Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 1 PROGRAMA DE HABILIDADES BÁSICAS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE” GUIA PARA EL DES...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 2 INTRODUCCIÓN En la actualidad resulta de vital importancia que nuestr...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 3 ÁREA PSICOMOTRIZ Los niños y niñas se expresan por gestos, toda su co...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 4 Según Amparo Guerrero Capacidad del ser humano, para coordinar desde ...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 5  Crear seguridad al expresarse a través de diversas formas como un s...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 6 Tras revisar las aportaciones de Piaget (1975) y Ajuriaguerra (1991) ...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 7 reversible la equivalencia y poder trabajar con la tensión/relajación...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 8 cerebro queda dividido por ese eje en dos mitades o hemisferios que d...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 9 La respiración. Castejón y cols. (1997) la definen como “una función ...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 10 racional que supera la concepción del espacio como esquema de acción...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 11 A nivel corporal: - El gateo desarrolla la estructura de hombros, co...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 12 la movilidad ya que, gracias a él, el bebé deja de ser dependiente d...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 13 En los bebes podemos apreciar dificultades para mantener la cabeza e...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 14 Los objetivos son: • Control postural. • Equilibrio. • Dominio espac...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 15 Sugerencias para potenciarla:  Reproducir figuras en el aire con el...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 16 o Mejorar la capacidad de trabajo en equipo, respetando las posibili...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 17 cuerpo, de su uso con o sin desplazamiento. Se propician actividades...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 18 PATRONES DE HABILIDADES MOTRICES BÁSICAS (ACTIVIDADES INICIALES) PAT...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 19 piernas semiflexionadas. Semana 03: RODAR Con los brazos arriba . Ll...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 20 RECIBIR pelota . Coloca los brazos semiflexionados delante del cuerp...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 21 HABILIDAD 1. PICAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE____...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 22 HABILIDAD 2. PICAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE____...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 23 HABILIDAD 3. RASGAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 24 HABILIDAD 4. RASGAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 25 HABILIDAD 5. BOLEAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 26 HABILIDAD 6. COLOREAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE_...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 27 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 7. Nombre:___________________________________ IE_...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 28 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 8. Nombre:___________________________________ IE_...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 29 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 9. Nombre:___________________________________ IE_...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 30 HABILIDAD 10. ENSARTAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 31 HABILIDAD 11. ENHEBRAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 32 HABILIDAD 12. MODELAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE_...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 33 Palmas Palmitas. Meta: Incrementar la coordinación de los movimiento...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 34 “Circuitos” En los circuitos todo el grupo recorre un trayecto duran...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 35 PROPUESTA DE CIRCUITOS: Un circuito podría tener los siguientes ejer...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 36  Actividad 02: “Rincones” Los niños y niñas se organizan por grupos...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 37 PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ÁREAS “COORDINACIÓN DINÁMICA...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 38 c. “Circuito de coordinación con obstáculos” Capacidades físicas que...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 39 e. Tipo de juego atlético: juego de resistencia. Materiales: conos (...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 40 “COORDINACIÓN VISOMOTORA” 2) Nombre de la actividad: “Las águilas at...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 41 NOTA: Para el cierre los niños y niñas se formarán en un círculo y e...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 42 b. Variante: los niños y niñas deberán cruzar el riel sin colocar lo...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 43 CONDUCTAS PERCEPTIVAS MOTRICES 5) Nombre de la Actividad: “Laberinto...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 44  Se delimitan varias zonas en la pista con unas determinadas puntac...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 45 BIBLIOGRAFÍA  ARNOLD, R. (1981). Aprendizaje del desarrollo de las ...
Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 46  RUIZ PÉREZ, LM. (1987). Desarrollo motor y actividades físicas. Gy...
  1. 1. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 1 PROGRAMA DE HABILIDADES BÁSICAS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE” GUIA PARA EL DESARROLLO DE HABILIDADES MOTORAS 2019
  2. 2. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 2 INTRODUCCIÓN En la actualidad resulta de vital importancia que nuestros niños y niñas en edad escolar (es decir, de entre seis y doce años) desarrollen sus habilidades motrices y capacidades físicas. Así mismo, es recomendable que ese desarrollo de manera lúdica y atractiva para ellos, con el fin de fomentar otros aspectos de carácter actitudinal, como el respeto a los compañeros, el trabajo en equipo, la valoración de las capacidades y posibilidades motrices, el cumplimiento de las instrucciones, etc. Es así que, centrándonos de manera más específica en la mejora de los aspectos motrices, podemos utilizar como herramienta de trabajo los juegos físicos, que como su propio nombre indica, derivan del movimiento de todo el cuerpo, y son por tanto una fuente esencial para el desarrollo de elementos como la marcha y la carrera, los saltos, los lanzamientos, y de otras cualidades como la resistencia, la velocidad, la fuerza y, por supuesto, la coordinación. En este sentido, se considera que la puesta en práctica de este material ayudará a nuestros niños y niñas que participen del PHBA.
  3. 3. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 3 ÁREA PSICOMOTRIZ Los niños y niñas se expresan por gestos, toda su comunicación con los otros se realiza a través del movimiento. Esta comunicación esencialmente motriz, descontrolada y difusa, de todo el cuerpo, propia de la primera infancia, deberá evolucionar a unos niveles de autocontrol cada vez mayor. La psicomotricidad expresa el control y dominio que una persona tiene de los movimientos de su cuerpo y de sus diferentes partes. No es un movimiento reflejo y espontaneo, es un acto de voluntad, es decir, es un movimiento consciente que influye en los aprendizajes de las otras áreas. Si un niño o niña, por ejemplo, no domina su lateralidad, tendrá dificultades para coordinar sus movimientos, para manejar el lápiz y aprender a escribir y leer. El trabajo psicomotor en estas edades pretende que los niños y niñas adquieran conciencia de sus vivencias corporales; descubran el mundo a través del movimiento y de los sentidos; controlen; coordinen y diferencien las partes del cuerpo en el tiempo y en el espacio. I. PSICOMOTRICIDAD El término psicomotricidad se divide en dos partes: Motriz y psiquismo, que constituyen el proceso de desarrollo integral de la persona. La palabra motriz se refiere al movimiento, mientras el psico determina la actividad psíquica en dos fases: el socio afectivo y cognitivo. En otras palabras, lo que se quiere decir es que en la acción del niño se articula toda su afectividad, todos sus deseos, pero también todas sus posibilidades de comunicación y conceptualización. La teoría de Piaget afirma que la inteligencia se construye a partir de la actividad motriz de los niños. En los primeros años de vida, hasta los siete años aproximadamente, la educación del niño es psicomotriz. Todo, el conocimiento y el aprendizaje, se centra en la acción del niño sobre el medio, los demás y las experiencias, a través de su acción y movimiento. Al principio la psicomotricidad era utilizada apenas en la corrección de alguna debilidad, dificultad, o discapacidad. Hoy, va a más: la psicomotricidad ocupa un lugar importante en la educación, sobre todo en la primera infancia, en razón de que se reconoce que existe una gran interdependencia entre los desarrollos motores, afectivos e intelectuales. La psicomotricidad es la acción del sistema nervioso central que crea una conciencia en el ser humano sobre los movimientos que realiza a través de los patrones motores, como la velocidad, el espacio y el tiempo. Según la definición consensuada por las asociaciones españolas de Psicomotricidad o Psicomotricistas: El término "psicomotricidad" integra las interacciones cognitivas, emocionales, simbólicas y sensoriomotrices en la capacidad de ser y de expresarse en un contexto psicosocial. La psicomotricidad, así definida, desempeña un papel fundamental en el desarrollo armónico de la personalidad. Partiendo de esta concepción se desarrollan distintas formas de intervención psicomotriz que encuentran su aplicación, cualquiera que sea la edad, en los ámbitos preventivo, educativo, reeducativo y terapéutico. Estas prácticas psicomotrices han de conducir a la formación, a la titulación y al perfeccionamiento profesional y constituir cada vez más el objeto de investigaciones científicas.
