q er." M , 32 a , SP, a (C - a) / "A gen e pen a, ma c ai endo a op e , ma d ma de animada., E cala Federal me ma per pec i a. Pe robr , BNDES, odo o rombo fica dif cil op ar, e colher. Fal a i o. Vo a por ma coi a e n o a o ra. N o em como aprof ndar pra odo m ndo. X o Y ai er bom por ca a da ed ca o ma e a rela e in ernacionai . S o m i a coi a pra erem anali ada ." M , 33 a , RJ, a a a (C ) M nd REAL GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 114 | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  112. 112. A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado por informações e não tem tempo para filtrar. - Você já não sabe mais no que acreditar. - Você não tem tempo para consultar diferentes fontes. O QUE TEM DISPON VEL (REDES SOCIAIS E VE CULOS DE COMUNICA O) N O AJUDA A TORNAR O VOTO MELHOR. "Pra mim q e enho m a informa o m i o dif cil receber alg ma coi a q e con idero il. A gen e ra a m i o como piada. Bol onaro iolen o, ma i o o aq ilo, iram e ere ipo , panorama de picadeiro Seria il aber: hi rico, alian a , proje o para cada rea, aq i no l a gen e o o n m Go ernador q e n o inha plano de Go erno. Ia pro deba e fa ia piada, era engra ado il aber q em o cara. I o a gen e n o em ace o, em pelo pr prio candida o. Fora i o, aq ele a io q e e i e acerca daq ela pe oa." H , 31 a , POA, a ( a) / "Con e do il pra efe i amen e aber propo a . N o me in ere a o candida o. O con e do q e me mo rar efe i amen e o plano de go erno ." H , 29 a , a , SP (C ) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 115 Mundo REAL | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  113. 113. A inf ma c m le a. - Inf ma e e aj dam c a a melh n f cei de enc n a . - Voc bombardeado por informa es e n o tem tempo para filtrar. - V c j n abe mai n e ac edi a . - V c n em em a a c n l a dife en e f n e . O PARADOXO DO EXCESSO DE INFORMA O, QUE VEM DE TODOS OS LADOS, COM MAIS OU MENOS QUALIDADE E DE VERACIDADE QUESTION VEL. "E confio de confiando, nem do lido acho que nós temos que ter o nosso próprio filtro. Outro dia tava vendo um programa humorístico falando dos candidatos à presidência. Nosso próprio país levanta questões sobre os candidatos. A gente não tem como conferir, como saber. Não sabe mais no que acreditar. Por um lado, falam que se tal candida o ganhar ele ai in alar al lei q e vezes ele não falou nada disso. A internet é muito boa mas nesse sentido ela confunde as pessoas. A mídia direciona para o que ela quer. A gente fica perdido em aber no q e confiar." Mulher, 26 anos, RJ, confeiteira (não sabe) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 116 Mundo REAL CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEI ES
  114. 114. A inf ma c m le a. - Inf ma e e aj dam c a a melh n f cei de enc n a . - V c b mba dead inf ma e e n em em a a fil a . - Voc j n o sabe mais no q e acreditar. - V c n em em a a c n l a dife en e f n e . A INTERNET TEM SEU LADO BOM E RUIM "Isso que sempre existiu boatos, sim, mas antes, tínhamos os veículos de comunicação. Isso veio de onde tal jornal, revista. Se ele mente, é responsabilidade do jornal, do jornalista responder sobre isso. Hoje, são sites, e fica mais complicado pra ir