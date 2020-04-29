Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROFETTA J e r e m i a 1928 Halle -Nimiversio Jeremia 2020.doc 28.04.2020 031 Lisätyt Nimet ym. Mechom Mamre 2013 käännös;...
3. ja sitten Jojakimin, Juudan kuninkaan päivinä, Sedekijan, Josian pojan, Juudan kuninkaan yhdennentoista vuoden loppuun ...
19. Ja he sotivat sinua vastaan, mutta eivät voita sinua; sillä sinun kanssasi olen Minä, n'um-YHWH l'haTZiylekha /natsal....
14. Onko Israel orja vai onko hän kotona syntynyt? Miksi on hän joutununt saaliiksi? 15. Häntä vastaan kiljuvat nuoret jal...
31. Sinä paha sukukunta, ota vaari D'var-YHWH sanasta! Olenko Minä erämaa Israelille, tahi synkän pimeyden maa? Miksi sano...
rikoksensa tähden ja annoin hänelle erokirjan, ei kuitenkaan hänen uskoton sisarfensa Juuda peljännyt, vaan meni ja teki h...
Totisesti, YHWH, 'Eloheynu, Jeshua /T'shuat Yis'raEL! Totisesti teidän Jumalassamme, on Israelin Pelastus! 24. Mutta tämä ...
tuuli kukkuloilta korvessa tulee kansani tyttären tietä, - ei pohtimiseksi eikä puhdistamiseksi, - 12. tuuli, näitä tuimem...
kaunistelet itsesi: rakastajat hylkäävät sinut, henkeäsi he etsivät. 31 Sillä minä kuulin huudon, niinkuin synnytystuskiss...
huone, sanoo YHWH. 12. He kielsivät BAYHWH ja sanoivat "ei Hän ole se. Onnettomuus ra' rah | raatekh' 7451 ei tule ylitsem...
sieluni pitäisi kostaman tit'naQem /naqam semmoiselle kansalle kuin tämä on? 30. Hirveitä ja kauheata tapahtuu maassa baar...
14. Ja he parantavat kansani tyttären haavan helpoimmiten, sanoen; "rauha, rauha!" vaikka ei rauhaa olekaan. 15. He ovat j...
7. Luku Se Sana, joka tuli Jeremialle Yir'm'yahu YHWH, kuului näin: 2. Seiso YHWH huoneen portissa, ja julista siellä tämä...
valitusta ja rukousta, äläkä vaivaa Minua; sillä en Minä sinua kuule. 17. Etkö näe, mitä he tekevät Juudan kaupungeissa ja...
puutteessa. 33. Ja tämän kansan ruumiit jäävät ruuaksi taivaan linnuille ja maan eläimille; eikä ole ketään niitä karkoitt...
hävetäksensä häväistystänsä, eivätkä tiedä olla häpeissänsä. Sentähden he kaatuvat kaatuvain joukossa; heidän etsikko-aika...
5. Ja kaikki he pettävät ystävänsä, eivätkä puhu totta; he totuttavat kieltänsä valhetta puhumaan, pahan tekemisessä he vä...
kerskatko rikkaudestansa. 24. Vaan joka tahtoo kerskata, kerskatkoon siitä, että hän on ymmärtäväinen ja tuntee Minua, ett...
12. Mutta Hän on luonut maan eretz voimassansa, ja perustanut maan Tevel viisaudessansa B'chakh'mato /chokmah, ja levittän...
Egyptin maasta, rautaisesta uunista, sanoen: kuulkaat Minun ääntäni ja tehkäät kaiken sen mukaan, kuin Minä teille käsken,...
valitusta eikä rukousta, sillä en Minä ole heitä kuuleva, kun he huutavat Minun puoleeni onnettomuutensa ra' rah | raatam ...
tapon päiväksi. 4. Kuinka kauan pitää maan sureman ja kaiken kedon ruohon kuivuman? Sen asukasten pahuuden ra' rah | meraa...
Näin sanoi YHWH minulle: "mene ja osta itsellesi liinainen vyö, ja pane se lanteilles, mutta älä sitä veteen kasta. 2. Ja ...
painuu päästänne kunnianne kruunu. Etelän kaupungit ovat suljetut, eikä ole ketään avaamassa; pois viety on Juuda kokonans...
9. Miksi olet niinkuin hämmästynyt mies, kuin sankari Gibbowr Jeshua, joka ei voi vapahtaa l'Hoshiy /Yasha Jeshua? Ja Sinä...
15. Luku Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: vaikka Mooses ja Samuel seisoisivat Minun edessäni, niin ei kuitenkaan Minun sieluni olisi...
tähden. Huomaa, kuinka minä kannan Sinun tähtesi häväistystä cherpah disgrace pudenda ! 16. Sinun Sanasi ilmestyivät, ne m...
paikalta, teidän silmäinne nähden ja teidän päivinänne, ilon äänen ja riemun äänen, yljän äänen ja morsiamen äänen. 10. Ja...
17. Luku Juudan synti on kirjoitettu rautaisella piirustimella ja timantin kärjellä; se on kaivettu heidän sydämmensä taul...
16. Mutta en minä ole peräytynyt olemasta paimenena Sinun jäljissäsi, enkä ole turmion päivää toivotellut; sen Sinä tiedät...
Tämä on se Sana, joka tuli YHWH Jeremialle, sanoen: 2. "Nouse ja mene alas savenvalajan huoneeseen; siellä annan sinun kuu...
17. Itätuulen tavoin hajoitan Minä heidät, vihollistensa edessä; Minä näytän heille selkäni enkä kasvojani heidän häviönsä...
7. Ja Minä tyhjennän Juudan ja Jerusalemin neuvon tässä paikassa ja annan heidän kaatua miekkaan vihollistensa edessä ja n...
5. Ja Minä annan kaiken tämän kaupungin tavaran ja kaiken sen kalleudet, ja kaikki Juudan kuningasten aarteet annan Minä h...
Tämä on se Sana, joka YHWH tuli Jeremialle, kun kuningas Sedekia lähetti hänen tykönsä Pashurin, Malkijan pojan, ja pappi ...
Näin sanoo YHWH: mene alas Juudan kuninkaan huoneeseen ja puhu siellä tämä Sana, 2. ja sano: kuule D'var-YHWH sana, sinä j...
18. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH Jojakimista, Josian pojasta, Juudan kuninkaasta: ei hänestä valiteta: "voi veljeni, voi sis...
n'um-YHWH. 3. Ja Minä olen itse kokoova laumani jäännöksen kaikista niistä maakunnista, joihin MInä olin heitä karkoittanu...
profetoista on jumalattomuus lähtenyt koko maahan. 16. Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot : Älkäät kuulko teille ennustavien profetto...
YHWH, jotka niitä unia kertovat ja valheillansa sheqer ja kehumisillansa eksyttävät Minun kansaani, vaikka Minä en ole hei...
