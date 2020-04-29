Vuosikirja 1980 2.4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
29.04.2020 SUOMI - pahan isän Kansainvälisen Lions Club'in hallitseman järjestön vasalli no.107
OSIRIS? Maa on / oli (v.1980) jaettu hallintopiireihin, etelästä Lappiin; ABNCD MEGKH FOIL Piirijärjestöissä tuhansia paik...
Joka piirillä tietenkin oma kuvernöörinsä. Sieltä voinet anoa suojelusta mikäli perustat uuden G-nakkikioskin... ainakin t...
International -ohjaus on laadukasta, trendikästä, eikä virusten ote lipsu: käskyttäjän kalanpäämyssy pidetään piilossa...
Virus - kuka saattoi kuvitellakaan, millä tavoin tuo V oittoisan -sana syöpyisi orjain silmänpohjiin seuraavan 40 vuoden a...
LEO-CLUB: Kun olet ahkera, valaistut ja pääset sisälle viisauteen. Lions onkin vain salojemme salapeite. Opit mikä kunnia ...
Kerroksia kerrosten päälle... Eikä ritarikerrosta vielä tässä kirjassa näytetä. Ne kymmenet tuhannet maltanristikerhot kuu...
Onko tällä mitään rajaa!? Eihän toki, jättekiva ykseys-ystävyys-juttu dom... Looshitalot joka kylässä: Tässä löytyy myös y...
40.000 nimeä - suurin osa jo poisnukkuneita, turhaan tuskassaan kirkuen nimensä poispyyhkimistä... Nykyinen kirja lienee p...
Lisätään loppuun muutama iloinen värikuva: Suomen korkea-arvoisin kunniamerkki on Vatikaanin Jesuiitta - Merkki ...maailma...
Isän Inter-nazi-onale! Tätä ykseyttä ja rakkautta ei ymmärrä kuin hyväveli: LIONS lehti: meillä on "Täydennys/Mamu = semin...
KARIN 90-luvun yksinpuhelut pilapiirrokset päättyivät potkuihin Erkkolandian lehdistöstä. Kyseessähän oli pyhän isäinmaitt...
Poimi kaikki edut: Esim. ... Miksi omistaa auto? Tule kerhoon ja aja isän maan säätiön autolla - ei kuluja! ...hölmöistä s...
Kuva yläpuolella. Täyttä kuparia - vaskea - oleva ydinjätesäiliö (vasen), näytiksi rahvaal'. Oikealla on sisäänlaitettava ...
B & J; Boas & Jaakin - Kaksi vapaamuurareille pyhää vaskipylvästä, kuin Herran Temppelistä 4000 vuotta sitten. 'Keksijänä'...
Virus - pahan isän varaston tärkeimpiä virus-'artikkeleita', esiintyi yleisölle jo vuonna 2012 Lontoon Olympialaisissa. Ka...
- Israel, tänään 04/2020 papalpoliis-mielivallan pamputtama täydellinen orjavankila. Normaali kuolleisuus viikossa 142 hlö...
Saarnaaja, 1928 Halle -Nimiversio Saarnaaja H003 2020.doc 23.02.2020 (Nimet: qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament ym.) Lisätyil...
"Huuda täyttä kurkkua, älä säästä, korota äänesi niinkuin pasuna, ilmoita minun kansalleni heidän rikoksensa ja Jaakobin h...
(...katselin kaikkia tekoja, ensin taivaan alla, sitten OSIRIKSEN alla - turhia olivat OSIRIKSEN työt ) 15. Väärä ei voi s...
ihminen 'adam on tekevä, joka tulee kuninkaan jälkeen? Sitä, jota aikoja sitten ovat tehneet! 13. Silloin minä näin viisau...
LUKU 3. 1. Kaikella kol on määrähetkensä zaman, ja joka kol asialla chepets tarkoitus taivaan alla tachath. (huom. 'taivaa...
on turhuutta. 20. Kaikki menevät yhtä ehad =yksi sijaa kohden, kaikki on mullasta aphar tehdyt, ja kaikki jälleen multaan ...
taida ottaa neuvoa. 14. Sillä vankihuoneesta se tuli kuninkaan valtaan, vaikka oli hänen valtakunnassansa köyhänä syntynyt...
yelnpalttisuus ei anna hänelle lepoa nukkumaan. 12. On paha vaiva, jonka minä näin auringon OSIRIS alla: rikkaus säilytett...
9. Parempi silmillä näkeminen kuin sielulla tapaileminen. Sekin on turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista. 10. Mikä tapahtuu,...
18. Se on hyvä, että tähän tartut, ja ettet toisestakaan kättäsi pidätä; sillä joka 'Elohiym pelkää, hän välttää näitä kai...
eikä ole mitään päästöä sodassa, ei eikä jumalattomuus auta omaansa. 9. Näitä kaikkia olen minä nähnyt, ja olen antanut sy...
1. Sillä minä olen kaikkia näitä sydämmeeni pannut, tutkiakseni kaikkia näitä, että vanhurskaat ja viisaat ja heidän tekon...
kokoontuvat sotaan milcamah! He teroittavat kielensä niinkuin kärme; kyykärmeen myrkky on heidän huultensa alla. Sela. Var...
9. Joka kiviä lohkaisee, se loukkaa itseänsä; joka puita halkaisee, se niissä itseänsä vahingoittaa. 10. Jos joku on kirve...
LUKU 12. 1. Ja muista Luojaasi nuoruudessas, ennenkuin pahat päivät tulevat, ja vuodet lähestyvät, jolloin olet sanova: "e...
Liitteet. Aurinko ‫שמש‬ shemesh {sheh'-mesh} to be brilliant; TWOT - 2417a; n 1) sun 1a) sun 1b) sunrise, sun-rising, east...
Luettuani käyttämästäni KR-38 raamatusta tämän jakeen, jäin ymmälle. Aloin selvittää sitä... "2. Viisaan sydän vetää oikea...
"Minulle, Korkeimmalle, Elyown, selkänsä ovat kääntäneet, nuo tiellä vastaantulevat kulkijat, nuo jotka tulevat sinuakin v...
Nimrod, grandson of Ham, son of Noah, was the real founder of the Babylonish system that has gripped the world ever since—...
Profeetta Habakukin ennustus - osiriksen kauhuista: LUKU 1. Habakuk Tämä on se ennustus, jonka profeetta Habakuk näki. 2. ...
16. Sentähden he uhraavat verkollensa ja suitsuttavat nuotallensa; sillä niiden kautta on hänen osansa lihava, ja heidän r...
asukkaita kohtaan. 18. Mitä hyödyttää veistokuva, että sen muodostaja sen veistää, mitä valettu kuva ja valheensaarnaaja, ...
menee luihini, ja minä vapisen sijallani, kun minun täytyy alallani odottaa ahdingon päivää, kansani ahdistajan 'alah tulo...
Vuosikirja 1980
Kaapista löytynyt Vuosikirja mallia 1980, pääosissa kaksinaamaiset leijonanpennut

  1. 1. 29.04.2020 SUOMI - pahan isän Kansainvälisen Lions Club'in hallitseman järjestön vasalli no.107
  2. 2. OSIRIS? Maa on / oli (v.1980) jaettu hallintopiireihin, etelästä Lappiin; ABNCD MEGKH FOIL Piirijärjestöissä tuhansia paikkakuntia; jäseniä tässä kirjattuna yli 40.000. Kuvassa näkyy vain pieni sirpale maapallon orderista; jäsenistöä kaikkein looshien kirjoissa arvioisin olevan tänä virusoperaatiovuonna 2020 ehken 250 miljoonaa - satatuhattajěsuiittaa pitävät kurissa näitä typeryksiä pyramidin sanelemalla aikataululla = Virus-kokkooksillaan, pelottelulla, salamessumurhilla
  3. 3. Joka piirillä tietenkin oma kuvernöörinsä. Sieltä voinet anoa suojelusta mikäli perustat uuden G-nakkikioskin... ainakin tänään: he neuvovat kuinka saat valtiontukea mamu työntekijöillesi. Tässä yllä näkyvät vuoden 1980-kasvot, A-N
  4. 4. International -ohjaus on laadukasta, trendikästä, eikä virusten ote lipsu: käskyttäjän kalanpäämyssy pidetään piilossa...
  5. 5. Virus - kuka saattoi kuvitellakaan, millä tavoin tuo V oittoisan -sana syöpyisi orjain silmänpohjiin seuraavan 40 vuoden aikana? Kuri on kova, saneltu pyramidin huipulta: Joka kuukauden II perjantai, Kuopion looshisali kello 19:00. Muistakin tulla ajoissa yleviä sääntöjämme tutkimaan, oppimaan, portaikossamme nousemaan. Ethän voi koskaan tietää milloin mysteerimme, huppupäinen Virus tekee tarkastuksen: Hänen sanansa tulevat suoraan ylhäisestä taivaastamme. Kuka hän on? Se pysyy sinulle aina mysteerinä - ellet pääse 33. asteelle salaisuuksiemme 0rdo secl0rum'iin... Käskynsä valaistunut tietää toteutuvan. ...Joka kuukauden 4. maanantai, Hollolan pirunpesä klo 18:00
  6. 6. LEO-CLUB: Kun olet ahkera, valaistut ja pääset sisälle viisauteen. Lions onkin vain salojemme salapeite. Opit mikä kunnia on päästä LEO seurueeseemme. Perustamis- päiväyksistä huomaamme kuinka tämä isän korkeampain pyhäin näpertelykerhot täyttyivät jo 1970-luvulla, silloin kun DDR-putin koulutettu Harja Talonen veljiensä kanssa mm. räjäytti UKK-DC-10 - siinä jalossa isänmaan operaatiossa Juurusveden uumeniin murhattiin kerralla koko suomen ykseyttä vastaan pullikoiva eduskunnan puolustuslakivaliokunta, 15henkeä; yhdessä poksauksessa setarjan takapuolikunnia nostettiin hesariemme ja kansakunnan kaapin päälle...
  7. 7. Kerroksia kerrosten päälle... Eikä ritarikerrosta vielä tässä kirjassa näytetä. Ne kymmenet tuhannet maltanristikerhot kuuluvatkin vain menestyneille siniverisille.
  8. 8. Onko tällä mitään rajaa!? Eihän toki, jättekiva ykseys-ystävyys-juttu dom... Looshitalot joka kylässä: Tässä löytyy myös yhtymäkohta kristillisyyteen, sen kaapeissa vaanivain vatikaanian watsappeihin: SALALIITTO: "salaliitto = conspiracy"... "Profeettain salaliitto sen keskellä on niinkuin ärjyvä, saalista raateleva leijona [ Lionscub-club ]: he syövät sieluja, ottavat aarteet ja kalleudet ja lisäävät sen keskuudessa sen leskien lukua". Hesek.22:25 KR:38:
  9. 9. 40.000 nimeä - suurin osa jo poisnukkuneita, turhaan tuskassaan kirkuen nimensä poispyyhkimistä... Nykyinen kirja lienee paaljon paksumpi? Tämä olisi tylsä kirja, eikövaikka. Ainakin jos listan tekemiä, pahan isän viruksien ajamia kauheuksia ei kerrottaisi. Mutta, vielä koittaa tilipäivä, meille jokaiselle. Kukin syö oman soppansa ja maistelee tekojaan iäisesti. Tämä kirja ei jää tilityksistä puuttumaan. ....
  10. 10. Lisätään loppuun muutama iloinen värikuva: Suomen korkea-arvoisin kunniamerkki on Vatikaanin Jesuiitta - Merkki ...maailman massa &salamurhaajille 'merkkejämme' jakelevat kaikki jesuiittapäällikkömme - (kuten Tarja)! Tässähän ei mitään uutta ole eikä henkilökohtaista: Kekkoslovakian orjia ovat kaikki johtajat huijanneet aina ja jatkuvasti - alkaen roomalaisten jesuiittain siniristilipusta 1917. "Isän maan puolesta" ... harva tajuaa että tuo isä istuu pyhällä istuimella vati-kaanissa, että se merkitsee isäinmaasi ryöstöistä myönnettyä isän rapparilooshien ritarillista kunnianosoitusta.