atrás. Mulher, 35 anos, RJ, social de um hostel (não se identifica) / "Eu tô num movimento contrário. Eu tô saindo da internet. Politicamente a internet é uma ferramenta que não é eficaz. Precisamos fundamentar nosso pensamento dentro de limites. Escutar o que o Bolsonoro tem a dizer, ou o Ciro, pode ser mais tóxico do que útil, no momento que temos que pensar no que queremos, e não no que não queremos. O online é pra massa, mas a parada tem que ser offline." Homem, 27, POA, (não se identifica) "Quando eu falei sobre ir a fundo, pretendo ver as propostas dos candidatos e pesquisar o que aconteceu anteriormente. Não acredito muito que as promessas eles vão cumprir. Uso a internet pra pesquisar. Confesso que pesquisei sobre um candidato que aparece coisas positivas e negativas. Tem muita informação, a gente não sabe o que é verdade e o que não é. Então vou assistir TV, ler jornais, e depois vou pesquisar o que aconteceu em mandatos anteriores." Mulher, 30 anos, São Leopoldo/RS, professora (não se identifica) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 117 M nd REAL | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  115. 115. A informação é complexa. - Informações que ajudam você a votar melhor não são fáceis de encontrar. - Você é bombardeado por informações e não tem tempo para filtrar. - Você já não sabe mais no que acreditar. - Você não tem tempo para consultar diferentes fontes. NUM MUNDO IDEAL, VOCÊ PESQUISARIA MUITO, CRUZARIA DIFERENTES FONTES... "N o nada f cil, per comple o infl ncia das bolhas, fake news. Se eu sou interessado em política, tenho 29 anos, leio bastante desde os 15 anos, estou gostando menos atualmente. Mas eu gosto. Então eu vou lá, pesquiso e dá trabalho, tenho que ler uma, outra, dá trabalho. Hoje preciso ponderar, vejo A, B, C e D. Consigo encontrar um ponto em comum. E se pra mim existe essa dificuldade - pra maioria deve ser muito pior. A pessoa vai ver e vai engolir direto." Homem, 29 anos, ator e empreendedor, SP (Centro) / "Se tu resolve levar a sério, se tu vai atrás de cada coi a, o empo q e ai le ar o acha engraçado e vai por outras fontes tentar achar o sério. Mas falta tempo. Não acho Globo News a oitava maravilha do mundo, mas acaba sendo o que dá mais credibilidade." Homem, 27, POA, (não se identifica) GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 118 M nd REAL | CAP. 4: COMO SE INFORMAM SOBRE ELEIÇÕES
  116. 116. SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS C A P Í T U L O 5
  117. 117. 10% 19% 18% 34% 19% MAIOR ENVOLVIMENTO COM ELEI ES E POL TICA, MAIS INFORMADOS E MAIS INFLUENCIADORES. Reali amos ma modelagem de segmenta o atit dinal e encontramos 5 SEGMENTOS com distintos nc los relacionado a elei es e informa es sobre o tema. GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 120 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS SEGMENTAÇÃO BASE TOTAL: 1105 MAIOR DESCONEX O COM O ASSUNTO ELEI ES E POL TICA MAIOR D VIDA COM O ASSUNTO ELEI ES E POL TICA INTERESSE, MAS COM MAIOR FOCO PARA ELEIÇÕES DO QUE POR POLÍTICA ENVOLVIDOS COM O ASSUNTO ELEIÇÕES E POLÍTICA MAIOR DESCONEXÃO COM O ASSUNTO ELEIÇÕES E POLÍTICA
  118. 118. ///// ///// LEVEMENTE MAIS FEMININO 56% 44% IDADE NA MÉDIA 18-24 anos: 43% 25-34 anos: 57% NORDESTE ACIMA DA MÉDIA CLASSE C1 ACIMA DA MÉDIA ALHEIOS 10% BASE TOTAL: 1105 GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 121 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS % TOTAL 53% 47% SEGMENTO TOTAL TOTAL 42% 58% DESCONFIADOS 19% CURIOSOS 18% INTERESSADOS18% ///// ENGAJADOS 19% 41 36 11 8 5 39 29 13 11 8 Sudeste Nordeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte 5 8 22 34 32 5 9 24 29 33 Classe A Classe B1 Classe B2 Classe C1 Classe C2 % MAIS MASCULINO 47% 53% LEVEMENTE MAIS JOVENS 18-24 anos: 45% 25-34 anos: 55% SUDESTE ABAIXO DA MÉDIA, DEMAIS ACIMA LEVEMENTE MAIS CLASSE C2 % TOTAL 53% 47% TOTAL 42% 58% 31 32 15 12 10 39 29 13 11 8 Sudeste Nordeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte % MAIS FEMININO 60% 40% MAIS JOVENS 18-24 anos: 47% 25-34 anos: 53% SUDESTE ACIMA DA MÉDIA LEVEMENTE MAIS CLASSE C1 E C2 % TOTAL 53% 47% TOTAL 42% 58% 43 26 13 10 9 39 29 13 11 8 Sudeste Nordeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte 5 7 21 31 38 5 9 24 29 33 Classe A Classe B1 Classe B2 Classe C1 Classe C2 % MAIS FEMININO 58% 42% IDADE NA M DIA 18-24 anos: 40% 25-34 anos: 60% MAIS SUL E CENTRO OESTE LEVEMENTE MAIS CLASSE B2 E C1 % TOTAL 53% 47% TOTAL 42% 58% 36 27 16 13 9 39 29 13 11 8 Sudeste Nordeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte 4 8 27 31 30 5 9 24 29 33 Classe A Classe B1 Classe B2 Classe C1 Classe C2 % MAIS MASCULINO 43% 57% MAIS VELHOS 18-24 an : 37% 25-34 an : 63% MAIS SUDESTE E NORDESTE MAIS CLASSE A E B1 % TOTAL 53% 47% TOTAL 42% 58% 45 31 10 8 7 39 29 13 11 8 Sudeste Nordeste Sul Centro-Oeste Norte % SEGMENTO TOTAL SEGMENTO TOTAL SEGMENTO TOTAL SEGMENTO TOTAL 3 10 20 29 38 5 9 24 29 33 Classe A Classe B1 Classe B2 Classe C1 Classe C2 11 11 25 23 30 5 9 24 29 33 Classe A Classe B1 Classe B2 Classe C1 Classe C2
  119. 119. 54 27 66 25 81 64 32 76 72 65 64 58 49 78 82 81 81 80 61 82 84 84 9 9 9 11 11 12 13 13 14 14 14 14 14 15 16 17 18 19 19 19 20 23 Cidades/Estados que já teve algum cargo político Parentesco com outros políticos Local de nascimento Informações sobre partido a que pertence Idade / Data de nascimento Leis/ projetos de leis propostos Formação escolar e/ou profissional Religião Promessas/ propostas de campanhas anteriores Gastos e/ou patrocinadores da campanha Partido/ coligação a que pertence atualmente Tempo de envolvimento com política Avaliações/coment. de outras pessoas s/esse político Histórico pessoal Funções do cargo (o que ele irá fazer no dia a dia qdo eleito) Antecedentes criminais Projetos/ causas que já defendeu Histórico político Promessas/ propostas p/campanha desse ano Partidos/ coligações que já fez parte no passado Ideais que acredita/ defende Se é ou já foi ficha suja 39 52 27 30 32 22 55 42 28 26 22 46 47 30 29 22 21 25 19 50 45 41 35 32 40 35 50 60 26 41 13 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 19 20 20 20 20 21 22 22 22 23 23 24 Conversa com colegas de trabalho Pesquisando no Google Whatsapp Coletivos Sites dos candidatos ou partidos Twitter de partidos ou candidatos Entrevistas com candidatos Horário Eleitoral Aplicativos sobre eleições/ candidatos Outros meios Associações religiosas, centros. Propagandas de candid. na TV/internet outros meios Canais de TV abertos Facebook de partido ou candidatos Em portais de entidades independentes Opinião de pessoas famosas Blogueiros Youtubers Twitter de amigos Na internet (sites/ blogs sobre eleições) Conversa com familiares Revistas, jornais Canais de TV fechados/por assinatura No YouTube Portais oficiais Rádio Sites/portais de notícia Debates na TV ou internet Facebook de amigos Conversa com colegas de curso/ professores 83 67 70 64 83 75 80 84 83 78 89 89 85 83 69 55 86 84 84 86 86 86 79 89 88 86 65 77 88 89 9 9 10 10 12 12 13 14 14 14 15 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 23 24 Reforma trabalhista Intervenção militar Aborto Igualdade de gênero/ orient.sexual Direito das pessoas com deficiência Proibição/legalização do uso de drogas Administr. das empresas públicas Desigualdade social Sustentabilidade / Ecologia / Meio amb. Privatização de empr.públicas Políticas contra corrupção Segurança Ética/ moralidade Previdência Imigração Pautas LGBT Salário mínimo Inflação Plano de desenvolv. p/.minha cidade Economia Transportes públicos Impostos Maioridade penal Saúde Empregabilidade / Geração de Empregos Plano de desenvolv. p/meu Estado Bolsa-Família Reajuste de servidores públicos Plano de desenvolvimento p/o país Educação % DE INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR ABAIXO DA MÉDIA E POSSUI MAIOR INCIDÊNCIA DE QUEM NÃO VAI VOTAR COM CERTEZA. % COM CERTEZA VOU AS URNAS (VERSUS TOTAL 86%) 77% SEGMENTO ALHEIOS 10% | TENHO DESCONEXÃO COM O ASSUNTO ELEIÇÕES E POLÍTICA | PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS % PROPOSTAS DE MAIOR INTERESSE A PALAVRA QUE MAIS ASSOCIO A ELEI ES OBRIGA O COSTUMO VOTAR NA LEGENDA E TAMB M SOU UM DOS QUE MAIS VOTAM BRANCO/ NULO SEGMENTAÇÃO BASE TOTAL: 1105 GOOGLE | JOVENS & ELEIÇÕES 2018 TALK 122 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS % TEMAS QUE MAIS SE INTERESSAM: RELA O COM MEIOS % DE INFORMA O SOBRE POL TICA E ELEI ES NÃO ACOMPANHO, NÃO ME INTERESSA MUITO O ASSUNTO POLÍTICA /ELEIÇÕES ME SINTO POUCO INFORMADO SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS, ELEIÇÕES, POLÍTICA E FUNÇÕES DOS CARGOS. NÃO FAÇO IDEIA DE QUAL A DIFERENÇA ENTRE PODER LEGISLATIVO E EXECUTIVO E NÃO TENHO MUITO INTERESSE EM SABER MAIS SOBRE ISSO. JÁ SOBRE AS FUNÇÕES DOS CANDIDATOS TALVEZ TENHA UM POUCO DE INTERESSE EM SABER QUAIS SÃO. QUASE NÃO PROCURO INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE POLÍTICA E ELEIÇÕES. MESMO PORQUE, NÃO ACHO QUE AS INFORMAÇÕES QUE TEM DISPONÍVEIS HOJE SOBRE CANDIDATOS SÃO BEM CLARAS E FÁCEIS DE ENTENDER. MAS ESTOU TRANQUILO, NÃO SINTO FALTA DE TER MAIS INFORMAÇÕES QUE ME AJUDEM A VOTAR MELHOR. ACHO QUE AS ELEIÇÕES NÃO FAZEM MUITA DIFERENÇA, NÃO MUDAM O BRASIL. TENHO BAIXO INTERESSE EM SABER SOBRE PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS E SUAS PROPOSTA. SOU MAIS ACOMODADO, TENHO BAIXO INTERESSE EM ME INFORMAR A RESPEITO DO ASSUNTO EM DIFERENTES MEIOS. NAS ÚLTIMAS ELEIÇÕES ACABEI DECIDINDO BEM EM CIMA DA HORA PELA PRESSÃO DE TER QUE VOTAR EM ALGUÉM, TINHA DÚVIDAS ENTRE MUITOS CANDIDATOS. SOU O QUE MENOS SE SIMPATIZA COM ALGUM PARTIDO POLÍTICO. LEVEMENTE MAIS FEMININO, IDADE NA MÉDIA, UM POUCO MAIS NORDESTE E CLASSE C1