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0

26 views

Published on

Jeremian kirja, 1.0 Halle 1928 nimiversio

Published in: Law
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Jeremia Halle 1928 1.0

  1. 1. PROFETTA J e r e m i a 1928 Halle -Nimiversio Jeremia 2020.doc 28.04.2020 031 Lisätyt Nimet ym. Mechom Mamre 2013 käännös; Heprea - Suomi Vanha testamentti (Mahdolliset lisät; KJV/Strongs, KR-38, Biblia 1776 qbible.com/hebrew-old-testament/jeremiah/1.html ym. ... Jeremia, luvut 1-52 Tähän käännösversioon on lisätty Strongs-7451 -sana korostettuna, eri taivutusmuodoissaan. "Katso, nyt YHWH on pannut valheen hengen näiden sinun profeettaisi suuhun, sillä YHWH on päättänyt sinun osaksesi onnettomuuden ra' rah 7451 ." Kr-38 1.Kun.22:19-23 Selite yhdyssana-nimille: Ennustus-Jumalan n'um-YHWH = oracle | d'var-YHWH = 'sanaHerran' Lue lisäksi ao käännetyistä sanoista Psalmien, Jesajan ym. lopuissa oleva Liite kts. Liite lopusta. Profetta Jeremia; LUKU 1. 1. Luku Jeremian Yir'm'yahu /Yirmayah, Hilkian Chil'qiYahu /Chilqiya pojan puheet, joka oli Anatotin pappeja, Benjaminin maalta, 2. jolle D'var-YHWH Sana tuli Josian, Amonin pojan, Juudan kuninkaan päivinä, hänen hallituksensa kolmantenatoista vuotena,
  2. 2. 3. ja sitten Jojakimin, Juudan kuninkaan päivinä, Sedekijan, Josian pojan, Juudan kuninkaan yhdennentoista vuoden loppuun asti, siihen asti kun Jerusalemin asukkaat viidentenä kuukautena vietiin vankeuteen. 4. Ja D'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle, sanoen: 5. "Ennenkuin Minä sinut kohdussa valmistin, tunsin Minä sinut, ja ennenkuin äidistäsi läksit, pyhitin Minä sinut; profetaksi Minä sinut kansoille asetin." 6. Mutta minä sanoin:"voi 'Adonay YHWH! katso, en minä osaa puhua; sillä minä olen nuori." 7. Niin YHWH elay al-Tomar sanoi minulle: "älä sano: 'minä olen nuori', vaan mene kaikkien tykö, mihin Minä sinut lähetän, ja puhu kaikki, mitä Minä sinulle käsken. 8. Älä pelkää heitä; sillä Minä olen kanssasi pelastamassa l'haTZilekha sinua," sanoo n'um-YHWH. 9. Ja YHWH ojensi kätensä ja koski minun suuhuni. Ja n'um-YHWH sanoi minulle: "katso, Minä panen Sanani sinun suuhusi. 10. Katso, Minä panen sinut tänä päivänä kansojen ja valtakuntain yli, rikkomaan ja repimään, hävittämään ja hajoittamaan, rakentamaan ja istuttamaan." 11. Ja D'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle, sanoen: "mitä näet, Jeremia?" Ja minä sanoin: "minä näen matelipuisen sauvan." [armeijan komentajan sauva] 12. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: "oikein sinä näit; sillä minä olen valvova Kiy-shoqed /shaqad vahtia Sanaani, täyttääkseni sitä." 13. Ja D'var-YHWH Sana tuli toisen kerran minulle, sanoen: "mitä näet?" Ja minä sanoin: "kiehuvan kattilan siyr nafuch näen minä, ja se näkyy pohjan puolelta." 14. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: "pohjasta päästetään onnettomuus kaikkia maan haaretz asukkaita vastaan. 15. Sillä katso, minä kutsun kaikki valtakuntain sukukunnat pohjaisesta, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ja he tulevat ja asettavat kukin istuimensa Jerusalemin porttien suulle, ja kaikkia sen muuria vastaan ylt'ympäri, ja kaikkia Juudan kaupungeita vastaan. 16. Ja Minä julistan tuomioni heistä kaiken heidän pahuutensa tähden, että he ovat Minut hyljänneet ja suitsuttaneet muille jumalille ja kumartaneet kättensä teoksia. 17. Mutta sinä, vyötä kupeesi ja nouse ja puhu heille kaikki, mitä Minä sinun käsken. Älä pelkää heidän edessänsä, etten Minä sinua peljättäisi heidän edessänsä. 18. Ja Minä, katso, Minä teen sinut tänä päivänä varustetuksi kaupungiksi ja rautapatsaaksi ja vaskimuuriksi koko maata vastaan, Juudan kuninkaita, sen ruhtinaita, sen pappeja ja maan kansaa vastaan.
  3. 3. 19. Ja he sotivat sinua vastaan, mutta eivät voita sinua; sillä sinun kanssasi olen Minä, n'um-YHWH l'haTZiylekha /natsal. ( ...sanoo n'um-YHWH, pelastamassa sinua. ) 2. Luku Ja D'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle, sanoen: 2. Mene ja saarnaa Jerusalemin kuullen, sanoen: näin sanoo YHWH: Minä muistan sinua, nuoruutesi lemmen, morsius-aikasi rakkauden, vaelluksesi Minun jäljissäni korvessa, siinä maassa jossa ei kylvetä. 3. Pyhä oli Israel YHWH, hänen satonsa esikoinen; kaikki jotka häntä söivät, jäivät syyn alaisiksi, onnettomuus ra' rah| raah 7451 (kts liite) tuli heidän päällensä, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 4. Kuulkaat D'var-YHWH Sanaa, Jaakobin huone, ja kaikki Israelin huoneen sukukunnat! 5. Näin sanoo YHWH: mitä vääryyttä teidän isänne Minussa löysivät, koska he erkanivat kauaksi Minusta ja kulkivat turhuuden jäljissä ja turhiksi tulivat? 6. He eivät sanoneet: "missä on YHWH, joka vei meidät ulos Egyptin maasta ja johdatti meitä korvessa, autiossa ja hautojen maassa, kuivuuden ja kuolon varjon maassa, siinä maassa jossa ei kukaan kulje, jossa ei yksikään ihminen asu?! 7. Ja Minä vein teidät hedelmäpuiston maahan, syömään sen hedelmiä ja hyvyyttä; ja te tulitte ja saastutitte Minun maatani ja teitte Minun Perintöni kauhistukseksi. 8. Papit eivät sanoneet: "Missä on YHWH?" ja lain-oppineet eivät Minua tunteneet, ja paimenet luopuivat Minusta, ja profetat ennustivat Baalin kautta ja niiden jäljissä kulkivat, jotka eivät ensinkään auta. 9. Sentähden Minä vielä riitelen teidän kanssanne, sanoo YHWH, ja teidän lastenne lasten kanssa Minä riitelen. 10. Sillä menkäät Kittimin Cittim saariin, ja katsokaat, lähettäkäät Kedariin ja tiedustelkaat tarkasti, ja katsokaat, onko sellaista tapahtunut. 11. Muuttaako joku kansa jumalia? kuitenkaan ne eivät ole jumalia; mutta Minun kansani muuttaa kunniansa siihen, mikä ei auta! 12. Hämmästykäät taivaat, tätä! väriskäät ja kovin kauhistukaat! sanoo n'um-YHWH. 13. Sillä Minun kansani tekee kaksinkertaisen synnin ra' rah | raot 7451: 1. Minut, joka Olen Elävän Veden Lähde - Jeshua -, he hylkäävät, 2. Kaivavat itsellensä kaivoja, haljenneita kaivoja, jotka eivät vettä pidä.
  4. 4. 14. Onko Israel orja vai onko hän kotona syntynyt? Miksi on hän joutununt saaliiksi? 15. Häntä vastaan kiljuvat nuoret jalopeurat, ne antavat äänensä kuulua. Ne panevat hänen maansa autioksi, ja hänen kaupunkinsa poltetaan asumattomiksi. 16. Vieläpä Nofon ja Takpanesin lapset pitävät kukkulasi laitumenansa. 17. Mutta sinä itsellesi näitä teit, kun hylkäsit Et-YHWH 'Elohayikh' sinä aikana, jona Hän sinua johdatti tiellä. 18. Ja nyt, mitä sinulla on tekemistä Egyptin tiellä, kun tahdot juoda Sihorin vettä? 19. Sinun pahuutesi ra' rah | raatekh' 7451 kurittaa sinua ja tottelemattomuutesi nuhtelee sinua; niin huomaa ja näe, kuinka paha ra' rah | Kiy-ra 7451 ja katkera on, että hylkäät Et-YHWH 'Elohayikh', ja ettet sinä pelkää Minua, sanoo Elayikh' n'um-'Adonay YHWiH Tz'vaot. 20. Sillä vanhastaan asti olet sinä rikkonut ikeesi, katkaissut nuorasi ja sanonut: "en tahdo palvella." Sillä jokaisella korkealla mäellä ja jokaisen viheriäisen puun alla sinä porttona venyit. 21. Ja Minä kuitenkin istutin sinut hyväksi viinipuuksi, aivan oikeaksi vesaksi; ja mitenkä olet Minulle muuttunut raa'an viinipuun köynnöksiksi? 22. Sillä vaikka pesisit itsesi lipeällä ja ottaisit itsellesi paljon saippuaa, pysyy sinun syntisi kuitenkin Minun kasvojeni edessä; sanoo 'Adonay YHWiH. 23. Mitenkä siis sanot: "en ole saastaiseksi tullut, Baalin jäljissä en ole kulkenut!" Ajattele vaellusta laaksossa, huomaa, mitä tehnyt olet, sinä nuori, nopea naaraskameli, joka sinne tänne juokset! 24. Erämaahan tottunut metsä-aasin tamma hengittää tuulta himossaan; kuka hillitsee sen kiimaa? Kaikki, jotka sitä etsivät, eivät väsy; sen kuukaudella he sen löytävät. 25. Varjele jalkasi paljastumisesta ja kurkkusi janosta! Mutta sinä sanot: "ei se auta, sillä minä rakastan muukalaisia ja heidän jäljissänsä minä riennän." 26. Niinkuin varas häpee, kun hän tavataan, niin joutuu Israelin huone häpeään, he, heidän kuninkaansa, heidän ruhtinaansa ja heidän pappinsa ja profettansa, 27. kun sanovat puulle: sinä olet minun isäni" ja kivelle: "sinä minut synnytit." Sillä he käänsivät Minulle seljän, eikä kasvoja; mutta onnettomuutensa ra' rah | raatam 7451 aikana sanovat he: "nouse ja pelasta meitä!" 28. Mutta missä ovat sinun jumalasi 'eloheykha, jotka sinä teit itselles? Nouskoot ne, jos ne voivat sinua auttaa onnettomuutesi ra' rah | raatekha 7451 aikana; sillä niin monta kuin sinulla on kaupunkia, niin usea on jumalasikin 'eloheykha, Juuda! 29. Miksi tahdotte vielä riidellä Minun kanssani? Kaikki olette minusta luopuneet, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 30. Turhaan olen lyönyt teidän lapsianne, he eivät ottaneet kuritusta vastaan. Teidän miekkanne on syönyt profettojanne niinkuin raateleva jalopeura [lions cub- club, vrt. Saarnaaja].