  4. 4. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 4 Según Amparo Guerrero Capacidad del ser humano, para coordinar desde el cerebro los movimientos generales del cuerpo, esto es, involucrando los músculos finos y gruesos. Según María Jesús Comellas: La Psicomotrocidad es la interacción de las diversas funciones motrices y psíquicas. Comprende los procesos asociados a la postura, el equilibrio y los movimientos del cuerpo. El desarrollo psicomotor hace que el niño, con sus potencialidades genéticas que van madurando y la intervención de facilitadores ambientales, vayan construyendo su propia identidad. El niño se construye así mismo a partir del movimiento. Su desarrollo va del acto al pensamiento, de la acción a lo abstracto y en todo el proceso se va desarrollando una vida de relación, de efectos de comunicación, que se encarga de dar tintes personales a ese proceso del desarrollo psicomotor individual. II. EL ASPECTO PSICOMOTRIZ DEPENDERÁ DE: La forma de maduración motriz, en el sentido neurológico. La forma de desarrollarse lo que se puede llamar un sistema de referencia en el plano: Rítmico. Constructivo especial iniciado en la sensorio motricidad. La maduración de la palabra. Conocimiento perceptivo. Elaboración de conocimientos. Corporal. “El niño descubre el mundo de los objetos mediante el movimiento, pero el descubrimiento de los objetos tan sólo será válido cuando sea capaz de coger y dejar con voluntad, cuando haya adquirido el concepto entre él y el objeto manipulado. Cuando este objeto ya no forme parte de su actividad corporal. Por consiguiente el objeto pasa a ser objeto experimentación”. III. PRINCIPIOS Y METAS DE LA PSICOMOTRICIDAD: La psicomotricidad, como estimulación a los movimientos del niño, tiende a :  Motivar la capacidad sensitiva a través de las sensaciones y relaciones entre el cuerpo y el exterior (el otro y las cosas).  Cultivar la capacidad perceptiva a través del conocimiento de los movimientos y de la respuesta corporal.  Organizar la capacidad de los movimientos representados o expresados a través de signos, símbolos, planos, y de la utilización de objetos reales e imaginarios.  Hacer con que los niños puedan descubrir y expresar sus capacidades, a través de la acción creativa y la expresión de la emoción.  Ampliar y valorar la identidad propia y la autoestima dentro de la pluralidad grupal.
  5. 5. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 5  Crear seguridad al expresarse a través de diversas formas como un ser valioso, único e irrepetible.  Crear una conciencia y un respeto a la presencia y al espacio de los demás. IV. LOS BENEFICIOS DE LA PSICOMOTRICIDAD EN LOS NIÑOS  Conciencia del propio cuerpo parado o en movimiento.  Dominio del equilibrio.  Control de las diversas coordinaciones motoras.  Control de la respiración.  Orientación del espacio corporal.  Adaptación al mundo exterior.  Mejora de la creatividad y la expresión de una forma general.  Desarrollo del ritmo.  Mejora de la memoria.  Dominio de los planos: horizontal y vertical.  Nociones de intensidad, tamaño y situación.  Discriminación de colores, formas y tamaños.  Nociones de situación y orientación.  Organización del espacio y del tiempo. El ESQUEMA CORPORAL Le Boulch (1987) lo define como “el conocimiento que tenemos de nuestro cuerpo en estático o en movimiento, en relación con sus diferentes partes y el espacio que le rodea”. Una mala o deficiente estructuración del esquema corporal puede manifestarse en tres planos (Castañer y Camerino, 1996) : El esquema corporal constituye un patrón al cual se refieren las percepciones de posición y colocación (información espacial del propio cuerpo) y las intenciones motrices (realización del gesto) poniéndolas en correspondencia. En otras palabras, teniendo una adecuada representación de la situación del propio cuerpo se pueden emplear de manera apropiada sus elementos para la realización de una acción ajustada al objetivo que se pretende. La conciencia del cuerpo nos permite elaborar voluntariamente el gesto antes de su ejecución pudiendo controlar y corregir los movimientos. Como afirman De Lièvre y Staes (1992), "el esquema corporal es el conocimiento y conciencia que uno tiene de sí mismo en tanto que ser corporal, es decir:  Nuestros límites en el espacio (morfología);  Nuestras posibilidades motrices (rapidez, agilidad...);  Nuestras posibilidades de expresión a través del cuerpo (actitudes, mímica);  Las percepciones de las diferentes partes de nuestro cuerpo;  El conocimiento verbal de los diferentes elementos corporales; Las posibilidades de representación que tenemos de nuestro cuerpo (desde el punto de vista mental o desde el punto de vista gráfico...) " EVOLUCIÓN DEL ESQUEMA CORPORAL
  6. 6. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 6 Tras revisar las aportaciones de Piaget (1975) y Ajuriaguerra (1991) resumimos que la evolución del esquema corporal se estructura en los siguientes periodos:  Periodo sensoriomotor (0-2 años): Esta etapa se le conoce como etapa figurativa o “nivel del cuerpo vivenciado”: El niño pasa de los primeros reflejos a la marcha y a las primeras coordinaciones, para conseguir al final de la misma una imagen difusa de su propio cuerpo. Aparece también el lenguaje.  Periodo preoperatorio (2-8 años): Conocida como etapa representativa o “nivel de discriminación perceptiva”: el niño utiliza su cuerpo de un modo cada vez más preciso, perfecciona su motricidad global, percepción corporal y espacial, se da la afirmación definitiva de la lateralidad y empieza a reconocer su derecha y su izquierda.  Periodo de operaciones concretas (8-12 años): Conocida como etapa operativa o “nivel de la representación mental del propio cuerpo”: Independencia segmentaria, posibilidades de relajación a nivel global y segmentario, representación mental del propio cuerpo, mayor inteligencia. V. CLASIFICACION DE LAS ACTIVIDADES MOTORAS Clasificación de las actividades Motrices se dividen en: 1. Elementos del esquema Corporal: control tónico, lateralización, relajación, y la estructuración espacio-temporal. 2. Patrones y habilidades Motrices Básicas: Patrones neurotróficos, ejercicios vestibulares y ejercicios de coordinación. 3. Coordinación Visomotora: 1. ELEMENTOS DEL ESQUEMA CORPORAL Los elementos fundamentales y necesarios para una correcta elaboración del esquema corporal, que abordaremos a continuación, son: el control tónico, lateralización, respiración y relajación, y la estructuración espacio-temporal. A. El control tónico Para la realización de cualquier movimiento o acción corporal, es preciso la participación de los músculos del cuerpo, hace falta que unos se activen o aumenten su tensión y otros se inhiban o relajen su tensión. La ejecución de un acto motor voluntario, es imposible si no se tiene control sobre la tensión de los músculos que intervienen en los movimientos. Existen dos dimensiones en la actividad muscular: el aspecto clónico, fásico y cinético (alargamiento o acortamiento muscular) y el aspecto tónico (diferentes grados de tensión o distensión muscular). El tono está en relación con las actitudes y las posturas dirigidas principalmente hacia el contacto humano a partir de los sistemas de sensibilidad interoceptiva y propioceptiva. El tono muscular, a través de uno de los sistemas que lo regulan, la formación reticular, está estrechamente unido con los procesos de atención, de tal manera que existe una estrecha interrelación entre la actividad tónica muscular y la actividad tónica cerebral. Por tanto, al intervenir sobre el control de la tonicidad intervenimos también sobre el control de los procesos de atención, imprescindibles para cualquier aprendizaje. Asimismo, a través de la formación reticular, y dada la relación entre ésta y los sistemas de reactividad emocional, la tonicidad muscular está muy relacionada con el campo de las emociones y de la personalidad, con la forma característica de reaccionar del individuo. Existe una regulación recíproca en el campo tónico-emocional y afectivo-situacional. Por ello, las tensiones psíquicas se expresan siempre en tensiones musculares. Para la psicomotricidad resulta interesante la posibilidad de hacer
  7. 7. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 7 reversible la equivalencia y poder trabajar con la tensión/relajación muscular para provocar aumento/disminución de la tensión emocional de las personas. El tono es, pues, como intuyera claramente Wallon, la fuente de la emoción, con lo cual se convierte en un elemento clave en la relación con el otro. La función tónica al actuar sobre todos los músculos del cuerpo, regula constantemente sus diferentes actitudes y así se convierte en base de la emoción. El tono actúa, además de cómo preparador de la acción, como caja de resonancia de las interacciones del individuo con su ambiente. En este sentido, Wallon afirma que el tono es en cada momento el resultado, modificable según los casos y las necesidades, de los influjos que provienen de múltiples fuentes. Se trata de una especie de lugar común donde conectan, a través de la estrecha ligazón tónico- emocional, los aspectos orgánicos y psicológicos de la vida de los individuos, puesto que las emociones son básicamente sistemas de actitudes que responden a un cierto tipo de situación (Wallon, 1941). Esta es precisamente la perspectiva original de Wallon que afirma que la contracción fásica y tónica del músculo no significan tan sólo movimiento y tensión, sino gesto y actitud. De este modo, la función motriz descubre su verdadero sentido humano y social, perdido en el análisis neurológico y fisiopatológico: ser la primera de las funciones de relación (Ajuriaguerra- Angelergues, 1962). Para desarrollar el control de la tonicidad propondremos actividades que tiendan a proporcionar al niño o a la niña el máximo de sensaciones posibles de su propio cuerpo, en diversas posiciones (de pie, sentado, reptando, a gatas), en actitudes estáticas o dinámicas (desplazamientos) y con diversos grados de dificultad que le exijan adoptar diversos niveles de tensión muscular. B. Lateralidad La lateralización es la última etapa evolutiva filogenética y ontogenética del cerebro en sentido absoluto. El cerebro se desarrolla de manera asimétrica y tal asimetría hemisférica no se reduce sólo a la corteza, sino también a las estructuras que se encuentran por debajo de ella(a diferencia con los animales) Por ejemplo, en la memoria, el hipocampo parece tener un papel diferenciado: la parte