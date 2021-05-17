2021.05.13 ポストコロナの法哲学

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2021年5月13日（木） ポストコロナ期の世界 第6回 ポストコロナ期の世界と哲学・倫理 担当：吉良 貴之（法哲学） 1
  2. 2. 自己紹介（吉良） • 法哲学の専攻です。 • 法とは何か、正義とは何か、を哲学的に考える分野です。 • 最近だと、サンデル先生が有名ですね。 2 • 研究テーマは世代間正義論と いうものです。 • 今回の授業でもコロナの時代 の世代問題をとりあげます。
  3. 3. 今回の問い • ポストコロナ時代の法、人権、正義を考えよう。 【憲法】 • 緊急事態条項って必要？： 緊急時のルールづくり • 「憲法のせいで強い措置ができない」って本当なのか？ • 労働権： リモートワークは労働者を自由にする？ • 教育権： オンライン授業は教育をどう変える？ 【行政法】 • ワクチン接種はなぜすばやくできていないのか？ • 日本の予防接種行政にはどんな問題があるのか？ 【法哲学】 • ワクチン接種の「順番」はどうあるべきか？ • コロナ禍は結局、誰にとっての最大の問題なのか？ 3
  4. 4. そのなかでも 特に考えたいこと • 何が正義の問題になるのか？ • コロナ禍でひどいめにあった人への補償の問題 • 結局、コロナで「特別の損害」を受けたのは誰？ • 飲食店などへの補償はどこまで必要？ （比較）戦争による被害は国民全体が受けるものだから、 個別の補償は必要ないという行政法の考えがある。 → コロナ禍でも同じように考えてもよいだろうか？ • 世代間正義： コロナが襲ったのは老人？ それとも若者？ • 世代間の対立がさまざまな形で現れている。 • この１年を振り返りながら考えてみよう。 4
  5. 5. 参考文献 ① 何はともあれ、事実と時系列をきちんと押さえよう。 最初の緊急事態宣言はいつとか、けっこう忘れてしまっていない？ ②③ コロナ問題に関わる憲法の論点を総まとめ。 ④ 社会全体で「リスク」を総合的に考えていく視点。（吉良訳） 5
  6. 6. 主張 • リバタリアニズム（自由至上主義）という立場をとっています。 • 社会問題は人々の自由を最大にすることによって解決すべき。 • 人・物・情報のグローバリゼーションが最大の目標。 • どこかがよどんでいるところに悪いことが生じる！ • 国家が主導する政策は非効率になりがち。市場に任せよう。 【コロナ時代の課題】 • 人・物の移動が大幅に制約されてピンチ。どうしよう。 • 情報の自由のおかげでなんとか世界は持ちこたえている……？ 6
  7. 7. 憲法1：緊急事態条項は必要か？ • 緊急事態条項とは？ • 緊急時に行政の特別の権限を与える、憲法の条項。 • 現在、議論されているのは、緊急時に内閣が国会の承認なし に法律と同等の効力の命令ができるようにすべき、という案。 • 日本国憲法には戦前の反省で作られていない。 • よくある誤解 • 人権侵害の危険性が高まる？ → 現状、そういう案ではない。 • 内閣の独裁になってしまう？ → 国会が後でチェックする。 【論点】 • 「憲法のせいで緊急事態の対応ができない」は本当か？ • というか、現在のほうがルールなしの場当たり対応では？ 7 「私権」という変な言い方！
  8. 8. 憲法2：「ナッジ」という不思議な権力 8 • コロナ禍では「ナッジ」という手法が一気に広まった。 • 「わざわざ言わない」安上がりなコントロール手段。 • なんか気持ち悪い？ だとしたらなぜ？ • 有効に使っていくためには何が必要？
  9. 9. 憲法3： リモートワークは労働者を 自由にするのか？ • リモートワークは確実に今後の 働き方を変えたはず。 【問】 • さて、よい方向？悪い方向？ 9 【よさそう】 • 場所や時間に縛られず、自由に働ける。子育てなどしやすい？ 【まずそう】 • 何もかも記録に残る。監視社会？ サボらなければ問題ない？ • 人間関係が希薄になる？ 飲み会できないのはどうなのか。
  10. 10. 憲法4：オンライン授業は、 大学をどう変えていくのか？ 10 「教育を受ける権利」という観点からオンライン授業を見ると？ • 時間と場所に縛られずに世界中の授業が受けられる！ • より多様性のある仲間たちとともにある学びへ → 教室という「場所」の共有はやはり大事では？ → サークル活動など、人のつながりはどうなっていく？
  11. 11. 行政法：日本のワクチンは なぜ遅れているのか？ 11 • 戦後しばらくは、日本は予防接種の先進国。 • 感染症予防が徹底的になされたことは、 高度経済成長の基礎になったともいえる。 • しかし…… • 予防接種には一定の割合で副作用が出る。 • 0.1%の犠牲が出ることをわかった上で、 社会全体を守るべき、と言い切れるか？ → トロッコ問題的なところがある。 • アメリカ式： 全員義務付け。被害が出たら補償。 • 日本式 ： 希望者制に。責任主体も地方自治体へ。 • 国家賠償を認める判決が相次いで、国が消極的に。 • 地方主体だと、国レベルでの感染症には弱くなる。 【問】ワクチンへの拒否感は、どうすれば解消できるのだろうか？
  12. 12. 法哲学1： ワクチン接種の「順番」の正義？ • 高齢者優先という「順番」は、はたして正義なのか？ • 死亡リスクが高い人々のほうが早く受けるのは当然？ • 現役世代のほうが活動ニーズが高いのだから早くすべき？ • 医療資源は有限なので、どこかで順番が必要。 → コロナ禍は世代間の対立をどんどん明るみに出している。 12 「コロナ・パーティー」の様子 こういう場所での感染は 「自己責任」ということで 治療を後回しにしてもよいのか？ それとも「医者の前で患者は平等」？ （「ヒポクラテスの誓い」）
  13. 13. 法哲学2：「補償」の正義 • 飲食店の営業の自由が侵害されたのだから、補償されるべき？ • いや、感染拡大防止という公共の福祉のためにやむをえない？ • 憲法だけでは、必ず補償すべき、とまではいいにくい……。 【問】人生にはたくさんの不運がある。コロナは特別なのか？ 【問】「戦争の被害は国民全体のものだから補償しない」という 行政法の考え方と同じでいいのか？ 何が違うのか？ 【問】保険でカバーすべき、という主張はどうだろうか？ 13 • 「狙い撃ち」のように被害を受けた 飲食店は、何らかの形で救済される べきだろうか？ • 「休業と補償はセット」という言い 方は、正しいのだろうか？