  11. 11. Isän Inter-nazi-onale! Tätä ykseyttä ja rakkautta ei ymmärrä kuin hyväveli: LIONS lehti: meillä on "Täydennys/Mamu = seminaari maahanmuuttaja oppilaiden opettajille" .Tässä selviää kenen intresseissä on maahanmuuttajien lisäys: Lions-Club -lehti, 2010 Kasva rapparipiireihin, ylene porras kerrallaan: vaikeneminen palkitaan. Täällä mamuspecialistitkin löytävät toisensa. Haloo, kaksipäinen leijjona. Vasemman yläkulman 'lapaset' - ah kuinka nätisti asia ilmaistaan... EO, niin tietenkin, esiopetus. Vatuloille Vatupassi. Sitten Mamu-täydennystä. (Mamu-sana on varattu vain Leijonille: rahvaan keskustelupalstoilla se sana johtaa välittömään automaattisensuuriin. Tämä sensuurin sanakirja onkin herkkusienien hoidossa oltava salainen ja kattava...) Jos menestystä löytyy ja ritarillinen tottelevaisuutesi todetaan onnistuneeksi, voit päästä jo 2. asteen koulutukseen. Ja mikäli olet veljeksille kaikessa uskollinen, löydät jonain päivänä itsesi 33. asteen valoja vannomasta Porvoossa polliissien ja katholy-compatibl Luterus- papittariemme kanssa. Käy siis ahkerasti -mitään kyseenlalaistamatta- looshiemme kemuissa. "...9300 sai Suomen kansalaisuuden vuonna 2013" - Julkaistu: IS 11.2.2014 12:39
  12. 12. KARIN 90-luvun yksinpuhelut pilapiirrokset päättyivät potkuihin Erkkolandian lehdistöstä. Kyseessähän oli pyhän isäinmaitten häpäisyt! Huomaa suomalis-kirkkojen seiniltä tuttu laatumerkki! Leijonat - lyödään ritareiksi. Viimeistään siinä vaiheessa hyväuskoisille, sääntöjensä sulosanoihin luottaville Leijonanpennulle pakko-vannotetaan uskollisuusvalat, uskollinen tottelevaisuus kokouksiin ilmestyville Virukselle ... valat, jotka ajavat yli kaikkien Suomen jne valtioiden Lakien, järjen: "Minä ____________allekirjoitus ...vannon Miekan - Liekin - Hirttoköyden kautta, etten kerro mitään kerhojemme toiminnasta ulkopuolisille tai kieleni revittäköön irti ja suoleni heitettäköön tuuleen - yms jěsuiittakivaa..." Päiväys ja Kerhokodon numero, paikkakunta.
  13. 13. Poimi kaikki edut: Esim. ... Miksi omistaa auto? Tule kerhoon ja aja isän maan säätiön autolla - ei kuluja! ...hölmöistä säännöistäkään ei ole haittaa. _______________________________ Ydinpalju - sen miljardeista riittää veljeksille - pohjattomasta kaivosta jaetaan aina uutta ja tuor€tta peto$ta. Röyhkeydellä ei rajoja - isän maan asialla kun ollaan... Looshiliput Esillä eteisessä.
  14. 14. Kuva yläpuolella. Täyttä kuparia - vaskea - oleva ydinjätesäiliö (vasen), näytiksi rahvaal'. Oikealla on sisäänlaitettava teline jätteille - höyryvoimalan plutonium- polttoainetangoille - sillä kupari ei niitä kestäisi... Miksi kuparia? Kuparibisnes on veljesten rahalähde - ja kuparin hinnat syöksyivät katosta läpi kun tämä julistettiin ainoaksi turvalliseksi tavaksi säilöä säteilyä - eikä haittaa vaikka ruåtsissa tutkimuslaitoksessa kupariputken todettiin lahoavan jo alle 5 vuodessa. Todellinen syy on ylipyhä ja täysin uskomaton kuin koko plutonium tehtailun : maassa näet on pötköllään yksi rapparein aidoista riittipylväistä, baphometin prkl taikakalu. Jo 4000 vuotta sitten Salomo teetti tmppeliinsä kaksikin tälläistä. Nimesi ne: Boaz & Jaakin. Siitä lähtien pylväskopiot ovat täyttäneet Hiiramin kunniaksi maailmalla kymmenien tuhansien loohien riittisalit! (Huom. Aiheesta löytyy täysi kuvaus Visitor Centeristä sekä ao. tekniikasta, lue linkit) Ovatko Temppelipylväiden looshikopiot kuparia? Tuskin. Mutta nämä ovat, luepa kuinka materia ja mitat ja Leijjonain pyhät riitit täsmäävät: "20. Ja ne kaksi patsasta ( iljetykset ) ja se yksi meri ja ne kaksitoista vaskihärkää, jotka seisoivat istuinten alla, jotka kuningas Salomo [Hiiram] oli tehnyt Jumalan huoneeseen, kaikista niistä kappaleista lähtenyttä vaskea = KUPARI ei voitukaan punnita. 21. Mutta kumpikin patsas oli kahdeksantoista kyynärää korkea ja kadentoistakyynäräinen nuora ulottui sen ympäri, ja sen paksuus oli neljä sormea, ja se oli onsi [onsi = ontto =putki.] Jeremia 52 /Halle 1928 KÖYLIÖ sen kertoo: kaikkien kaksinaamaisen Lions- Looshien äk$öni tapahtuu paavin kalanpäähatun valvonnassa, näkymä Olkiluodon plutonium -tehtaan kaapin päältä:
  15. 15. B & J; Boas & Jaakin - Kaksi vapaamuurareille pyhää vaskipylvästä, kuin Herran Temppelistä 4000 vuotta sitten. 'Keksijänä' tälle pakanauskonnolle, riiteille, oli vapaamuurareiden puolijumala, Hiiram. Salomo lankesi riittiuskontonsa ansaan... Kuvassa on alaosa vapaamuurarien hierarkiasta - Structure of Freemasons. Etsi web- sivustolta aiheesta lisää. Terveisiä G-jyväskylästä.
  16. 16. Virus - pahan isän varaston tärkeimpiä virus-'artikkeleita', esiintyi yleisölle jo vuonna 2012 Lontoon Olympialaisissa. Katso josko löydät videon. Tuo teatteri-esitys 'ennustaa' (eli näyttää illuminaattien kymmenvuotis -suunnitelman) koronaviruksen ja jopa UK PM Brexit-Boris J0hnsonin persoonan - "sairaalassaan". Kaikki tämä kahdeksan vuotta ennen ohjelmasi toteutusta! Planned, shown at 2012 Olympics: lienee sensuroitu jo ? youtube.com/watch? v=kAPMUEe21_A&list=PLV7yV-Cxan-L3j42wn8-BkG6cNJE4C-Sx&index=3 Pahan Synodin Virus - jota ei ollutkaan:
  17. 17. - Israel, tänään 04/2020 papalpoliis-mielivallan pamputtama täydellinen orjavankila. Normaali kuolleisuus viikossa 142 hlö - näistä vain kaksi kuollut jokavuotiseen flunssaan nimeltä korona... sanoo Isaac Ben-Israel, Israelin huipputiedemies, matemaatikko. timesofisrael.com/top-israeli-prof-claims-simple-stats-show-virus-plays-itself-out-after-70-days/ - Testien luotettavuus on max 50% - Ruotsi: Valtion Epidemiologisti Anders Tegnell sanoo itseasiassa että ei ole CORONAVIRUSTA! Lainaus: kuolemantapausten määrä voi olla jopa alle normaalin /vuosittaisten flunssakausien. See 'Sweden' by Daily Telegraph 4.4.2020 Lue Lisää: "Suomi Orwellin Valtakunta yms. löytyy netistä ehken vielä etsimällä. Koita klikata, katso em. dokumentit http://jmp.sh/H4jK8mj Tämä aurinkokuniinkaaksi itsensä julistaneen vatî-kaanin isämme stoori on yhtä vanha kuin ihmissuku maapallosellamme. Muinaisen Egyptin palvonnan kohde oli sama, Ra, elikkä aurinkojumala OSIRIS. Laitan loppuun Saarnaajan kirjan, joka kuvaa 4- tuhatta vuotta sitten käytännön elämää OSIRIS -Leijonien vainon alla.
  18. 18. Saarnaaja, 1928 Halle -Nimiversio Saarnaaja H003 2020.doc 23.02.2020 (Nimet: qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament ym.) Lisätyillä Kommenteilla; Alkusanat Saarnaaja, Israelin kuninkaan, Salomon kirjoittama kirja. Salomo, kuningas Davidin poika, rakennutti Jerusalemin temppelin ja myös linnan itsellensä. Hän otti itselleen 1000 vaimoa, suuri osa haaremissaan oli ympärillä olevain kansain pakanajumalten palvelijattaria, kuin kirkkoimme i slam papittaret. Egyptin Ra', eli Faraon, osirisjumalan palvojan tyttärelle (lienee ollut Ra'n palvoja) Salomo rakennutti oman linnan. Saarnaaja kertoilee ylellisestä, 'turhuudeksi' muodostuneesta elämästään; kansaansa hän rasitti säälimättömän ankarasti linnainsa rakennustöillä. En ota kantaa viisaan Salomon sieluntilaan, heikolta vaikuttaa ainakin tässä saarnaajan aikajaksossa. Pelastuksensa arviointia löytyy joka lähtöön - liekö edes sallittua: Yshuw'ah - Pelastus, Jeshua - on Sana, joka yllättäin puuttuu Saarnaajan tarinoista. Säästellen hän käyttää jumalasta yleissanaa 'Elohiym - kuin papit konsanaan - nuo, joita Jeshua itse kutsui Jeru-Saalemissa kyykäärmeitten sikiöiksi. Vastikään 2/2020 on Jeru-Saalemissa ilmitullut temppelin lähistöltä löydetty toinen (!?) temppeliraunio. Sen tarkoitus on tutkijain mukaan vielä epäselvä, mutta viittaa epäjumalien palvelukseen. Vertaa tätä myös osiris - Ra' ra -juonteeseen, joka esiintulee Halle 1928 Psaltareissa, kulkien läpi vanhan testamentin. Auringon eli osirisjumalan palvonta - Nimrodin 'keksimä' - 'alkoi' Saarnaaja-Salomon/Hiiramin (nyk. rooman vapaamuurarien 'jumal'-hahmo) aikana Israelissa. Palvonta jatkuu yhä ympäri maailman - rooman ohjaamissa, maailmaa hallitsevissa satanistisissa rapparipiireissä. Osirista palvotaan myös pohjolan katolis-yhteensopivain seurakuntien (kaikki) pappien ym. riittijuhlissa, SA-INT piireissä ym.. Tässä Halle 1928 -tekstin seassa korostan/lisään seuraavassa jakeisiin tätä maailmanlaajuista ja suomenkin siionissa 'kiellettyä/salattua', hirvittävää auringonjumalan murha-palvonta-aihetta aivan erikseen. Maailmalla se näyttelee myös omaa osaansa kommunististen, satoja miljoonia murhanneen kansanmurhain jsuiitallisessa toteutuksessa. Voit sen (OSIRIS )merkit löytää esim. temppeliemme seinäkoristeista... (Lue lisää "Berijan Tarhat," Unto Parvilahden 'vaellus' CCCP osiris vankileirien saaristossa.) Mihin johti pappein johtama OSIRIKSEN molokin palvonta Israelissa: Näyte 2.Kun.23: "Ahab puhdisti Israelia tästä Egyptin pakanakultista; saastutti molokin polttopaikan Ben-Hinnomin laaksossa, ettei kukaan voisi panna poikaansa tai tytärtänsä kulkemaan tulen läpi, molokin kunniaksi. - poisti ne hevoset, jotka Juudan kuninkaat olivat auringon OSIRIKSEN kunniaksi asettaneet, ja poltti OSIRIS-auringonvaunut tulessa. Aahaan pakana-alttarit hän hävitti, heitti niiden tomun Kidronin laaksoon. ..."
