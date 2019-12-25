Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. White Fang Audiobook free download | White Fang Audiobook online White Fang is the story of a wild dog's journey toward becoming civilized in the Canadian territory of Yukon during the Klondike gold rush at the end of the nineteenth century. White Fang is a companion novel (and a thematic mirror) to Jack London's best-known work, The Call of the Wild, which concerns a kidnapped civilized dog turning into a wild wolf. The book is characteristic of London's precise prose style and his innovative use of voice and perspective. Much of the novel is written from the viewpoint of the animals, allowing London to explore how animals view their world and how they view humans. White Fang examines the violent world of wild animals and the equally violent world of supposedly civilized humans. The book also explores such complex themes as morality and redemption.
  3. 3. White Fang Audiobook free download | White Fang Audiobook online Written By: Jack London. Narrated By: Jonathan Kent Publisher: Tantor Media Date: December 2008 Duration: 6 hours 30 minutes