derecha está preparada para las funciones propias de la memoria a corto plazo, mientras que la parte izquierda lo está para las funciones propias de la memoria a largo plazo. Hipocampo y tálamo, además, intervienen en el lenguaje. El nervio estriado y el hipotálamo regulan en modo diverso el funcionamiento hormonal endocrino, influyendo también en la emotividad. Igualmente, existen equivalencias derecha-izquierda también a nivel sensorial, a nivel de receptores sensoriales (nivel perceptivo). También la actividad cognitiva se encuentra diferenciada: el hemisferio menor utiliza procesos estrechamente ligados a la espacialidad y por tanto los primeros aprendizajes deben producirse, forzosamente, a través de la acción. Los siguientes aprendizajes pasan, sin embargo, a través de la verbalización y por tanto presuponen el uso del hemisferio dominante. Es lo que ocurre en la escuela donde los contenidos se transmiten mediante la verbalización y por tanto a través del hemisferio dominante, sin que haya habido posibilidad de provocar la integración a nivel subcortical. Si pensamos en los niños nos damos inmediatamente cuenta de que algunos están habituados a utilizar el lenguaje verbal y consiguientemente el hemisferio dominante en el aprendizaje como estructura mental, aspecto éste derivado de la educación familiar; otros niños, sin embargo, utilizan un proceso de aprendizaje en términos de espacialidad utilizando el hemisferio menor. La lógica del hemisferio menor respecto del otro es diferente, por lo que decimos que estos niños se caracterizan por una inteligencia práctica y, si en la escuela se parte de un plano verbal, corren el riesgo de no poder integrarse. La lateralidad corporal es la preferencia en razón del uso más frecuente y efectivo de una mitad lateral del cuerpo frente a la otra. Inevitablemente hemos de referirnos al eje corporal longitudinal que divide al cuerpo en dos mitades idénticas, en virtud de las cuales distinguimos dos lados, derecho e izquierdo y los miembros repetidos se distinguen por razón del lado del eje en el que se encuentran (brazo, pierna, mano, pie...,derecho o izquierdo). Igualmente, el
  8. 8. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 8 cerebro queda dividido por ese eje en dos mitades o hemisferios que dada su diversificación de funciones (lateralización) imponen un funcionamiento lateralmente diferenciado. Es la lateralidad cerebral la que ocasiona la lateralidad corporal. Es decir, porque existe una especialización de hemisferios, y dado que cada uno rige a nivel motor el hemisferio contralateral, es por lo que existe una especialización mayor o más precisa para algunas acciones de una parte del cuerpo sobre la otra. Pero, aunque en líneas generales esto es así, no podemos despreciar el papel de los aprendizajes y la influencia ambiental en el proceso de lateralización que construirá la lateralidad corporal. Efectivamente, la lateralización es un proceso dinámico que inmediatamente tiende a ponernos en relación con el ambiente; sería pues, una transformación o evolución de la lateralidad. La investigación sobre la lateralidad cerebral ha tenido particular relevancia en el estudio de las funciones referidas al lenguaje, pudiéndose constatar que los dos hemisferios son funcional y anatómicamente asimétricos. Como resultado de tales estudios parece deducirse que el hemisferio derecho se caracteriza por un tratamiento global y sintético de la información, mientras que el hemisferio izquierdo lo hace de modo secuencial y analítico. Estos estudios sitúan la lateralidad corporal, la mayor habilidad de una mano sobre la otra, en el marco de las asimetrías funcionales del cerebro. La lateralidad corporal parece, pues, una función consecuente del desarrollo cortical que mantiene un cierto grado de adaptabilidad a las influencias ambientales. En realidad la capacidad de modificación de la lateralidad neurológicamente determinada en procesos motrices complejos es bastante escasa (no supera el 10%), lo que nos lleva a proclamar la existencia de una lateralidad corporal morfológica, que se manifestaría en las respuestas espontáneas, y de una lateralidad funcional o instrumental que se construye en interacción con el ambiente y que habitualmente coincide con la lateralidad espontánea, aunque puede ser modificada por los aprendizajes sociales. La lateralidad corporal permite la organización de las referencias espaciales, orientando al propio cuerpo en el espacio y a los objetos con respecto al propio cuerpo. Facilita por tanto los procesos de integración perceptiva y la construcción del esquema corporal. La lateralidad se va desarrollando siguiendo un proceso que pasa por tres fases, claramente diferenciadas:  Fase de identificación, de indiferenciación clara (0-2 años);  Fase de alternancia, de definición por contraste de rendimientos (2-4 años);  Fase de automatización, de preferencia instrumental (4-7 años).  En la Educación Infantil se debe estimular la actividad sobre ambas partes del cuerpo y sobre las dos manos, de manera que el niño o la niña tenga suficientes datos para elaborar su propia síntesis y efectuar la elección de la mano preferente. C. Respiración y Relajación La relajación: Procede del latín “relaxatio” y significa acción y efecto de aflojar, soltar con el objeto de buscar el estado de reposo muscular y mental (Perelló, 2002). Algunos de los beneficios de la relajación son (Le Boulch, 1987):  Mejora la coordinación motora fina al suprimir las tenciones musculares superfluas logrando asi un mayor control muscular.  Contribuye a la elaboración del esquema corporal a través de la vivencia de un estado tónico.  Regula la respiración y la circulación.  Evita el gasto calórico excesivo.
  9. 9. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 9 La respiración. Castejón y cols. (1997) la definen como “una función mecánica y automática cuya misión es la de asimilar el oxígeno del aire para la nutrición de nuestros tejidos y desprender el anhídrido carbónico, producto de la eliminación de los mismos”. La respiración es un contenido al que se olvida con bastante frecuencia, sin embargo, su trabajo nos puede beneficiar en (Serra, 1997; Prado y Charaf, 2000):  Modificar su frecuencia  Modificar su ritmo. Podemos hacer inspiraciones cortas y espiraciones largas y viceversa, así como incrementar o disminuir los tiempos de apnea o disnea.  La voluntad puede suspender la función respiratoria durante unos segundos.  Mejorar estados de ansiedad, cansancio, incapacidad para una buena concentración. Ardila (2004) nos propone los siguientes ejercicios prácticos para la educación respiratoria: tumbado, observar como sube un papel en el suelo soplando, notar como el aire sale de la nariz y la boca, concienciación de los movimientos del tórax y diferentes tipos de respiración. D. Estructuración espacio - corporal El espacio evoluciona desde el conocimiento del espacio corporal, a través del espacio ambiental, hasta el espacio simbólico. Este proceso constituye, en realidad, una estructuración en fases que va desde el movimiento corporal hasta la abstracción. El espacio es el lugar en que nos situamos y en el que nos movemos. Nos desplazamos gracias a que disponemos de espacio y tenemos la posibilidad de ocuparlo de distintas maneras y en distintas posiciones. Pero no sólo tenemos un espacio de acción, como todo ser vivo, sino que además el individuo humano posee un espacio de representación, un marco de pensamiento en el que se insertan las aportaciones de la experiencia, es decir, un espacio conceptual, que nos permite anticiparnos y prevenir transformaciones en el espacio sin necesidad de que se produzcan. Las informaciones que captamos del espacio exterior deben conjugarse con las informaciones espaciales recogidas por los receptores propioceptivos. El espacio es algo externo, pero también algo interno, puesto que nuestro cuerpo ocupa el espacio. Tanto las informaciones exteroceptivas como las propioceptivas determinan la construcción de las estructuras cognitivas espaciales. Gracias a todo ello adquirimos unas aptitudes de orientación en el espacio y ajustamos nuestro cuerpo y nuestros miembros al intentar aproximarnos a un objeto y apoderarnos de él. La noción del espacio se va elaborando y diversificando de modo progresivo a lo largo del desarrollo psicomotor y en un sentido que va de lo próximo a lo lejano y de lo interior a lo exterior. Es decir, el primer paso sería la diferenciación del yo corporal con respecto al mundo físico exterior. Una vez hecha esta diferenciación se desarrollarán de forma independiente el espacio interior en forma de esquema corporal, y el espacio exterior en forma de espacio circundante en el que se desarrolla la acción. Como forma de combinar el espacio interno y el externo, gracias a la duplicidad de información propioceptiva y exteroceptiva, y como consecuencia de nuestra simetría corporal lateralizada, somos capaces de organizar el espacio, de orientarlo, de estructurarlo en función de la situación con referencia a nuestro cuerpo, al de los otros o a los objetos. Piaget (1975) ha estudiado la evolución del espacio en el niño. En los primeros meses de vida se reduce al campo visual y al de las posibilidades motrices, podríamos hablar incluso de espacios no coordinados al referirnos a los diferentes campos sensoriales que intervienen en la captación espacial. La consecución de la marcha supone un gran avance en la adquisición del espacio puesto que ofrece al niño o a la niña la posibilidad de conectar las sensaciones visuales, cinéticas y táctiles. Se inicia un espacio general, que se elabora principalmente gracias a la coordinación de movimientos. Este espacio característico del periodo sensoriomotriz es un espacio de acción que Piaget denomina espacio topológico, con predominio de las formas y las dimensiones. En el periodo preoperacional, el niño accede al espacio euclidiano en el que predominan las nociones de orientación, situación, tamaño y dirección. Finalmente, en el periodo de las operaciones concretas, se alcanza el espacio
