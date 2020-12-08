Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manajemen Konflik Sysca Ardhanareswari Brilliancy 6019210041
Konflik bisa saja terjadi dimana saja dan pada siapa saja tidak mengenal status,waktu serta kedudukan. Seseorang yang kura...
1. Keterlibatan manajemen dalam mengelola perilaku yang buruk dalam sebuah perusahaan sangat dibutuhkan dalam hal menguran...
• Acomodating Acomodating merupakan usaha yang dilakukan dengan cara mengumpulkan berbagai pendapat pihak yang terlibat ko...
• Colaborating Colaborating merupakan cara menyelesaikan konflik dengan bekerja sama yang hasilnya memuaskan semua pihak. ...
• Pengenalan Sebelum masuk lebih dalam ke konflik yang sedang terjadi, terlebih dahulu Anda harus tahu akar atau awal mula...
• Pelaksanaan Setelah solusi disepakati bersama, maka langkah selanjutnya adalah semua pihak harus melaksanakan serta mene...
Referensi ● Wartini, S. (2015). Strategi manajemen konflik sebagai upaya meningkatkan kinerja teamwork tenaga kependidikan...
Psikologi Bisnis Manajemen Konflik

6019210041 sysca ardhanareswari konflik manajemen

  1. 1. Manajemen Konflik Sysca Ardhanareswari Brilliancy 6019210041
  2. 2. Konflik bisa saja terjadi dimana saja dan pada siapa saja tidak mengenal status,waktu serta kedudukan. Seseorang yang kurang bisa mengelola konflik akan menjadi masalah lagi bagi dirinya dan bisa saja akhirnya berdampak pula pada kinerja perusahaan. Dengan itu butuh kita untuk bisa mengelola konflik untuk upaya menciptakan kinerja yang berkualitas untuk individu maupun kelompok. Dalam mengelola konflik di perlukan juga manajemen konflik atau bagaimana kita mengelola konflik tersebut, dalam mengelola konflik tersebut ada yang di namakan strategi, Strategi dapat dipandang sebagai suatu alat yang dapat menentukan langkah organisasi baik dalam jangka pendek maupun jangka panjang. Jadi, bisa disimpulkan bahwa bahwa strategi sebagai serangkaian aktivitas yang mempertimbangkan aspek tujuan strategis organisasi dengan menggunakan metode yang tepat sasaran dan tepat guna khususnya dalam pengelolaan sumber daya manusia sebagai elemen utama yang memiliki peran penting bagi keberlangsungan kinerja organisasi. Manajemen Konflik
  3. 3. 1. Keterlibatan manajemen dalam mengelola perilaku yang buruk dalam sebuah perusahaan sangat dibutuhkan dalam hal mengurangi bentuk konflik yang terjadi. Menurut Mack & Synder (Liliweri, 2004) 2. konflik adalah persengketaan antara dua atau lebih pihak yag memperebutkan kelangkaan kedudukan atau kelangkaan sumber melalui tindakan merusak, melukai atau cara cara lain yang 5saling mengendalikan atau mengontrol yang mengakibatkan rusaknya relasi pihak pihak yang terlibat tersebut (Zalabak, 2006) 3. “ Penyebab konflik meliputi ketakutan akan kesediaann sumber daya, bentuk kecurangan, ketidaknyamanan, penyerangan, kelelahan, emosi karyawan, bentuk hubungan yang terjalin, tingkat pemahaman dan pengalaman masa lalu”.
  4. 4. • Acomodating Acomodating merupakan usaha yang dilakukan dengan cara mengumpulkan berbagai pendapat pihak yang terlibat konflik. Nantinya, akan digunakan untuk musyawarah atau menyelesaikan konflik tersebut. Namun, tetap mementingkan kepentingan dari salah satu pihak. Hal ini dapat merugikan salah satu pihak yang berkonflik. • Avoiding Avoiding adalah sebuah upaya untuk menghindari sebuah konflik agar tidak terlibat di dalamnya. Hal ini menjadi cara yang efektif agar lingkungan terhindar dari konflik. • Compromising Berbeda dari acomodating, cara ini lebih memerhatikan kepentingan bersama. Dengan mendengarkan pendapat dari semua pihak dan memutuskan jalan keluar dengan tetap mementingkan kepentingan bersama menjadi cara yang adil bagi semua pihak. Cara ini akan memberikan solusi bagi semua pihak. Tipe Manajemen Konflik
  5. 5. • Colaborating Colaborating merupakan cara menyelesaikan konflik dengan bekerja sama yang hasilnya memuaskan semua pihak. Semua pihak akan bekerja sama untuk menyelesaikan masalah dengan tetap memerhatikan kepentingan bersama. • Competing Competing adalah cara yang digunakan dengan mengarahkan pihak yang terlibat konflik bersaing dan memenangkan kepentingan masing-masing pihak. Cara ini pastinya tidak akan memberikan solusi bagi kedua belah pihak dan yang pasti ada kalah ada yang menang. • Conglomeration Conglomeration merupakan kombinasi atau campuran menyelesaikan konflik dengan cara menggabungkan lima tipe di atas. Tentunya cara ini akan lebih memakan banyak waktu dan tenaga
  6. 6. • Pengenalan Sebelum masuk lebih dalam ke konflik yang sedang terjadi, terlebih dahulu Anda harus tahu akar atau awal mula konflik terjadi dan juga harus tahu keadaan sekitar ketika konflik belum dan sedang terjadi. Dengan melakukan ini, Anda akan memeroleh informasi awal terjadinya konflik. • Diagnosa Jika sudah mendapat informasi yang ingin diperoleh seperti siapa saja yang bekonflik, apa konflik yang dipermasalahkan, awal mula terjadi konflik. Langkah selanjutnya adalah memikirkan solusi yang tepat untuk menyelesaikan konflik tersebut. • Menyepakati Solusi Jika sudah memikirkan solusi yang tepat, langkah berikutnya adalah menyepakati solusi yang dirasa paling tepat untuk mengakhiri konflik. Sebaiknya, solusi yang digunakan tidak berat sebelah dan juga harus ada pihak penengah. Strategi Management Konflik
  7. 7. • Pelaksanaan Setelah solusi disepakati bersama, maka langkah selanjutnya adalah semua pihak harus melaksanakan serta menerima solusi yang telah disepakati. Kesepakatan yang diambil sebaiknya tidak merugikan salah satu pihak dan diharapkan tidak menimbulkan konflik lagi kedepannya. • Evaluasi Setelah konflik selesai, lakukanlah evaluasi bersama-sama. Musyawarah kan hal-hal yang bisa menghindari konflik lagi ke depannya. Evaluasi dilakukan bertujuan untuk untuk tidak mengulangi kesalahan atau konflik yang pernah terjadi.
  8. 8. Referensi ● Wartini, S. (2015). Strategi manajemen konflik sebagai upaya meningkatkan kinerja teamwork tenaga kependidikan. Jurnal Manajemen dan Organisasi, 6(1), 64-73. ● Anwar, C. (2015). Manajemen konflik untuk menciptakan komunikasi yang efektif (Studi kasus di Departemen Purchasing Pt. Sumi Rubber Indonesia). Interaksi: Jurnal Ilmu Komunikasi, 4(2), 148-157. ●

