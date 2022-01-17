Successfully reported this slideshow.
Structure of organisation

Jan. 17, 2022
Structure of Organisation: - Organisation structure are patterns of relationship among the various positions in a firm and among the various people occupying the positions. • Job Design • Departmentalization • Span of Control• Delegation of Authority

Structure of organisation

  1. 1. Structure of Organisation Structure of Organisation:- “Organisation structure are patterns of relationship among the various positions in a firm and among the various people occupying the positions.” Factor for Creating and Organisation Structure  Job Design: - A manger must specify the tasks and related activities in each job so that these can be helpful in the achievement of overall objectives.  Departmentalization: - After defining of jobs, similar jobs can be placed under same department. The departments so created are linked together on the basis of their interdependence. Departmentalization can be done either on the basis of functions or on the basis of functions or on the basis of products produced.  Span of Control: - After departmentalization, it is required to define the number of subordinate that need to be managed by every manager. It also clarifies who will report to whom etc.  Delegation of Authority: - Since all work cannot be performed by any single manager, delegation of authority becomes necessary. It is the process of entrusting authority and responsibility to one’s subordinates & yet being accountable to one’s superior. Job Design Departmentalisation Span of Control Delegation of Authority
  2. 2. Types of Organizational Structure Functional Structure: - This is the simplest & the most prevalent from of organizational structure. Functional organizational structure refers to the structure in which different departments are created on the basis of major functions performed in the organization. Advantage of Functional Structure: - 1. Specialisation: - Under functional organisation, an employee is required to perform the same job within a department regularly. Thus this improves the performance of the employees and leads to specialisation in the organisation. 2. Coordination: - Since the workers perform similar jobs, it becomes very easy to control and coordination their activities. 3. Increasing Managerial Efficiency: - Functional structure helps in increasing managerial and operational efficiency and thus leads to increase in profits. 4. Economical: - It helps in avoiding duplication of work leading thereby to economies of scale and minimum cost. 5. Effective Training: - Providing training to employees is very easy since focus is only on a limited range of skills. Disadvantage of Functional Structure: - 1. Hindrance in Organisational Objectives: - Under functional structure, more emphasis is given on achieving of departmental objectives rather than the overall organisation objectives. Such a practice lead to functional empires and places hindrance in the interaction between two or more departments. Types of Organisational Structure Functional Structure Divisonal Structure
  3. 3. 2. Ineffective Coordination: - Establishing coordination in functionally differentiated departments becomes very difficult. 3. Conflicts: - Sometimes, interests of two or more departments may not be compatible. In such a situation, it leads to conflicts among different departments. 4. Inflexibility: - It leads to inflexibility in the organisation since people with same skills and knowledge develop a narrow outlook and face difficulty in understanding and appreciating other jobs. Divisional Structure: - Dividing the whole organisation according to the major products to be manufactured by them is known as divisional organizational structure. This type of structure is suitable for multi-product or diversified firms only. Advantages of Divisional Structure: - 1. Development of Skills: - Handling all aspects relating to a product line enhances various skills in a divisional head and thus makes him worthy of promotion to next higher level. 2. Accountability: - Performance measurement of each division is easily possible since the divisional heads are accountable for profits. 3. Quick Decision Making: - Each division acts as an autonomous unit; hence divisional structure promotes flexibility and quick decision making. 4. Easy Expansion: - Under divisional structure, new division can be easily added without interrupting the working of other divisions. Thus it facilitates growth and expansion of the enterprise. Disadvantages of Divisional Structure: - 1. Duplication of Activities: - Similar types of activities performed in all division leads to duplication of work and increased expenditure. 2. Conflict: - There may be conflicts among different divisions over allocation of funds. Further, the divisions may also try to maximize their profit at the cost of other division. 3. Organisational Interest Ignored: - Since the managers have authority to supervise all the activities within their respective divisions, they may gain tremendous power; focus on their goals alone and ignore all else including even Organisational interests.