  10. 10. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 10 racional que supera la concepción del espacio como esquema de acción o intuición y lo entiende como un esquema general del pensamiento, como algo que supera la percepción y ocupa su lugar en el plano de la representación. Las nociones de espacio, de relaciones espaciales y de orientación espacial se elaboran al compás de la maduración nerviosa y están directamente determinadas por la cantidad y calidad de las experiencias vividas, que proporcionan la conciencia del eje corporal de la que depende directamente la adquisición y dominio de las nociones de relación espacial. El desarrollo de la organización espacial se ha de propiciar mediante actividades que impliquen diversos desplazamientos, intinerarios, observación de móviles, manipulaciones, construcciones, etc., todo ello para dar al niño o a la niña la ocasión de descubrir y asimilar las diferentes orientaciones y relaciones espaciales. El tiempo está, en principio, muy ligado al espacio; es la duración que separa dos percepciones espaciales sucesivas. De hecho comenzamos a notarlo gracias a la velocidad. En este sentido, la noción deprisa-despacio precede a la de antes-después que es puramente temporal. El tiempo es el movimiento del espacio, y se interioriza, tardíamente, como duración del gesto y rapidez de ejecución de los movimientos. (Boscaini, 1988). Volviendo a la terminología Piagetiana, apreciamos que durante el periodo sensoriomotor, el niño es capaz de ordenar acontecimientos referidos a su propia acción y posteriormente en sí mismos. En el periodo preoperatorio el niño vive un tiempo totalmente subjetivo, conoce secuencias rutinarias y hacia los cuatro o cinco años es capaz de recordarlas en ausencia de la acción que las desencadena. La percepción temporal va unida a la percepción espacial, así, para un niño de esta edad, un coche va más deprisa que otro por el mero hecho de ir delante. En el periodo operatorio se produce la desvinculación de la percepción temporal con respecto a la percepción espacial. Al final de este periodo llega el fin del proceso de adquisición con la abstracción del concepto de tiempo. Picq y Vayer (1977) distinguen tres etapas sucesivas en la organización de las relaciones en el tiempo:  Adquisición de los elementos básicos: velocidad, duración, continuidad e irreversibilidad.  Toma de conciencia de las relaciones en el tiempo: la espera, los momentos (instante, el momento justo, antes, durante, después, ahora, luego, pronto, tarde, ayer, hoy, mañana...), la simultaneidad y la sucesión.  Alcance del nivel simbólico: desvinculación del espacio, aplicación a los aprendizajes, asociación a la coordinación. El tiempo es inmaterial y no puede ser objetivado ni expresado en su duración más que por asociación a otro estímulo, como puede ser el sonido. Cuando el sonido se estructura en repeticiones, o intervalos debidamente acentuados, se convierte en ritmo. Por eso, si hablamos del espacio en términos de posición, podemos hablar del tiempo en términos de coordinación. La estructuración temporal se desarrollará a través de actividades fundamentalmente rítmicas, cuyo valor educativo es muy importante por cuanto desarrolla en el niño o la niña los procesos de control e inhibición. Los ritmos se han de materializar preferentemente por medio de actividades corporales y sólo posteriormente a través de instrumentos de percu 2. PATRONES Y HABILIDADES MOTRICES BÁSICAS A. LOS PATRONES NEUROTRÓFICOS Los patrones Neurotrofico, son movimientos que estimulan la actividad neuronal, provocando la organización de las funciones del sistema nervioso desarrollando las funciones del sistema nervioso central. Los patrones Neurotrofico son:  El Gateo:
  11. 11. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 11 A nivel corporal: - El gateo desarrolla la estructura de hombros, codos, muñecas, rodillas y tobillos al estirarse- sentarse-gatear-sentarse-gatear-estirarse e intentar ponerse de pie. - Al pasar por diferentes terrenos y tocar diferentes texturas, el gateo desarrolla la sensibilidad táctil de los dedos y la palma de la mano que le facilitará en un futuro el agarre de objetos pequeños como el lápiz al escribir o pintar, o el tocar instrumentos de cuerda o viento. - En esta etapa también tiene lugar la maduración de la motricidad fina (manos-dedos) pudiendo coger objetos con el dedo pulgar e índice de manera simultánea (tipo pinza). Este movimiento es la base para que el niño, a la larga, coja correctamente el lápiz en el inicio de la escritura en su etapa preescolar. - El gateo armónico y continuado proporciona una capacidad respiratoria superior que cuando está inmóvil, lo que aumenta la oxigenación de su cerebro, y también facilita su capacidad respiratoria para cuando empiece a balbucear o hablar. El gateo obliga al movimiento simultáneo del brazo y la pierna contrarios, situación que favorece, a nivel neurológico, la interrelación hemisférica mediante el desarrollo del cuerpo calloso (un canal de fibras nerviosas) que conecta ambos hemisferios. Recuerda que cada hemisferio cerebral controla los movimientos de las extremidades del lado opuesto. Por tanto, a más gateo, la velocidad de interconexión entre hemisferios (intercambio de información) será más rápida y eficaz. A nivel visual: - Al querer llegar al lugar donde hay un objeto de su interés, y luego cogerlo, le obliga a la coordinación óculo-manual (ojo-mano). - El gateo es una clave de operaciones cerebrales muy sofisticadas, igual que la lectura y la escritura, y ofrece una gran oportunidad para sentar las bases del proceso de lateralización (determinación de la dominancia manual, ocular, auditiva y podal) que finaliza alrededor de los 6 años. - Además, ejercita cuatro aspectos importantes en la visión: Ejercita su visión binocular: el cerebro utiliza las imágenes que recibe de cada uno de los dos ojos y las fusiona en una sola imagen más completa. El sistema es el mismo que cuando hacemos una foto panorámica de un paisaje: retratamos el paisaje haciendo dos fotos consecutivas y luego, una vez reveladas, las juntamos solapando los elementos comunes (árbol, casas...)para obtener en un mismo plano una panorámica de este paisaje mucho másextensa. 2. Desarrolla con gran intensidad la visión estereoscópica, es decir la visión tridimensional que permite apreciar los volúmenes (como ocurre cuando te colocas las gafas especiales en las películas en 3D). 3. Se estimula la convergencia y la acomodación, que permiten saber a qué distancia está un objeto y focalizarlo correctamente (como en una cámara fotográfica). Así el niño puede saber, por ejemplo, lo profundo que es el espacio que hay entre el sofá y el suelo. Este cálculo le permite intuir si es peligroso bajar de cara o es mejor girarse y apoyar primero las piernas en el suelo. La convergencia y la acomodación posibilitará en un futuro ver con claridad, facilidad y rapidez las cosas que están cerca (en su mano, las letras pequeñas de los cuentos, y las letras o dibujos de su libreta), así como las cosas que están lejos (las letras o dibujos de la pizarra que ha de copiar), alternando ambos focos sin problemas. Por otra parte, saber a qué distancia están los objetos y su volumen, le permitirá poder cogerlos mejor y encajarlos con precisión en lugares determinados. Por ejemplo, los rompecabezas, juegos de encajar elementos/formas, meter y sacar cosas de los cajones que ya ha aprendido a abrir con facilidad, etc.  El Arrastre: El arrastre propiamente dicho (es decir, desplazarse rozando con el cuerpo en el suelo) suele iniciarse alrededor de los 6-7 meses y debe considerarse el mayor logro en el área de
  12. 12. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 12 la movilidad ya que, gracias a él, el bebé deja de ser dependiente del entorno para alcanzar objetos y buscar nuevos estímulos por sí mismo. El arrastre comporta numerosos beneficios para el niño. En primer lugar, la posición típica del arrastre le facilitará desarrollar y muscular la zona cervical al intentar levantar la cabeza y apoyarse sobre sus manos con los brazos estirados o sobre los codos cuando tiene los brazos flexionados en ángulo recto (ésta es la posición más cómoda para ellos y la que les facilita manipular los objetos que están al alcance de sus manos mientras mantienen la cabeza erguida sin cansarse). Además, el arrastre implica el avance en patrón cruzado: se mueve utilizando su brazo derecho y su pierna izquierda para empujarse hacia delante; simultáneamente mueve el brazo izquierdo y la pierna derecha hacia delante para soportar su peso sobre ellos como preparación para el siguiente movimiento. Avanzar en patrón cruzado implica, y a la vez ejercita, la coordinación entre los dos hemisferios cerebrales. El hemisferio derecho controla los movimientos y sensaciones de las extremidades izquierdas y el hemisferio izquierdo controla los movimientos y sensaciones del lado derecho de nuestro cuerpo. Cuando los dos hemisferios trabajan de manera coordinada quiere decir que su mano izquierda (hemisferio derecho) sabe lo que hace su mano derecha (hemisferio izquierdo) y por tanto puede, por ejemplo, pasarse cosas de una mano a otra sin que se caigan. Así pues, cuantas más oportunidades tenga el pequeño de moverse en el suelo, más posibilidades damos a sus dos hemisferios cerebrales para ejercitarse y desarrollarse plenamente lo cual favorecerá su desarrollo intelectual. B. EJERCICIOS VESTIBULARES Los ejercicios vestibulares ayudan a regular el sentido del movimiento y del equilibrio. Sabemos que el equilibrio permite al cuerpo mantener una postura estable compensando la acción de la gravedad, situar nuestro cuerpo en el espacio y controlar nuestros movimientos con respecto al mismo. A lo largo de los primeros años él bebe, está en constante avance y evolución de su control postural (movimiento y equilibrio), pasando por distintas fases como, control cefálico, volteo, sedestación, arraste, gateo, bipedestación, marcha rápida ,correr, trepar etc., etc.. Tres son los sistemas que participan en la trasmisión de información que permite al cerebro organizar y desarrollar un buen control postural y equilibrio. Sistema del oído interno o sistema vestibular. Anticipa información sobre los cambios y prevé las adaptaciones necesarias para realizar un desplazamiento correcto. Sistema visual. Permite mantener estable la mirada y la imagen en la retina. Los ojos giran en la dirección opuesta a la cabeza. Esta estabilidad de la mirada es una clave del equilibrio. Propioceptores: Son unos receptores repartidos por todo el cuerpo, que informan del funcionamiento armónico de los músculos, generando una adaptación del tono muscular para afrontar la nueva situación motora. Calculando la velocidad y dirección de los movimientos que se han de realizar ante cada nueva situación. ¿Qué ocurre si el sistema vestibular no tiene un adecuado funcionamiento?
