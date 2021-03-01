Domain-Driven Design (DDD) is a software development approach intended for complex projects where complexity refers to the requirements as well as the interactions between designers, developers and users of the product. It was introduced by Eric Evans (2004) in his book of the same title.

Soft Systems Methodology (SSM) is an approach to the management of change that has been developed primarily by Peter Checkland and his colleagues as an action research program.

Since both DDD and SSM are based on models, a modelling approach is needed. Design and Control Systemic Methodology (DCSYM) offers a means to create models in a systemic context and to use them as a basis for the collaboration between the interested parties.