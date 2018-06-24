Common Lisp ユーザへのScheme紹介

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Common Lisper向けの Scheme紹介 2018.JUN.23 たけおか@AXE/たけおかラボ @takeoka
たけおか 1977年(高校2年生): MITのJames Slagleの書いたAIの教科書(日本語版)を読んで 「○×」を打つプログラムを8bitマイコンTK-80(8080,RAM 512Bytes)の機械語で書く 1980年代: UNIXの...
● Scheme を知らない人 向け 紹介 目次 ● funcall かっこわるい ● schemeには、遅延評価がある ● schemeには、継続がある
funcall かっこわるい ● schemeは、関数定義するとクロージャ(関数閉包)ができ る ● クロージャに 実引数を適用するのに、なにも要らない – CLは、funcall とか apply とか eval とかが必要
Common Lisp * (funcall #'cdr '(a s d)) (S D) 関数さまは、 明示して 呼び出して 差し上げる なんだ? この記号わ? function の省略形
ｆuncall かっこわるい (defvar baka) BAKA * (setq baka (let ((sum 0)) (lambda (x) (incf sum x)))) #<CLOSURE (LAMBDA (X)) {100219D0...
schemeでは、関数が第一級オブジェクト ● クロージャに 実引数を適用するのに、なにも要らない ● schemeは 関数(定義)が別の名前空間ではない – フツーの変数に、関数(クロージャ)が保持される ● 関数が、1st class ob...
delay/force ● schemeには、遅延評価がある ● 遅延された 計算は promise と呼ぶ
delayとforce > (define laz (delay (let() (print "foo")(+ 1 2)))) #<unspecified> > laz #<promise 3> > (force laz) "foo" 3 > ...
continuation 継続 ● schemeには、continuation 「継続」がある ● 大域脱出 (catch/throw, setjmp/longjmp) に使う ● 継続は、スレッド実体と同じもの ● コルーチン/スレッドとして...
call/cc (call-with-current-continuation bar) ● call-with-current-continuationは、呼び出し時の継続 を生成して、それを引数として、ここではbarを評価する ● この例で...
continuation 継続でのコルーチン > (define (foo) (let ((cc (call-with-current-continuation bar) )) (do () (#f) (display "Hello") (se...
超絶おまけ 神戸大 Fast Lisp(TAKITAC-7) , Lispマシン 神戸大 工学部のビルに展示されている 瀧先生が作った 1979年2月10日に完動した． マイクロ命令サイクル300nsecのインター プリタ が当時の汎用大型計算...
以上
