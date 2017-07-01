Devolución al profe estrada

INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE N° 810 PROFESORADO EN EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Martinez Dana Talia 1°4ta Lic. Gustavo Paro...
 Su blog me pareció interesante.  Pude incorporar nuevos conocimientos.  Me ayudo a asociar mejor las TIC con la EF.  ...
 No creo que este blog haya tenido algún contra ya que, como dije anteriormente, el formato con el que se diseño fue muy ...
 Mi sugerencia es que continúe trabajando de la misma manera con el resto de las comisiones. Martinez DanaTalia 4
Martinez DanaTalia 5
Es mi despidida para un gran profesor que me acompaño durante los primeros 4 meses en mi primer año del Profesorado en Educación Física

  1. 1. INSTITUTO SUPERIOR DE FORMACIÓN DOCENTE N° 810 PROFESORADO EN EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA Martinez Dana Talia 1°4ta Lic. Gustavo Parolín Martinez DanaTalia 1
  2. 2.  Su blog me pareció interesante.  Pude incorporar nuevos conocimientos.  Me ayudo a asociar mejor las TIC con la EF.  Las actividades eran de fácil compresión y ejecución.  El formato del blog fue bueno, ya que todos los textos del mismo se leían con claridad. Martinez DanaTalia 2
  3. 3.  No creo que este blog haya tenido algún contra ya que, como dije anteriormente, el formato con el que se diseño fue muy bueno, los participantes éramos todos integrantes del Instituto. Martinez DanaTalia 3
  4. 4.  Mi sugerencia es que continúe trabajando de la misma manera con el resto de las comisiones. Martinez DanaTalia 4
  5. 5. Martinez DanaTalia 5

