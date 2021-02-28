Business Process Management and Business Intelligence

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Business Process Management (BPM) refers to disciplines, methodologies, and tools for managing the operations within an organization aiming at ensuring the consistency of the final products and finding opportunities for improving quality and efficiency.
Coming to Business Intelligence (BI), its purpose is to exploit and interpret data to enable more effective decision-making at either strategic, tactical, or operational levels. However, the objective is not just the data since the change will come by changing the processes.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment