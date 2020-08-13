20200813 lightning talk-azure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ぶっちゃけます Azureのいいとこ悪いとこ
しゃべるひと モノビットエンジン株式会社 竹田融生 いままでのおしごと内容 ・ソシャゲつくったり、運用したり ・ミドルウェア作ったり、運用したり、サポートしたり ・UnityでVR作ってみたり …などなど 主にサーバに関するお仕事多めな いわゆ...
今回話す「Azure」について MSの誇るIaaS/PaaSサービス。 実は業界２位
ご注意 本スライドではやたらと Amazon AWSと比べたがりますが 他意はありません。
こんなサービスでAzureを実際に使いました。 モノビットエンジンクラウド 弊社のオンラインゲーム用通信エンジンを、WEBからの登録だけで 完全サーバレスで使用できるサービス。(無料プランあり) HTTPs://web.cloud.monobi...
PHPer上がりの小生は、 VisualStudioもろくに使ったことが ないため、Azureを使ったばかりの頃 は耳慣れない単語ばっかりだったので 最初はものすごく抵抗があった。 (MSの公式ドキュメントは白地に文字が多すぎて苦手だし…そのく...
ところが、いざ使ってみると 他のIaaSサービスより 使いやすことが解った。 ※個人の感想です
いいとこ
インスタンスがだいぶ安い c5.xlargeと比べて、F4sV2がだいぶ安い (画像は4コアの場合) これだけでもうAzure使ってもいいかもしれない。 料金ツールも、月額/円で表示できてわかりやすい だいたい月額19000円強
インスタンスがだいぶ安い AWSのT2.largeとB2sをunixbenchで比較してみた ↓CPU1コアの比較結果 コアの性能でも全く負けてない。(むしろ勝っている) [EC2 T2.large] =====================...
何にいくら使ったのかわかりやすい コスト管理ツールについて Azureの料金のほうがぱっと見た目でわかりやすい。 更に機能ごとの課金の内訳とかも見れる。 想定課金額もあるので、予算を組むのに重宝します。 Azure AWS
AzureDevOpsという優秀なプロ管ツールがある カンバンやissue、専用リポジトリ、Wiki、パイプライン等 超万能な便利ツール。ある程度無償で使える。 (バージョン管理ツールとしてTFVCも使えるけど、所詮 VisualStudioつ...
Azure VMでは、WindowsServerだけじゃなくて Windows10イメージも作れます 客先の検証環境を再現する場合に重宝する。 (複数のWindows10のインスタンスが必要になることも) いちいち、専用イメージを用意する必要が...
サポートが超絶丁寧 ・基本的に電話応対してくれる！しかもとても丁寧。 ・結構柔軟に対応してくれる。 ・A■Sのように、塩対応じゃない。 ※個人の感想です
俺のUbuntuがこんなに早いわけがない モノビットエンジンクラウドはDockerを使っていたが Dockerコンテナを使用すると、AzureのCentOS7では 同時接続数(CCU)がオンプレミス版の半分～1/3程度の 性能になってしまってい...
俺のUbuntuがこんなに早いわけがない そう思って絶望していたところ… という、 天啓を(MS担当者様から) 賜った。 どうやら、MSはUbuntuのOSイメージを 高速化しているらしく、MUNのベンチをとったところ なんとホストOSをCen...
悪いとこ
インスタンス停止しても金かかる shutdown –h nowだけでは、継続課金されてしまう。 AzureのWEBコンソールから、停止ボタンを押して 割当解除しないといけない。めんどい。 こうなっていればOK
IPv6に正式対応していない 2020年2月中旬 お仕事で、ipv6環境を作る必要があった際に Azureでなんとか構築できないかと頑張っていた。 現状まだパブリックプレビュー版 正式サポート…にはまだなっていない。 Azure Cloud S...
…って書こうと思ったら 4月1日から対応したようです…！ エイプリルフールじゃないよね！？
公式AzureAPIドキュメントが分かりづらい(ことがある) 大概のAPIには、APIをかんたんに試せる ボタンが有る AzureStorage等、APIによってはリクエストを かんたんに試せる がなかったりする HTTPリクエスト情報の詳細が...
何があったのかというと AzureStorageのAPIを使って、 コンテナを作る処理を書いていたときのこと。 何故かどうしてもHTTPリクエストに失敗する。 ドキュメントを見ても具体的な原因がわからない。 (HTTPリクエストの内容が書いてあ...
原因はこれだった シグネチャはContent-lengthを空文字にしないと動かない しかし、HTTPのヘッダのContent-Lengthに 値を指定しないとエラーが出てCurlが動かない。 なので、前者は空文字、後者は0を設定する必要があっ...
そんなときは公式のフォーラムを利用しよう！ ※Azure関連の質問なら、■tack■ver■lowよりも 重要なヒントになるレスがつく確率が ものすごく高いです！(個人談)
ディスクがおそぃ… AWSのgp2に比べて、AzureはSSDでも非常に遅い (なんか別なものがボトルネックになってる感も) VM上で大きなディスクアクセスが必要なサービスには不向きかも… ※Azureの場合はディスクのスループットを上げるには...
Azureはいいぞ 結論 ※使用用途による
