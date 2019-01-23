Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Listen to Axel and romance and sex novels new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or An...
romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Book 1 in the Corps Security series. ​ Isabelle West has learned the hard way how ...
romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Written By: Harper Sloan. Narrated By: Abby Craden, Sean Crisden Publisher: Tantor...
romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Download Full Version Axel Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica

2 views

Published on

Listen to Axel and romance and sex novels new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any romance and sex novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica

  1. 1. romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Listen to Axel and romance and sex novels new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any romance and sex novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Book 1 in the Corps Security series. ​ Isabelle West has learned the hard way how hard life can be when fate isn't by your side. For the last two years Isabelle has been slowly clearing the clouds of her past. Happiness is finally on the horizon. She has a thriving business, great friends, and her life back. All she has to do is jump over the last hurdle . . . her ex-husband. ​ Axel never thought he would look into the eyes of Isabelle West again, and he wasn't sure he wanted to now. He's carried his anger for so long he isn't sure he can just turn it off, but when he is faced with protecting her and an unexpected desire to have her again, life gets a little more complicated. How will Axel and Isabelle deal when all their cards are put on the table and everything they thought was true blows up in their faces? ​ Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Written By: Harper Sloan. Narrated By: Abby Craden, Sean Crisden Publisher: Tantor Media Date: November 2014 Duration: 8 hours 36 minutes
  4. 4. romance and sex novels : Axel | Erotica Download Full Version Axel Audio OR Get now

×