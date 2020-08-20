Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror Growth Mirror とは(現在β版) 「Growth Mirror」は、エンジニアがチャレンジサイクルを自ら作...
https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror 技術キーワード とチャレンジ属性を 付加する 終了時に「熱中した」 などの感情を選択 ⇒即座に グラフが更新される 技...
https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror Growth Mirror (現在β版) の目指す姿 自由に試す環境はこちら、試用URL：https://growth...
https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror 技術キーワード とチャレンジ属性を 付加する 終了時に「熱中した」 などの感情を選択 ⇒即座に グラフが更新される 技...
https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=6ljjPA5...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

成長を加速させるGrowth Mirrorの紹介

13 views

Published on

https://growth-mirror.com

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

成長を加速させるGrowth Mirrorの紹介

  1. 1. https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror Growth Mirror とは(現在β版) 「Growth Mirror」は、エンジニアがチャレンジサイクルを自ら作り、成長を加速させるサービスです。 日々のタスク管理をしながら、これまで見え難かった自身の技術や感情を鏡のように映しだす事で 成長を実感し、加速させます。 自由に試す環境はこちら、試用URL：https://growth-mirror.com ここがPoint！！ ・日々のタスクを登録し、終了させるだけ！ これが「気づき」となる！ ・技術タグとして技術キーワードをタスクに情報付加する ・タスクを終了する時に感情を選択（ドラッグ&ドロップ） ・未経験や難易度の高いタスクはチャレンジ属性を設定（1クリック） これが加速させる ・状況の可視化画面からチャットで👍👍 ・小さな行動目標設定で継続的にチャレンジ Copyrights Epson Avasys Contact us: growthmirror_support@exc.epson.co.jp , 080-2012-9002 : tomizawa
  2. 2. https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror 技術キーワード とチャレンジ属性を 付加する 終了時に「熱中した」 などの感情を選択 ⇒即座に グラフが更新される 技術キーワードと感情を 常にグラフ化 グラフを見るだけで「ふりかえり」になる ⇒気づきを得る 仮説 Step1：気づきからなりたい姿をぼんやりイメージ Step2：ぼんやりイメージから徐々に輪郭が見えてくる Step3：輪郭が見えてくるとチャレンジの質が変わる ⇒目標設定（行動目標） Step4：目標設定（行動目標⇒状態目標へ） Contact us: growthmirror_support@exc.epson.co.jp , 080-2012-9002 : tomizawa コンフォートゾーン からラーニングゾーンへ
  3. 3. https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror Growth Mirror (現在β版) の目指す姿 自由に試す環境はこちら、試用URL：https://growth-mirror.com 現状 忙しさや日常に流されてしまいがちな毎日の職場 私たちが担うタスクは、 ・決められた成果物をアウトプットする（業務） ・技術の獲得、向上（技術） の2つの側面がありますが、業務が優先となる傾向にある 目指す姿 タスクを通じて獲得すべき技術を意識しながら ・メンバーが自律的に自らを成長させる ・成長の為のタスク設定や目標設定が当たり前のように起きている Copyrights Epson Avasys 若手技術者からは、 業務では成長が 実感し難い！ との声も
  4. 4. https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror 技術キーワード とチャレンジ属性を 付加する 終了時に「熱中した」 などの感情を選択 ⇒即座に グラフが更新される 技術キーワードと感情を 常にグラフ化 グラフを見るだけで「ふりかえり」になる ⇒気づきを得る 仮説 Step1：気づきからなりたい姿をぼんやりイメージ Step2：ぼんやりイメージから徐々に輪郭が見えてくる Step3：輪郭が見えてくるとチャレンジの質が変わる ⇒目標設定（行動目標） Step4：目標設定（行動目標⇒状態目標へ） Contact us: growthmirror_support@exc.epson.co.jp , 080-2012-9002 : tomizawa コンフォートゾーン からラーニングゾーンへ
  5. 5. https://growth-mirror.com 自由に触ってみて＆SNSで気軽にシェアしてね！ #eas-gmirror https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=6ljjPA5wD0- 7N_0LfCE2bHrPrFrzTr9EiphLf0UzmrhUMFlQQ082REswMk9HRlNKS09RQk4 2VDlSMS4u 使ってみてみて、 アンケート答えてくれると ちょー嬉しい！！

×