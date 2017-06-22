Cosmos DB 入門 multi model multi API編

Cosmos DB 入門 Multi-model and multi-API編 Takekazu Omi takekazu.omi@kyrt.in 2017/6/16 R.1.0.0
特徴 1. Turnkey global distribution 2. Multi-model and multi-API 3. Limitless elastic scale around the globe 4. Multiple, we...
1. Turnkey global distribution グローバル分散データベース システム 任意の数のリージョンに自動複製 透過的なマルチホームに対応 99.99% の高可用性を保証 kyrt inc 32017/6/22
2. Multi-model and multi-API  Key/Value、Graph、Documentに対応  スキーマレス  自動インデックス  SQL、JavaScript、Gremlin、MongoDB、Azure Tabl...
3. Limitless elastic scale around the globe  必要なスループットと利用したストレージでの課金  世界中のあらゆる場所でいつでもストレージとス ループットを弾力的かつ自由にスケーリング kyrt i...
4. Multiple, well-defined consistency choices  選択可能な複数の整合性レベル  strong, bounded staleness, consistent-prefix, session, an...
5. Guaranteed low latency at 99th percentile  データは世界中へ分散、同時に読み取り要求およ び書き込み要求は最も近いリージョンから提供  書き込みに最適化されたラッチフリーのデータベー ス エン...
Industry-leading, enterprise-grade SLAs ４つのSAL 1. Availability SLA 99.9 % （API呼び出しの失敗） 2. Throughput SLA 99.9 % (RU基準) 3. ...
Multi-model and multi-API 2017/6/22 kyrt inc 9
ざくっり言うと データベースの足回りは同じで、複数の種類 のNoSQLをサポートするようにしたよ ユースケースに合わせて使い分けてね kyrt inc 102017/6/22
概要  複数のデータモデルをネイティブにサポート  データベースエンジンのコアタイプシステムは、atom-record- sequence (ARS) ベース  atomは、小さなセットのプリミティブ型（ 文字列、ブール、数字など）  ...
LB Resource Governor Transport Admission Control Database Engine Resource Controller JavaScript Runtime TC Bw-tree++ (Latc...
構成イメージ  Cosmos 分散データベース基盤 に、データモデルが乗っていて、 それぞれAPIを提供  AzureTable(Key-Value), Gremlin(Graph) は、Preview(既 に試すことができる)で、Spla...
Resource Model and API Projections kyrt inc 142017/6/22 https://azure.microsoft.com/en-us/blog/a-technical-overview-of-azu...
Projected as API Container is projected as … Item is projected as … DocumentDB SQL Collection Document MongoDB Collection ...
クライアント側  Graph, Table は、DocumentDB と同じようなプロトコルを使ってい る（fiddlerでみた感想）  https://gist.github.com/takekazuomi /f7ad2f152fb546...
Table API (Premium Table） 2017/6/22 kyrt inc 17
Standard Table と Premium Table Title 操作 p0 p50 p90 p99 Premium 作成 5.2 7.2 9 13 Standard 作成 4.2 11.9 20.7 26.2 S/P 比 81% 16...
測定  GitHubのGetting started with Azure Cosmos DB: Table APIを使用  https://github.com/Azure-Samples/azure-cosmos-db-table-do...
Premium Table SDK https://www.nuget.org/packages/WindowsAzure.Storage- PremiumTable/0.1.0-preview  SDKは、Standardと、Premium...
PremiumとStandardの通信差異  Fidderで通信を覗いてみたところ、Premium Table SDKは、 Premiumに繋ぐときは、x-ms-version: 2017-02-22 を、 Standardのときは、x-ms...
まとめ  Multi model と言っても、現在の実装はDocumentDBが基 本のように見える  ARSは、ネストした構造を取れるのでツリー状のデータを表 現するのに適しているようだ。表形式のデータより、NoSQL 向きな気がする ...
Cosmos DB 入門 multi model multi API編

Cosmos DB 入門の multi model multi API編。ざっくりと理念と現在の実装を探ります。