  120. 120. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 123 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS SEGMENTO DESCONFIADOS 19% | TENHO MUITA DÚVIDA SOBRO O ASSUNTO ELEIÇÕES E POLÍTICA | SEGMENTAÇÃO 55 64 69 65 67 70 78 75 77 79 80 83 83 83 84 83 84 84 86 86 86 85 86 86 88 88 89 89 89 89 38 50 51 52 52 58 64 65 68 69 72 76 76 78 79 79 82 82 83 85 85 85 88 88 89 90 92 93 94 95 Pautas LGBT Igualdade de gênero/ orientação sexual Imigração Bolsa-Família Intervenção militar Aborto Privatização de empresas públicas Proibição/legalização do uso de drogas Reajuste de servidores públicos Maioridade penal Administração das empresas públicas Reforma trabalhista Previdência Sustentabilidade / Ecologia / Meio ambiente Desigualdade social Direito das pessoas com deficiência Inflação Plano de desenvolvimento p/minha cidade Plano de desenvolvimento p/ o meu Estado Impostos Salário mínimo Ética/ moralidade Economia Transportes públicos Plano de desenvolvimento para o país Empregabilidade / Geração de Empregos Educação Políticas contra corrupção Saúde Segurança 21 19 22 25 22 26 22 26 28 32 30 29 30 32 35 27 35 41 40 42 41 39 45 50 47 50 46 55 52 60 8 9 11 14 15 16 16 16 17 17 18 18 19 19 21 21 22 23 23 27 29 32 32 34 36 36 37 38 41 41 Blogueiros Twitter de amigos Twitter de partidos ou candidatos Youtubers Opinião de pessoas famosas Outros meios Associações religiosas, centros, igrejas... Facebook de amigos Aplicativos sobre eleições/ candidatos Sites dos candidatos ou partidos Coletivos Em portais de entidades independentes Facebook de partido ou candidatos No YouTube Canais de TV fechados/por assinatura Whatsapp Rádio Revistas, jornais Portais oficiais Horário Eleitoral Conversa com colegas de curso/ professores Conversa com colegas de trabalho Conversa com familiares Sites/portais de notícia Canais de TV abertos Na internet (sites/ blogs sobre eleições) Propagandas de candidatos na TV/internet ou outros meios Entrevistas com candidatos Pesquisando no Google Debates na TV ou internet PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS % PROPOSTAS DE MAIOR INTERESSE PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS % TEMAS QUE MAIS SE INTERESSAM: RELA O COM MEIOS % DE INFORMA O SOBRE POL TICA E ELEI ES % DE INTEN O DE VOTAR UM POUCO ABAIXO DA M DIA POSSUI MAIOR INCID NCIA DE INDECISOS. % COM CERTEZA VOU AS URNAS (VERSUS TOTAL 86%) 80% AS PALAVRAS QUE MAIS ASSOCIO A ELEI ES S O INDIGNA O, FRAUDE E CORRUP O COSTUMO VOTAR NA LEGENDA E TAMBÉM SOU UM DOS QUE MAIS VOTA BRANCO/ NULO BASE TOTAL: 1105 ACOMPANHO DE VEZ EM QUANDO, O ASSUNTO POLÍTICA /ELEIÇÕES MAS NÃO É UM HÁBITO. VEJO INFORMA ES SOBRE O ASSUNTO MAS N O UM DOS PRINCIPAIS TEMAS QUE MAIS ME INFORMO. ME SINTO POUCO INFORMADO SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS A DEPUTADO, SENADOR E GOVERNADOR, MAS COM RELA O A PRESIDENTE ME SINTO UM POUCO MAIS INFORMADO, MAS N O MUITO. TENHO INTERESSE EM SABER UM POUCO MAIS SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS A PRESIDENTE E GOVERNADOR, MAS N O SOBRE AS FUN ES (SEI POUCO SOBRE ISSO MAS N O ME INTERESSO) ESSE ANO EST MUITO CONFUSO