  5. 5. 31. Sinä paha sukukunta, ota vaari D'var-YHWH sanasta! Olenko Minä erämaa Israelille, tahi synkän pimeyden maa? Miksi sanoo Minun kansani: "me olemme vapaat, emme enää tule Sinun tykösi?" 32. Unohtaako neitsyt kaunistuksensa, tahi morsian vyönsä? Mutta Minun kansani on Minut unohtanut jo epälukuisina päivinä. 33. Miten hyväksi teetkään sinä tiesi, etsiäkses rakkautta! Sentähden sinä totutitkin vaelluksesi pahaksi ra' rah | et-haraot 7451 . 34. Vieläpä vaateliepeissäsikin löytyy viattomain köyhäin sielujen verta. Enkä löytänyt näitä salassa, vaan kaikissa näissä. 35. Mutta sinä sanoit: "minä olen viaton; ja Hänen vihansa kääntyy pois." Katso, Minä käyn oikeudelle sinun kanssasi, sentähden että sanot: "en ole syntiä tehnyt." 36. Mitä niin kovin riennät tietäsi muuttamaan? Myöskin Egyptistä olet häpeän saapa, niinkuin häpeään jouduit Assurin tähden. 37. Sieltäkin olet lähtevä, kätesi pääsi päällä. Sillä YHWH hylkää sinun turvasi, etkä sinä ole niissä menestyvä. 3. Luku Sananlasku sanoo: jos mies eroittaa vaimonsa, ja se menee pois hänen tyköänsä ja ottaa toisen miehen, saako hän palata sen tyköä vielä? Eikö se maa peräti saastutettais? Ja sinä olet tehnyt huorin monien ystäviesi kanssa; mutta tulisit kuitenkin minun tyköni! sanoo n'um-YHWH. 2. Nosta silmäsi kukkuloita kohti ja katso, kuinka sinua joka paikassa on raiskattu! Teiden vieressä sinä heitä varten istuit, niinkuin arabialainen korvessa, ja saastutit waTachaniyfiy /chaneph maan eretz huoruudellas Biz'nutayikh [sekä pahuudellasi ra' rah | uvraatekh 7451] puuttuu Halle tekstistä. 3. Ja sadekuurot pidätettiin, eikä ehtoosadetta ollut; mutta huoravaimon otsa on sinulla, et taipunut häpeämään. 4. Ehkä tästä lähin huudat minulle: "minun Isäni, Sinä olet nuoruuteni ystävä!" 5. "Pitääkö Hän ijankaikkisesti vihaa, säilyttääkö Hän sitä ikuisesti? "Katso näin sinä puhut, ja teet rikoksia ra' rah | haraot 7451, ja sen kyllä osaat. 6. Ja YHWH sanoi Minulle kuningas Josian päivinä: oletko nähnyt, mtä luopunut Israel teki? Se kävi joka korkealla vuorella ja jokaisen viheriäisen puun alla ja teki siellä huorin. 7. Ja Minä sanoin, sittekuin hän oli nämä tehnyt; käänny Minun puoleeni! Mutta hän ei kääntynyt. Ja sen näki hänen uskoton sisarensa Juuda. 8. Ja Minä näin, että, vaikka Minä hylkäsin luopuneen Israelin kaiken Hänen
  6. 6. rikoksensa tähden ja annoin hänelle erokirjan, ei kuitenkaan hänen uskoton sisarfensa Juuda peljännyt, vaan meni ja teki huorin hänkin. 9. Ja tapahtui, että hänen huoruutensa huudosta maa haaretz saastutettiin; ja avion hän rikkoi kiven ja puun kanssa. 10. Ja kaikissa näissäkään ei hänen uskoton sisarensa Juuda kääntynyt Minun puoleeni koko sydämmestänsä, vaan petollisesti, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 11. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: luopunut Israel on vanhurskaammaksi katsottava kuin uskoton Juuda. 12. Mene ja huuda nämä sanat pohjaan päin ja sano: käänny kumminkin, luopunut Israel, sanoo n'um-YHWH, niin en Minä katso vihaisesti teidän puoleenne; sillä Minä olen laupias*, sanoo n'um-YHWH; en Minä pidä vihaa ijankaikkisesti. 13. Ainoastaan tunne sinun rikoksesi, että luovuit YHWH Elowaikh ja juoksit sinne tänne vierasten jumalien tykö jokaisen viheriäisen puun alle; mutta Minun ääntäni ette kuulleet, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 14. Kääntykäät, luopuneet lapset, sanoo n'um-YHWH, sillä Minä olen teidät itselleni kihlannut; ja Minä otan teitä, yhden kaupungista ja kaksi sukukunnasta, ja tuon teidät Sioniin. 15. Ja Minä anna teille paimenet minun sydämmeni mukaan, ja ne kaitsevat teitä ymmärryksellä ja taidolla. 16. Ja on tapahtuva, kun te lisäännytte ja olette hedelmälliset maassa niinä päivinä, sanoo n'um-YHWH, niin ei silloin enää sanota: "B'riyt-YHWH liiton arkki", eikä se johdu mieleen, ei sitä muisteta, ei etsitä, eikä enää tehdä. 17. Siihen aikaan nimitetään Jerusalem "KiSe /kicce valtaistuin YHWH", ja sinne, Jerusalemiin, kokoontuvat kaikki kansat YHWH nimen tähden; ja he eivät enää vaella pahan ra' rah | hara 7451 sydämmensä kovuuden mukaan. 18. Niinä päivinä on Juudan huone kulkeva Israelin huoneen kansaa, ja he tulevat yhdessä pohjan puoliselta maalta siihen maahan, jonka Minä annoin perinnöksi heidän isillensä. 19. Ja Minä sanoin: "Minä tahdon asettaa sinut lasten joukkoon ja antaa sinulle suloisen maan ihanan perinnön, kansojen ihanimman!" Ja Minä ajattelin: "sinä olet kutsuva Minua: minun Isäni! etkä poikkea pois Minusta!" 20. Mutta niinkuin vaimo on uskoton ystävällensä, niin te olette Minulle uskottomat olleet, Israelin huone, sanoo YHWH. 21. Ääni kuuluu kukkuloilta, Isaraelin lasten itku ja rukous, sentähden että he ovat turmelleet tiensä, unohtaneet Et-Eloheyhem. 22. Kääntykäät luopuneet lapset! Minä tahdon parantaa teidän luopumisenne. Katso, me tulemme Sinun tykösi; sillä Sinä olet Eloheynu. 23. Totisesti petosta on/oli tuo hälinä kukkuloilta [miG'vaot /gib'ah salvation hoped for] ja vuorilta. --> epäjumalanpalveluspaikka a place of illicit worship
  7. 7. Totisesti, YHWH, 'Eloheynu, Jeshua /T'shuat Yis'raEL! Totisesti teidän Jumalassamme, on Israelin Pelastus! 24. Mutta tämä häpeä on syönyt isäimme tavaran meidän nuoruudestamme asti, heidän lampaansa ja karjansa, heidän poikansa ja tyttärensä. 25. Meidän täytyy maata häpeässämme ja meidän häväistyksemme peittää meitä! sillä LAYHWH 'Eloheynu, vastaan olemme syntiä chatanu tehneet, sekä me että isämme, hamasta nuoruudestamme tähän päivään asti, emmekä ole kuulleet 'Eloheynu ääntä. 4. Luku Jos käännyt, Israel, sanoo n'um-YHWH, niin käänny Minun puoleeni; ja jos panet kauhistuksesi shiQutzeykha /shiqquts pois Minun kasvojeni edestä etkä huikentele, 2. niin sinä olet vannova: "niin totta kuin chay-YHWH elää", totuudessa, oikeudessa ja vanhurskaudessa; ja pakanat kerskaavat Hänestä ja ylistävät Häntä. 3. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH Juudan miehille ja Jerusalemille: kyntäkäät itsellenne uudiskyntö, ja älkäät kylväkö orjantappurain sekaan. 4. Ympärileikatkaat itsenne LAYHWH ja poistakaat sydämmenne esinahka, te Juudan miehet ja Jerusalemin asukkaat, ett'ei Minun kiivauteni tulisi niinkuin tuli ja palaisi eikä olisi sammuttajaa, teidän tekojenne pahuuden tähden. 5. Ilmoittakaat Juudassa ja julistakaat Jerusalemissa, ja sanokaat: soittakaat torvea maassa, huutakaat täyttä kurkkua ja sanokaat: kokoontukaat ja menkäämme varustettuihin kaupunkeihin! 6. Nostakaat lippu Sioniin päin, paetkaat, älkäät seisahtuko! Sillä Minä tuotan pahaa ra' rah | ra' 7451 pohjasta ja suuren häviön. 7. Jalopeura nousee pensastostansa ja kansain hävittäjä lähtee liikkeelle [lions cubclub], lähtee paikastansa, panemaan sinun maasi erämaaksi; sinun kaupunkisi tehdään autioksi ilman yhtäkään asukasta. 8. Sentähden käärikäät säkit ympärillenne, valittakaat ja parkukaat! sillä ei af- YHWH vihan liekki ole kääntynyt meistä pois. 9. Ja on tapahtuva sinä päivänä, sanoo n'um-YHWH, että hukassa on kuninkaan sydän ja ruhtinasten rohkeus, papit hämmästyvät ja profetat kauhistuvat. 10. Mutta minä sanoin: voi 'Adonay YHWiH, totisesti olet peräti eksyttänyt tätä kansaa ja Jerusalemia sanoessas: "rauha on teillä oleva" Kuitenkin miekka sattuu sieluun asti. 11. Siihen aikaan sanotaan tälle kansalle ja Jerusalemille w'liyrushalaim, kuuma