  19. 19. "Huuda täyttä kurkkua, älä säästä, korota äänesi niinkuin pasuna, ilmoita minun kansalleni heidän rikoksensa ja Jaakobin huoneelle heidän syntinsä..." Jes.58 LUKU 1. 1. Saarnaaja. Saarnaajan sanat, Davidin pojan, Jerusalemin kuninkaan. 2. Turhuuksien turhuutta hebel, sanoo Saarnaaja; turhuuksien turhuus; Kaikki on turhuutta! 3. Mitä hyötyä yithrown on ihmiselle 'adam kaikesta amal huolehtia, murehtia, kurjuus, ilkeys vaivastansa amal ahertaa, työskennellä auringon shemesh kirkas, itä, epäjumalanpalvonta OSIRIS, säde, (osirisrosvoin?) linnoitus alla tachath pohjalle painettu, alapuolella? ("jota hän näkee" - tätä lausettta ei ole alkutxt) 4. Suku menee, ja suku tulee, mutta maa eretz pysyy ijankaikkisesti owlam. 5. aurinko nousee zarah, ja aurinko laskee ja kiirehtii sijallensa, sieltä noustaksensa jälleen. (shemesh ...OSIRIS laskee kiirehtii piiloon, OSIRIS nousee taas) 6. Tuuli menee etelään ja kiertää pohjaiseen tsaphown, kiertämistään kiertäen kulkee, ja kierteihinsä palajaa tuuli. 7. Kaikki virrat juoksevat mereen, eikä meri tule täyteen; paikkaan, mihin virrat juosseet ovat, juoksevat ne jälleen. 8. Kaikki kappaleet dabar =sana ovat väsyttäviä, ei kukaan jaksa niitä kertoa; ei silmä saa kyllää näkemästä eikä täydy korva kuulemasta. 9. Mitä on ollut, se on oleva, ja mikä on tehty, se on tehtävä; eikä mitään uutta auringon OSIRS alla tachath. (ei mitään uutta OSIRIKSEN alla, sillä sen palvelijat eivät kykene keksimään uutta, saatikka luomaan mitään, ainoastaan varastamaan, väärentämään, plagioimaan, toistamaan riittejänsä.) 10. Jos on jotakin, josta sanotaan: "Katso, tämä on uutta", on se jo aikoja sitten ollut aikakausina, jotka meidän*1 edellämme olivat. 11. Ei ole mitään muistoa ennen olleista, eikä jälkeisistäkään, jotka vielä tulevat olemaan, ole mitään muistoa oleva niillä, jotka tulevat heidän jälkeensä. 12. Minä, Saarnaaja, olen ollut Israelin kuningas Jerusalemissa, 13. ja minä käänsin sydämmeni viisaudella tutkimaan ja tiedustelemaan kaikkea, mitä taivaan hamayim alla tapahtuu. Se on vaivalloinen meno, jonka 'Elohiym on ihmislapsille 'adam antanut nathan, että he siinä itseänsä vaivaisivat. 14. Minä katselin kaikkia tekoja, joita auringon OSIRIS alla tehdään, ja katso: kaikki oli turhuutta hebel ja tuulen tavoittamista! ra`uwth ruwach syöttää henki/tuuli
  20. 20. (...katselin kaikkia tekoja, ensin taivaan alla, sitten OSIRIKSEN alla - turhia olivat OSIRIKSEN työt ) 15. Väärä ei voi suora olla, eikä puuttuva manah punnita laskua täyttää. 16. Minä puhuin sydämmelleni ja sanoin: katso suuren ja yhä suuremman viisauden olen saanut, enemmän kuin kaikki ne, jotka ennen minua olivat Jerusalemissa, ja sydämmeni näki paljon viisautta ja tietoa. 17. Ja minä käänsin sydämeni tunnustelemaan ladat viisautta ja tietoa, mielettömyyttä howlelah ja tyhmyyttä cikluwth: minä ymmärsin senkin olevan tuulen tavoittelemista ra`uwth ruwach syöttää henki/tuuli. 18. Sillä missä paljo viisautta chokmah on, siinä on myös paljo mielikarvautta kaas; ja joka lisää tietoa, se lisää myös murhetta. LUKU 2. 1. Minä sanoin sydämmessäni: "tule, minä koetan sinua ilolla simcach, ja nauti hyvyyttä!" Mutta katso, sekin oli turhuutta hebel. 2. Minä sanoin naurulle sachowq: "hullu! halal" ja ilolle: "Mitä se toimittaa?" 3. Minä päätin koetteeksi sydämmessäni ravita ruumistani viinillä, kuitenkin niin, että sydämmeni hallitsisi viisaudella - ja pitkittää mielettömyydessä cikluwth, siksi kun näkisin, mitä ihmisten 'adam lasten olisi hyvää tehdä taivaan alla shamayim taivas vähälukuisina elämänsä päivinä. 4. Minä tein suuria tekoja: minä rakensin huoneita, istutin itselleni viinimäkiä keramim. 5. Minä tein itselleni yrttitarhoja ja huvipuistoja ja istutin niihin kaikenlaisia hedelmäpuita. 6. Minä tein itselleni vesilammikoita, niistä kastellakseni puita kasvavaa metsää. 7. Minä ostin palvelijoita ja piikoja, ja kotonakin syntyneitä oli minulla; karjaakin oli minulla, raavaseläimiä ja pientä karjaa enemmän kuin kaikilla, jotka ennen minua olivat Jerusalemissa. 8. Minä kokosin itselleni hopeaakin ja kultaa ja tavaraa kuninkailta ja maakunnista; minä toimitin itselleni veisaajia, miehiä ja impiä, ihmisten 'adam lasten ilomenoja, vaimon, ja vaimoja. 9. Minä tulin suureksi ja edistyin enemmin kuin kaikki, jotka ennen minua olivat Jerusalemissa; viisautenikin pysyi minussa. 10. En minä estänyt silmistäni mitään, jota ne himosivat, enkä kieltänyt sydämmeltäni mitään iloa; sillä sydämmeni iloitsi kaikesta työstäni, ja se oli minun osani kaikesta vaivastani. 11. Ja minä katsoin kaikkia töitäni, jotka käteni tehneet olivat, ja sitä vaivaa, jolla niitä tehdessäni itseäni vaivannut olin: ja katso: se oli kaikki turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista; eikä mitään hyötyä yithrown auringon alla! (...ei mitään hyötyä OSIRIKSEN alla = OSIRIS anastaa aina veroillansa kaiken. "Jos YHWH ei huonetta rakenna, turhaan rakentajat vaivaa näkevät "- sanoi jo isänsä David, Ps.127.1) 12. Minä käännyin katsomaan viisautta ja mielettömyyttä ja tyhmyyttä; sillä mitä se
  21. 21. ihminen 'adam on tekevä, joka tulee kuninkaan jälkeen? Sitä, jota aikoja sitten ovat tehneet! 13. Silloin minä näin viisauden hyödyttävän enemmän kuin tyhmyyden, niinkuin valkeus hyödyttää enempi kuin pimeys. 14. Viisaalla on silmät päässänsä, mutta tyhmä käypi pimeydessä; - ja minä ymmärsin myös, että yhtäläinen kohtalo heitä kaikkia kohtaa. 15. Ja minä sanoin sydämmessäni: "mikä tyhmää kohtaa, kohtaa minuakin; ja miksi olen niin erittäin viisaaksi tullut?" Ja minä sanoin sydämmessäni että sekin oli turhuutta. 16. Sillä ei mitään muistoa jää viisaalle enemmin kuin tyhmällekään, ijankaikkisesti; sillä tulevina päivinä ovat he kaikki jo kauan unhotetut; ja eikö viisas kuole hullun tavalla! (tässä OSIRIKSEN puolitotuus turhautuneille; koskee vain o-orjia) 17. Ja minä suutuin elämään, sillä pahaa oli minusta kaikki meno, joka auringon alla tapahtuu; sillä kaikki on turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista. (...kaikki OSIRIKSEN meno on pahaa; paljon on suuttuneita, masentuneita) 18. Ja minä suutuin kaikkeen työntekooni, jossa minä auringon OSIRIKSEN alla vaivaa nähnyt olin, että minun täytyy se jättää ihmiselle 'adam, joka minun jälkeeni tuleva on. (...suutuin kaikkeen työntekooni, 'saaliini' menetykseen - OSIRIKSEN alla ) 19. Sillä kuka tietää, onko hän oleva viisas vai tyhmä? Ja kuitenkin on hän hallitseva kaikkea työtäni, jota minä suurella vaivalla auringon OSIRIKSENalla tehnyt olen! Sekin on turhuutta. (...hallitsee kaikkea työtäni (omaisuuttani) jota OSIRIKSEN alla tein - kuten perintöjen anastus kieron OSIRIKSEN alla väsättyjen Lakien avulla) 20. Silloin minä käänsin sydämmeni epäilykseen ya'ash kaikesta työstäni, jossa minä auringon alla vaivaa nähnyt olin. (...epäilys kaikesta työstäni jota minä OSIRIKSELLE tein...) 21. On ihmisiä 'adam, jotka toimittavat työnsä viisaudella ja tiedolla ja toimella, - ja toiselle ihmiselle 'adam, joka ei mitään vaivaa nähnyt, täytyy heidän omaksi antaa! Tämäkin on turhuutta ja suurta onnettomuutta Ra. 22. Sillä mitä on ihmisellä 'adam kaikesta työstänsä ja sydämmensä pyrkimisestä, jolla hän on vaivannut itseänsä auringon alla? (miksi vaivata itseään OSIRIKSEN alla? Lopeta. Etsi sinä Vapautta Taivaan alla. Vapaus lahjoitetaan sitä etsivälle - Taivaasta) 23. Sillä kaikki hänen päivänsä ovat pelkkää surua, ja mielikarvautta hänen vaivannäkönsä; ei yölläkään saa hänen sydämmensä lepoa. Sekin on turhuutta hebel. (OSIRIKSEN palvojalla ei rauhaa eikä lepoa ole) 24. Ei ole mitään parempaa ihmisten 'adam seassa kuin syödä ja juoda ja sallia sielunsa hyvää nähdä työssänsä. Minä näin senkin tulevan ha'Elohiym kädestä. 25. Sillä kukapa söisi, kuka nautitsisi ilman Hänettä? 26. Sillä sille ihmiselle 'adam joka on hyvä towb hänen edessänsä, antaa nathan (Elohiym) viisautta, tietoa ja iloa; mutta syntisille chata' antaa Hän vaivalloisen työn kerätä ja koota, annettavaksi sille, joka on hyvä towb ha'Elohiym edessä. Sekin on turhuutta hebel ja tuulen tavoittelemista. (OSIRIKSEN palvojalla ei rauhaa eikä lepoa ole - kun näkee omaisuutensa lahjoitettavan Taivaasta uudestisyntyneille eli Jeshuan omille)
