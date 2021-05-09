J 3 phs general

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫حالت‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫دباغ‬ ‫زاده‬ ‫تقی‬ ‫سیما‬ ‫دکتر‬
‫امروز‬ ‫به‬ ‫تا‬ ‫قديم‬ ‫از‬ • ‫يونانيان‬ ‫باستان‬  ‫متشکل‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫از‬ ⇐ ‫آتش‬ ، ‫هوا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ، ‫خاک‬ •...
‫ماده‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫حالت‬ • ‫جامد‬ • ‫مايع‬ • ‫گاز‬ • ‫پالسما‬ • ‫چگال‬ ‫بونز‬ – ‫انيشتين‬ • ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬
‫جامد‬ • ‫مقاومت‬ ‫در‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫برابر‬ • ‫سفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شکننده‬ • ‫نيروهای‬ ، ‫مولکولی‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قويتر‬ ‫جنبشی‬ ‫انرژی‬ ‫ا...
: ) (
‫مايع‬ • ‫مولکولها‬ ‫نزديکتر‬ ‫بهم‬ • ‫دارند‬ ‫نامعينی‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫و‬ ‫معين‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫مايعات‬ . • ‫نيروهای‬ ‫مولکولی‬ ‫بين‬ ‫جنب...
‫گاز‬ • ‫بسيار‬ ‫يکديگر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬‫مولکول‬ ‫فواصل‬ ‫زياد‬ • ‫اندک‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫مولکولی‬ ‫کنش‬ ‫برهم‬ ‫نيروهای‬ • ‫ک...
‫پالسما‬ • ‫گاز‬ ‫شبيه‬ ،‫پالسما‬ ‫است‬ • ‫متشکل‬ ‫از‬ ‫هايی‬ ‫اتم‬ ← ‫که‬ ‫الکترون‬ ‫از‬ ‫تعدادی‬ ‫يا‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫اند‬ ‫داده...
‫چگال‬ ‫بوز‬ - ‫اينشتين‬ Booze-Einstein condensate • ‫در‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫ذراتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫نام‬ ‫ها‬‫بوزون‬ (Bosons) ‫در‬ ‫...
‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ (Fermionic condensate) • ‫حالت‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫است‬ . " ‫دبورا‬ ‫جين‬ " (Deborah Ji...
• ‫مواد‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫دما‬ ‫تغييرات‬ ‫با‬ ‫می‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫کند‬ • ‫مولکول‬ ‫جنبش‬ ‫ها‬ ⇕ • ↑ ‫دما‬ ⇐ ‫جنبش‬ ‫مولکول‬ ‫فاصله‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
• ‫پالسما‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫حالت‬ , ‫شده‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫اتمهايی‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫اند‬ ‫داده‬ ‫دست‬ ‫از‬ ‫ر...
• ‫بوز‬ ‫چگال‬ – ‫اينشتين‬ ‫بوز‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫پنجم‬ ‫حالت‬ - ‫اينشتين‬ ( Booze- Einstein condensate ) ‫سال‬ ‫...
• ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫حالت‬ ( Fermionic condensate ) ‫است‬ . “ ‫جين‬ ‫دبورا‬ ” ( Deborah...
• ‫رابطه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنيد‬ ‫دقت‬ ‫چگالی‬ ‫و‬ ‫شاره‬ v ‫شاره‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫از‬ ‫قسمتی‬ ‫باحجم‬ ‫است‬ ‫مساوی‬ ‫که‬ ‫اس...
‫چرا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ايد‬ ‫فکرکرده‬ ‫تاکنون‬ ‫آيا‬ ‫درون‬ ‫چيزها‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫آب‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫شناور‬ ‫ميافتند؟‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ته‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫امابرخی‬...
‫چيست‬ ‫شاره‬
• ‫ويرايش‬ ‫سيال‬ • • • • ‫سيال‬ ( Fluid) ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اطالق‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫به‬ ‫فيزيک‬ ‫علم‬ ‫در‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تغيير‬ ...
• ‫ويرايش‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫سيال‬ • ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تنش‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫سيالی‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫سيال‬ ‫مبدا‬ ‫از‬ ‫آن‬ ‫امتداد‬ ...
• ‫ويرايش‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫غير‬ ‫سيال‬ • ‫تنش‬ ‫نرخ‬ ‫كه‬ ‫زماني‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫غير‬ ‫سياالت‬ ‫لزجت‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫است‬ ‫متنوع‬ ،‫كند‬ ‫م...
