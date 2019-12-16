Experience peace in the presence of the Savior who is closer than you can imagineA rich relationship with Jesus is so much more than presenting Him with a list of requests. It includes listening—through reading the Bible and receiving what He is putting on your heart. The #1 bestselling 365-day devotional Jesus Calling is written as if Jesus Himself is speaking directly to you—words of encouragement, comfort, and reassurance of His unending love.In this devotional, Sarah Young shares her own prayer journal with you. These writings are personal reflections based on Jesus’ own words of hope, guidance, and peace within Scripture—penned by one who loves Him and reveres His Word. As you experience the devotions and the fresh look at Scripture, you will look forward to your time with Him. Listen to what the Savior is laying on your heart, and savor the presence of the One who will never leave you.