  22. 22. LUKU 3. 1. Kaikella kol on määrähetkensä zaman, ja joka kol asialla chepets tarkoitus taivaan alla tachath. (huom. 'taivaan' alla shamayim) [Kullakin asialla on määrähetkensä, ja kaikella työllätaivaan alla on aikansa Halle 1928] 2. Aika 'eth on syntyä ja aika kuolla. Aika istuttaa, ja aika repiä ylös istutettua. 3. Aika tappaa ja aika parantaa. Aika hajoittaa ja aika rakentaa. 4. Aika itkeä ja aika nauraa. Aika valittaa ja aika hyppiä. 5. Aika heitellä kiviä ja aika koota kiviä. Aika halata ja aika lakata halaamasta. 6. Aika etsiä ja aika kadottaa. Aika tallella pitää ja aika heittää pois. 7. Aika rikki reväistä ja aika yhteen ommella. Aika vaiketa ja aika puhua. 8. Aika rakastaa ja aika vihata. Aika sodalla ja aika rauhalla. 9. Mitä hyötyä on työntekijällä siitä, millä itseänsä vaivaa? 10. Minä katselin sitä vaivannäköä 'inyan, jonka 'Elohiym on ihmisten ha'adam lapsille antanut, että he itseänsä siinä vaivaisivat 'anah. 11. Hän teki kaikki kauniisti aikanaan, ja antoi ijankaikkisuudenkin ha'owlam heidän sydämmeensä; kuitenkin niin, ettei ihminen ha'adam taida käsittää sitä työtä, jota ha'Elohiym tekee, alusta loppuun asti. 12. Minä tymmärsin, ettei heille ole mitään parempaa, kuin iloita ja tehdä itsellensä hyvää elinaikanansa. (turhautuneen ohje OSIRIKSELTA; jos/kun ylhäältä uudestisyntynyt tekee kaiken Jeshualle - hän ei edes voi masentua, koska Jeshuassa ei ole masennusta! 'Epäonnistumista' tahi 'ikävää työtä' ei ole, sillä kaiken tekee Hän omillensa,, tarkoitukseensa) 13. Mutta sekin, että jokainen ihminen 'adam syö ja juo ja on hyvällä mielellä kaikessa työssänsä, sekin on 'Elohiym lahja. 14. Minä tymmärsin, että kaikki, mitä ha'Elohiym tekee 'asah sanoo, se pysyy ijankaikkisesti le'owlam. Ei saa siihen mitään lisätä lehowship ei voi lisätä eikä siitä mitään vähentää; ja weha'Elohiym tekee sitä, että Häntä peljättäisiin. 15. Mitä nyt on, se on jo aikaa ollut; mitä tuleva on, se on jo ennen ollut; ja weha'Elohiym tuo menneet takaisin yebagges vaatii kaikesta tilille. 16. Ja vielä minä näin auringon OSIRIKSEN alla oikeuspaikan - ja siinä oli jumalattomuus haresa, ja vanhurskauden sijan, ja siinä oli jumalattomuus haresa! ( OSIRIKSEN alla oikeuspaikka sekä vanhurskauden sija - niissä oli/on aina jumalattomuus, valhe ja vilppi, petos....) 17. Silloin sanoin sydämmessäni: "ha'Elohiym on tuomitseva yispot vanhurskaan ja jumalattoman; sillä on jokaisella aivotuksella ja jokaisella työllä on aikansa 'et siellä sam." 18. Minä sanoin sydämmessäni: "Ihmisten ha'adam lasten bene poikain tähden tämä tapahtuu, että ha'Elohiym heitä koettelisi lebaram ja näyttäisi että he ovat itsessänsä lahem (niinkuin) eläimet behemah. 19. Mikä kohtaa ihmisten ha'adam lapsia, se kohtaa eläimiä habbehemah, ja sama kohtalo on molemmilla. Niinkuin toinen kuolee, niin toinenkin kuolee; ja kaikilla on yhtäläinen henki veRuach; eikä ihmisellä ha'adam ole mitään enempää kuin karjallakaan, sillä kaikki
  23. 23. on turhuutta. 20. Kaikki menevät yhtä ehad =yksi sijaa kohden, kaikki on mullasta aphar tehdyt, ja kaikki jälleen multaan aphar joutuvat. 21. Kuka tuntee ihmisen ha'adam lasten hengen ruah, joka menee ylöspäin, ja eläinten habbehemah hengen weruah, joka menee alaspäin maahan? 22. Ja minä näin, ettei mitään ole parempaa, kuin että ihminen ha'adam on iloinen työssänsä, sillä se on hänen osansa. Sillä kuka tuopi häntä katsomaan mitä hänen jälkeensä tuleva on? Katso lopusta liite; 'evoluutio', jakeet 18-22 LUKU 4. 1. Ja taas minä katselin kaikkea väkivaltaa ha'asukim, jota auringon OSIRIS alla tapahtuu: katso, sorrettujen kyyneleitä! ei heillä ollut lohduttajaa menahem; väkivaltaisuus ha'asukim tuli heidän sortajainsa kädestä, eikä heillä ollut yhtään lohduttajaa menahem. (väkivaltaa harjoitetaan OSIRIKSEN alla - ylpeitten hallitseva joukko tahtoo sortaa salaa sen suojasta) 2. Ja minä ylistin kuolleita, jotka jo aikaa kuolleet olivat, enemmin kuin eläviä, jotka vielä ovat elossa, 3. ja molempia onnellisemmaksi sitä, jota ei tähän asti vielä ollut, joka ei ole nähnyt sitä pahaa, jota auringonOSIRIS alla tehdään. (organisoitu pahantekemisen OSIRIS-pyramidijärjestelmä = köyhät alistetaan, pidetään köyhinä) 4. Ja minä näin kaikkea vaivaa ja kaikkea toimellisuutta työssä, että sekin on toisen toista kadehtimista. (5.) Tämäkin on turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista. T 5. Tyhmä kädet ristissä syö omaa lihaansa. 6. Parempi on pivon täysi lepoa kuin molemmat kahmalot täynnä vaivaa ja tuulen tavoittelemista. 7. Taas minä näin turhuutta auringon OSIRIS alla: 8. Tuossa on yksi, jolla ei toista ole; ei hänellä ole poikaa, ei veljeä, eikä kuitenkaan ole loppua hänen työllänsä, eikä hänen silmänsä saa kylläänsä rikkaudesta. "Kenenkä hyväksi minä sitten vaivaa näen ja pidätän sieluni hyvästä?" Sekin on turhuutta ja vaivaloista menoa! 9. Parempi on kaksi kuin yksi, sillä heillä on hyvä palkka työstänsä. 10. Jos he lankeavat, auttaa toinen ylös ystävänsä; mutta voi yksinäistä, joka lankee, kun ei ole toista häntä nostamassa! 11. Niin myös jos kaksi makaa yhdessä, on heillä lämmin; mutta mitenkä yksinäinen lämpenee? 12. Ja jos joku hyökkää yhden päälle, seisoo kaksi häntä vastaan; eikä kolminkertainen lanka pian katkea. 13. Köyhä ja viisas nuorukainen on parempi vanhaa ja tyhmää kuningasta, joka ei enää
  24. 24. taida ottaa neuvoa. 14. Sillä vankihuoneesta se tuli kuninkaan valtaan, vaikka oli hänen valtakunnassansa köyhänä syntynyt. 15. Minä näin kaikkien, jotka elävät ja auringon OSIRIS alla kävelevät, olevan nuorukaisen kanssa, tuon toisen, joka hänen sijaansa tuli. (OSIRIKSEN vallankaappaus, taas 'rooman jsuiitat' junailemassa maailmanvaltaansa) 16. Ei ollut loppua kansalla, kaikilla niillä, joiden johtajana hän oli; eikä ne, jotka hänen jälkeensä tulivat, kuitenkaan iloinneet hänestä. Sillä sekin on turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista. (OSIRIKSEN ryöstöt jatkuvat muuttumattomina; orjien 'itsenäisyys' =valtionkassan anastus vuosittain) 17. (jae 5:1) Varjele jalkasi mennessäs ha'Elohiym huoneeseen! Tulla kuulemaan on parempi kuin tyhmäin teuras-uhri; sillä he ovat taitamattomat ja tekevät sentähden pahaa. LUKU 5. Luvun 5 jaenumerot lähtevät tästä eteepäin eri tavalla. 1. Älä ole ylen pikainen suustasi, ja älköön sydämmesi kiirehtikö tuomaan sanoja ha'Elohiym eteen; sillä ha'Elohiym on taivaissa ja sinä maan päällä; olkoot sentähden sanasi harvat! (Olemme 'tutkintovankeja' maan päällä - OSIRIKSEN vaivattavana) 2. Sillä unennäkö tulee sinne, missä on paljon huolta; tyhmän ääni kuuluu siellä, missä on paljon sanoja. 3. Jos olet le'Elohiym lupauksen luvannut, niin älä viivyttele sitä täyttämästä; sillä ei Hän tyhmiin mielisty. Mitä lupaat, se pidä!. 4. Parempi on, ettet lupaa, kuin se, että lupaat, etkä täytä. 5. Älä salli suusi saattaa lihaas vikapääksi syntiin, äläkä sano ham'Malak (enkeli) sanansaattajan edessä: "Se oli erehdys!"; miksi pitäisi ha'Elohiym vihastua sinun puheesi tähden ja hävittämän kättesi töitä? 6. Kussa paljon unennäköjä on, siinä on turha meno ja paljon puhetta. Mutta pelkää sinä ha'Elohiym. 7. Jos näet köyhää sorrettavan sekä oikeuden ja vanhurskauden maakunnassa häviävän, älä sitä asiaa ihmettele, sillä korkeata ylempänä vartioi korkeampi, ja toiset korkeat niiden yli. (organisoitu OSIRIS-pyramidijärjestelmä auktoriteetin kuvaamana, tänään rooman jsuiitat ylläpitäjänä) 8. Maakunnan hyöty kaikessa tässä on se kuningas, joka maanviljelystä puoltaa. 9. Joka rahaa rakastaa, ei se tule rahasta ravituksi; ja joka rikkautta rakastaa, ei sillä siitä voittoa ole. Sekin on turhuutta. 10. Missä tavara lisääntyy, siinä on monta syömässä. Mitä muuta hyödytystä isännällä siitä on, kuin että hän sen näkee silmillänsä? 11. Makea on uni työtä tekevälle, joko hän vähän tahi paljon syönyt on; mutta rikkaan
  25. 25. yelnpalttisuus ei anna hänelle lepoa nukkumaan. 12. On paha vaiva, jonka minä näin auringon OSIRIS alla: rikkaus säilytettiin omistajansa vahingoksi. 13. Sillä tuo rikkaus häviää vaivaloisessa menossa; ja jos hän on siittänyt pojan, niin ei sen käsiin jää mitään. 14. Niinkuin hän on tullut äitinsä kohdusta, niin hän jälleen menee alastonna pois, kuin hän tullutkin on, eikä ota myötänsä kaikesta työstänsä mitään, jota hän kädessänsä veisi. 15. Sekin on kipeä vaiva; että hän aivan niin lähtee, kuin hän tullutkin on. Mitä siis häntä hyödyttää, että hän tuuleen työtä tehnyt on? 16. Kaikki päivänsä kuluttaa hän pimeydessä, ja kärsii paljon mielipahaa, vieläpä tautia ja tuskastusta! 17. Katso, minkä minä näin olevan, mitä suloista; syödä ja juoda ja nauttia hyvää kaikessa työssänsä, jolla joku itseänsä vaivaa auringon OSIRIS alla elinaikansa vähälukuisina päivinä, jotka ha'Elohiym hänelle antaa; sillä se on hänen osansa. (OSIRIKSELLE ei mikään riitä, pidä kahvitaukosi!) 18. Vieläkin, jos ha'Elohiym antaa ihmiselle 'adam rikkautta ja tavaraa ja sallii hänen siitä syödä ja ottaa osansa, ja olla iloisena työssänsä, niin sekin on ha'Elohiym lahja. 19. Sillä ei hän paljo ajattele elämänsä päiviä, kun ha'Elohiym on antanut hänelle sydämmen ilon. LUKU 6. 1. On pahaa ra'ah, jota olen nähnyt auringon OSIRIS alla, ja se paljon painaa ihmistä 'adam: 2. Mies, jolle ha'Elohiym antaa rikkautta ja tavaraa ja kunniaa, niin ettei hänen sielun puolesta mitään puutu siitä, mitä hän halajaa, vaan ha'Elohiym ei anna valtaa sitä nauttia, vaan vieras nakeri mies sen nautitsee; Tämä on turhuutta hebel ja pahaa ra' tuskaa. (pahaa = Ra' on myös Egyptin aurinkojumala OSIRIKSEN nimi.) 3. Jos mies siittää sata lasta ja elää monta vuotta, ja hänen vuosiensa päiviä on monta, mutta hänen sielunsa ei saa ravituksi tulla siitä hyvästä, eikä hautaustakaan anneta, niin minä sanon: "parempi häntä on keskoinen" (yllä jumalattoman Saarnaajan kuvaus OSIRIKSEN alta. Halle 1928 Psaltareissa isänsä David osoittaa mitä Elämä on Jeshuassa; esim. Ps. 23: "en tarvitse mitään - vain Hänet") 4. Sillä turhaan se tulee, ja pimeyteen menee, ja pimeydellä sen nimi peitetään. 5. Ei se ole aurinkoakaan OSIRIS nähnyt eikä mitään tuntenut; parempi lepo on sillä kuin hänellä. (keskoisella on parempi lepo kuin OSIRIKSEN orjalla helvetissä) 6. Ja jos hän eläisi kaksi kertaa tuhannen ajastaikaa, eikä olisi mitään hyvää nähnyt - eikö kaikki mene yhteen paikkaan? 7. Kaikki ihmisen 'adam työ tapahtuu hänen suunsa hyväksi, mutta sielu ei kuitenkaan saa kylläänsä. 8. Sillä mikä etu on viisaalla tyhmän edellä, ja mikä köyhällä, joka taitaa käyttää itsensä elävitten edessä?