  8. 8. tuuli kukkuloilta korvessa tulee kansani tyttären tietä, - ei pohtimiseksi eikä puhdistamiseksi, - 12. tuuli, näitä tuimempi, on Minulta tuleva. Nyt Minäkin olen tuomioni mish'Patiym /mishpat heistä julistava. 13. Katso, hän nousee niinkuin pilvet kaananiym /anan ja hänen vaununsa niinkuin myrsky w'kahSufah /cuwpah hurricane ; kotkia miN'shariym /nesher nopeammat ovat hänen hevosensa susayw /cuwc. Voi meitä, sillä me olemme hävitetyt! vrt. Joel2. 14. Pese sydämmesi pahuudestas ra' rah | meraah 7451, Jerusalem, että sinä vapahdettaisiin! Kuinka kauan syntisi aikeet pysyvät sydämessäs? 15. Sillä huuto ilmoittaa Danista ja julistaa onnettomuutta Efraimin vuorelta. 16. Julistakaat kansoille, katso, ilmoittakaat Jerusalemissa; piirittäjiä tulee kaukaisesta maasta ja nostavat huutonsa Juudan kaupunkeja vastaan! 17. Niinkuin pellon vartijat ovat he joka kulmalla sitä vastaan; sillä hän oli Minulle uppiniskainen, sanoo num'-YHWH. 18. Sinun tiesi ja tekosi ovat nämä sinulle tehneet, tämä on sinun pahuutesi ra' rah | raatekh' 7451 hedelmä; totisesti se sattuu sydämmeesi asti. 19. Voi sydäntäni, voi sydäntäni, kuinka olen ahdistettu! voi sydämmeni kammiot, minun sydämmeni kuohuu, en voi vai'eta; sillä sieluni kuulee vaskitorven ääntä, sodan huutoa! 20 Hävitystä yhä vaan huudetaan, sillä hävitetty on koko maa; äkkiä hävitettiin minun majani, silmänräpäyksessä majani peitteet. 21. Kuinka kauan minun pitää näkemän lippua, kuuleman vaskitorven ääntä? 22. Sillä Minun kansani on tyhmä; Minua he eivät tunne; taitamattomia lapsia he ovat, eikä he ole ymmärtäväisiä. Viisaita he ovat pahaa tekemään; mutta hyvää tekemään ei heillä ole ymmärrystä. 23. Minä katselin maata et-haaretz, ja katso, se oli autio ja tyhjä w'hiNeh-tohu wavohu, ja taivasta haSHamayim kohti, eikä siellä ollut valoa enää. 24. Minä katselin vuoria, ja katso ne järisivät, ja kaikki mäet liikkuivat. 25. Minä katselin, ja katso, ei yhäkään ihmistä ollut, ja kaikki taivaan linnut olivat lentäneet pois. 26. Minä katselin, ja katso, Karmel oli erämaana, ja kaikki sen kaupungit olivat hävitetyt, YHWH edestä ja Hänen vihansa liekin edestä. 27. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH: autiona on koko maa oleva, mutta en sitä peräti lopeta. 28. Sentähden maa suree ja taivas ylhäällä murehtii, sentähden että Minä olen sen puhunut ja päättänyt, enkä kadu, enkä ole siitä peräytyvä. 29. Ratsumiehen ja joutsella ampujan hälinän tähden kaikki kaupungit pakenevat. He menevät synkkiin metsiin ja nousevat kallioille; joka kaupunki on tyhjäksi jätetty, eikä ole yhtään ihmistä niissä asumassa. 30. Ja sinä hävitetty, mitä olet tekevä? Jos puetat itsesi purppuraan, jos koristelet itsesi kultakoristeella, jos sivelet voiteella silmäkarvasi, niin kuitenkin hukkaan
  9. 9. kaunistelet itsesi: rakastajat hylkäävät sinut, henkeäsi he etsivät. 31 Sillä minä kuulin huudon, niinkuin synnytystuskissa olevan, ahdistuksen, niinkuin ensikerran synnyttäväisen, Sionin tyttären huudon; hän valittaa, levittää kätensä: "voi minua! sillä minun sieluni naf'shiy vaipuu murhaajien l'horgoiym valtaan." 5. Luku Kävelkäät Jerusalemin kaduilla ja katsokaat, tiedustelkaat ja etsikäät sen teillä, jos löydätte ketään, yhtään ainoaa, joka tekee oikeutta ja etsii totuutta emunah; niin Minä olen sille laupeas*. 2. Ja jos he sanovat: "niin totta kuin chaj-YHWH elää", vannovat he kuitenkin väärin laSHeger. Huom. q.bible.com kääntäjä on Jeremiassa kehittänyt uuden nimen, Y'hoah. Esim. jae 5:2: Mechon Mamre -käännöksen Herra-elää yhdyssana = chaj-YHWH Tässä käännöksessä vierasta 'Y'hoah' -sanaa ei käytetä [jehovan todistajat?]. 3. YHWH, eikö sinun silmäsi katso (uskoa) totuutta leemunah? Sinä lyöt heitä, mutta eivät he kipua tunne; Sinä hävität heitä, mutta eivät he tahdo kuritusta ottaa. He tekevät kasvonsa kalliota kovemmaksi, eivät tahdo kääntyä. 4. Ja minä sanoin: "nämä ovat ainoastaan alhaisia, he ovat tyhmiä; sillä he eivät tiedä YHWH tietä, Eloheyhem oikeutta. 5. Minä tahdon mennä ylimysten tykö ja puhuttelen heitä, sillä ne tietävät Herran tien, Jumalansa YHWH tuomion mishpat. Mutta nämä olivat kaikki rikkoneet ikeen, katkaisseet siteet. 6. Sentähden on jalopeura metsästä heitä kaatava, erämaiden susi heitä repivä; paardi on väijyvä heidän kaupunkiensa ääressä, jokainen niistä uloslähtevä raadellaan; sillä useat ovat heidän rikoksensa, lukuisat ovat heidän tottelemattomuutensa. 7. Minkätähden Minä antaisin sinulle anteeksi? Sinun lapsesi hylkäsivät Minut ja vannoivat niiden kautta jotka eivt jumalia ole. Ja Minä vannotin heitä; mutta he rikkoivat avion ja menivät joukoittain huorahuoneeseen. 8. Lihotettuja, raivoovia orhiita he ovat, kukin hirnuu toisensa vaimoa. 9. Enkö Minä näitten tähden kostaisi? sanoo YHWH. Vai eikö Minun sieluni pitäisi kostaman semmoiselle kansalle kuin tämä on? 10 Nouskaat sen muureille ja hävittäkäät, mutta älkää loppua hänestä tehkö. Poistakaat hänen köynnöksensä; sillä ei ne ole YHWH omia. 11. Sillä uskottomasti he luopuvat Minusta, sekä Israelin huone että Juudan