  13. 13. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 13 En los bebes podemos apreciar dificultades para mantener la cabeza erguida, para mantenerse sentado sin ayuda, retraso en el gateo, tardanza en la marcha independiente etc. En los más mayorcitos, dificultad en sortear obstáculos con un mayor número de caídas, deficiencias de equilibrio, coordinación etc. ¿Cuál será el objetivo de la intervención? Enseñarles a controlar sus percepciones y ayudarles a elaborar las respuestas adecuadas. Será a través de la práctica organizada y sistemática de movimientos en cadena, como podrá dar una respuesta correcta a las demandas del entorno. ¿Qué ejercicios podemos poner en práctica? Los siguientes ejercicios han sido diseñados para que el niño. se entrene a no estar mareado en su vida cotidiana. Lo compensan. Deben ser realizados durante 15 minutos una o más veces por día. a. Ejercicios con los ojos: Con la cabeza quieta, mirar hacia arriba, luego hacia abajo, al principio de un modo lento, y luego más rápidamente, 20 veces. Hacer lo mismo mirando hacia los costados. b. Con la cabeza: Estando sentado, rotar la cabeza hacia un lado, luego hacia el otro, con los ojos abiertos, mirando un objeto fijo delante suyo a un metro de distancia. Primero lenta y luego más rápidamente 20 veces. Hacer lo mismo hacia arriba y abajo. c. Sentado frente a una pared a 2 metros de distancia, dos fotografías o cartas de baraja fijadas en la misma, separadas 1,5 m. Mirar alternadamente a una y otra rotando la cabeza, 20 veces. Primero despacio y luego rápidamente. Hacer lo mismo mirando arriba y abajo d. Parado: Párese y siéntese, 10 veces con los ojos abiertos, sin ayudarse con los apoyabrazos, si es posible. Repítalo con los ojos cerrados, con un asistente a su lado. e. Caminar: Luego de 3 semanas de hacer los ejercicios anteriores intentar caminar desde un extremo a otro de un pasillo angosto y de por lo menos 5 metros de largo. Hacerlo mirando un cuadro o cualquier otra cosa puesta al final, y moviendo la cabeza alternadamente a derecha e izquierda, acompañado por un asistente. Volver a la posición inicial caminando normalmente y repetirlo 10 veces. f. Caminar: de un extremo a otro de un pasillo angosto, de por lo menos, 5 metros de largo, con la cabeza quieta y los ojos cerrados. Volver a la posición inicial normalmente y repetirlo 10 veces. Si es posible, hacer lo mismo, poniendo un pié delante de otro, talón a punta, en una misma línea (haciendo “pan y queso”), también con los ojos cerrados. C. EJERCICIOS DE COORDINACION Es la capacidad para realizar movimientos con el mínimo gasto de energía. La coordinación es una capacidad básica nacida de los componentes perceptivos motrices. Existen dos tipos de coordinación: a) Coordinación Dinámica General: es el correcto dominio de todo el cuerpo, ante aquellas tareas que suponen el traslado del cuerpo de un sitio a otro del espacio. Son andar, correr y saltar.
  14. 14. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 14 Los objetivos son: • Control postural. • Equilibrio. • Dominio espacial y temporal. • Coordinación – Resistencia – Fuerza. b) Coordinación Dinámica Especifica: Es el correcto dominio del cuerpo ante aquellas tareas que suponen el manejo de objetos tanto en estático como en movimiento y son lanzar, botar, braquiacion - recibir, (pasamano) recibir, (todos ellos esenciales para la lectoescritura) Los objetivos son: • Control postural en estático como en movimiento. • Equilibrio. • Coordinación óculo manual. • Fuerza. • Dominio espacial. • Dominio de los objetos. 3. COORDINACIÓN VISOMOTORA Son ejecuciones de movimientos de todo el esquema motor (cuerpo) en los que son necesarios una percepción visual del espacio ocupado y libre para llevarlos a cabo. El desarrollo de la coordinación visomotora resulta clave para el aprendizaje, sobretodo de la escritura, ya sea de números o de letras. Ya desde los primeros meses de nacido el niño va desarrollando la coordinación de sus movimientos, logrando la precisión necesaria de los mismos para realizar acciones cada vez más complejas, éstas se perfeccionarán cada vez que las repita, por lo tanto es nuestra responsabilidad como docentes el brindar a los niños actividades lúdicas que les permita reforzar dichas habilidades. La coordinación visomotriz, implica la capacidad de realizar movimientos coordinados entre el cuerpo y la vista. Entonces tenemos los diferentes tipos de coordinación visomotriz que se pueden estimular:  Ojo - mano  Ojo - pie  Ojo - brazos  Ojo - piernas  Ojo - cabeza  Ojo - tronco
  15. 15. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 15 Sugerencias para potenciarla:  Reproducir figuras en el aire con el dedo, que previamente haya realizado el profesor, con todo tipo de movimientos, rectos, espirales, diagonales, circulares, aumentando su dificultad de forma progresiva.  Realización de laberintos de dificultad progresiva, insistiendo específicamente en que no se debe salir en ningún momento del recorrido.  Recortar figuras geométricas de progresiva dificultad.  Reseguir figuras de índole diversa, aumentando progresivamente su dificultad.  Copiar dibujos sencillos intentando ser fiel al modelo.  Juntar objetos o realizar palabras siguiendo líneas curvas entrelazadas  Seguir un objeto o una luz con la mirada sin mover la cabeza, realizando distintas trayectorias (arriba-abajo, izquierda-derecha, diagonal, curvas).  Realizar la figura del infinito diversas veces sobre el papel o bien en pizarra.  Colorear dibujos.  Recortar figuras sencillas.  Inicialmente trabajar sobre figuras geométricas sencillas. Después dar paso a figuras con una mayor complejidad, con líneas curvas. Y posteriormente, pasar al recorte de figuras o dibujos con detalles más complicados.  Manipular plastilina y realizar figuras con ésta.  Aumento de la velocidad en estas tareas: Transcribir códigos de dibujos, grafías o números y debajo de este poner el signo que le corresponda según una regla inicial. OBJETIVOS DE LA GUÍA PARA EL DESARROLLO DEL ÁREA MOTORA Objetivo General o Desarrollar actividades en el área motora para afianzar habilidades y capacidades físicas básicas de coordinación dinámica general y segmentaria en niñas y niños del nivel primario que participan del Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje. Objetivos Específicos o Planificar, Ejecutar y evaluar las actividades que desarrollan el área motriz en niñas y niños del nivel primario que participan del Programa de Habilidades Básicas para el aprendizaje.
