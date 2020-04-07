Presentacion Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¡¡BIENVENIDOS!! CATEGORIAS DE HABITACIONES
INFORMACION GENERAL • Ubicado a 5 minutos del corazón del Malecón de Puerto Vallarta en la Exclusiva Playa “Las Estacas” •...
TORRE CLUB. TORRE PRINCIPAL .
PLAYA EXCLUSIVA
LOBBY PRINCIPAL.
LOBBY PRINCIPAL.
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA TERRAZA - TERK
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA TERRAZA - TERD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA TERRAZA – VISTA PARCIAL AL MARTORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA PARCIAL AL MAR KING - 2VWK
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA PARCIAL AL MAR DOBLE - 2VWD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA AL MAR KING - S1VK
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA AL MAR DOBLE - S1VD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA FRENTE AL MAR KING - 3VWK
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA FRENTE AL MAR DOBLE - 3VWD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - VISTA AL MAR CON BALCON - BALK - BALD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - SWIM UP - PSWK - PSWD
TORRE PRINCIPAL - SWIM UPTORRE PRINCIPAL SWIM UP - PSWK - PSWD SOLO ADULTOS
TORRE PRINCIPAL - BAÑOS HABITACIONES
TORRE PRINCIPAL - ONE BEDROOM PLUNGE POOL SUITE - PPST
TORRE PRINCIPAL - ONE BEDROOM PLUNGE POOL SUITE PPST
TORRE PRINCIPAL - ONE BEDROOM PLUNGE POOL SUITE - PPST
TORRE PRINCIPAL SUITE PRESIDENCIAL - PRES
TORRE PRINCIPAL SUITE PRESIDENCIAL - PRES
TORRE CLUB - VIP LOUNGE TORRE CLUB VIP LOUNGE • Recepción privada • Área comedor Alimentos desde 7am a 10pm • Servicio de ...
TORRE CLUB • VIP LOUNGE • Computadoras para consulta de correos e impression de pases de abordar TORRE CLUB - VIP LOUNGE
TORRE CLUB - ZIVA CLUB OCEAN VIEW - 1VJK – 1VJD
TORRE CLUB - ZIVA CLUB OCEAN VIEW HOT TUB P1VK – P1VD
TORRE CLUB HABITACIONES *Club Ocean View *Club Front Hot Tub
BAÑOS HABITACIONES TORRE CLUB
BAÑOS HABITACIONES TORRE CLUBTORRE CLUB - ONE BEDROOM PLOUNGE POOL SUITE TORRE CLUB – SWIM UP TORRE CLUB - SWIM UP -2VJK -...
BAÑOS HABITACIONES TORRE CLUBTORRE CLUB - ONE BEDROOM PLOUNGE POOL SUITE TORRE CLUB – SWIM UP 2VJK - 2VJD – SOLO ADULTOS
BAÑOS HABITACIONES TORRE CLUBTORRE CLUB - ONE BEDROOM PLUNGE POOL SUITE PPST
BAÑOS HABITACIONES TORRE CLUBTORRE CLUB - ONE BEDROOM PLUNGE POOL SUITE PPST
SUITE PRESIDENCIAL TORRE CLUB - PRES
SUITE PRESIDENCIAL TORRE CLUB - PRES
SUITE PRESIDENCIAL TORRE CLUB - PRES
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm CATERORIA CAPACIDAD MÁXIMA KING SIZE CAPACIDAD MAXIMA DOS...
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm CATERORIA CAPACIDAD MÁXIMA KING SIZE CAPACIDAD MAXIMA DOS...
ROOM SERVICE 24 HRS SIN CARGO RESTAURANTE MELANZANE - TRATORIA
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm SPORTS BAR
KidZ Club 4años a 12 años 10:00am a 4:45pm y de 6:00pm a 9:45 pm SPORTS BAR
!!!GRACIAS!!