  10. 10. huone, sanoo YHWH. 12. He kielsivät BAYHWH ja sanoivat "ei Hän ole se. Onnettomuus ra' rah | raatekh' 7451 ei tule ylitsemme, eikä meidän tarvitse miekkaa eikä nälkää nähdä. 13. Vaan profetat puhuvat tuuleen; ja Hän joka puhuu, ei ole heissä; niin heidän itsensä käyköön!" 14. Sentähden näin sanoo YHWH Elohim: koska te puhelette tätä puhetta, katso, niin teen Minä Minun Sanani sinun suussasi tuleksi ja tämän kansan puiksi, ja se on heitä syövä. 15. Katso, Minä olen tuottava teidän päällenne kansan kaukaa, te Israelin huone, sanoo n'um-YHWH: se on väkevä kansa, ikivanha kansa, kansa jonka kieltä et osaa, etkä sinä ymmärrä, mitä se puhuu. 16. Sen viini on kuin avoin hauta; kaikki he ovat sankaria. 17. Ja se syöpi satosi ja leipäsi, se syö poikasi ja tyttäresi, se syö lampaasi ja karjasi, syö viinipuusi ja fiikunapuusi; se hävittää miekalla sinun linnakaupunkis, joihin sinä turvasit. 18. Mutta en Minä niinäkään päivinä, sanoo n'um-YHWH, tee teistä loppua. 19. Ja on tapahtuva, että sanotte: "minkä tähden YHWH Eloheynu tekee meille näitä kaikkia?" Mutta sano sinä heille: "niinkuin te hylkäsitte Minut ja palvelitte vieraita jumalia teidän maassanne, niin te saatte palvella muukalaisia maassa, joka ei ole teidän omanne." 20. Ilmoittakaat tätä Jaakobin huoneessa ja julistakaat sitä Juudassa sanoen: 21. Kuulkaat nyt tätä, tyhmä ja taitamaton kansa, joilla on silmät, eivätkä näe, ja korvat, eivätkä he kuule. 22. Ettekö pelkää Minua, sanoo YHWH; minunko kasvojeni edessä ette vapise, joka panen hiekan rajaksi merelle ijankaikkiseksi määräksi; eikä se käy siitä ylitse. Ja vaikka se lainehtii, on se voimaton, ja vaikka sen aallot kuohuvat, eivät ne voi mennä sen ylitse. 23. Mutta tällä kansalla on uppiniskainen ja vastahakoinen sydän; he luopuivat ja menivät pois. 24. He eivät sanoneet sydämmessänsä: peljätkäämme kumminkin et-YHWH Eloheynu, joka antaa sadetta, sekä syys -että kevätsadetta, aikanansa, varjelee meille elonleikkuun määräviikot. 25. Teidän rikoksenne kääntävät nämä pois ja syntinne estävät hyvää teiltä. 26. Sillä Minun kansassani löytyy jumalattomia: väijytään niinkuin linnustaja kyykistelee; he panevat ansoja, ihmisiä he pyytävät. 27. Niinkuin häkki on täynnä lintuja, niin ovat heidän huoneensa täytnnä petosta; siitä he ovat ylvästyneet ja rikastuneet. 28. He ovat lihoneet, he kiiltävät; he tekevät ylönmäärin pahaa ra' rah | divrey-ra 7451: vaikka eivät he aja orvon asiaa, ja se menestyy heille, eikä he auta köyhiä oikeuteen. tekevät/sanovat /dabar/divrey-ra 29. Enkö Minä näitten tähden rankaisisi? sanoo nu'm-YHWH. Vai eikö Minun
  11. 11. sieluni pitäisi kostaman tit'naQem /naqam semmoiselle kansalle kuin tämä on? 30. Hirveitä ja kauheata tapahtuu maassa baaretz: 31. profetat ennustavat valhetta, papit hallitsevat omavaltaisesti, ja Minun kansani tahtoo sitä mielellään! Ja mitä te viimein teette? 6. Luku Paetkaat, Benjaminin lapset, Jerusalemin keskeltä ja soittakaat Tekoassa torvella ja ylöntäkäät merkki yli Bet-Keremin; sillä onnettomuus ra' rah | raah 7451 on jo näkyvissä pohjosesta ja suuri häviö! 2. Minä hävitän kauniin ja hempeän Sionin tyttären. 3. Hänen tykönsä tulee paimenia ja heidän laumansa; ne asettavat häntä vastaan majoja ylt'ympäri, syöttävät kukin paikkansa. 4. "Pyhittäkäät häntä vastaan sota! Nouskaat ja astukaamme ylös puolipäivän aikaan! Voi meitä, sillä päivä laskee ja illan varjot pitenevät! 5. Nouskaat, astukaamme ylös yöllä ja hävittäkäämme hovinsa!" 6. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH TZ'vaot: kaatakaat puita ja luokaat Jerusalemia vastaan valli! Se on kaupunki joka on rangaistava; pelkkää väkivaltaa on sen keskellä. 7. Niinkuin lähde kuohuttaa vetensä, niin kuohuu sen pahuus ra' rah | raataH 7451: sortoa ja hävitystä kuullaan siinä, Minun kasvojeni edessä on aina kipua ja haavoja. 8. Tottele kuritusta, Jerusalem, ett'ei minun sieluni vieraantuisi sinusta, ett'en panisi sinua autioksi, asumattomaksi maaksi. 9. Näin sanoo YHWH TZ'vaot: tarkka jälkikorjuu on toimitettava, niinkuin viinipuussa, Israelin jäännöskunnassa. Ojenna taas kätesi oksia vastaan, niinkuin viinimaarjain kokooja. 10. Kenelle puhun ja todistan, että he kuulisivat? Katso, ympärileikkaamaton on heidän korvansa, eikä he voi kuunnella; katso, d'var-YHWH sana on heille pilkaksi, eikä he mielly siihen. 11. Mutta YHWH vihaa chamat /chemah olen minä täynnä, minä väsyn sitä pidättämästä. Kaada se lapsen päälle kadulla ja nuorukais-joukon päälle yhdellä kertaa; sillä mieskin vangitaan vaimon kanssa, vanhus päivänsä täyttäneen kanssa. 12. Ja heidän huoneensa joutuvat toisten omaksi, pellot ja vainiot samassa; sillä Minä ojennan käteni tämän maan asukkaita vastaan sanoo n'um-YHWH. 13. Sillä heidän pienistänsä alkaen aina suuriinsa asti he kaikki väärää voittoa ahnehtivat, ja profetoista alkaen aina pappiin asti he kaikki petosta tekevät.
  12. 12. 14. Ja he parantavat kansani tyttären haavan helpoimmiten, sanoen; "rauha, rauha!" vaikka ei rauhaa olekaan. 15. He ovat joutuneet häpeään, sillä he ovat tehneet kauhistuksia; kuitenkaan he eivät ota hävetäksensä häväistystänsä eivätkä tiedä olla häpeissänsä. Sentähden he kaatuvat kaatuvain joukossa; Minun etsikko-aikanani he kompastuvat, sanoo YHWH. 16. Näin sanoo YHWH: "seisokaat teillä ja katselkaat, kysykäät ijankaikkisia polkuja, mikä se hyvä tie on, ja vaeltakaat sitä, niin te löydätte levon sieluillenne." Mutta he vastaavat: "emme tahdo vaeltaa." 17. Ja Minä asetin heille vartijat: "Tarkatkaat pasunan ääntä!" Mutta he sanoivat: "emme tahdo tarkata." 18. Sentähden kuulkaat , kansat, ja huomaa seurakunta, mitä heille on tapahtuva! 19. Kuule, maa! Katso Minä olen tuottava onnettomuuden ra' rah | raah 7451 tälle kansalle, heidän aikeensa hedelmän; sillä Minun Sanojani he eivät kuulleet, ja Minun Torah Lakini w'Toratiy he hylkäävät. 20. Mitä varten suitsutus Minulle Sabasta tulee ja tuo kallis ruoko kaukaisesta maasta? Teidän polttouhrinne eivät ole otollisia, eikä teurasuhrinne kelpaa Minulle. 21. Sentähden sanoo YHWH näin: katso, Minä panen tätä kansaa vasten kompastuksia; niihin he kompastuvat isät ja lapset yht'aikaa, naapuri ja hänen ystävänsä yhdessä hukkuvat. 22. Näin sanoo YHWH: kansa tulee pohjaisesta maasta ja suuri kansakunta lähtee liikkeelle maan ääristä. 23. Jousta ja keihästä he käyttävät: he ovat julmat ja armottomat. Heidän äänensä pauhaa niinkuin meri, ja hevosilla he ratsastavat, varustettuina kuin mies sotaan, sinua vastaan, tytär Sion. 24. Me kuulimme sanoman hänestä, kätemme vaipuivat, ahdistus käsitti meitä, vavistus niinkuin lasten synnyttäjän. 25. Älä mene ulos pellolle, äläkä tiellä kävele, sillä miekka on vihollisella, ja peljästys on yltäympärillä. 26. Minun kansani tytär, kääri säkki ympärilles, tahraa itsesi tuhkalla, sure niinkuin ainokaista poikaa, päästä valitus! sillä äkkiä tulee hävittääjä meidän päällemme. 27. Tutkijaksi Minä panin sinut kansani periin, linnaksi, että tuntisit ja tutkisit heidän tiensä. 28. Kaikki ovat he peräti luopuneet, kulkevat panetuksella, ovat kuparia ja rautaa, - kaikki he ovat turmiolliset mash'chiytiym /shacath. 29. Palkeet ovat palaneet, lyijy tulessa kulunut, hukkaan on sulatusta tehty; sillä pahat ra' rah | w'raiym 7451 eivät ole eroitetut. 30. "Hylkyhopeaksi" heitä sanotaan; sillä YHWH hylkäsi heidät.
