Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
sales@sydneywideshutters.com.au We take the opportunity to introduce you Sydney Wide Shutters, a leading roller shutter su...
Australia's Leading Supplier of Outdoor & Patio Blinds www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Outdoor patio and blinds are not just...
www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Transform Your Outdoor Patio with Top Quality Blinds Outdoor patios can provide the most str...
www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Get a Quote
CONTACT US Address : 16/17A Amax Avenue, Girraween, NSW 2145 E-mail: sales@sydneywideshutters.com.au Phone: 02 8626 6268 W...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Australia's Leading Supplier of Outdoor & Patio Blinds

9 views

Published on

Checkout Australia's Leading Supplier of Outdoor & Patio Blinds in Girraween

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Australia's Leading Supplier of Outdoor & Patio Blinds

  1. 1. sales@sydneywideshutters.com.au We take the opportunity to introduce you Sydney Wide Shutters, a leading roller shutter supply and installation service provider located in NSW, Sydney. We supply quality roller shutters for various applications including Aluminium shutters, exterior window shutters, security shutters and window shutters. Call : 02 8626 6268
  2. 2. Australia's Leading Supplier of Outdoor & Patio Blinds www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Outdoor patio and blinds are not just to protect the property, but it also makes the patio look beautiful. Thus to make the overall appearance look good and protected, choose the professional outdoor blinds and patio blinds at the best price. We supply top quality blinds and shutters all over Australia. Select from our wide range of Solar powered patio blinds that operate with hard-wired motors, or can be operated manually with the adjustable industry-leading locking mechanism. We also supply Square or Round pelmets with affordable, sleek, fully enclosed head-boxes.
  3. 3. www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Transform Your Outdoor Patio with Top Quality Blinds Outdoor patios can provide the most striking appeal to any property. Keep in mind before you select the right kind of outdoor patio blinds for your home. At Sydney Wide Shutters, we provide patio blinds that instantly protect the external environment, including wind, rain and sun. Our blind and shutter screens are fully attached in their tracks while adjusting, and one needs to pull down the blind and push it securely into place. If you are looking for more increased privacy, our shutters are also available in 85%, 94% and 99% block-out fabrics. We have a turnaround time of 10 business days or less once your order has been placed. Want to transform your outdoor patio now with the cost that don’t increase your budget? Contact us today.
  4. 4. www.sydneywideshutters.com.au Get a Quote
  5. 5. CONTACT US Address : 16/17A Amax Avenue, Girraween, NSW 2145 E-mail: sales@sydneywideshutters.com.au Phone: 02 8626 6268 Website: www.sydneywideshutters.com.au

×