  16. 16. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 16 o Mejorar la capacidad de trabajo en equipo, respetando las posibilidades propias y ajenas. METODOLOGÍA PARA REALIZAR UNA ACTIVIDAD PSICOMOTRIZ O EXPRESION CORPORAL ACTIVIDAD PSICOMOTRIZ CARACTERISTICAS Esta es una actividad que se caracteriza por el trabajo del niño o niña con su propio cuerpo, en relación con los otros, los objetos y el espacio. Los niños y niñas deben vivenciar su cuerpo explorándolo y realizando diversos movimientos en el espacio. Esta actividad tiene la siguiente secuencia metodológica: ASAMBLEA O INICIO: los niños, niñas y educadora se ubican en el espacio formando un círculo, se les presenta el material a usar y construyen juntos las reglas o normas a tener en cuenta en lo que se refiere al uso de los materiales, el uso del espacio y el respeto a sus compañeros. DESARROLLO O EXPRESIVIDAD MOTRIZ: se invita a los niños y niñas a que hagan un reconocimiento del espacio, acompañados, de preferencia, por un ritmo que la educadora marca con algún instrumento. Se recomienda que primero sean ritmos lentos y que luego se vayan incrementando la rapidez de los mismos. Luego se explora de manera libre el material a utilizar y las diversas posibilidades de movimiento de su CONSIDERACIONES Se deben recordar que las consignas no solo las debe dar la educadora, es importante que les pregunte a los niños y niñas de que otra manera es posible moverse, agruparse, etc. propiciando l participación activa de todos/as. Es importante la seguridad física y afectiva que la educadora debe brindar en todo momento durante la actividad. Se puede utilizar música suave o movida. Se respeta la expresión libre del niño con su cuerpo y sentimientos. Es importante desarrollar de manera gradual la atención y concentración del niño/a en los movimientos que realiza con su cuerpo, el sentir su respiración, etc. Para ello, se le puede solicitar por momentos, cuando no necesite desplazarse en el espacio, que cierre los ojos. Se debe garantizar que los niños y niñas vistan ropa cómoda, para permitir el movimiento libre por su cuerpo.
  17. 17. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 17 cuerpo, de su uso con o sin desplazamiento. Se propician actividades de relación con los pares, utilizando el movimiento corporal. RELAJACION: la educadora propicia un clima de tranquilidad, donde los niños y niñas eligen un lugar acogedor en el espacio para echarse e ir normalizando, con ayuda de la educadora, su respiración, después de la experiencia de movimiento corporal vivida. CIERRE: la educadora, al recoger el comentario del trabajo realizado de los niños y niñas, les preguntara sobre su producción, felicitándolos y animándolos a seguir.
  18. 18. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 18 PATRONES DE HABILIDADES MOTRICES BÁSICAS (ACTIVIDADES INICIALES) PATRÓN MOTOR ACTIVIDAD PAUTA DE OBSERVACION Semana 01: GATEO Patrón básico . Cuando la mano derecha se mueve hacia delante, lo hace también la pierna izquierda ( patrón cruzado). . Los ojos miran que la mano avanza. . Cuando la mano izquierda se mueve hacia delante, lo hace también la pierna derecha. . las palmas de la mano se apoyan en el suelo planas, sin rigidez y con los dedos dirigidos hacia delante. . Las manos se deslizan suavemente sobre el piso no se levantan. . Avanza con las rodillas separadas unos 20 cm. . Avanza con la espalda recta. Semana 02: ARRASTRE Sin desplazamiento . Se coloca correctamente acostado boca abajo con la cabeza recostada mirando hacia el lado derecho. . Brazo derecho flexionado, de manera que los ojos puedan fijarse en la mano, dedos de la mano juntos . Pierna derecha extendida. . Brazo izquierdo flexionado y la mano colocada cerca del pecho con los dedos juntos. Pierna izquierda en posición de cuatro. . Cambia la posición de las manos, brazos y pies sin desplazamiento. Tomar conciencia del movimiento. Patrón natural Línea recta . Adopta la posición descrita. Se empuja hacia delante con el dedo gordo del pie izquierdo y la palma de la mano derecha, al concluir el empuje del cuerpo queda en posición contraria y se repite la acción. . Se desplaza en línea recta, moviéndose de forma coordinada y fluida. Semana 03: EQUILIBRIO Sobre superficies . Camina controlando la posición del cuerpo y los movimientos. . Camina con la cabeza levantada, mirando al frente a un punto fijo. . Camina poniendo un pie delante del otro. . Camina o corre sobre el banco o cuerda controlando la posición del cuerpo y movimientos. . Tras recorrer el banco, salta al suelo y cae con los pies casi juntos y las
  19. 19. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 19 piernas semiflexionadas. Semana 03: RODAR Con los brazos arriba . Lleva el cuerpo estirado, sin doblar las rodillas. Brazos extendidos en prolongación de tronco, junto a las orejas. . El cuerpo gira en bloque y sin cruzar las piernas. . Rueda en línea recta, sin desviarse y sin perder el ritmo. Semana 04: VOLTERETA Campana sobre la espalda . Se agrupa correctamente flexionando las piernas y abrazándose las rodillas. Se balancea hacia atrás y hacia delante. Semana 04: CAMINAR Patrón natural . Apoya el pie desde el talón hacia los dedos. . Los brazos se balancean de modo sincrónico y simultaneo con la pierna contraria (patrón cruzado). . Lleva el tronco erecto, no tenso. Los pies se mueven orientados al frente. Paso del tambor . En marcha, la mano derecha golpea la rodilla izquierda que se ha elevado. Luego la mano izquierda golpea la rodilla derecha. . Sube la rodilla hasta la altura de la cadera (muslo horizontal). . Lleva la espalda recta y la mirada al frente. Sobre una línea . Realiza correctamente el patrón natural, mientras sigue con los pies una línea en dirección de la marcha. Semana 05: SALTAR A pies juntos . Parte con los brazos paralelos del cuerpo. Los pies están a la misma altura y próximos no pegados. . Descarga y cae con los dos pies a la vez. . Extiende adecuadamente (según las posibilidades de su edad) las caderas, piernas y pies en el despegue. . Lleva los brazos adelante durante el salto. A pata coja . Saltar con la pierna dominante y con la no dominante, extendiendo adecuadamente la pierna y el pie. . Flexiona adecuadamente la pierna libre. . Lleva los brazos próximos al cuerpo y flexionados. Continuados a pies juntos . Enlaza la caída de un salto con el despegue del siguiente coordinadamente y sin detenerse. . Se desplaza mediante la ejecución de saltos. Semana 06: LANZAR Y Rodar la pelota . Pasa la pelota rodando alrededor de su cuerpo. . Rueda con habilidad una pelota desplazándose entre conos. Lanzamientos de pelota . Realiza ligera torsión del tronco y saca la pelota desde atrás. Desplaza el brazo hacia delante. Recepción de . Sigue la trayectoria de la pelota con los ojos abiertos.
  20. 20. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 20 RECIBIR pelota . Coloca los brazos semiflexionados delante del cuerpo. Palmas semienfrentadas. Dedos orientados hacia la pelota. Flexiona los codos l recibirla pelota y la atrae contra el cuerpo. NOTA: Una vez logrados estos puntos pasamos a realizar actividades compuestos como lo son “Circuitos”.
  21. 21. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 21 HABILIDAD 1. PICAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ Instrumento: Punzón de punta gruesa y superficie hexagonal. Soporte: Almohadilla de goma o corcho 25 x 20. Actividad: Picado libre sin contornos con límite cerrado. INSTRUCCIONES: «Todos los pajaritos picoteaban al perrito».
  22. 22. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 22 HABILIDAD 2. PICAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ Instrumento: Punzón de punta gruesa y superficie exagonal. Soporte: Almohadilla de goma o corcho 25 x 20. Actividad: Picado libre sin contornos con límites. INSTRUCCIONES: «Navegando por los mares, vimos miles de gotitas de agua en el fondo».
  23. 23. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 23 HABILIDAD 3. RASGAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Rasgar papel intentando seguir el modelo y pegar en el rectángulo que se encuentra en frente. Se puede utilizar papel periódico, papel de revista, etc.
  24. 24. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 24 HABILIDAD 4. RASGAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Realizar una composición (paisaje) rasgado y pegando diferente figuras.
  25. 25. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 25 HABILIDAD 5. BOLEAR PAPEL Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________
  26. 26. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 26 HABILIDAD 6. COLOREAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Colorear con crayolas gruesas, luego finas y después con colores. GRUPO I: PSICOMOTRICIDAD ACTIVIDADES PRENSORAS HABILIDAD 2. RECORTAR
  27. 27. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 27 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 7. Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Recortar en línea horizontal HABILIDAD 7. RECORTAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Cortar el interior del dibujo
  28. 28. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 28 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 8. Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Recortar el interior del dibujo
  29. 29. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 29 RECORTAR HABILIDAD 9. Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: Colorear y recortar cada una de las siluetas, luego sobre una cartulina pegar el vestuario que más le guste a la niña.
