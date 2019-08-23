[txt] Partnering with Brokers to Win More Sales Epub

Successfully reported this slideshow.
If you are a builder or builder’s representative, you have an uphill road with many obstacles when it comes to working with brokers. This book will give you hard-won, practical suggestions to help your company create long-term, powerful, and productive relationships with your local real estate brokers. Partnering with Brokers to Win More Sales is the first book in the industry dedicated to educating builders and new home salespeople on how to work effectively with real estate brokers to increase new home sales.

  Author : Quint Lears
Pages : 144 pages
Publisher : BuilderBooks
ISBN-10 : 086718762X
ISBN-13 : 9780867187625