‫ويسکوزيته‬
J 3 phs general

  1. 1. ‫حالت‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫و‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫آن‬ ‫های‬ ‫دباغ‬ ‫زاده‬ ‫تقی‬ ‫سیما‬ ‫دکتر‬
  2. 2. ‫امروز‬ ‫به‬ ‫تا‬ ‫قديم‬ ‫از‬ • ‫يونانيان‬ ‫باستان‬  ‫متشکل‬ ‫عالم‬ ‫عنصر‬ ‫چهار‬ ‫از‬ ⇐ ‫آتش‬ ، ‫هوا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ، ‫خاک‬ • ‫تعبير‬ ‫همان‬ ‫از‬ ‫برگرفته‬ : • ‫آتش‬  ‫انرژی‬ • ‫و‬ ‫هوا‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ، ‫خاک‬ ، ‫آتش‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫به‬ = ‫جامد‬ ‫مايع‬ ، ‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ • ‫جامدات‬ : ‫شکل‬ ‫ابعاد‬ ‫و‬ ، ‫جرم‬ ‫مشخصی‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫و‬ ‫حجم‬ ، ‫دارند‬ . ‫گازها‬ ‫و‬ ‫مايعات‬ = ‫شاره‬ = ‫يعنی‬ ‫مييابند‬ ‫جريان‬ . • ‫ها‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫ندارند‬ ‫معينی‬ ‫می‬ ‫خود‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫هم‬ ، ‫حجم‬ ‫مشخص‬ ‫دمای‬ ‫در‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫معينی‬ ‫دارند‬ . ‫جرم‬ ‫قابل‬
  3. 3. ‫ماده‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫های‬ ‫حالت‬ • ‫جامد‬ • ‫مايع‬ • ‫گاز‬ • ‫پالسما‬ • ‫چگال‬ ‫بونز‬ – ‫انيشتين‬ • ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬
  4. 4. ‫جامد‬ • ‫مقاومت‬ ‫در‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫برابر‬ • ‫سفت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شکننده‬ • ‫نيروهای‬ ، ‫مولکولی‬ ‫بين‬ ‫قويتر‬ ‫جنبشی‬ ‫انرژی‬ ‫از‬ ‫هستند‬ ← ‫در‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫جاری‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫نتيجه‬ • ‫شکل‬ ‫معينی‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫و‬ • ‫مولکولها‬ ‫خاصی‬ ‫مکانهای‬ ‫در‬ ← ‫ميتوانند‬ ‫فقط‬ ← ‫حرکت‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫برگشتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫رفت‬ ‫نوسانی‬ ‫کوچک‬ • ‫جامدات‬ ‫و‬ ‫صنعتی‬ ‫کاربردهای‬ ، ‫بلورين‬ ‫علمی‬
  5. 5. : ) (
  6. 6. ‫مايع‬ • ‫مولکولها‬ ‫نزديکتر‬ ‫بهم‬ • ‫دارند‬ ‫نامعينی‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫و‬ ‫معين‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫مايعات‬ . • ‫نيروهای‬ ‫مولکولی‬ ‫بين‬ ‫جنبشی‬ ‫انرژی‬ ‫از‬ ‫قويتر‬ • ‫نه‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫آنقدر‬ ‫قوی‬ ‫که‬ ‫مولکولها‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫از‬ ‫جلوگيری‬ ‫کند‬ ⇐ ‫جريان‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫به‬ ‫ظرفی‬ ‫از‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫ديگر‬ • ‫سرعت‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫جاری‬ ‫مايعات‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ‫است‬ • ‫ويسکوزيته‬ : ‫سرعت‬ ، ‫شدن‬ ‫جاری‬ ‫يا‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫يک‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫جاری‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫مايع‬ ، • ‫با‬ ‫است‬ ‫متناسب‬ : ‫شکل‬ ‫درجه‬ ، ‫مولکولی‬ ‫اندازه‬ ، ‫فشار‬ ‫و‬ ‫حرارت‬
  7. 7. ‫گاز‬ • ‫بسيار‬ ‫يکديگر‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬‫مولکول‬ ‫فواصل‬ ‫زياد‬ • ‫اندک‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫آن‬ ‫در‬ ‫مولکولی‬ ‫کنش‬ ‫برهم‬ ‫نيروهای‬ • ‫کم‬ ‫چگالی‬ • ‫به‬ ‫ساد‬ ‫گی‬ ‫متراکم‬ ‫منبسط‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫می‬ • ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫حدی‬ ‫تا‬ ‫انبساط‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫می‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫گيرند‬ • . ‫نيروهای‬ ‫بين‬ ‫مولکول‬ ‫ی‬ ‫انرژی‬ ‫از‬ ‫ضعيفتر‬ ‫بمراتب‬ ، ‫جنبشی‬ ‫است‬