SABER QUEM SER O OS CANDIDATOS E AS PROPOSTAS. A INTERNET ME AJUDA A ESTAR INFORMADO DAS NOT CIAS SOBRE POL TICA ANTES DE TODO MUNDO , MAS SOU MUITO DESCONFIADO, ACHO QUE TEM MUITA INFORMA O FALSA QUE CIRCULA NA INTERNET SOBRE O TEMA. TENHO DIFICULDADE EM FILTRAR O QUE É VERDADEIRO OU FALSO NA INTERNET. GOSTARIA DE TER UM SITE CONFIÁVEL COM INFORMAÇÕES SOBRE AS PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS DESSE ANO, FÁCIL DE COMPARAR AS PROPOSTAS. MAIS MASCULINO, MAIS JOVEM, POUCO NO SUDESTE, DEMAIS PRAÇAS ACIMA DA MÉDIA E LEVEMENTE MAIS C2 TENHO UMA LEVE CURIOSIDADE EM SABER SOBRE PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS E UM POUCO MAIS DE VONTADE DE SABER SOBRE SUAS PROPOSTAS. TENHO BAIXO INTERESSE POR PROCURAR INFORMAÇÃO SOBRE O TEMA POIS DESCONFIANÇA E ACHO AS INFORMAÇÕES DISPONÍVEIS CONFUSAS. 25 27 32 49 66 61 54 60 65 64 58 64 72 76 78 80 81 81 81 82 82 84 4 5 14 20 20 20 21 23 26 29 30 32 37 49 53 60 62 62 63 64 66 70 Idade / Data de nascimento Local de nascimento Religião Histórico pessoal Informações sobre partido a que pertence Partidos/ coligações que já fez parte no passado Parentesco com outros políticos Cidades/Estados que já teve algum cargo político Partido/ coligação a que pertence atualmente Tempo de envolvimento com política Avaliações/coment. de outras pessoas s/esse político Formação escolar e/ou profissional Gastos e/ou patrocinadores da campanha Promessas/ propostas de campanhas anteriores Funções do cargo (o que ele irá fazer no dia a dia qdo eleito) Promessas/ propostas p/campanha desse ano Projetos/ causas que já defendeu Histórico político Leis/ projetos de leis propostos Ideais que acredita/ defende Antecedentes criminais Se é ou já foi ficha suja
  121. 121. GOOGLE JOVENS & ELEI ES 2018 TALK 124 | CAP. 5: SEGMENTOS ATITUDINAIS SEGMENTO CURIOSOS 18% | TENHO INTERESSE, PORÉM MAIS PARA ELEIÇÕES DO QUE POR POLÍTICA | SEGMENTAÇÃO 55 64 65 69 70 67 77 80 75 79 78 83 84 84 86 84 83 85 83 86 86 83 88 89 86 86 88 89 89 89 64 73 74 77 77 83 86 89 89 90 90 92 93 94 95 95 95 95 95 96 96 96 97 97 97 97 98 98 99 99 Pautas LGBT Igualdade de gênero/ orientação sexual Bolsa-Família Imigração Aborto Intervenção militar Reajuste de servidores públicos Administração das empresas públicas Proibição/legalização do uso de drogas Maioridade penal Privatização de empresas públicas Previdência Desigualdade social Inflação Transportes públicos Plano de desenvolvimento para minha cidade Sustentabilidade / Ecologia / Meio ambiente Ética/ moralidade Reforma trabalhista Economia Impostos Direito das pessoas com deficiência Empregabilidade / Geração de Empregos Saúde Plano de desenvolvimento para o meu Estado Salário mínimo Plano de desenvolvimento para o país Educação Políticas contra corrupção Segurança 47 42 34 33 35 37 34 35 30 28 25 24 25 22 21 21 18 19 14 16 17 17 12 13 16 11 10 12 11 9 60 55 52 50 50 47 46 45 42 41 41 40 39 35 35 32 32 30 30 29 28 27 26 26 25 22 22 22 21 19 Debates na TV ou internet Entrevistas com candidatos Pesquisando no Google Na internet (sites/ blogs sobre eleições) Si e / ai de n cia (G1, UOL, Yah , IG, Te a, Canais de TV abertos (Globo, SBT, Record, Band...) Propagandas de candidatos na