  26. 26. 9. Parempi silmillä näkeminen kuin sielulla tapaileminen. Sekin on turhuutta ja tuulen tavoittelemista. 10. Mikä tapahtuu, sen nimi on jo aikaa nimitetty; ja ennen on jo tiedetty, miksi ihminen on tuleva; eikä hän voi käydä oikeudelle Sen kanssa, joka on häntä voimallisempi. (tästä pitää OSIRIS -pyramidi huolen, köyhät pidetään köyhinä, ilman lain suojaa) 11. Sillä paljo on semmoista, jotka turhuutta enentävät; mitä hyvää siitä on ihmiselle 'adam? 12. Sillä kuka tietää, mikä ihmiselle 'adam on hyödyllinen, hänen elinaikanansa, hänen turhan elämänsä päivinä, jotka hän varjon tavoin viettää; tahi kuka ilmoittaa ihmiselle 'adam, mitä on tulevaa hänen jälkeensä auringon OSIRIS alla? (OSIRIKSEN alla istuville voi koittaa hetken menestys - kunnes koittaa tilipäivä, alkaa iäinen vastuu siitä, mitä tuli tehtyä. Aika loppuu, ikuisuus alkaa, ja erottelu, josta Saarnajalla ei tietoa näytä olevan: Vapahtajan eli Jeshuan omille koittaa Vapaus) LUKU 7. 1. Hyvä nimi on parempi kuin hyvä voide, ja kuolemapäivä on parempi kuin syntymäpäivä. 2. Parempi on mennä murhehuoneeseen kuin pitohuoneeseen, toisessa on kaikkien ihmisten 'adam loppu, ja elävä panee sen sydämmeensä. 3. Parempi on murhe kuin nauru; sillä kun kasvot ovat murheelliset, on se sydämmelle hyväksi. 4. Viisasten sydän on murhehuoneessa, ja tyhmäin sydän ilohuoneessa. 5. Parempi on kuulla viisaan nuhdetta, kuin kuulla tyhmäin laulua. 6. sillä niinkuin orjantappurain rätinä padan alla, niin on tyhmäin nauru. Sekin on turhuutta. 7. Totisesti, väkivalta saattaa viisaan hulluksi, ja lahjan anti turmelee sydämmen! 8. Asian loppu on parempi kuin sen alku; parempi pitkämielinen kuin ylpeämielinen. 9. Älä ole pikainen hengessäsi kiukustumaan, sillä kiukku asuu tyhmäin povessa. 10. Älä sano: "Mistä se tulee, että entiset päivät olivat parempia kuin nämä?" Sillä et sinä viisaasti tätä kysele. 11. Hyvä on viisaus, jos perintökin kanssa, ja etu niille, jotka auringon OSIRIS näkevät. (Perintöjen 'laillinen' ryöstö onkin OSIRIS -veljesten erikoislaji, kautta pyhän isän valtakuntain) 12. Sillä viisauden varjossa on olla kuin rahan varjossa, mutta tiedon etu on se, että viisaus virvoittaa omistajaa. 13. Katso ha'Elohiym töitä; sillä kuka voi ojentaa sen, minkä Hän vääräksi tekee? 14. Ole iloinen hyvänä päivänä, ja ota pahakin päivä hyväkses; sillä sen on ha'Elohiym luonut toisen kanssa, ettei ihminenkään tietäisi, mitä tuleva on. 15. Minä olen nähnyt kaikenlaista turhuuteni aikana; on vanhurskaita, jotka hukkuvat vanhurskaudessansa, ja jumalattomia, jotka elävät kauan pahuudessansa. 16. Älä ole ylen vanhurskas äläkä kovin viisas olevinasi! Minkätähden turmelisit itsesi? 17. Älä ole ylen jumalaton, äläkä ylen taidoton! Miksi kuolisit ennen aikaasi?
  27. 27. 18. Se on hyvä, että tähän tartut, ja ettet toisestakaan kättäsi pidätä; sillä joka 'Elohiym pelkää, hän välttää näitä kaikkia. 19. Viisaus varustaa viisaan enemmin kuin kymmenen valtamiestä, jotka kaupungissa ovat. 20. Sillä ei maan päällä ole yhtään ihmistä 'adam vanhurskasta, joka hyvää tekee, eikä tee syntiä. 21. Älä myös anna sydäntäsi kaikille puheille, joita puhutaan, ettet kuulisi palvelijasi sinua toruvan. 22. Sillä montakin kertaa tietää oma sydämmesi, että sinäkin olet muita kironnut. 23. Kaikkia senkaltaisia olen minä viisaudessa koetellut; minä ajattelin: "minä tahdon olla viisas", mutta kauas jäi viisaus minusta. 24. Kaukana se on mitä se on, ja syvän syvällä; kuka taitaa sen löytää? 25. Minä käänsin itseni sydämelläni tiedustelemaan, miettimään ja etsimään viisautta ja tutkistelun tuloksia, tullakseni tutkimaan ja koettelemaan viisautta ja taitavaisuutta, tutakseni jumalattomuutta tyhmyydeksi ja taitamattomuutta mielettömyydeksi. 26. Ja minä löysin, mikä on kuolemaa haikeampi: vaimo, jonka sydän on ansoja ja verkkoja, hänen kätensä kahleita. Joka ha'Elohiym on otollinen, se pelastuu hänestä, mutta syntinen joutuu hänen saaliiksensa. 27. Katso, tämän minä olen löytänyt, sanoo Saarnaaja, toista toiseen vertaamalla, käsittääkseni taitavaisuutta. 28. Mitä sieluni etsi, enkä löytänyt: tuhannesta löysin yhden miehen; vaan en löytänyt yhtään vaimoa niistä kaikista. 29. Vaan katso, sen minä löysin, että ha'Elohiym on luonut ihmisen 'adam oikeaksi, mutta he etsivät monia juonia. LUKU 8. 1. Kuka on viisaan kaltainen, ja kuka taitava asian selittäjä? Ihmisen 'adam viisaus valistaa hänen kasvonsa, ja hänen jäykkä katsantonsa muuttuu. 2. Minä sanon: Ota kuninkaan sana varteen, semminkin 'Elohiym valan tähden! 3. Älä ole nopsa menemään pois hänen kasvojensa edestä, ja älä puutu pahaan asiaan! Sillä hän tekeekaikki, mitä hän tahtoo. 4. Sillä kuninkaan sana on voimallinen, ja kuka tohtii sanoa hänelle: "mitä teet?" 5. Joka käskyn kätkee, sen ei tarvitse onnettomuutta tuta; ja viisaan sydän tietää ajan ja tuomion. 6. Sillä jokaisella toimella mishpat on aikansa ja tuomionsa; sillä ihmisen 'adam pahuus painaa häntä paljon. 7. Sillä ei hän tiedä, mitä tapahtuva on; sillä kuka taitaa hänelle ilmoittaa, miten se tapahtuu? 8. Ei ole ihminen herra henkensä yli pidättämään henkeä, eikä vallitse kuolemanpäivää,
  28. 28. eikä ole mitään päästöä sodassa, ei eikä jumalattomuus auta omaansa. 9. Näitä kaikkia olen minä nähnyt, ja olen antanut sydämmeni tarkastelemaan kaikkea menoa, joka auringon OSIRIS alla tapahtuu sinä aikana, jona toinen ihminen hallitsee toista hänelle vahingoksi. OSIRIS hallitsee kaikille vahingoksi, ryöstäen kaiken - silkasta ilkivallan ilosta. Saarnaajan oma tila paljastuu tässä; koska hän ei tutki Sanaa vaan elämän joutavaa 'juutuubia', hän ei saata käsittää isänsä Davidin sotia, eikä miten Jeshuan oma pelastuu kaiken kiusaamisen keskellä masennuksesta: "Sulillansa Hän sinua suojaa, ja sinä pakenet Hänen siipiensä alle; Hänen totuutensa 'emeth on kilpi tsinnah ja suojos. Ei sinun tarvitse peljätä yön kauhistusta (OSIRIS-terror -ism: pachad; pelko-tila), eikä nuolia, jotka päivällä lentävät, ei ruttoa, joka pimeässä hiipii, eikä tautia, joka puolipäivänä turmelee. Vaikka tuhansia kaatuisi sivullasi, ja kymmenentuhatta oikealla puolellasi, ei se sinuun satu." Ps.91 10. Ja samoin näin minä, miten jumalattomat haudattiin ('ja tulivat rauhaan' - tämä on suomilainen lissäys); mutta niiden, jotka oikein tehneet ovat, täytyy mennä pois pyhästä sijasta ja tulla kaupungissa unohdetuiksi. Sekin on turhuus. (OSIRIKSEN kauupungissa ei suvaita Jeshuan omia, jumalattomuus tulee pyhäkköön ja oikeussaliin) 11. Koska ei tuomiota pahoista töistä kiireesti toimiteta, sentähden ihmisten 'adam lasten sydän heissä täytetään pahaa ra' tekemään. 12. Vaikka syntinen sata kertaa pahaa tekee ja siinä kauan elää; niin tiedän kuitenkin 'Elohiym pelkääväisille hyvin käyvän, niille, jotka Hänen kasvojansa pelkäävät. 13. mutta jumalattomalle ei käy hyvin eikä hän saa kauan elää, vaan hän on varjon vertainen, koska ei pelkää 'Elohiym. 14. On turhuutta tuokin, mikä tapahtuu maan päällä, kun vanhurskaita on, joille käypi, jumalattomien töiden mukaan, ja jumalattomia on, joille käypi vanhurskasten töiden mukaan. Minä sanoin: sekin on turhuutta. 15. Ja minä ylistin iloa, ettei ihmisellä 'adam ole parempaa auringon OSIRIS alla, kuin syödä ja juoda ja olla iloinen; ja että tämä seuraa häntä hänen työssänsä hänen elämänsä päivinä, jotka 'Elohiym hänelle auringon OSIRIS alla antaa. OSIRIS anastaa köyhiltä kaiken mahdollisen, jakelee 'iloa' omillensa: "Sentähden se uhraa pyydykselleen ja polttaa uhreja verkollensa, sillä niitten turvin sen osa on rasvainen, sen ruoka lihava. Saako se sentähden tyhjentää pyydyksensä, aina surmata kansoja säälimättä? Habakuk 1." Katso liite. 16. Kun minä annoin sydämmeni viisautta tiedustelemaan ja katsomaan sitä vaivaa, mikä maan päällä tapahtuu, sillä moni ei saa päivällä eikä yöllä unta silmiinsä; 17. silloin näin minä kaikesta 'Elohiym työstä, ettei ihminen taida käsittää sitä työtä, joka auringon OSIRIS alla tapahtuu; ja vaikka ihminen vaivaa näkisi etsimällä, ei hän kuitenkaan löydä; jos viisas vielä luulisikin sen tietävänsä, ei hän kuitenkaan taida sitä käsittää. LUKU 9.
  29. 29. 1. Sillä minä olen kaikkia näitä sydämmeeni pannut, tutkiakseni kaikkia näitä, että vanhurskaat ja viisaat ja heidän tekonsa ovat ha'Elohiym kädessä. Ei ihminen 'adam tiedä rakkautta eikä vihaa; kaikki on ennen häntä. 2. Kaikki tapahtuu samoin kaikille: yhtälainen onni kohtaa vanhurskasta kuin jumalatontakin, hyvää ja puhdasta kuin saastaistakin tame', uhraavaa kuin sitäkin joka ei uhraa; hyvälle käy kuin syntiselle, valantekijälle niin kuin valaa pelkäävälle. 3. Tämä on paha kaikessa, mikä auringon OSIRIS alla tapahtuu, että kaikilla on yhtälainen kohtalo; siitäpä ihmislasten 'adam sydän täytetään pahuudella, ja hulluus on heidän sydämmessänsä, niinkauan kuin he elävät, ja sitten - kuolleiden luo! (Tämä on OSIRIKSEN palvojille koulutettu ja kiivaasti puolustettu virallinen totuus, jolla perkele saa huijattua heidät = pelastumattomat helvettiin) 4. Sillä jokaisella, joka vielä kuuluu kaikkien elävien joukkoon, on toivoa; Sillä elävä koira on parempi kuin kuollut jalopeura. 5. Sillä elävät tietävät kuolevansa; mutta kuolleet eivät tiedä mitään, eikä heillä enää ole mitään palkkaa sakar; sillä heidän muistonsa on unohdettu. 6. Heidän rakkautensakin, vihansakin ja kiivailemisensakin on jo aikaa sitten rauennut; eikä ole heillä ijäti enää osaa kaikessa, mitä auringon OSIRIS alla tapahtuu. (Saarnaaja, OSIRIKSEN palvoja kun on, unohtaa vain Jeshuan omille luvatun taivasosuuden, jonka kyyneleetkin ovat talletettuna ikuisesti Kyynelten Kirjassa, YHWH tykönä. Kts Liite.) 7. Mene, syö leipäs ilolla ja juo viinisi hyvällä mielellä, sillä jo aikaa on ha'Elohiym mieltynyt töihisi. (parannuksenteko on OSIRIKSEN omille kauhistus) 8. Olkoot vaatteesi aina valkeat, ja älköön voidetta pääsi päältä puuttuko! 9. Iloitse elämästä vaimosi kanssa, jota rakastat, kaikkina turhan elämäsi päivinä, jotka Hän Jumala sinulle auringon OSIRIS alla antanut on, kaikkina turhuutesi päivinä! Sillä se on sinun osasi elämässäs ja vaivassas, jolla itseäs auringon OSIRIS alla vaivaat. ( OSIRIKSEN ohje: Dont worry, be happy! Alas, happyness depends on what happens. Next stop in hell.) 10. Tee kaikki, mitä kätesi löytää voimallas tehtäväksi, sillä haudassa, johonka tulet, ei ole mitään työtä, taitavaisuutta, tietoa eikä viisautta. (OSIRIS on raaka, töitä vaativa epäjumala - Sensijaan isällensä Davidille ja kaikille omillens Jeshua sanoo Psaltarissa: Odota YHWH! vieläkin Minä Sanon, Odota YHWH!) 11. Vielä minä näin auringon OSIRIS alla, ettei nopsilta aina menesty juoksu, eikä sankareilta sota, ei viisailla aina ole leipää, eikä taitavilla rikkautta, eikä ymmärtäväisillä suosiota; vaan aika ja sattuma kohtaa heitä kaikkia. ( OSIRIS musertuu Davidin sanojen eteen: "Nuoret OSIRIS-LIONS-club -leijonat kärsivät puutetta ja näkevät nälkää, mutta YHWH etsiväisiltä ei mitään hyvää puutu. Ps.34" Miksi näin? OSIRIKSEN palvojat eivät edes etsi YHWH - vaan viisautta! He ovat temppeleistään karkoittaneet vanhurskaat, väärentäneet Lait - Laista on tehty oikeuden perversio!) 12. Sillä eipä ihminenkään 'adam tiedä aikaansa, vaan niinkuin kalat saadaan vahingollisella verkolla, niinkuin niinkuin linnut, käsitetään paulalla; niinkuin ne, niin myös ihmisten 'adam lapset joutuvat paulaan pahana aikana, kun se äkisti tulee heidän päällensä ( netti ja ansa, siinä OSIRIKSEN alati jatkuvat suunnitelmat. Mutta YHWH, Ps.140: "YHWH, pelasta chalats minua pahoilta ra' rah ihmisiltä 'adam: suojele minua väkivaltaisilta miehiltä 'iysh, jotka pahaa aikovat sydämmessänsä, ja joka päivä riitoja sytyttävät,
  30. 30. kokoontuvat sotaan milcamah! He teroittavat kielensä niinkuin kärme; kyykärmeen myrkky on heidän huultensa alla. Sela. Varjele shamar minua, YHWH, jumalattomien käsistä yad, suojele minua väkivaltaisilta miehiltä 'iysh, jotka aikovat minua tielläni langettaa! Ylpeät (pride) panevat salaa ansoja ja pauloja minun eteeni, ja virittävät verkkoja tien varteen; he asettavat ansoja eteeni. Sela. Mutta minä sanon 'amareti LaYHWH: Sinä olet minun 'Eli; YHWH, ota korviisi rukoukseni tachanuwnaj ääni! YHWH 'Adonaj 'Oz Jeshuati - minun pelastukseni Jeshuati varustus, Sinä varjelet minun pääni tappelupäivänä.") 13. Tämänkin viisauden olen minä nähnyt auringon OSIRIS alla, joka minusta suurelta näyttää: 14. Oli pieni kaupunki ja siinä vähän miehiä; ja voimallinen kuningas tuli ja piiritti sen, ja rakensi suuret vallit sen ympärille. 15. Ja siinä löytyi köyhä, viisas mies 'iysh, joka viisaudellansa pelasti Jeshua malat kaupungin; eikä yksikään ihminen 'adam muistanut sitä köyhää miestä 'iysh. Mies oli vanhurskas ja kaikin rapparijuonin köyhänä pidetty - koska OSIRIKSEN palvojat yksissä tuumin olivat häntä valheillaan ryöstäneet. He tiesivät hänen viisautensa, mutta eivät tahtoneet parannusta tehdä, Jeshuaa kuulla. 16. Silloin ajattelin minä: "Viisaus on väkevyyttä parempi, vaikka köyhän viisautta katsotaan ylen, eikä hänen sanojansa kuulla." 17. Viisasten sanat, hiljaisuudessa kuullut, ovat paremmat kuin hallitsijan huuto tyhmäin keskellä. 18. Viisaus on parempi kuin sota-aseet; mutta yksi syntinen turmelee paljon hyvää. LUKU 10. 1. Kuolleet mawet kärpäset zebube, belsebul saattavat voiteenvalmistajan öljyn haisemaan ja käymään; pahemmin painaa vähäinenkin tyhmyys siklut, kuin viisaus ja kunnia. 2. Viisaan sydän on oikealla, tyhmän on vasemmalla. (Tämä on käsittämätön, mutta absoluuttinen YHWH SANAN TOTUUS. Kääntäjät kaikilla eri kielillä koittavat paikkailla tuota valhetieteen vastaista tekstiä viisaudelleen viilattavaksi. Selvästikään se eivoi olla totta, kenenkään lukijan luonnollinen tajunta ei tuota hyväksy. Niinpä he (kaikki) väärentävät tuon olla -verbin milloin kullaoin kuka miksikin, peittääkseen tietämättömyytensä. 'Viisaudessaan' he korvaavat YHWH ON-sanaa, esim. sanoilla 'vetää, pyrkii yms.' Mietipä kuten minä, vuoden verran oikeaa vastausta tykönäsi. Minulle tuo ei selvinnyt, kunnes... Katso Liite.) 3. Ja tielläkin, jota tyhmä käy, on hän taidoton, ja sanoo kaikille: "hän on tyhmä!" (Tietä käydessäkin puuttuu tyhmältä mieltä: jokaiselle hän ilmaisee olevansa tyhmä. KR38) 4. Jos hallitsijan viha nousee sinua vastaan, älä jätä paikkaasi; sillä hiljainen mieli estää monta syntiä. 5. On paha meno, jonka minä nän auringon OSIRIS alla, joka erhetyksen tavoin lähtee hallitsijasta: 6. Tyhmyys asetetaan suuriin kunniapaikkoihin, ja rikkaat istuvat alhaisuudessa. 7. Minä näin palvelijain istuvan hevosten seljässä ja ruhtinaitten käyvän jalkaisin niinkuin palvelijat. 8. Joka kuopan kaivaa, se itse siihen lankeaa; joka kivi-aitaa hajoittaa, sitä kärme pistää.
  31. 31. 9. Joka kiviä lohkaisee, se loukkaa itseänsä; joka puita halkaisee, se niissä itseänsä vahingoittaa. 10. Jos joku on kirveen tylsyttänyt, eikä terää hivonnut, täytyy hänen voimia lisätä. Vaan hyödyllistä on oikein käyttää viisautta. 11. Jos kärme on pistänyt, ennenkuin se on lumottu, niin ei ole hyötyä lumoojasta. 12. Viisaan suun Sanat ovat otolliset; mutta tyhmän huulet nielevät hänet. 13. Hänen suunsa sanain alku on tyhmyyttä, ja hänen suunsa loppu pahaa mielettömyyttä. 14. Ja tyhmällä on paljon puhetta; vaikka ei ihminen 'adam tiedä, mitä tapahtuva on; ja kuka taitaa hänelle sanoa, mitä hänen jälkeensä tapahtuu? 15. Tyhmän työ väsyttää häntä, joka ei osaa kaupunkiinkaan kulkea. 16. Voi sinua, maakunta, jonka kuningas lapsi on ja jonka ruhtinaat varahin syövät! 17. Onnellinen sinä, maakunta, jonka kuningas on jalosukuinen, ja jonka ruhtinaat oikealla ajalla syövät, miehuudessa eikä juoppoudessa! 18. Laiskuuden tähden malat maahan putoavat, ja joutilaitten kätten tähden vuotaa huone. 19. Huviksi atriat valmistetaan ja viini ilahduttaa elämän; ja raha kaikki toimittaa. 20. Älä ajatuksissasikaan kiroile kuningasta, äläkä makuukammiossasi kiroile rikasta; sillä taivaan linnut vievät äänen ja siivelliset ilmaisevat sanan. LUKU 11. 1. Lähetä leipäsi vesille, sillä monen päivän perästä olet sen löytävä. 2. Anna osa seitsemälle, kahdeksallekin, sillä et sinä tiedä, mikä kova onni maan päällä voi tapahtua. 3. Kun pilvet ovat sadetta täynnä, vuodattavat ne sen maan päälle. Jos joku puu kaatuu etelään tahi pohjoiseen, kuhunka paikkaan puu kaatuu, siinä se on oleva. 4. Joka ilmaa katsoo, se ei kylvä; ja joka pilviä kurkistelee, ei se mitään leikkaa. 5. Niinkuin et tunne tuulen tietä, etkä luitten rakentumista raskaan kohdussa, niin et myöskään tiedä ha'Elohiym työtä, joka kaikki tekee. 6. Kylvä siemenesi huomeneltain, äläkä lepuuta kättäsi illalla; sillä et sinä tiedä, kumpi paremmin menestyy, tuoko vai tämä, tahi josko molemmat ovat yhtä hyvät. 7. Ja valkeus on suloinen, ja silmille on hyvää nähdä aurinkoa OSIRIS. 8. Sillä jos ihminen 'adam monta vuotta elää, olkoon hän aina iloinen, ja muistakoon pimeyden päiviä, että niitä niin monta on; kaikki, mitä tulee, on turhuutta. 9. Iloitse, nuorukainen, nuoruudessas, ja sydämmesi ilahuttakoon sinua nuoruutesi päivinä! Ja käy niitä teitä, joita joita sydämmesi halajaa ja silmäsi ihantelevat; - mutta tiedä, että ha'Elohiym kaikkien näiden tähden tuottaa sinut tuomiolle! 10. Ja pane pois kaiho sydämmestäs ja ja heitä pois paha lihastasi, sillä nuoruus ja aamurusko ovat turhuutta!
  32. 32. LUKU 12. 1. Ja muista Luojaasi nuoruudessas, ennenkuin pahat päivät tulevat, ja vuodet lähestyvät, jolloin olet sanova: "ei ne minulla kelpaa;" 2. ennenkuin pimenee aurinko OSIRIS, ja valkeus, kuu ja tähdet pimentyvät, ja pilvet tulevat jälleen sadekuuron jälkeen; 3. silloin kun huoneen vartijat vapisevat ja väkevät miehet koukistuvat ja jauhajat ovat joutilasna, että heitä niin vähä on, ja akkunoista-katsojat pimenevät; 4. ja ovet kadulle suljetaan, kun myllyn ääni hiljenee, ja hän heräjää linnun ääneen ja kaikki veisun tyttäret vaipuvat; 5. ja kukkuloitakin peljätään, ja peljätyksiä on tiellä; ja mandelipuu kukoistaa, ja heinäsirkka jäykistyy, ja ruokahalu lakkaa, - sillä ihminen 'adam menee ijankaikkiseen huoneeseen, ja itkijät käyvät ympäri kadulla - 6. ennenkuin hopeaside katkeaa ja kultainen astiaa särkyy, ja ämpäri rikotaan lähteen reunalla ja ratas kaivolla hajoaa; 7. ja multa tulee maaksi jälleen, niinkuin se ollut on, ja henki palajaa ha'Elohiym tykö, joka sen antanut on. 8. Turhuuksien turhuutta! sanoo Saarnaaja; kaikki on turhuutta! 9. Ja se Saarnaaja ei ollut ainoastaan viisas, vaan hän vielä opetti kansalle tietoa, ja arvosteli, tutki ja valmisti monta sananlaskua. 10. Saarnaaja pyysi löytää sopivia sanoja, ja vakaita kirjoituksia, totuuden sanoja. 11. Viisasten sanat ovat kuin pistimet, ja kootut lauseet kuin kiinnitetyt naulat; ne ovat yhden saman Paimenen antamia. 12. Ja vielä, poikani, anna varoittaa itseäsi! Sillä paljolla kirjantekemisellä ei ole loppua, ja liikanainen lukeminen väsyttää ruumista. 13. Kuulkaamme siis kaiken opin päätöstä: Pelkää ha'Elohiym ja pidä Hänen käskynsä, sillä sitä tulee kaikkien ihmisten 'adam tehdä! 14. Sillä ha'Elohiym tuottaa kaikki työt tuomiolle, kaikki salatutkin työt, joko ne ovat hyviä tahi pahoja. Saarnaajan Loppu.