  8. 8. ‫پالسما‬ • ‫گاز‬ ‫شبيه‬ ،‫پالسما‬ ‫است‬ • ‫متشکل‬ ‫از‬ ‫هايی‬ ‫اتم‬ ← ‫که‬ ‫الکترون‬ ‫از‬ ‫تعدادی‬ ‫يا‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫اند‬ ‫داده‬ ‫دست‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫های‬ ( ‫يون‬ .) • ‫يون‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫متحرکی‬ ‫باردار‬ ‫ذرات‬ ⇐ ‫تاثير‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫شدت‬ ‫به‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫و‬ ‫الکتريکی‬ ‫نيروهای‬ • ‫بيشتر‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫در‬ ‫جهان‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫خورشيد‬ . • ‫اغلب‬ ‫گرم‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫و‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫انداخت‬ ‫دام‬ ‫به‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ . • ‫طبيعی‬ ‫های‬ ‫پديده‬ ← ‫ستارگان‬ ،‫خورشيد‬ ، ‫آتش‬ ، ‫انواع‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫شمالی‬ ‫قطبی‬ ‫ای‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫خيره‬ ‫نمايش‬ ،‫شعله‬
  9. 9. ‫چگال‬ ‫بوز‬ - ‫اينشتين‬ Booze-Einstein condensate • ‫در‬ ‫اثر‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫ذراتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫نام‬ ‫ها‬‫بوزون‬ (Bosons) ‫در‬ ‫دماهايی‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫پديد‬ ‫آيد‬‫می‬ . ‫های‬‫بوزون‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫در‬ ‫هم‬ ‫روند‬‫فرومی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫ای‬‫ذره‬ ‫که‬ ‫رفتاری‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫يک‬ ‫موج‬ ‫دار‬ ‫ن‬ ‫د‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫گيرد‬‫می‬ .
  10. 10. ‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ (Fermionic condensate) • ‫حالت‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫است‬ . " ‫دبورا‬ ‫جين‬ " (Deborah Jin) ‫از‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫کلورادو‬ ‫که‬ ‫گروهش‬ ‫در‬ ‫اواخر‬ ‫پاييز‬ ۱۳۸۲ ، ‫موفق‬ ‫به‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫اين‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫شده‬ ،‫است‬ • ‫آنها‬ ‫اين‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫را‬ ‫با‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫ابری‬ ‫از‬ ‫پانصدهزار‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫پتاسيم‬ ‫با‬ ‫جرم‬ ‫اتمی‬ 40 ‫تا‬ ‫دمايی‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫از‬ ‫يک‬ ‫ميليونيم‬ ‫درجه‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫از‬ ‫صفر‬ ‫مطلق‬
  11. 11. • ‫مواد‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫دما‬ ‫تغييرات‬ ‫با‬ ‫می‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫کند‬ • ‫مولکول‬ ‫جنبش‬ ‫ها‬ ⇕ • ↑ ‫دما‬ ⇐ ‫جنبش‬ ‫مولکول‬ ‫فاصله‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ↑ ‫و‬ ‫ربايش‬ ↓ ‫ذوب‬ : • ‫جسم‬ ‫گرم‬ ‫کافی‬ ‫اندازه‬ ‫به‬ ‫جامد‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫مولکول‬ ‫ربايش‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫کم‬ ‫ايی‬ ‫اندازه‬
  12. 12. • ‫پالسما‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫چهارم‬ ‫حالت‬ , ‫شده‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫اتمهايی‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫اند‬ ‫داده‬ ‫دست‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫های‬ ‫الکترون‬ ‫از‬ ‫تعدادی‬ ‫يا‬ ‫تمام‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ( ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫يونيده‬ . ) ‫پالسما‬ ‫از‬ ‫که‬ ‫خورشيد‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫در‬ ‫جهان‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکيل‬ . ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرم‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫اغلب‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫انداخت‬ ‫دام‬ ‫به‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫ميدان‬ . ‫چهارمی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫؛‬ ‫که‬ ‫گفت‬ ‫بايد‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫از‬ ‫کلی‬ ‫تعريفی‬ ‫در‬ ‫اما‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫سه‬ ‫جزو‬ ‫را‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫نتوانسته‬ ‫امروزی‬ ‫دانش‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫از‬ ‫آورد‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫به‬ ‫مستقلی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫آنرا‬ ‫شده‬ ‫مجبور‬ ‫و‬ ‫پندارد‬ . ‫ماده‬ ‫اين‬ ‫با‬ ‫الکترون‬ ‫و‬ ‫مثبت‬ ‫يونهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫ترکيبی‬ ، ‫يونيزه‬ ‫محيط‬ ‫ماهيت‬ ‫با‬ ‫محيط‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ ‫مثبت‬ ‫يونهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫الکترونها‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫که‬ ‫ميباشد‬ ‫معين‬ ‫غلظت‬ ‫شبه‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫تقريبا‬ ، ‫مواد‬ ‫پالسمای‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫تقريبا‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫خنثايی‬ . ، ‫خورشيد‬ ، ‫آتش‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫زيادی‬ ‫طبيعی‬ ‫پديدههای‬ ‫ميگيرند‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫پالسمايی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫رده‬ ‫در‬ ‫غيره‬ ‫و‬ ‫ستارگان‬ . ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫متحرکی‬ ‫باردار‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫از‬ ‫مرکب‬ ‫ولی‬ ،‫است‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫به‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫است‬ ‫يون‬ . ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫و‬ ‫الکتريکی‬ ‫نيروهای‬ ‫تاثير‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫بشدت‬ ‫يونها‬ ‫ميگيرند‬ ‫قرار‬ . ‫شعله‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫عبارتند‬ ‫پالسما‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫در‬ ‫طبيعی‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫از‬ ‫بسياری‬ ، ‫ستارگان‬ ‫اتمسفر‬ ، ‫زمين‬ ‫جو‬ ‫خارجی‬ ‫بخش‬ ، ‫قطبی‬ ‫شفقهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫دنبالهدار‬ ‫ستاره‬ ‫دم‬ ‫از‬ ‫بخشی‬ ‫و‬ ‫سحابی‬ ‫فضای‬ ‫در‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫پالسمايی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫خيره‬ ‫نمايش‬ ‫که‬ ‫شمالی‬
  13. 13. • ‫بوز‬ ‫چگال‬ – ‫اينشتين‬ ‫بوز‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫نام‬ ‫با‬ ‫پنجم‬ ‫حالت‬ - ‫اينشتين‬ ( Booze- Einstein condensate ) ‫سال‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ۱۹۹۵ ‫اثر‬ ‫در‬ ،‫شد‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫بوزونها‬ ‫نام‬ ‫به‬ ‫ذراتی‬ ‫شدن‬ ‫سرد‬ ( Bosons ) ‫دماهايی‬ ‫تا‬ ‫ميآيد‬ ‫پديد‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫بسيار‬ . ‫هم‬ ‫در‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫بوزونهای‬ ‫يک‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫رفتاری‬ ‫که‬ ‫ذرهای‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫و‬ ‫فروميروند‬ ‫ميگيرد‬ ‫شکل‬ ، ‫معمولی‬ ‫ذرههای‬ ‫تا‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫موج‬ . ‫ماده‬ ‫بوز‬ ‫چگال‬ - ‫در‬ ‫نور‬ ‫عبور‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫است‬ ‫شکننده‬ ‫اينشتين‬ ‫است‬ ‫کم‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫آن‬ .
  14. 14. • ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگال‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫هم‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫حالت‬ ( Fermionic condensate ) ‫است‬ . “ ‫جين‬ ‫دبورا‬ ” ( Deborah Jin ) ‫پاييز‬ ‫اواخر‬ ‫در‬ ‫گروهش‬ ‫که‬ ‫کلورادو‬ ‫دانشگاه‬ ‫از‬ ۱۳۸۲ ‫ميگويد‬ ،‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫اين‬ ‫کشف‬ ‫به‬ ‫موفق‬ ، ” : ‫شناخت‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫را‬ ‫زمانی‬ ‫بايد‬ ،‫ميشويد‬ ‫روبرو‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫از‬ ‫جديدی‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫با‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫کنيد‬ ‫ويژگيهايش‬ . ‫اتمی‬ ‫جرم‬ ‫با‬ ‫پتاسيم‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫پانصدهزار‬ ‫از‬ ‫ابری‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫با‬ ‫را‬ ‫تازه‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫اين‬ ‫آنها‬ ۴۰ ‫يک‬ ‫از‬ ‫کمتر‬ ‫دمايی‬ ‫تا‬ ‫پديدآوردند‬ ‫مطلق‬ ‫صفر‬ ‫از‬ ‫باالتر‬ ‫درجه‬ ‫ميليونيم‬ . ‫مادهای‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫نشانه‬ ، ‫اين‬ ‫و‬ ‫مييابند‬ ‫جريان‬ ‫گرانروی‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫دمايی‬ ‫چنين‬ ‫در‬ ‫اتمها‬ ‫اين‬ ‫بود‬ ‫جديد‬ . ‫يافتند‬ ‫جريان‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫بصورت‬ ، ‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫ميان‬ ‫چسبندگی‬ ‫آنکه‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫پتاسيم‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ . ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگاليده‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫بوز‬ ‫چگالش‬ ‫شبيه‬ ‫حدی‬ ‫تا‬ - ‫است‬ ‫اينشتين‬ . ‫دهند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫را‬ ‫واحدی‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫و‬ ‫پيوندند‬ ‫می‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫دمای‬ ‫در‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫اين‬ ‫که‬ ‫اند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫اتمهايی‬ ‫از‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫دو‬ ‫هر‬ . ‫چگالش‬ ‫در‬ ‫بوز‬ - ‫هستند‬ ‫فرميون‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگالش‬ ‫در‬ ‫حاليکه‬ ‫در‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫بوزون‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫اينشتين‬ . ‫؟‬ ‫چيست‬ ‫فرميونها‬ ‫و‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بوزون‬ ‫ميان‬ ‫تفاوت‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫برقرار‬ ‫پيوند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫با‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫تمايل‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫ای‬ ‫گونه‬ ‫به‬ ‫ها‬ ‫بوزون‬ ‫رفتار‬ . ‫جمع‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫که‬ ‫صورتی‬ ‫در‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫يک‬ ‫است‬ ‫بوزون‬ ،‫باشد‬ ‫زوج‬ ‫هايش‬ ‫نوترون‬ ‫و‬ ‫پروتون‬ ، ‫الکترون‬ ‫تعداد‬ . ‫حالت‬ ‫در‬ ‫سديم‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫زيرا‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫بوزون‬ ‫سديم‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫بعنوان‬ ‫زوج‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫نوترون‬ ‫دوازده‬ ‫و‬ ‫پروتون‬ ‫يازده‬ ، ‫الکترون‬ ‫يازده‬ ‫عادی‬ ۳۴ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ . ‫اين‬ ‫سديم‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫بنابراين‬ ‫بوز‬ ‫چگاليده‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫هم‬ ‫به‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫دماهای‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫را‬ ‫قابليت‬ - ‫ها‬ ‫فرمين‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫از‬ ‫اما‬ ‫اورند‬ ‫پديد‬ ‫را‬ ‫اينشتين‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫منزوی‬ . ‫ای‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫و‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫دفع‬ ‫را‬ ‫همديگر‬ ‫گيرند‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫کوانتومی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫هنگامی‬ ‫پائولی‬ ‫طرد‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫طبق‬ ‫ذرات‬ ‫اين‬ ‫يابد‬ ‫دسترسی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫بتواند‬ ‫هم‬ ‫ديگری‬ ‫ذره‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫مانع‬ ‫گيرد‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫کوانتومی‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ . ‫است‬ ‫فرميون‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫هايش‬ ‫نوترون‬ ‫و‬ ‫پروتون‬ ، ‫الکترون‬ ‫تعداد‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫که‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫هر‬ . ‫جرمی‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫با‬ ‫پتاسيم‬ ‫های‬ ‫اتم‬ ، ‫مثال‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ۴۰ ‫دارای‬ ‫زيرا‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫فرميون‬ ۱۹ ، ‫الکترون‬ ۱۹ ‫و‬ ‫پروتون‬ ۲۱ ‫برابر‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫سه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫و‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫نوترون‬ ۵۹ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ . ‫و‬ ‫جين‬ ‫دکتر‬ ‫انجام‬ ‫برای‬ ‫ای‬ ‫شونده‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫ميدانهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫و‬ ‫گرفتند‬ ‫پيش‬ ‫را‬ ‫روشی‬ ‫فرميونها‬ ‫طلبی‬ ‫انزوا‬ ‫خاصيت‬ ‫همين‬ ‫پايه‬ ‫بر‬ ‫همکارانش‬ ‫کردند‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫آزمايشها‬ . ‫با‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫اتمها‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫و‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫هم‬ ‫با‬ ‫منفرد‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫است‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫قابل‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫تغيير‬ . ‫اما‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫بوزونها‬ ‫همانند‬ ‫خواص‬ ‫پتاسيم‬ ‫شده‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫که‬ ‫رفت‬ ‫می‬ ‫انتظار‬ ‫بودند‬ ‫نداده‬ ‫دست‬ ‫از‬ ‫را‬ ‫خود‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫خواص‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعضی‬ ‫هنوز‬ ‫بود‬ ‫ضعيف‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫که‬ ‫اتمها‬ ‫از‬ ‫بعضی‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫دادند‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫آزمايشها‬ . ‫که‬ ‫اين‬ ‫تا‬ ‫يابد‬ ‫ادامه‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫همين‬ ‫به‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫متصل‬ ‫ديگری‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫به‬ ‫تواند‬ ‫می‬ ‫شده‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫از‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫يک‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫شود‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگاليده‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫تشکيل‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫سرانجام‬ . ‫گويند‬ ‫می‬ ‫شارگی‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫آن‬ ‫به‬ ‫که‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫هليوم‬ ‫اتمهای‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫همانند‬ ‫شده‬ ‫مشاهده‬ ‫های‬ ‫اتم‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫که‬ ‫داشت‬ ‫شک‬ ‫جين‬ ‫دکتر‬ . ‫يابند‬ ‫می‬ ‫جريان‬ ‫راحتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫بين‬ ‫چسبندگی‬ ‫خاصيت‬ ‫اينکه‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫نيز‬ ‫ها‬ ‫ابرشاره‬ . ‫است‬ ‫رسانايی‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫حالت‬ ، ‫ديگر‬ ‫مشابه‬ ‫وضعيت‬ . ‫شده‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫الکترونهای‬ ‫رسانا‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ ( ‫هستند‬ ‫فرميون‬ ‫ها‬ ‫الکترون‬ ) ‫جريان‬ ‫راحتی‬ ‫به‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫مواجه‬ ‫الکتريکی‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫با‬ ‫آنکه‬ ‫محض‬ ‫به‬ ‫يابند‬ ‫می‬ . ‫در‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫ارزان‬ ‫و‬ ‫پاک‬ ‫الکتريسيته‬ ‫توليد‬ ‫برای‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫از‬ ‫زيرا‬ ‫دارد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫رساناها‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫به‬ ‫وافری‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫روانه‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫قيمت‬ ‫با‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫کامپيوترهای‬ ‫و‬ ‫السير‬ ‫سريع‬ ‫برقی‬ ‫قطارهای‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ميسر‬ ‫تکنولوژی‬ ‫در‬ ‫رساناها‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫که‬ ‫صورتی‬ ‫است‬ ‫دشوار‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫باره‬ ‫در‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫حتی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ابررساناها‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫متاسفانه‬ ‫اما‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫بازار‬ . ‫شود‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫ابررسانا‬ ‫يک‬ ‫تا‬ ‫است‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫که‬ ‫دمايی‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫اين‬ ‫مشکل‬ ‫بزرگترين‬ ۱۳۵ - ‫است‬ ‫سلسيوس‬ ‫درجه‬ . ‫يا‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫نيتروژن‬ ‫بنابراين‬ ‫نگه‬ ‫را‬ ‫گيرند‬ ‫می‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫محيط‬ ‫ان‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫الکترونهای‬ ‫که‬ ‫ديگری‬ ‫جانبی‬ ‫وسيله‬ ‫هر‬ ‫و‬ ‫رابط‬ ‫سيمهای‬ ‫تا‬ ‫الزمست‬ ‫ديگری‬ ‫کننده‬ ‫سرد‬ ‫دستگاه‬ ‫دارد‬ . ‫دارد‬ ‫نياز‬ ‫حجمی‬ ‫پر‬ ‫دستگاههای‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫می‬ ‫زيادی‬ ‫هزينه‬ ‫فرايند‬ ‫اين‬ . ‫با‬ ‫کردن‬ ‫کار‬ ‫شود‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫بردمای‬ ‫ابررسانايی‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫اما‬ ‫شدگی‬ ‫جفت‬ ‫ميزان‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫گويد‬ ‫می‬ ‫جين‬ ‫يابد‬ ‫می‬ ‫افزايش‬ ‫سريعا‬ ‫شده‬ ‫ياد‬ ‫های‬ ‫مزيت‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫به‬ ‫ازآن‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫راحت‬ ‫العاده‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ست‬ ‫ابررسانا‬ ‫يک‬ ‫برای‬ ‫دما‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫همانند‬ ‫مغناطيسی‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫اتمهابا‬ . ‫بتوانيم‬ ‫که‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫اميدوار‬ ‫را‬ ‫ما‬ ‫روند‬ ‫اين‬ ‫دهيم‬ ‫تسری‬ ‫اتاق‬ ‫دمای‬ ‫در‬ ‫رسانايی‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬ ‫زمينه‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫فرميونی‬ ‫چگالش‬ ‫از‬ ‫خود‬ ‫های‬ ‫آموخته‬ . ‫مدار‬ ‫که‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫رساناها‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫عنوان‬ ‫به‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرفته‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫ابررساناهادر‬ ‫برای‬ ‫را‬ ‫زيادی‬ ‫کاربردهای‬ ‫ناسا‬ ‫شوند‬ ‫کنترل‬ ‫بسياربااليی‬ ‫دقت‬ ‫با‬ ‫زمين‬ ‫دور‬ ‫به‬ ‫چرخنده‬ ‫های‬ ‫ماهواره‬ . ‫الکتريکی‬ ‫مقاومت‬ ‫نداشتن‬ ‫دليل‬ ‫به‬ ‫رساناها‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫اصلی‬ ‫خاصيت‬ ‫الکتريکی‬ ‫جريان‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫امکان‬ – ‫است‬ ‫ابررسانا‬ ‫از‬ ‫کوچکی‬ ‫حجم‬ . ‫شود‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫رساناها‬ ‫ابر‬ ‫از‬ ‫مسی‬ ‫های‬ ‫سيم‬ ‫جای‬ ‫به‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫خاطر‬ ‫همين‬ ‫به‬ ‫تا‬ ‫فضاپيماها‬ ‫موتورهای‬، ۶ ‫يابد‬ ‫کاهش‬ ‫بسيار‬ ‫فضاپيما‬ ‫و‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫باعث‬ ‫و‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهند‬ ‫سبکتر‬ ‫فعلی‬ ‫موتورهای‬ ‫به‬ ‫نسبت‬ ‫برابر‬ . ‫برد‬ ‫نام‬ ‫را‬ ‫فضا‬ ‫از‬ ‫انسان‬ ‫بعدی‬ ‫های‬ ‫کاوش‬ ‫توان‬ ‫می‬ ‫کنند‬ ‫می‬ ‫بازی‬ ‫آنها‬ ‫در‬ ‫اساسی‬ ‫نقش‬ ‫توانند‬ ‫می‬ ‫ابررساناها‬ ‫که‬ ‫هايی‬ ‫زمينه‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫از‬