  30. 30. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 30 HABILIDAD 10. ENSARTAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ EJEMPLOS:
  31. 31. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 31 HABILIDAD 11. ENHEBRAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ EJEMPLOS:
  32. 32. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 32 HABILIDAD 12. MODELAR Nombre:___________________________________ IE__________________________ INSTRUCCIONES: El niño debe de realizar figuras con plastilina o arcillas
  33. 33. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 33 Palmas Palmitas. Meta: Incrementar la coordinación de los movimientos laterales. Objetivo: Tocar las palmas. Materiales: Ninguno. Procedimiento: Sienta al niño en tu regazo mirándote. Da palmadas con tus manos lentamente, mientras cantas una melodía sencilla y di llevando el ritmo “palmas, palmitas que viene”… y el nombre del niño. Entonces le haces cosquillas suavemente para que se divierta. Ahora le coges sus manos y repites la canción, mientras le ayudas a dar palmaditas con sus manos. Repite las cosquillas. o Mientras se acostumbra al juego, se cambia gradualmente la ayuda desde las manos a las muñecas, luego a sujetar suavemente el antebrazo y finalmente a tocarle solamente las manos para indicarle que debería empezar a tocar las palmas. Pasar por encima de obstáculos simples. Meta: Mejorar la coordinación y seguridad de las habilidades de motricidad gruesa. Objetivo: Subir y cruzar una serie de pequeños obstáculos. Materiales: Cajas de zapatos, taburetes, diccionarios grandes, cartones de leche… Procedimiento: Ordena una serie de cajas de leche y de zapatos por el suelo. Muestra al niño cómo pasar por cada obstáculo, usando movimientos exagerados. Entonces ayúdalo a cruzar los mismos objetos pero elevándolo ligeramente. Repite la palabra “salta” cada vez que él sube sobre una de las cajas o cartones. Repite el procedimiento muchas veces. Cuando ya pueda pasar por encima de las cajas, ayúdalo a subir a un diccionario voluminoso. Recorrido de obstáculos simples. Motricidad gruesa, cuerpo, 1-2 años Percepción visual, 1-2 años Meta: Mejorar la coordinación y el equilibrio, y desarrollar la habilidad de seguir un itinerario visual. ¡Objetivo: ¡Seguir una ruta mezclando alternando movimientos de por debajo, por arriba, y alrededor de un serie de obstáculos simples. Materiales: Muebles y cuerda Procedimiento: Coloca un trozo de cuerda o lazo, (de colores si es posible), alrededor de la habitación de manera que vaya rodeando sillas, por debajo de la mesa, sobre los taburetes..etc. Llama la atención del niño y pon una recompensa al final de la cuerda. Comienza por el otro extremo, llevándolo a través del recorrido. Continúa señalándole la cuerda y al final, dale su premio. Después de recorrer con él varias veces el itinerario, intenta que lo complete el solo. Permanece junto a él y si se sintiese confuso, redirige su atención hacia el cordel. Recuerda ponerle obstáculos extremadamente simples al principio.
  34. 34. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 34 “Circuitos” En los circuitos todo el grupo recorre un trayecto durante el cual los niños(as) se van encontrando con diferentes ejercicios. La salida se da de manera progresiva y cuando acaban pueden volver a reiniciarlo varias veces. Materiales:  En el gimnasio o en el aula de psicomotricidad se pueden montar circuitos utilizando materiales como módulos de espuma circulares, colchonetas, cuerdas, troncos gruesos, bancos, escaleras de espuma, ula-ula o círculos grandes. Tipo de ejercicios:  Arrastrarse dentro de un túnel como una serpiente (módulos de espuma o barriles sin tapa y colocados de forma secuencial y segura – que no ruede), pasar gateando dentro de un gusano (módulos de espuma circulares o barriles sin tapa y colocados de forma secuencial y segura – que no rueden).  Hacer volteretas (colchonetas).  Subir por un extremo de un banco, un tronco grueso o algún material que permita a los niños subir, andar y bajar por el otro extremo a manera de puente. También se puede combinar circuitos de subir e inmediatamente bajar las escaleras en el otro extremo.  Atravesar el camino de ula-ulas.  Seguir un camino de cuerdas en donde deberá pisarlas a manera de puente. NOTA: Acomodar la secuencia de ejercicios como circuito de la manera que considere conveniente haciendo uso de todos los recursos con los que cuente.
  35. 35. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 35 PROPUESTA DE CIRCUITOS: Un circuito podría tener los siguientes ejercicios: 1. Una hilera de ruedas andando por encima imaginando que es un puente sobre un río. 2. Una hilera de anillos grandes o de ula-ula pasando de una a la otra saltando con los dos pies juntos. 3. Correr haciendo zigzag entre la hilera de los árboles o de algún otro material orientativo, aprovechando los recursos que tenga el mismo ambiente. 4. Saltar en un pie (a pata coja) en un espacio determinado. 5. Subir por un extremo de un banco, andar y bajar por el otro extremo. 6. Se colocan bancos en fila india y los niños deben pasar todos los bancos en posición de montar y deben así atravesar toda la fila de bancos. Recomendación:  Para no fomentar el sentido competitivo entre los niños(as) los circuitos son circulares, llegan en el mismo orden que han salido y lo vuelven a empezar. OPCIONES PARA OTRAS SESIONES DE CIRCUITOS:  “El rollo interminable” Objetivo: Trabajar destrezas finas, coordinación vasomotora, relación y comunicación Material: rollos papel, música y sillas Desarrollo: Los alumnos se colocan en filas. Al primero de cada fila se le entrega un rollo de papel. Sujetando el papel por la punta pasará el rollo a su compañero de detrás y así sucesivamente hasta que terminen el rollo. El juego comienza cuando empiece la música.  “Troncos” Objetivos: Desarrollar la coordinación Desarrollo: Los alumnos se dividirán en grupos de cinco personas y, cuatro de ellos deberán tumbarse en el suelo, uno al lado del otro. El alumno que queda deberá pasar por encima de ellos y colocarse en la última posición. El alumno que ha quedado primero en la fila repite lo que el compañero ha hecho y así sucesivamente hasta que todos lo hagan.
  36. 36. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 36  Actividad 02: “Rincones” Los niños y niñas se organizan por grupos. El número de grupos y de rincones tiene que ser el mismo, porque de manera rotativa cada grupo irá pasando por los diferentes rincones. Tras un tiempo determinado damos el aviso de cambio que hayamos acordado y cada grupo pasa al siguiente rincón que le corresponde. Materiales:  Pelotas  Cuerdas  Anillos  Zancos (en una lata grande cerrada, atada en una de las bases una cuerda a ambos extremos más o menos hasta la cadera del niño – a manera de porta pies)  Conchas Tipo de ejercicios: Los rincones pueden ser de:  Pelotas: hacerlas botar, lanzarlas bien, cogerlas bien, encestarlas (en estas edades va muy bien encestar en una papelera)  Cuerdas: pueden ir probando de aprender a saltar a cuerda individualmente o en grupo, pero todavía les cuesta un poco  Anillas: ensartar anillos de diferentes medidas en un palo con base.  Zancos: colocarse los porta pies, dar unos pasos hacia algún extremo de ida y vuelta  Conchas: cruzar encima del camino de conchas de ida y vuelta
  37. 37. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 37 PROCEDIMIENTO PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS ÁREAS “COORDINACIÓN DINÁMICA GENERAL” 1) Nombre de la actividad: “El circo de los ejercicios” Objetivos:  Fortalecer los elementos de coordinación dinámica global mediante actividades lúdicas.  Reforzar las nociones básicas de orientación y coordinación de movimientos. Descripción de las actividades: a. Se delimitará la cancha con conos plásticos ubicados alrededor de las líneas laterales y finales, los niños y niñas caminaran alrededor de los conos por algunos minutos, luego trotaran por el mismo periodo de tiempo. b. Luego se realizará una carrera de relevo en la cual se ubicaran los niños y niñas en dos esquinas de la cancha cada uno dentro de un aro y se les entregara una vara de plástico, el primero de cada equipo correrá con la vara y dará una vuelta a la cancha para entregar la vara a su compañero que lo esperara dentro del primer aro. NOTA: Para el cierre los niños y niñas se formaran en un círculo y escucharán una canción para relajarse.
  38. 38. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 38 c. “Circuito de coordinación con obstáculos” Capacidades físicas que se desarrollan: la resistencia, la fuerza y la velocidad. Materiales: conos, aros, picas, bancos suecos y colchonetas. Organización: de manera individual o por equipos. Descripción: los componentes lo podrán realizar una vez a modo de prueba. Posteriormente se puede realizar en forma de competición. Para ello se enfrentarán dos equipos de forma que el que gane, se volverá a enfrentar con el que haya logrado la victoria con el otro equipo. Los pasos a seguir en este circuito son: salir en zig-zag por los conos, saltar las mini-vallas, voltereta por la colchoneta, pasar en equilibrio el banco sueco y, seguidamente, saltar a pies juntos los cuatro aros, pasar por debajo de la colchoneta (la cual está sujeta por bancos suecos), pasar las picas en zig-zag y esprintar hasta la meta. d. “Juego de velocidad con obstáculos” Materiales: vallas pequeñas, conos y varas (opcional). Organización: cuatro equipos de cinco o seis jugadores cada uno. Descripción: sale el primero de cada equipo que deberá ir saltando las vallitas hasta llegar al cono, bordeando el mismo y volviendo corriendo hasta chocar la mano con el siguiente compañero, que volverá a salir. Gana el equipo que antes complete la carrera.