  13. 13. 7. Luku Se Sana, joka tuli Jeremialle Yir'm'yahu YHWH, kuului näin: 2. Seiso YHWH huoneen portissa, ja julista siellä tämä puhe ja sano: kuulkaa d'var -YHWH sana, koko Juuda, jotka käytte sisälle näistä porteista rukoilemaan LAYHWH! 3. Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot Elohey: parantakaat elämänne ja tekonne, niin minä annan teidän asua tässä paikassa. 4. Älkäät luottako valhepuheisiin, sanoen" YHWH temppeli heykhal, YHWH temppeli, YHWH temppeli tämä on !" 5. Vaan jos todella teette tienne ja tekonne hyviksi, jos todella toimitatte oikeutta keskenänne, 6. jos ette tee muukalaiselle, orvolle ja leskelle väkivaltaa, ette viatonta verta vuodata tässä sijassa, ettekä muukalaisia jumalia seuraa itsellenne vahingoksi ra' rah | l'ra 7451, 7. niin Minä annan teidän asua tässä paikassa, maassa, jonka annoin teidän isillenne, ijankaikkisesta ijankaikkiseen asti. 8. Mutta katso, te luotatte valhepuheisiin, jotka ei mitään auta. 9. Kuinka? te varastatte, surmaatte ja teette huorin ja vannotte väärin, ja suitsutatte Baalille ja vaellatte muiden jumalien perään joita ette tunne, 10. ja kumminkin te tulette ja asetutte minun kasvojeni eteen tässä huoneessa, joka Minun Nimeni mukaan nimitetään, ja sanotte: "ei meillä mitään hätää ole", että tekisitte kaikkia näitä kauhistuksia! 11. Ryövärien luolaksiko tämä huone, joka Minun Nimeni mukaan nimitetään, on tullut teidän silmissänne? Katso, Minäkin olen tämän nähnyt, sanoo n'um- YHWH. 12. Sillä menkäät Minun paikalleni joka Siilossa oli, jossa Minä ensin annoin Nimeni asua, ja katsokaat mitä Minä olen sille tehnyt kansani Israelin pahuuden ra' rah | raat 7451 tähden. 13 Ja nyt, koska te teette kaikkia noita tekoja, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ja Minä olen teille jo varhain puhunut, ettekä ole kuulleet, olen huutanut, ettekä ole vastanneet, 14. niin teen Minä tälle huoneelle, joka Minun Nimeni mukaan nimitetään, ja johon te turvaatte, ja sille paikalle, jonka Minä annoin teille ja teidän isillenne, niinkuin tein Siilolle, 15 ja heitän teidät pois kasvojeni edestä, niinkuin Minä heitin kaikki teidän veljenne, koko Efraimin siemenen. 16. Mutta sinä, älä rukoile tämän kansan edestä, älä nosta heidän tähtensä
  14. 14. valitusta ja rukousta, äläkä vaivaa Minua; sillä en Minä sinua kuule. 17. Etkö näe, mitä he tekevät Juudan kaupungeissa ja Jerusalemin kaduilla? 18. Lapset kokoavat puita ja isät sytyttävät tulen ja naiset sotkevat taikinan, tehdäksensä leipiä taivaan kuningattarelle (easter) ja vuodattaaksensa juomauhria vieraille jumalille, pahoittaakseen Minua. 19. Minuako he pahoittavat? sanoo n'um-YHWH: katso Minun vihani ja kiivauteni on vuodatettu tämän paikan päälle, ihmisten päälle ja eläinten päälle ja maan hedelmän päälle; ja se palaa, eikä sammu. 21. Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot Elohey; ottakaat poltto-uhrinne teurasuhrinne lisäksi ja syökäät lihaa. 22. Sillä en Minä puhunut teidän isillenne enkä antanut heille käskyä sinä päivänä, jona heidät johdatin ulos Egyptin maasta, poltto- ja teurasuhrista 23. vaan tämän sanan Minä käskin heille, sanoen: "kuulkaat Minun ääntäni, niin Minä tahdon olla teidän Le'Elohiym, ja te olette Minun kansani; vaeltakaat kaikilla niillä teillä joilla Minä käsken, että teille hyvin kävisi. 24: Mutta he eivät tahtoneet kuulla, eikä kallistaneet korvaansa, vaan vaelsivat omissa neuvoissaan, pahan ra' rah | hara 7451 sydämmensä kovuudessa; ja he käänsivät Minulle selkänsä, eikä kasvonsa. 25. Siitä päivästä, jona teidän isänne läksivät ulos Egyptin maasta, tähän päivään asti, lähetin Minä usein teidän tykönne kaikki Minun palvelijani profetat, joka päivä varhain. 26. Mutta he eivät kuulleet Minua, eikä kallistaneet korviansa, vaan kovensivat niskansa, ja he tekivt pahemmin kuin heidän isänsä. 27. Ja kun sinä puhut heille kaikki nämä sanat ja he eivät sinua kuule, ja kun sinä huudat heille ja he eivät vastaa, 28. niin sano heille: "tämä on se kansa, joka ei kuule YHWH Elohayw ääntä, eikä tottele kuritusta. Kadonnut on Totuus haemunah ja hävinnyt heidän suustansa." 29. Keritse pääsi kaunistus ja heitä se pois ja korota kukkuloilla valitusvirsi; sillä YHWH on hyljännyt ja heittänyt pois sen sukukunnan, johon Hän oli vihastunut! 30. Sillä Juudan lapset ovat tehneet pahaa ra' rah | hara 7451 Minun silmissäni, sanoo n'uwm-YHWH; he panivat kauhistuksensa siihen huoneeseen, joka Minun Nimeni mukaan nimitetään, saastuttaaksensa sen. 31. Ja he rakensivat tuon Tofetin korkeudet, joka on Ben-Hinnomin laaksossa, polttaaksensa poikansa ja tyttärensä tulessa, jota en Minä käskenyt, eikä se mieleeni tullut. 32. Sentähden, katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo YHWH, jolloin ei enää sanota "Tofet eikä "Ben-Hinnomin laakso", vaan "Murhalaakso"; ja Tofetissa haudataan tilan
  15. 15. puutteessa. 33. Ja tämän kansan ruumiit jäävät ruuaksi taivaan linnuille ja maan eläimille; eikä ole ketään niitä karkoittamassa. 34. Ja Minä lopetan Juudan kaupungeista ja Jerusalemin kaduilta riemun äänen ja ilon äänen ja yljän äänen ja morsiamen äänen; sillä autioksi on maa joutuva. 8. Luku Siihen aikaan, sanoo n'um-YHWH, viedään Juudan ja kuningasten luut ja heidän ruhtinastensa luut ja pappien luut ja profetojen luut ja Jerusalemin asukkaiden luut heidän haudoistansa, 2. ja hajoitetaan auringolle ja kuulle ja kaikelle taivasten joukolla, joita he rakastivat ja joita he palvelivat ja joiden jäljissä he vaelsivat ja joita he etsivät ja joita he kumarsivat; ei heitä koota eikä haudata, sonnksi maan päällä he joutuvat. 3. Ja kuolema on oleva elämää suotuisampi kaikille jääneille, jotka ovat tästä pahasta ra' rah | haarah 7451 suvusta kaikissa jääneiden paikoissa, joihin Minä olen heidät karkoittanut, sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot 4. Sano siis heille: näin sanoo YHWH: jos joku lankeaa, eikö hän nouse? jos joku kääntyy pois, eikö hän käänny takaisin? 5. Miksi kääntyy tämä kansa pois alinomaa? He pysyvät lujasti petoksessa, eivätkä tahdo kääntyä. 6. Minä kuuntelin ja kuulin, he puhuvat vääryyttä, ei yksikään kadu pahuuttansa ra' rah | al-raato 7451 , sanoen: "mitä minä tein!" Kaikki he kääntyvät pois juoksussansa, niinkuin hurja hevonen K'sus /cuwc sodassa. 7. Haikarakin taivaan alla tietää aikansa, ja mettinen ja pääskynen ja kurki huomaavat tuloaikansa, mutta Minun kansani ei tiedä YHWH oikeutta. 8. Kuinka te sanotte: "viisaita me olemme, ja YHWH laki on meillä?" Totisesti, valhetta vain kirjoitti kirjanoppineiden valhekynä. (... valheen työtä on tehnyt kirjanoppineiden valhekynä. KR-38 ) 9. Häpeään joutuvat viisaat, he hämmästyvät ja vangitaan. Katso, he hylkäsivät vidvar-YHWH Sanan, ja mitä viisautta heillä olisi? 10. Sentähden annan Minä heidän vaimonsa muukalaisille ja heidän peltonsa valloittajille; sillä pienestä suureen asti he väärää voittoa ahnehtivat, profetasta pappiin asti he kaikki petosta tekevät. 11. Ja he parantavat minun kansani tyttären haavan helpoimmiten, sanoen: "rauha, rauha!" vaikka ei rauhaa olekaan. 12. He ovat joununeet häpeään, sillä he tekivät kauhistusta; kuitenkaan eivät ota
  16. 16. hävetäksensä häväistystänsä, eivätkä tiedä olla häpeissänsä. Sentähden he kaatuvat kaatuvain joukossa; heidän etsikko-aikanansa he kompastuvat, sanoo YHWH. 13. Minä kokoan ja tempaan heidät pois, sanoo YHWH. Ei ole rypäleitä viinipuussa eikä fiikunoita fiikunapuussa, ja lehtikin on lakastunut; niin annan Minä heille ne, jotka hyökkäävät heidän päällensä. 14. Mitä varten me alallamme istumme? Kokoontukaat ja menkäämme varustettuihin kaupunkeihin ja hukkukaamme siellä! sillä YHWH Eloheynu antoi meidän hukkua ja juotti meitä myrkkyvedellä, sillä me teimme syntiä LAYHWH vastaan. 15. Odotettiin rauhaa, eikä mitään hyvää tullut, paranemisen aikaa, ja katso, hämmästys tuli! 16. Danista kuuluu hänen hevostensa korske; hänen orhittensa hirnumisen äänestä vapisee koko maa. Ja he tulevat ja syövät maan ja mitä siinä on, kaupungin ja sen asukkaat. 17. Sillä, katso, Minä olen lähettävä teidän sekaanne kärmeitä, kyykärmeitä, joita vastaan ei mitään lumousta löydy, ja ne purevat teitä, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 18. Missä on sinulle virvoitusta murheessa? Minun sydämmeni on sairas. 19. Katso,kansani tyttären huuto kuuluu kaukaisista maista: "eikö HAYHWH ole Sionissa? eikö Hänen kuninkaansa ole siellä? Miksi he pahoittivat Minua kuvillansa, muukalaisten epäjumalilla? 20. "Elon-aika on mennyt, kesä loppui, ja me emme ole pelastetut!" 21. Kansani tyttären häviön tähden olen minä runneltu; minä suren, hämmästys on minut käsittänyt. 22. Eikö mitään voidetta ole Gileadissa, eikö siellä ole yhtään parantajaa? Sillä minkätähden ei minun kansani tytär ole terveeksi tullut? 9. Luku Oi, jospa päässäni olisi kylläksi vettä, ja silmäni kyynelten lähde, niin itkisin pivät ja yöt kansani tyttären surmatuita! 2. Oi jospa minulla olisi matkustajan maja korvessa, niin minä jättäisin kansani ja menisin heidän luotansa! sillä he ovat kaikki avioliiton rikkojia, uskottomien joukkoa. 3. Ja he jännittävät kielensä, ampuaksensa valhetta niinkuin joutsella, eivätkä uskollisuudella vallitse maassa, he menevät pahuudesta ra' rah | Kiy-meraah 7451 pahuuteen ra' rah | el-raah 7451 , ja Minua he eivät tunne, sanoo YHWH. 4. Kavahtakaat kukin ystävänsä, älkäätkä yhteenkään veljeen luottako, sillä jokainen veli viekastelee ja jokainen ystävä kulkee panettelijana.