  33. 33. Liitteet. Aurinko ‫שמש‬ shemesh {sheh'-mesh} to be brilliant; TWOT - 2417a; n 1) sun 1a) sun 1b) sunrise, sun-rising, east, sun-setting, west (of direction) 1c) sun (as object of illicit worship) - Ra', OSIRIS - oz-iris... 'voima-yksisilmä', kolmion sisässä oleva kuvio, löydä pakanakuviot kirkkojen seiniltä, ym 1d) openly, publicly (in other phrases) 1e) pinnacles, battlements, shields (as glittering or shining) _______________________________________________________________________ Luku 10:2,3 2. Viisaan sydän on oikealla, tyhmän on vasemmalla. 3. Ja tielläkin, jota tyhmä käy, on hän taidoton, ja sanoo kaikille: "hän on tyhmä!" Aikoja sitten löysin Taivaallisen pelastuksen = Jeshuan, yksinäni hotellihuoneessa, maapallosen toisella puolella. Kotiin tultuani, etsin seurakuntaa vaan en löytänyt. Lienee (?) lukijalle selvinnyt, miksi. Taaksepäin katsellessa, tuntuu ihmeeltä kuinka pelastuin tuon vuonna 325 kootun opuksen, eli Rooman Keisari-osiris-Paavi-Konstantinuksen testamentin, kirkkoisän tekstin avulla. Tämän 'kirkko-isä-kansanmurhaaja' rooma-compatible kirkkolaitos myypi sitä yhä enemmän muunneltuna, uutena - kunnes YHWH sana siitä on kokonaan poistettu. Tämä rroomanapparien touhu ja vatikaanin tekstiväärennökset ovat tosi kehno juttu: toisaalta minulle tämä väärennösten paisuava sarja, on todistus YHWH sanan väkevyydestä. Minä, kuten miljoonat, pelastuin Sanansa kautta - huolimatta väärennöksistä, ja eritoten huolimatta minusta. Hyväksyin aikoinaan jopa sen, että numero-arvot jotka edustavat Hebrean sanoja, voidaan matemaattisesti 'ynnätä', ja sen perusteella väittää, todistaa, mitä matemaatikkorabbi ikinä haluaa. En enää usko tähän, väärennösten, lisäysten, ja poistojen takia...Tähän ovat syyllistyneet vuosituhansien ajan kaikki ne, jotka käännöksiin ovat osallistuneet. Roomakin myöntää osallisuutensa näihin, parhaimmin kirkkoisä-keisarinsa uuteen kokoelmaan. Viisaan sydän
  34. 34. Luettuani käyttämästäni KR-38 raamatusta tämän jakeen, jäin ymmälle. Aloin selvittää sitä... "2. Viisaan sydän vetää oikealle, tyhmän vasemmalle." Mitä ihmeen vetelyä tämä on? Pidin sanaa totuutena, enkä voinut hyväksyä tätä käännöstä. Mutta mitä enmmän selvitin, sitä pahemmaksi 'tilanne' muuttui. Kaikki löydökseni viittasi siihen että alkuperäinen teksti on 100% mahdottomuus. Eihän kenenkään sydän muljahtele päätöksien perässä, ei, vaan pysyy aina paikallaan. Minua pidetään hulluna, jos pidän kiinni tuon jakeen todellisuudesta. Semminkin kun adamit pitävät jo nyt järkeni kadottaneena, uskovaisena hulluna, jota ämän takia vainotaan mitä törkeämmin... En Jeshuaa, Herraani voi hylätä, Hänen ansiostaan pääni kasassa pysyy: Hän on pääni kohentaja! ... niinpä jätin tämän aiheen 'hyllylle', huutaen yksinäisyydessä Häneltä vastausta päivittäin. Epätoivoinen juttu, eikö totta!? Mutta YHWH Ben David, Hän kuuli rukoukseni! Kului vuosi. Syntymäpäiväni, aamu-yöllä, minut herätettiin. Kuka? Nimeä ei kertonut. Olin täysin valveilla kun Hän aloitti lempeän puheensä näin: "Olen tullut kertomaan sinulle pyytämäsi jakeen selityksen. Kuule Timo. Sinä luet Sanaa aivan väärin, arvostelet sitä kuin sinä istuisit hallitsijana, olisit itse kirjoittanut sen. Olet itsekäs. Nöyrry ja tee parannus!" "Tämä SANA, se on MINUN SANANI. Ei sinun, eikä voida olettaa että sinä, saatikka joku kirjanoppinut, ymmärtäisi ja voisi ajatukseni halutessasi tajuta. Tämä SANA, se on absoluuttinen TOTUUS, salattu. MINÄ Olen Totuus. MINÄ olen se, joka tässä Sanassa, tästä sanasta, olen kautta aikain puhunut. Minun Nimeni On Sana. MINÄ yksin määritän sen sisällön, varjelen sitä. Tässä kohdassa MINÄ kerron ihmisestä, joka etsii minua, ja tulee eteeni. Hän on Viisas. Sydämensä on - ja pysyy - oikealla kädelläni. Minun_oikealla_kädelläni. "Tyhmä on kääntänyt selkänsä minulle. MINÄ ole se, joka SANON hänestä, että sydämensä on vasemmalla. Minun_vasemmalla_kädelläni. Kyse on kuuliaisuudesta - Minulle - mielipitees, kuinkas elämääsi koet, Sanaa tulkitset, miltä tuntuu, ei paina pisarankaan vertaa - ja vielä vähemmän, mikäli olet tohtorien ylipäällikkö - vedoten vilpillisesti 'tieteeksi' kutsuttuun oppiisi. "PUHUJA, AUKTORITEETTI OLEN MINÄ! EI OLE TOISTA MINUN RINNALLANI! Minä olen ainoa auktoriteetti - olkoon sanasi harvat kun eteeni tulet.
  35. 35. "Minulle, Korkeimmalle, Elyown, selkänsä ovat kääntäneet, nuo tiellä vastaantulevat kulkijat, nuo jotka tulevat sinuakin vastaan, herjaten sinua, sinä uudestisyntynyt Jeshuan kasvoja etsivä. Noiden hoippuvain huudot kaikki kuulevat!" "Hänellä oli yllään vereen kastettu viitta, ja nimi, jolla Häntä kutsutaan, on YHWH Sana." Ilm.19 ________________________________________________________________________ Vatikaanin oma TAU -veljeskunta löysi oman temppelinsä: TAU Dig Outside Jerusalem Unearths a Rival to King Solomon’s Temple, By David Israel - 8 Shevat 5780 – February 3, 2020 jewishpress com/news/israel/jerusalem/tau-dig-outside-jerusalem-unearths-a-rival-to- king-solomons-temple/2020/02/03/ ________________________________________________________________________ Bible verses about Osiris (From Forerunner Commentary) https://www.bibletools.org/index.cfm/fuseaction/Topical.show/RTD/cgg/ID/773/Osiris.htm Two key figures in the origin of Christmas are Nimrod, a great grandson of Noah, and his mother and wife, Semiramis, also known as Ishtar and Isis. Nimrod, known in Egypt as Osiris, was the founder of the first world empire at Babel, later known as Babylon (Genesis 10:8-12; 11:1-9). From ancient sources such as the "Epic of Gilgamesh" and records unearthed by archeologists from long-ruined Mesopotamian and Egyptian cities, we can reconstruct subsequent events. After Nimrod's death (c. 2167 BC), Semiramis promoted the belief that he was a god. She claimed that she saw a full-grown evergreen tree spring out of the roots of a dead tree stump, symbolizing the springing forth of new life for Nimrod. On the anniversary of his birth, she said, Nimrod would visit the evergreen tree and leave gifts under it. His birthday fell on the winter solstice at the end of December. A few years later, Semiramis bore a son, Horus or Gilgamesh. She declared that she had been visited by the spirit of Nimrod, who left her pregnant with the boy. Horus, she maintained, was Nimrod reincarnated. With a father, mother, and son deified, a deceptive, perverted trinity was formed. Semiramis and Horus were worshipped as "Madonna and child." As the generations passed, they were worshipped under other names in different countries and languages. Many of these are recognizable: Fortuna and Jupiter in Rome; Aphrodite and Adonis in Greece; and Ashtoreth/Astarte and Molech/Baal in Canaan. During the time between Babel and Christ, pagans developed the belief that the days grew shorter in early winter because their sun-god was leaving them. When they saw the length of the day increasing, they celebrated by riotous, unrestrained feasting and orgies. This celebration, known as Saturnalia, was named after Saturn, another name for Nimrod. Martin G. Collins Syncretismas! If we got Christmas from the Roman Catholics, and they got it from paganism, where did the pagans get it? Where, when, and what was its real origin? It is a chief custom of the corrupt system denounced all through Bible prophecies and teachings under the name of Babylon. And it started and originated in the original Babylon of ancient Nimrod! Yes, it stems from roots whose beginning was shortly this side of the Flood!