  39. 39. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 39 e. Tipo de juego atlético: juego de resistencia. Materiales: conos (para delimitar las zonas) y varas (opcional). Organización: cuatro equipos de cinco o seis jugadores cada uno. Descripción: desde la salida (mirar dibujo), los primeros integrantes de los cuatro equipos salen corriendo alrededor de la pista. Así, pasarán la vara a los siguientes compañeros que esperarán en un punto señalizado (el cual no deben rebasar). Una vez hecho el relevo éstos últimos realizarán lo mismo. Gana el equipo que antes complete la carrera. f. “Juego de salto de longitud” Materiales: colchonetas, cuerdas y conos. Organización: cuatro equipos de cinco o seis jugadores cada uno. Descripción: cada zona de color lleva asignada una puntuación. Así, los componentes de los equipo irán saltando uno a uno y se irán sumando los puntos obtenidos por cada miembro. La partida se realizará sin rebasar una zona delimitada. Nota: tanto la zona límite de partida (línea roja del dibujo) como las zonas de puntuación (rectángulos de colores) se podrán delimitar mediante cuerdas y conos. Se podría asignar la siguiente puntuación: 1 punto la zona amarilla, 2 puntos la verde, 3 puntos la azul y 4 puntos la roja. Gana el equipo que haya sumado más puntos.
  40. 40. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 40 “COORDINACIÓN VISOMOTORA” 2) Nombre de la actividad: “Las águilas atentas” Objetivo: Fortalecer los elementos de coordinación visomotora mediante actividades lúdicas. Descripción de las actividades: a. Los niños y niñas se colocan en un círculo. De acuerdo con el número de escolares se colocan pelotas de goma en un rectángulo de tela con la ayuda de la maestra se sostiene por los extremos y se balancea arriba y abajo; luego se lanza con fuerza para que las pelotas sean proyectadas hacia arriba. Los niños y niñas deberán buscar una pelota cada uno. b. Se colocan dos aros grandes sujetados por dos piedras. Los niños y niñas se dividen en dos equipos, se forman en columnas. El equipo que logre introducir más platos en 5 minutos es el ganador.
  41. 41. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 41 NOTA: Para el cierre los niños y niñas se formarán en un círculo y escucharán una canción para relajarse. c. “Juego de lanzamiento” (jabalina u otro objeto dependiendo de la edad). Materiales: jabalinas de goma espuma y cuerdas, conos o tizas para delimitar zonas. Organización: cuatro equipos de cinco o seis jugadores cada uno. Descripción: cada zona de color lleva asignada una puntuación. Así, los componentes de los equipos irán lanzando uno a uno y se irán sumando los puntos obtenidos por cada miembro. Al lanzar, el jugador no podrá pasar la zona delimitada (línea roja del dibujo). Nota: tanto la zona límite de tiro (línea roja del dibujo) como las zonas de puntuación (rectángulos de colores) se podrán delimitar mediante cuerdas y conos. Se podría asignar la siguiente puntuación: 1 punto la zona amarilla, 2 puntos la verde, 3 puntos la azul y 4 puntos la roja. Gana el equipo que haya sumado más puntos. “EQUILIBRIO” 3) Nombre de la Actividad:”En la cuerda floja” Objetivo: Fortalecer y desarrollar el equilibrio mediante actividades lúdicas. Descripción de las actividades: a. Se colocarán los niños y niñas en una columna y caminarán por encima de los aros que estarán ubicados en el suelo simulando un riel.
  42. 42. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 42 b. Variante: los niños y niñas deberán cruzar el riel sin colocar los pies en el piso además de encontrar la manera de pasar cuando se encuentren. Caminando cada quien sobre su aro. NOTA: Para el cierre los niños y niñas se formaran en un círculo y escucharán una canción para relajarse. “LATERALIDAD” 4) Nombre de la Actividad:”Desplazamientos” Objetivo: Afianzar concepto y nociones de lateralidad mediante actividades lúdicas. Descripción de las actividades: a. Se colocan aros en formación de ajedrez. Cada escolar estará dentro de un aro y se desplazara siguiendo las instrucciones del docente como: hacia delante, atrás, derecha e izquierda. b. Se colocan conos en diferentes direcciones y el niño o niña debe desplazarse siguiendo las instrucciones del docente como: derecha e izquierda NOTA: Para el cierre los niños y niñas se formarán en un círculo y escucharán una canción para relajarse.
  43. 43. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 43 CONDUCTAS PERCEPTIVAS MOTRICES 5) Nombre de la Actividad: “Laberintos y diversión” Objetivo: Desarrollar Conductas perceptivas-motrices como organización, localización, estructuración, espaciotemporal y ritmo. Descripción de las actividades: a. Se realizan laberintos utilizando conos de plástico. Los niños y niñas deberán seguir los esquemas establecidos. b. Se crearán situaciones con ayuda de distintos materiales (aros, pelotas, cuerdas, sacos, telas, pañuelos, zancos, y otros, poniéndose a disposición del niño o niña con estímulos exteriores (música, instrumentos...)). A partir de aquí trataremos de seguir a los niños y niñas en sus descubrimientos, orientando y haciendo evolucionar las situaciones que se presentan espontáneamente. PROPUESTAS ADICIONALES  Juegos de carreras  Carreras de obstáculos variando progresivamente el nivel de complejidad de los mismos.  Carreras sin obstáculos con una habilidad por resolver (por ejemplo, que a mitad de recorrido se debe intentar lanzar un disco, pelota o cualquier material, tratando de que éste caiga a una determinada zona).  Carreras con obstáculos y habilidades.  Juegos de lanzamientos (puntería)  Una portería con tres aros. Cada aro lleva asignada una puntuación. Desde una distancia determinada, lanzar un objeto (pelota, jabalina…) tratando de conseguir la mayor puntuación posible.
  44. 44. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 44  Se delimitan varias zonas en la pista con unas determinadas puntaciones. Se hacen varios equipos. Lanza uno tratando de conseguir la mayor puntuación. Como materiales se podrán usar balones, etc.  Juegos de saltos  Saltos seguidos a pies juntos en cuatro zonas contiguas al punto de salida marcadas (delante, detrás, a la derecha y a la izquierda) siguiendo un orden establecido varias hasta completar 12-16 saltos.  Mini-circuito de combinación de saltos (a pies juntos, con una pierna, etc.).  Todo tipo de circuitos de coordinación, que combinen las capacidades físicas (resistencia, velocidad y fuerza) y las habilidades motrices básicas (desplazamientos, saltos, giros y lanzamientos).
  45. 45. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 45 BIBLIOGRAFÍA  ARNOLD, R. (1981). Aprendizaje del desarrollo de las habilidades deportivas. PAIDOTRIBO. Barcelona.  Auzias, M. (1.975) Niños diestros niños zurdos. Madrid: Pablo del Río.  Baghban, M (1.996). La adquisición precoz de la lectura y le escritura. Madrid: Aprendizaje Visor.  CONTRERAS, O. Didáctica de la Educación Física. Un Enfoque Constructivista. Ed. Inde. Barcelona. 1998.  CRATTY, B. J. “La imagen corporal”, en Desarrollo perceptual y motor en los niños, Barcelona, Paidós, pp. 173-193. 1990.  DIAZ LUCEA, J. La enseñanza y aprendizaje de las habilidades y destrezas motrices básicas. Inde. Barcelona. 1999.  GARCÍA, J. A. y FERNÁNDEZ, F. Juego y Psicomotricidad. Ed. CEPE. Madrid. 2002.  GUTIÉRREZ, M. La Educación Psicomotriz y el Juego en la Edad Escolar. Ed. Wanceulen. Sevilla. 1991.  LE BOULCH, J. La Educación Psicomotriz en la Escuela Primaria. Ed. Paidós. Barcelona. 1997.  LE BOULCH, J. (1981). La educación por el movimiento en la edad escolar. PAIDOS. Barcelona  Lleixa, T. (1988) La educación física en preescolar y ciclo inicial - 4 a 8 años. (1ª edición) Barcelona: Editorial Paidotribo.  Mora, J. (1995). Teoría del entrenamiento y del acondicionamiento físico. Ed. COPLEF de Andalucía.  Muñoz Rivera, D. (2009). La coordinación y el equilibrio en el área de Educación Física. Actividades para su desarrollo. EFDeportes.com, Revista Digital. Buenos Aires, Nº 130. http://www.efdeportes.com/efd130/la- coordinacion-y-el-equilibrio-en-el-area-de-educacion-fisica.htm  ORTEGA, E. y BLÁZQUEZ, D. La Actividad Motriz, en el niño de 3 a 6 años. Ed. Cincel. Argentina. 1997.  ORTEGA, E. y BLÁZQUEZ, D. La Actividad Motriz, en el niño de 6 a 8 años. Ed. Cincel. Argentina. 1997.  OÑA, A. y cols. Control y aprendizaje motor. Síntesis. Madrid. 1999.
  46. 46. Programa de Habilidades para el Aprendizaje Página 46  RUIZ PÉREZ, LM. (1987). Desarrollo motor y actividades físicas. Gymnos, Madrid.