  17. 17. 5. Ja kaikki he pettävät ystävänsä, eivätkä puhu totta; he totuttavat kieltänsä valhetta puhumaan, pahan tekemisessä he väsyttävät itsensä. 6. Sinun asuntosi on petoksen keskellä; petoksessaan he eivät tahdo tuntea Minua, sanoo YHWH. 7 Sentähden sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot näin: Minä olen heitä sulattava ja koetteleva; sillä mitä Minä muuta tekisin kansani tyttären tähden? 8. Surmaava nuoli on heidän kielensä; petosta se puhuu. Suullansa he lähimmäisensä kanssa rauhaa puhuvat, mutta mielessånsä he virittävät väijymyksiä. 9. Enkö Minä näitten tähden rankaisisi heitä? sanoo n'um-YHWH; vai eikö Minun sieluni pitäisi kostaman semmoiselle kansalle, kuin tämä on? 10. Vuorilla koroitan Minä itkua ja valitusta, ja korven laitumilla suruvirttä. Sillä ne ovat poltetut niin ettei yksikään ihminen siellä kulje, eikä siellä kuulu karjan ääntä. Taivaan linnuista eläimiin asti ovat kaikki paenneet ja menneet pois. 11. Ja Minä panen Jerusalemin kiviraunioiksi, koirasutten olopaikaksi; ja Juudan kaupungit panen Minä autioiksi, asumattomiksi. 12. Kuka on se viisas mies, joka tämän ymmärtäisi ja jolle Piy-YHWH suu on puhunut, että hän sen ilmoittaisi? Minkätähden on maa hävitetty, poltettu kuin korpi, niin ettei kukaan siitä kulje? 13. Ja YHWH sanoi: sentähden että he hylkäsivät Minun Lakini, jonka Minä asetin heidän eteensä, eikä kuulleet Minun ääntäni eivätkä siinä vaeltaneet, 14. vaan vaelsivat omien sydäntensä kovuuden mukaan ja seurasivat Baaleja, johon heidän isänsä totuttivat heitä. 15. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot : katso, Minä syötän heitä, tätä kansaa koiruoholla ja juotan heille myrkkyvedellä. (koiruoho=chernobyl) 16. Ja Minä hajoitan heidät kansojen sekaan, joita he eivät tunne, ei he eikä heidän isänsä, ja lähetän heidän jälkeensä miekan, kunnes heidät lopetan. 17. Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot : huomatkaat, ja kutsukaat itkijät, että he tulisivat, ja lähettäkäät Sana taitaville naisille, että he saapuisivat, 18. ja kiirehtisivät ja virittäisivät meistä suruvirren, että silmämme vuodattaisivat kyyneleitä ja silmäripsemme teikkuisivat vettä. 19. Sillä valituksen ääni kuuluu Sionista: "voi kuinka olemme hävitetyt, kovin häväistyt! meidän on täytynyt jättää maa, sillä he ovat hajottaneet asuntomme!" 20. Sillä kuulkaat, te vaimot, D'var-YHWH Sanaa, ja ottakaat korviinne Hänen suunsa Sana ja opettakaat tyttärillenne suruvirttä ja jokainen toisellensa valitusvirttä! 21. Sillä kuolema nousee akkunoista sisään, tulee linnoihimme, hävittämään lapsen pihasta, nuorukaiset kaduilta. 22. Puhu: näin sanoo Dvar-YHWH: ihmisten ruumiit kaatuvat niinkuin sonta kedolle ja niinkuin lyhde leikkaajan jäljissä, jota ei kukaan korjaa. 23. Näin sanoo YHWH: älköön viisas kerskatko väkevyydestänsä, älköön rikas
  18. 18. kerskatko rikkaudestansa. 24. Vaan joka tahtoo kerskata, kerskatkoon siitä, että hän on ymmärtäväinen ja tuntee Minua, että Minä Olen YHWH, joka teen laupeutta ja oikeutta ja vanurskautta maassa; sillä niihin Minä mielistyn, sanoo YHWH. 25. Katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo YHWH, jolloin Minä rankaisen kaikkia ympärileikatuita ympärileikkaamattomien kanssa: 26. Egyptiä ja Juudaa ja Edomia ja Ammonin lapsia ja Moabia ja kaikkia, joilla on hiukset ja parta kerityt ja asuvat korvessa; sillä kaikki pakanat ovat ympärileikkaamattomia, mutta koko Israelin huone on sydämeltänsä ympärileikkaamaton. 10. Luku Kuulkaat se Sana DiBer /Dabar, jonka YHWH puhuu teille te Israelin huone! 2. Näin sanoo YHWH: älkäät oppiko pakanoitten teitä, älkäätkä peljätkö taivaan merkkejä sentähden, että pakanat niitä pelkäävät. 3. Sillä kansojen asetukset Kiy-chuQôt /chuqqah rites, säännöt ovat turhuutta. Sillä he hakkaavat puun metsästä, puuseppä sen kirveellä valmistaa. 4. Hopealla ja kullalla hän sen kaunistaa; nauloilla ja vasaroilla he sen kiinnittävät, ettei se horjuisi. 5. Pyöreän patsaan kaltaisia ovat ne, eivätkä puhu; kantamalla niitä kannetaan, eivätkä ne voi kävellä. Älkäät niitä peljätkö, sillä eivät ne vahingoita; eivätkä ne voi hyvääkään tehdä. 6. Ei ole yksikään Sinun vertaises, YHWH; suuri olet Sinä ja Sinun Nimesi on suuri voimassa. 7. Kuka ei pelkäisi Sinua, Sinä kansojen kuningas Melekh' haGoyim? Sinullehan se kuuluu; sillä kansojen kaikkien viisasten seassa ja kaikissa heidän valtakunnissansa ei ole kukaan Sinun vertaisesi, 8. vaan kaikki ovat he tyhmiä ja taitamattomia w'yikh'salu läski; tuo turhuuksien oppi on puuta. 9. Taottua hopeaa tuodaan Tarsiksesta ja kultaa Ufasista, puusepän tekoa ja valurin käsialaa; sinistä ja punaista purppuraa on niiden puku; kaikki ne ovat vaan taitavien tekoa. 10. Mutta WAYHWH on Elohiym emet totinen hu-Elohiym ja ijankaikkinen kuningas Umelekh' Olam. Hänen vihastumisestansa miQitz'Po /qetseph vapisee maa haaretz /eretz, ja kansat eivät kestä Hänen kiivauttansa. 11. Sanokaat heille näin: elahaYa jotka eivät ole tehneet taivasta eikä maata, ne häviävät maan päältä ja taivaan alta.
