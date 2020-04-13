Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2020年4月13日（月） 18時～ A・ヴァーミュール （吉良貴之 訳） 『リスクの立憲主義』 オンライン読書会 1
本日の進行 18時00分～30分 訳者（吉良）による本書の紹介レクチャー 18時30分～19時過ぎぐらい？ 参加者とのフリーディスカッション 2
本の情報 エイドリアン・ヴァーミュール 『リスクの立憲主義』（勁草書房、2019年12月） 3500円＋税、全328ページ 元の本は、 Adrian Vermeule, The Constitution of Risk, Cambridge U...
著者の紹介 エイドリアン・ヴァーミュール（Adrian Vermeule） 1968年、アメリカ生まれ。 ハーバード・ロースクールを卒業後、 アントニン・スカリア判事のロークラークなどを務める。 1998年からシカゴ・ロースクールに着任、 20...
本書のざっくりした内容 「立憲主義」の新しい理解へ 権力の暴走を予防的に縛るだけの予防的立憲主義から、 関連するリスクをすべて考慮する最適化立憲主義へ。 「予防」に偏りすぎると逆効果になってしまう、 という例がアメリカ憲法史の豊富な例で示される...
6 ・表紙の写真はアメリカ・ワシントンDCの憲法通り ・ワシントン記念塔のほうを向いている信号は、赤？ 青？
基本的な論法 ハーシュマン『反動のレトリック』の三分類を 憲法の議論に応用。 1. 無益 (futility）： 予防策が無駄になる。 2. 危険性 (jeopardy)： 予防策が別のリスクを高める。 3. 逆転 (perversity)： ...
基本的な枠組み • 「リスク」対応で問題になりそうなことは 公衆衛生、環境問題、テロ対策、金融政策……など、 どんどん多種多様になっている： 行政国家化 • こうした「一階のリスク」は本書の対象ではない。 • 政府部門のどこが・どのリスクを・ど...
具体例 (1) 緊急事態条項 ・アメリカ合衆国憲法には大統領の緊急事態権力について、 それほどたいしたことは書かれていない。 ・ブルース・アッカマンの「特別多数決エスカレータ」案 → 議会承認のハードルが2ヶ月ごとに上がっていく → 60％、7...
We the People 第1巻の翻訳が5月に 10
具体例 (1) 緊急事態条項 ヴァーミュールによる批判 ・特別多数決エスカレータは、議員たちのインセンティヴ 構造と両立しない。 → 後になればなるほど厳しいチェックがなされると わかっていれば、いま目立つことはしたくない。 → むしろ先延ばし...
具体例 (2) 専門家の意見 • 行政は専門家の意見をどこまで尊重すべきか？ → 専門家の意見が認知的に信頼できる条件を 考える必要がある。 → 無条件の尊重は、専門家のインセンティヴを 低めるのでよくない。 【問い】 専門家委員会の全員一致の...
具体例 (2) 専門家の意見 著者の主張： 全員一致はむしろ認知的に最悪に疑わしい状態 ・専門家たちの内部で同調が起こっていないか ・専門家の多様性は十分に確保されているか → 行政は一階のリスクについて専門的知識は持たない かもしれないが、専...
疑問： 行政権への縛りが無制約すぎる？ • 行政部門に対する、他部門や専門家による制約に 寛容すぎるのでは？ → 司法審査などには確かにかなり懐疑的だが。 → しかし無条件に行政権の集中を認めるもの ではない。 → 一階のリスクの性格に応じて、...
著者のその後 • 2020年3月31日に「原意主義を超えて」という論考 を発表、さっそく賛否両論の嵐に。 • 憲法解釈論としてはテクスト主義をとっていたものの、 本論考では、より積極的な「共通善立憲主義」を主張。 • 憲法の道徳的読解というドゥ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2020.4.13 『リスクの立憲主義』オンライン読書会

43 views

Published on

エイドリアン・ヴァーミュール（吉良貴之訳）『リスクの立憲主義』（勁草書房、2019年12月）のオンライン読書会用のスライドです。

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2020.4.13 『リスクの立憲主義』オンライン読書会

