Sackett s book is a classic. It walks the new or old and grizzled reader through the techniques of literature review, test interpretation, and probability-based clinical decision making. It has pocket cards attached to help with a variety of analytical and interpretive activities. It is a must read by anybody who wants to practice quality medicine. Hopefully, that s all of us.

To continue please click on the following link https://ghjcmhg544ythf.blogspot.sg/?book=0316765996