  36. 36. Nimrod, grandson of Ham, son of Noah, was the real founder of the Babylonish system that has gripped the world ever since—the system of organized competition—of man-ruled governments and empires, based upon the competitive and profit-making economic system. Nimrod built the Tower of Babel, the original Babylon, ancient Nineveh, many other cities. He organized the world's first kingdom. The name Nimrod, in Hebrew, is derived from "Marad," meaning "he rebelled." From many ancient writings, considerable is learned of this man, who started the great organized worldly apostasy from God that has dominated this world until now. Nimrod was so evil, it is said he married his own mother, whose name was Semiramis. After Nimrod's untimely death, his so-called mother-wife, Semiramis, propagated the evil doctrine of the survival of Nimrod as a spirit being. She claimed a full-grown evergreen tree sprang overnight from a dead tree stump, which symbolized the springing forth unto new life of the dead Nimrod. On each anniversary of his birth, she claimed, Nimrod would visit the evergreen tree and leave gifts upon it. December 25th was the birthday of Nimrod. This is the real origin of the Christmas tree. Through her scheming and designing, Semiramis became the Babylonian "Queen of Heaven," and Nimrod, under various names, became the "divine son of heaven." Through the generations, in this idolatrous worship, Nimrod became the false Messiah, son of Baal the Sun- god. In this false Babylonish system, the "Mother and Child" (Semiramis and Nimrod reborn), became chief objects of worship. This worship of "Mother and Child" spread over the world. The names varied in different countries and languages. In Egypt, it was Isis and Osiris. In Asia, Cybele and Deoius. In pagan Rome, Fortuna and Jupiterpuer. Even in Greece, China, Japan, Tibet is to be found the counterpart of the Madonna, long before the birth of Christ! Thus, during the fourth and fifth centuries, when the pagans of the Roman world were "accepting" the new popular "Christianity" by hundreds of thousands, carrying their old pagan customs and beliefs along with them, merely cloaking them with Christian-sounding names, the Madonna and "Mother and Child" idea also became popularized, especially at Christmas time. Every Christmas season you will hear sung and chanted dozens of times the hymn "Silent Night, Holy Night," with its familiar "Mother and Child" theme. We, who have been born in such a Babylonish world, reared and steeped in these things all our lives, have been taught to revere these things as holy and sacred. We never questioned to see where they came from—whether they came from the Bible or from pagan idolatry! We are shocked to learn the truth—some, unfortunately, take offense at the plain truth! But God commands His faithful ministers, "Cry aloud, spare not, lift up thy voice like a trumpet, and show my people their transgression" (Isaiah 58:1). Shocking as these facts are, they are the plain facts of history and the Bible! The real origin of Christmas goes back to the ancient Babylon. It is bound up in the organized apostasy with which Satan has gripped a deceived world these many centuries! In Egypt, it was always believed that the son of Isis (Egyptian name for "Queen of Heaven") was born December 25th. Paganism celebrated this famous birthday over most of the known world for centuries before the birth of Christ. December 25th is not the birthday of Jesus the true Christ! The apostles and early true Church never celebrated Christ's birthday at any time. There is no command or instruction to celebrate it in the Bible—rather, the celebrating of birthdays is a pagan, not a Christian custom, believe it or not! Thus the ancient idolatrous "Chaldean Mysteries," founded by this wife of Nimrod, have been handed down through the pagan religions under new Christian-sounding names. Herbert W. Armstrong (1892-1986) The Plain Truth About Christmas Lue tältä sivustolta myös: 'Hyvän ja Pahan Evankeliumi' yms. (poista välilyönnit) - s c r i b d com/syottovasikka - j u m p s h a r e com/b/hEQNYsfA02zZF5zj0HjQ - j m p .sh/H4jK8mj
  37. 37. Profeetta Habakukin ennustus - osiriksen kauhuista: LUKU 1. Habakuk Tämä on se ennustus, jonka profeetta Habakuk näki. 2. Kuinka kauan, YHWH, minä parun, etkä Sinä kuule? Minä huudan Sinun tykösi väkivallan tähden, etkä Sinä auta Jeshua Yasha. 3. Miksi Sinä annat minun vääryyttä nähdä; ja Sinä vaivaa katselet? Ryöstö ja väkivalta on silmäini edessä; ja niin syntyy riita, ja tora nousee. 4. Sentähden kadottaa laki voimansa, ja eikä oikeus ilmau koskaan; sillä jumalaton kietoo vanhurskaan, sentähden ilmestyy oikeus vääristeltynä. 5. Katselkaat ympärillenne kansoissa, katsokaat ja ihmetelkäät, hämmästykäät! sillä Minä teen teidän päivinänne teon, jota ette uskoisi, jos siitä kerrottaisiin. 6. Sillä katso, Minä herätän Kaldealaiset, ankaran ja tuiman kansan, joka kulkee pitkin maan avaroita aloja valloittamassa asuinsijoja, jotka ei heidän omansa ole. 7. Hirvittävä ja peljättävä hän on; itse hän määrää oikeutensa ja korotuksensa. 8. Ja pardeja nopeammat ovat hänen hevosensa ja illan susia rajummat; hänen ratsumiehensä tulevat vauhdissa, hänen ratsumiehensä tulevat kaukaa; he lentävät niinkuin kotka joka rientää saalille. 9. Kaikki he tulevat väkivaltaa tekemään, he kääntävät kasvonsa eteenpäin; ja he kokoavat vankeja kuin hietaa. (kasvot eteenpäin = vauhtia löytyy) 10. He tekevät kuninkaista pilkkaa, ja ruhtinaita he naurunansa pitävät; he nauravat kaikille varustuksille, he luovat maata 'aphar tomu (adamin 'rakennus'aine) valliksi ja valloittavat ne. (KR-38: ..."kasaa kokoon hiekkaa ja valloittaa ne" -esim 90-luvun Irakin valloitus, linnoitukset peitettiin paikoin hiekalla - irakilaiset sotilaat jäivät sen alle). 11. Sitten se tuulena kiitää ja hyökkää, mutta joutuu syynalaiseksi, tuo, jolla oma voimansa on jumalana 'eloah. 12. Etkö sinä ole alusta ollut YHWH, 'Elohiym minun pyhäni? Me emme kuole muwth ei kuolemaa! Rangaistukseksi misphat Sinä, 'Elohiym, heidät panit, ja kuritukseksi Sinä, Jeshua tsuwr kallio, heidät asetit. (kuolemattomuus 'löytyy', sekin tulee vitsaukseksi ihmiskunnalle) 13. Sinä, joka olet silmistäsi liian puhdas tahowr, saattaaksesi pahuutta nähdä, ja joka vaivaa et katsella voi, miksi Sinä kärsit ryöstäjiä, olet vaiti, kun jumalaton nielee sen, joka häntä hurskaampi on? 14. Ja miksi teet ihmiset 'adam meren kalain kaltaisiksi, kuin matelevaisten vertaisiksi, joilla ei hallitsijaa ole? 15. He ovat ongella onkineet heidät kaikki, vetäneet heidät verkkoonsa ja koonneet nuottaansa; siitä he iloitsevat ja riemuitsevat.
  38. 38. 16. Sentähden he uhraavat verkollensa ja suitsuttavat nuotallensa; sillä niiden kautta on hänen osansa lihava, ja heidän ruokansa herkullinen. 17. Saako se (OSIRIS) sentähden tyhjentää pyydyksensä, aina surmata kansoja säälimättä? LUKU 2. Habakuk 1. Vartiossani minä tahdon seisoa ja asettua linnaani, tahdon vartoa, nähdäkseni, mitä Herra (Hän) minussa puhuu, ja mitä Hän vastaa valitukseeni. 2. Ja YHWH vastasi minulle ja sanoi: "Kirjoita näky ja piirrä tauluihin, että helposti sitä lukea voi." 3. Sillä vielä viipyy näky määrättyyn aikaansa asti; mutta se joutuu täyttymykseensä eikä petä. Jos se viipyy, niin odota sitä; sillä se tulee totisesti, eikä viivyttele. 4. Katso, paisunut, vilpistelevä on sielunsa hänessä; mutta vanhurskas elää uskostansa beemunatov. 5. Viinikin pettää, eikä pöyhkeä mies ole pysyväinen; hän, joka levittää kitansa kuin tuonela, ja on niinkuin kuolema täyttymätön, ja joka tempaa puoleensa kaikki pakanat ja kokoaa itsellensä kaikki kansat. 6. Eivätkö kaikki nämä tee hänestä pilkkalaulua, vertauspuheita ja arvoituksia hänestä, sanoen: "Voi sitä, joka joka kokoaa itsellensä toisen omaa, - kuinka kauan? - ja joka sälyttää päällensä pantteja! 7. Äkkiä nousevat ne, jotka sinua purevat, ja heräävät ne, jotka sinut syöksevät pois, ja sinä joudut heille saaliiksi! 8. Koska sinä olet ryöstänyt paljon kansoja, ryöstävät sinuakin kaikki kansain jääneet, ihmisten 'adam veren tähden ja väkivaltasi tähden maata, kaupunkeja ja kaikkia sen asukkata kohtaan. 9. Voi sitä, joka kiskoo onnetonta voittoa huoneellensa, asettaaksensa pesänsä korkeuteen, pelastaaksensa itsensä onnettomuudesta! 10. Neuvoillasi sinä saatoit häpeää huoneellesi; kun surmasit monta kansaa, vahingoitit sinä itseäsi. 11. Sillä kivi muurista huutaa ja malka seinästä häntä vastaa. 12. Voi sitä, joka rakentaa kaupunkeja verellä, ja perustaa linnoja vääryydellä! 13. Katso, eikö tule se YHWH Sebaotilta, että kansat vaivaavat itseänsä tulta varten ja sukukunnat hukkaan itseänsä väsyttävät? 14. Sillä maa on täynnä YHWH kunnian kabowd tuntoa, niinkuin vedet peittävät meren. 15. Voi sinua, joka juotat lähimmäistäsi, joka sekoitat siihen julmuutesi ja juovutat häntä, nähdäksesi hänen häpeänsä! 16. Sinä ravitaan häpeällä kunnian sijaan. Juo nyt itsekin ja paljasta esinahkasi! Sinun päällesi kääntyy YHWH oikian käden malja ja häpeään joutuu sinun kunniasi. 17. Sillä Libanon väkivalta peittää sinun, ja se eläinten hävitys, joka niitä peljätti, ihmisten 'adam veren tähden, ja väkivaltasi tähden maata, kaupunkeja ja kaikkia sen
  39. 39. asukkaita kohtaan. 18. Mitä hyödyttää veistokuva, että sen muodostaja sen veistää, mitä valettu kuva ja valheensaarnaaja, että sen muodostaja siihen turvaa, tehdäksensä mykkiä epäjumalia? 19. Voi sitä, joka sanoo puulle: "Herää!" ja mykälle kivelle: "Nouse!" Sekö opettaisi? Katso, sehän on silattu kullalla ja hopealla, ja eikä siinä ole henkeä ensinkään. 20. Mutta YHWH on pyhässä temppelissänsä, Vaietkoon Hänen edessänsä koko maa! LUKU 3. Habakuk 1. Profetta Habakukin rukous; viattomien edestä. 2. YHWH, minä olen kuullut Sinun sanomasi, ja olen hämmästynyt. YHWH, uudista Sinun tekosi vuosikautten keskellä, vuosikautten keskellä tee se tiettäväksi! Vihassa muista laupeutta! 3. 'Elowha tulee Temanista, Pyhä Qadowsh Paranin vuorelta. Sela. Hänen Kirkkautensa peittää taivaat, ja maa on täynnä Hänen kunniatansa. 4. Ja paiste niinkuin auringon valo syntyy, säteitä säteilee molemmin puolin Häntä, ja siellä on Hänen voimansa peite. 5. Hänen edellänsä kulkee rutto, ja kuume käy Hänen askeleissansa. 6. Hän seisahtaa ja mittaa maan, Hän katselee sitä ja saattaa kansat vapisemaan. Silloin musertuvat ikuiset vuoret, ijankaikkiset kukkulat laskeuvat. Hän kulkee muinaisia polkujansa. 7. Tuskan alaisina minä näen Kusanin majat, Midianin maan teltat vapisevat. 8. Onko virtoja nahar kohtaan, YHWY, vihasi syttynyt? onko virtoja kohtaan, vai mertako kohtaan Sinun kiivautes, koska ajat hevosillas, pelastuksesi Jeshua yeshuw'ah vaunuilla? 9. Paljaana, paljastettuna on Sinun joutses; vahvistetut ovat vitsat matteh sanalla. Sela. Virroilla Sinä halkaiset maan. 10. Vuoret näkevät Sinut ja vapisevat; vetten tulva kuohuu, syvyys antaa äänensä, ja nostaa kätensä korkeutta kohti. 11. Aurinko ja kuu seisovat sijallansa Sinun leimahtavien nuoltesi valossa, kimaltelevan keihääsi loisteessa. 12. Kiivaudessa Sinä kuljet maata, vihassa Sinä survot pakanoita. 13. Sinä läksit vapahtamaan Jeshua yesha Sinun kansaasi, vapahtamaan Jeshua yesha voideltuasi HaMaschiach. Sinä särjet pään jumalattoman huoneesta, paljastat perustukset kaulaan asti. Sela. 14. Sinä lävistät omilla nuolillansa matteh heidän ruhtinastensa päät, jotka tulevat niinkuin tuuliaispää kemow pyörremyrsky minua hajoittamaan, jotka riemuitsevat juurikuin saisivat syödä vaivaisen salassa. 15. Sinä kuljet hevosillasi meressä, suurten vetten kuohussa. 16. Tämän minä olen kuulut, ja ruumiini vapisee, huuleni värisevät huudosta; märkä
  40. 40. menee luihini, ja minä vapisen sijallani, kun minun täytyy alallani odottaa ahdingon päivää, kansani ahdistajan 'alah tuloa (hyökkääjä guwd). 17. Sillä silloin ei fiikunapuu kukoista, eikä ole hedelmää viinipuissa; öljypuun sato pettää, eivätkä vainiot anna elatusta. Lampaat ovat hävinneet pihatosta, eikä ole karjaa navetassa. 18. Mutta minä tahdon iloita Elowzah YHWH, tahdon reimuta agilah Jeshuassa autuuteni belohe yizi. 19. YHWH Adonay on minun voimani heli; Hän tekee jalkani niinkuin peuran jaloiksi ja kukkuloillani Hän minua kuljettaa. Edelläveisaajalle, kanteleillani. Habakukin ennustuksen Loppu. Lue tältä sivustolta myös: 'Hyvän ja Pahan Evankeliumi' yms. (poista välilyönnit) - s c r i b d com/syottovasikka - j u m p s h a r e com/b/hEQNYsfA02zZF5zj0HjQ