TV/internet ou outros meios Conversa com familiares Horário Eleitoral Conversa com colegas de curso/ professores Revistas, jornais P ai ficiai ( i e/a d S em T ib nal Elei al, C ma a, Conversa com colegas de trabalho Canais de TV fechados/por assinatura Rádio No YouTube Sites dos candidatos ou partidos Facebook de partido ou candidatos Coletivos Em ai de en idade inde enden e (ONG , indica , Aplicativos sobre eleições/ candidatos Whatsapp Outros meios Facebook de amigos Youtubers Opinião de pessoas famosas (artistas, cantores, etc.) Twitter de partidos ou candidatos Associações religiosas, centros, igrejas... Blogueiros Twitter de amigos PROPOSTAS DOS CANDIDATOS % PROPOSTAS DE MAIOR INTERESSE PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS % TEMAS QUE MAIS SE INTERESSAM: RELA O COM MEIOS % DE INFORMA O SOBRE POL TICA E ELEI ES % DE INTENÇÃO DE VOTAR UM POUCO ABAIXO DA MÉDIA POSSUI ALTA INCIDÊNCIA DE INDECISOS. % COM CERTEZA VOU AS URNAS (VERSUS TOTAL 86%) 81% AS PALAVRAS QUE MAIS ASSOCIO A ELEIÇÕES SÃO CORRUP O E FRAUDE COSTUMO VOTAR NA LEGENDA ACOMPANHO DE VEZ EM QUANDO, O ASSUNTO POLÍTICA /ELEIÇÕES, MAS NÃO É UM HÁBITO. N O SOU T O INFORMADO SOBRE POL TICA EM GERAL, MAS SOBRE ELEI ES ME INFORMO MAIS. ME SINTO POUCO INFORMADO SOBRE OS CANDIDATOS A DEPUTADO, SENADOR E GOVERNADOR, MAS COM RELA O A PRESIDENTE ME SINTO UM POUCO MAIS INFORMADO, MAS N O MUITO. ESSE ANO EST MUITO CONFUSO SABER QUEM SER O OS CANDIDATOS E AS PROPOSTAS. GOSTARIA DE VOTAR EM PESSOAS QUE N O FOSSEM DA POL TICA, QUE RENOVASSEM O QUE EXISTE HOJE. SINTO FALTA DE TER MAIS INFORMA ES TEIS NA INTERNET QUE ME AJUDEM A VOTAR MELHOR. A INTERNET ME AJUDA A ESTAR INFORMADO DAS NOT CIAS SOBRE POL TICA. USO AS INFORMAÇÕES DA INTERNET SOBRE POLÍTICA E ELEIÇÕES PARA FICAR POR DENTRO, TER ASSUNTO COM OS AMIGOS. TENHO RECEBIDO CONTEÚDOS NA INTERNET DE CONHECIDOS QUE ME IMPORTAM POUCO, NÃO DOU MUITA BOLA, MUITOS ME DIVERTEM. LEVEMENTE MAIS FEMININO, MAIS JOVENS, MAIS SUDESTE E CLASSE C1/C2 TENHO CURIOSIDADE EM SABER SOBRE PERFIL DOS CANDIDATOS E SUAS PROPOSTAS, PRINCIPALMENTE AS MAIS TRADICIONAIS., MAS NÃO CORRO ATRÁS DE INFORMAÇÃO EM DIVERSOS MEIOS. 25 27 32 49 54 58 60 61 64 64 65 66 72 76 78 80 81 81 81 82 82 84 27 31 40 60 66 71 78 74 78 79 79 82 86 90 92 90 93 93 95 90 96 97 Idade / Data de nascimento Local de nascimento (cidade/estado/país) Religião Histórico pessoal (esposa/marido, filhos, família...) Parentesco com outros políticos Avaliações/comentários ou notas que outras pessoas dão sobre esse político Cidades/Estados que já teve algum cargo político Partidos/ coligações que já fez parte no passado Tempo de envolvimento com política Formação escolar e/ou profissional Partido/ coligação a que pertence atualmente Informações sobre partido a que pertence Gastos e/ou patrocinadores da campanha Promessas/ propostas de campanhas anteriores Funções do cargo (o que ele irá fazer no dia a dia quando eleito) Promessas/ propostas para campanha para esse ano Histórico político (cargos que já exerceu, escândalos, exonerações...) Leis/ projetos de leis propostos Projetos/ causas que já defendeu Ideais que acredita/ defende Antecedentes criminais Se é ou já foi ficha suja BASE TOTAL: 1105

×