  1. 1. 2020年4月13日（月） 18時～ A・ヴァーミュール （吉良貴之 訳） 『リスクの立憲主義』 オンライン読書会 1
  2. 2. 本日の進行 18時00分～30分 訳者（吉良）による本書の紹介レクチャー 18時30分～19時過ぎぐらい？ 参加者とのフリーディスカッション 2
  3. 3. 本の情報 エイドリアン・ヴァーミュール 『リスクの立憲主義』（勁草書房、2019年12月） 3500円＋税、全328ページ 元の本は、 Adrian Vermeule, The Constitution of Risk, Cambridge University Press, 2014. 3
  4. 4. 著者の紹介 エイドリアン・ヴァーミュール（Adrian Vermeule） 1968年、アメリカ生まれ。 ハーバード・ロースクールを卒業後、 アントニン・スカリア判事のロークラークなどを務める。 1998年からシカゴ・ロースクールに着任、 2006年からハーバード・ロースクール教授（公法学）。 「制度論的転回」を主導し、保守的な論調で知られる。 4
  5. 5. 本書のざっくりした内容 「立憲主義」の新しい理解へ 権力の暴走を予防的に縛るだけの予防的立憲主義から、 関連するリスクをすべて考慮する最適化立憲主義へ。 「予防」に偏りすぎると逆効果になってしまう、 という例がアメリカ憲法史の豊富な例で示される。 → 権力な適切なパフォーマンスを引き出す憲法へ 5
  6. 6. 6 ・表紙の写真はアメリカ・ワシントンDCの憲法通り ・ワシントン記念塔のほうを向いている信号は、赤？ 青？
  7. 7. 基本的な論法 ハーシュマン『反動のレトリック』の三分類を 憲法の議論に応用。 1. 無益 (futility）： 予防策が無駄になる。 2. 危険性 (jeopardy)： 予防策が別のリスクを高める。 3. 逆転 (perversity)： 予防策が逆に悪化させる。 【考えるべきこと】 ・担当部署にはそのリスクに対応する十分な能力があるか？ ・特定のリスクだけ強調され、他のリスクが見逃されていないか？ 7
  8. 8. 基本的な枠組み • 「リスク」対応で問題になりそうなことは 公衆衛生、環境問題、テロ対策、金融政策……など、 どんどん多種多様になっている： 行政国家化 • こうした「一階のリスク」は本書の対象ではない。 • 政府部門のどこが・どのリスクを・どう対応するか？ という、制度設計に関心が向けられている。 → 制度とリスクの組み合わせに失敗するリスクが 「二階のリスク」「政治的リスク」。 8
  9. 9. 具体例 (1) 緊急事態条項 ・アメリカ合衆国憲法には大統領の緊急事態権力について、 それほどたいしたことは書かれていない。 ・ブルース・アッカマンの「特別多数決エスカレータ」案 → 議会承認のハードルが2ヶ月ごとに上がっていく → 60％、70％、80％…… ・強権的支配への厳しい民主的チェック ・緊急事態の長期化を防ぐ仕組み 9 よさそう だけど…？
  10. 10. We the People 第1巻の翻訳が5月に 10
  11. 11. 具体例 (1) 緊急事態条項 ヴァーミュールによる批判 ・特別多数決エスカレータは、議員たちのインセンティヴ 構造と両立しない。 → 後になればなるほど厳しいチェックがなされると わかっていれば、いま目立つことはしたくない。 → むしろ先延ばしのインセンティヴを与えるため、 緊急事態の長期化・常態化を招いてしまう。 ★ 各制度のなかで動く人々のインセンティヴ整合性を 時間的幅でもって考えることが必要。 11
  12. 12. 具体例 (2) 専門家の意見 • 行政は専門家の意見をどこまで尊重すべきか？ → 専門家の意見が認知的に信頼できる条件を 考える必要がある。 → 無条件の尊重は、専門家のインセンティヴを 低めるのでよくない。 【問い】 専門家委員会の全員一致の判断は尊重に値するか？ 12
  13. 13. 具体例 (2) 専門家の意見 著者の主張： 全員一致はむしろ認知的に最悪に疑わしい状態 ・専門家たちの内部で同調が起こっていないか ・専門家の多様性は十分に確保されているか → 行政は一階のリスクについて専門的知識は持たない かもしれないが、専門家たちの判断が信頼に値するか どうかの二階の理由によって判断することはできる。 13
  14. 14. 疑問： 行政権への縛りが無制約すぎる？ • 行政部門に対する、他部門や専門家による制約に 寛容すぎるのでは？ → 司法審査などには確かにかなり懐疑的だが。 → しかし無条件に行政権の集中を認めるもの ではない。 → 一階のリスクの性格に応じて、対応すべき 部門も変わってくる。 → 行政権も最終的には民主的制約を受ける。 14
  15. 15. 著者のその後 • 2020年3月31日に「原意主義を超えて」という論考 を発表、さっそく賛否両論の嵐に。 • 憲法解釈論としてはテクスト主義をとっていたものの、 本論考では、より積極的な「共通善立憲主義」を主張。 • 憲法の道徳的読解というドゥオーキン理論を保守的に 読み替える作戦？ • トランプ再選後の保守的な司法に期待？ • それとも、理論的な深化と考えられる？ 15

×