  15. 15. • ‫رابطه‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫که‬ ‫کنيد‬ ‫دقت‬ ‫چگالی‬ ‫و‬ ‫شاره‬ v ‫شاره‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫از‬ ‫قسمتی‬ ‫باحجم‬ ‫است‬ ‫مساوی‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫شده‬ ‫جابجا‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ • g ‫آن‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫مطرح‬ ‫سوالی‬ ‫حال‬ ‫است‬ ‫گرانشی‬ ‫شتاب‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫يک‬ ‫تا‬ ‫است‬ ‫الزم‬ ‫شرايطی‬ ‫چه‬ ‫اينکه‬ ‫ميدان‬ ‫يک‬ ‫در‬ ‫جسمی‬ ‫هر‬ ‫به‬ ‫در‬ ‫دانيم‬ ‫می‬ ‫؟‬ ‫شود‬ ‫شناور‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫درون‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫به‬ ‫و‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫وارد‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫گرانشی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارشميدس‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫دو‬ ‫حداقل‬ ‫گرانش‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫می‬ ‫وارد‬ ‫و‬ ‫پايين‬ ‫روبه‬ ‫هميشه‬ ‫گرانش‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫که‬ ‫دانيم‬ ‫می‬ ‫شود‬ ‫ارشميدس‬ ‫نيروی‬ ( ‫شناوری‬ ‫نيروی‬ ) ‫باال‬ ‫روبه‬ ‫هميشه‬ ‫غوطه‬ ‫آب‬ ‫درون‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫برابر‬ ‫نيرو‬ ‫دو‬ ‫اين‬ ‫هرگاه‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫؟‬ ‫چيست‬ ‫وری‬ ‫غوطه‬ ‫و‬ ‫شناوری‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫ور‬
  16. 16. ‫چرا‬ ‫که‬ ‫ايد‬ ‫فکرکرده‬ ‫تاکنون‬ ‫آيا‬ ‫درون‬ ‫چيزها‬ ‫برخی‬ ‫آب‬ ‫هستند‬ ‫شناور‬ ‫ميافتند؟‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ته‬ ‫ديگر‬ ‫امابرخی‬ • ‫باشد‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫از‬ ‫ارشميدس‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫وقتی‬ • ‫جسم‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫شناور‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫آزاد‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫روی‬ • ‫و‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫ارشميدس‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫از‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫وزن‬ ‫نيروی‬ ‫وقتی‬ ‫باشد‬ • ‫جسم‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫غرق‬ ‫شاره‬ ‫درون‬ . •
  17. 17. ‫چيست‬ ‫شاره‬
  18. 18. • ‫ويرايش‬ ‫سيال‬ • • • • ‫سيال‬ ( Fluid) ‫که‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫اطالق‬ ‫ای‬ ‫ماده‬ ‫به‬ ‫فيزيک‬ ‫علم‬ ‫در‬ ‫دهد‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫برشی‬ ‫تنش‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫مداوم‬ ‫طور‬ ‫به‬ . ‫سياالت‬ ‫و‬ ‫پالسما‬ ،‫گازها‬ ،‫مايعات‬ ‫جمله‬ ‫از‬ ‫دارند‬ ‫مختلفی‬ ‫فازهای‬ ‫پالستيکی‬ ‫جامد‬ ‫مواد‬ ‫حدی‬ ‫تا‬ . ‫اصطالح‬ ‫چه‬ ‫اگر‬ " ‫سيال‬ " ‫برای‬ ‫تخصصی‬ ‫متون‬ ‫در‬ ‫اما‬ ‫شود‬ ‫می‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫گازها‬ ‫و‬ ‫مايعات‬ ‫می‬ ‫کار‬ ‫به‬ ‫گاز‬ ‫و‬ ‫مايع‬ ‫مخلوط‬ ‫يا‬ ‫مايعات‬ ‫برای‬ ‫بيشتر‬ ‫رود‬ . ‫اين‬ ‫ولی‬ ‫گيرند‬ ‫می‬ ‫خود‬ ‫به‬ ‫را‬ ‫ظرف‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫مايعات‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫صادق‬ ‫گازها‬ ‫مورد‬ ‫در‬ ‫موضوع‬ . ‫ميان‬ ‫تفاوت‬
  19. 19. • ‫ويرايش‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫سيال‬ • ‫مقابل‬ ‫در‬ ‫آن‬ ‫تنش‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫سيالی‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫سيال‬ ‫مبدا‬ ‫از‬ ‫آن‬ ‫امتداد‬ ‫و‬ ‫بوده‬ ‫خطی‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫به‬ ‫کرنش‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫عبور‬ ‫مختصات‬ .
  20. 20. • ‫ويرايش‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫غير‬ ‫سيال‬ • ‫تنش‬ ‫نرخ‬ ‫كه‬ ‫زماني‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫غير‬ ‫سياالت‬ ‫لزجت‬ ‫مقدار‬ ‫است‬ ‫متنوع‬ ،‫كند‬ ‫مي‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫برشی‬ . ‫ديگر‬ ‫زبانی‬ ‫به‬ ‫ندارند‬ ‫معينی‬ ‫گرانروی‬ ‫سياالت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫از‬ ‫برخی‬ . ‫بسياری‬ ‫دسته‬ ‫اين‬ ‫از‬ ‫مذاب‬ ‫های‬ ‫پليمر‬ ‫و‬ ‫نمک‬ ‫های‬ ‫محلول‬ ‫از‬ ‫اند‬ . ‫سوسپانسيون‬ ،‫دندان‬ ‫خمير‬ ،‫فرنگی‬ ‫گوجه‬ ‫سس‬ ‫و‬ ‫شامپو‬ ،‫خون‬ ،‫رنگ‬ ،‫ای‬ ‫نشاسته‬ ... ‫از‬ ‫هايی‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫باشند‬ ‫می‬ ‫نيوتنی‬ ‫غير‬ ‫سيال‬ . ‫رابطه‬ ‫سياالت‬ ‫اين‬ ‫در‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫با‬ ‫طوريکه‬ ‫است‬ ‫متفاوت‬ ‫برشی‬ ‫سرعت‬ ‫و‬ ‫برشی‬ ‫تنش‬ ‫نمی‬ ‫ثابتی‬ ‫ويسکوزيته‬ ‫ضريب‬ ‫رو‬ ‫اين‬ ‫از‬ ‫کند‬ ‫می‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫توان‬ .
  21. 21. ‫ويسکوزيته‬