  19. 19. 12. Mutta Hän on luonut maan eretz voimassansa, ja perustanut maan Tevel viisaudessansa B'chakh'mato /chokmah, ja levittänyt taivaat taidossansa (Tebel: maan piirin -sana ei löydy alkutxt). 13. Kun Hän jylisee, on vetten paljous taivaalla, ja Hän nostaa sumut maan ääristä, Hän tekee salamat sateeksi ja tuopi tuulen ulos aitoistansa. 14. Tyhmäksi jääpi jokainen ihminen, ilman ymmärrystä; häpeään joutuu jokainen kultaseppä kuvasta; sillä petosta on hänen valamansa, eikä siinä ole henkeä. 15. Turhuutta ne ovat, pilkantekoa; heidän etsikko-aikanansa ne häviävät. 16. Jaakobin osa ei ole niiden vertainen; sillä kaikkien luoja on Hän, ja Israel on Hänen perintönsä suku; YHWH Tz'vaot on Hänen nimensä. 17. Kokoa tavarasi maasta, sinä piirityksessä istuva. 18. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH: katso Minä heitän lingolla pois maan asukkaat tällä kertaa ja ahdistan heitä, että he sen tuntevat. 19. Voi minua vahinkoni tähden! kipeä on minun haavani. Vaan minä sanoin: tämä on nyt minun kipuni, ja minä tahdon sitä kantaa. 20. Minun majani on hävitetty ja kaikki minun nuorani ovat katkaistut; lapseni ovat menneet pois minun luotani, eikä niitä enää ole. Ei ole ketään joka pystyttäisi minun majani ja nostaisi ylös majapeitteeni. 21. Sillä paimenet ovat tyhmäksi tulleet, eivätkä etsi w'et-YHWH; sentähden he eivät menestyneet, vaan koko heidän majansa hajotettiin. 22. Kuule, sanoma! katso se tulee, ja kova jyrinä pohjan maasta, panemaan Juudan kaupungit autioiksi ja koirasutten asunnoksi. 23. Minä tiedän YHWH, ett'ei ihmisen tie ole hänen vallassansa, eikä ole se miehen vallassa, kuinka hän vaeltaa ja askeleensa ojentaa. 24. Kurita minua, YHWH, mutta kohtuudella, eikä vihassasi, ett'et minua peräti hukuttaisi. 25. Vuodata hirmuisuutesi pakanoitten päälle, jotka eivät Sinua tunne, ja sukukuntain päälle, jotka eivät avuksensa huuda Sinun nimeäsi; sillä he ovat syöneet Jaakobin, ovat hänen nielleet ja lopettaneet ja hänen asuntonsa hävittäneet. 11. Luku Se Sana, joka Jeremialle tuli YHWH, kuului näin: 2. Kuulkaat tämän liiton sanat ja puhukaat Juudan miehille, ja Jerusalemin asukkaille, 3. ja sano heille: näin sanoo YHWH : kirottu on se mies, joka ei kuule tämän liiton sanoja, 4. jotka Minä sääsin teidän isillenne sinä päivänä, jona heidät johdatin ulos
  20. 20. Egyptin maasta, rautaisesta uunista, sanoen: kuulkaat Minun ääntäni ja tehkäät kaiken sen mukaan, kuin Minä teille käsken, niin te saatte olla Minulle kansana ja Minä olen teille LElohiym, 5. että vahvistaisin valan, jonka vannoin teidän isillenne, antaakseni teille maan, joka vuotaa maitoa ja hunajaa, niinkuin tänä päivänä on. Ja minä vastasin ja sanoin: "niin amen YHWH !" 6. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: julista kaikki nämä sanat Juudan kaupungeissa ja Jerusalemin kaduilla, sanoen: kuulkaat tämän liiton sanat ja tehkäät niitten mukaan! 7. Sillä Minä yhä todistin teidän isillenne sinä päivänä, jona toin heidät ylös Egyptin maasta, aina tähän päivään asti aikaiseen todistamalla, sanoen: "kuulkaat Minun ääntäni!" 8. Mutta he eivät kuulleet eivätkä kallistaneet korviansa, vaan vaelsivat kukin pahan sydämmensä kovuudessa. Sentähden Minä tuotin heidän päällensä kaikki tämän liiton sanat, jotka Minä käskin tehdä, mutta he eivät tehneet. pahan ra' rah | hara 7451 9. Ja Herra sanoi minulle: Juudan miehissä ja Jerusalemissa on kapinaliitto nim'tza-qesher /qesher conspiracy. KR:38: "salaliitto = conspiracy"... "Profeettain salaliitto sen keskellä on niinkuin ärjyvä, saalista raateleva leijona [ Lionscub-club ]: he syövät sieluja, ottavat aarteet ja kalleudet ja lisäävät sen keskuudessa sen leskien lukua". Hesek.22:25 10. He ovat kääntyneet entisten isäinsä syntien puoleen, niiden, jotka eivät ottaneet kuullaksensa Minun sanojani; ja he ovat vaeltaneet muiden jumalien jäljessä, niitä palvellaksensa. Israelin huone ja Juudan huone ovat rikkoneet Minun liittoni, jonka Minä tein heidän isäinsä kanssa. 11. Sentähden näin sanoo YHWH: katso, Minä tuotan heidän päällensä onnettomuuden ra' rah | raah 7451, jota eivät voi välttää; ja jos he huutavat Minua, niin en kuule heitä. 12. Ja jos Juudan kaupungit ja Jerusalemin asukkaat menevät ja huutavat niitä haelohiym, joille he suitsuttivat, niin ne eivät suinkaan heitä vapahda heidän onnettomuutensa ra' rah | raatam 7451 aikana. 13. Sillä niin monta kuin sinun kaupunkiasi on, niin monta on sinun jumaliasi, Juuda; ja niin monta kuin Jerusalemin katuja on, niin monta alttaria olette tehneet häpeälle laBoshet shame, idol, alttaria suitsuttaaksenne Baalille. 14. Mutta sinä, älä rukoile tämän kansan edestä, äläkä nosta heidän tähtensä
  21. 21. valitusta eikä rukousta, sillä en Minä ole heitä kuuleva, kun he huutavat Minun puoleeni onnettomuutensa ra' rah | raatam 7451 tähden. 15. Mitä ystävälleni on minun huoneessani tekemistä, kun useat juonittelevat? Ottaako pyhä liha pois sinun rikokses? Kun sinä pahaa ra' rah | hara 7451 teet, silloin sinä iloitset. 16. Viheriäiseksi, kauniiksi, ihanahedelmäiseksi öljypuuksi" nimitti YHWH sinun nimesi; mutta suuren jyrinän äänellä on Hän nyt sytyttänyt tulen siihen, ja sen oksat taittuivat. 17. Ja WAYHWH Tz'vaot, joka sinut istutti, on puhunut sinua vastaan onnettomuutta ra' rah | raah 7451 Israelin ja Juudan huoneen pahuuden tähden, jonka he itsellensä tekivät, vihoittaaksensa Minua Baalille suitsuttamalla. 18. Ja WAYHWH ilmoitti minulle ja minä sain sen tietää, silloin sinä näytit minulle heidän tekonsa. 19. Ja minä olin niinkuin kesy karitsa, joka viedään teurastettavaksi, enkä tiennyt, että he minulle pahoja aikoivat, sanoen: hävittäkäämme puu hedelmineen ja juurittakaamme hänet pois elävien maasta, ett'ei hänen nimeänsä enää muisteta." 20. Mutta YHWH Tz'vaot on vanhurskas tuomari, joka tutkii munaskuut ja sydämmen. Niin anna minun nähdeä kostosi heistä, sillä Sinun haltuusi olen minä jättänyt asiani. 21. Sentähden sanoo YHWH näin Anatotin miehiä vastaan, jotka etsivät sinun sieluasi, sanoen: "älä ennusta YHWH nimessä, ett'et kuolisi meidän käsissämme;"- 22. Sentähden näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot: katso, Minä olen heille kostava: heidän nuoret miehensä kuolevat miekkaan, ja heidän poikansa ja tyttärensä kuolevat nälkään; 23. ja heille ei jäännöstä jää; sillä Minä tuon onnettomuuden ra' rah | hara 7451 Anatotin miehille, heidän kostovuotenansa. 12. Luku Vanhurskas olet Sinä, YHWH, jos minä käyn oikeudelle kanssasi, Kuitenkin tahdon minä puhua oikeudesta Sinulle. Miksi jumalattoman tie menestyy? miksi ovat kaikki uskottomat rauhassa? 2. sinä olet heidät istuttanut ja he ovatkin juurtuneet; he kasvavat ja tekevät hedelmänkin. Sinä olet lähellä heidän suussansa, mutta kaukana heidän munaskuistansa. 3. Mutta Sinä, YHWH tunnet minut, näet minut ja koettelet sydämmeni tilan Sinua kohtaan. Tempaa heidät pois niinkuin lampaita teuraaksi ja pyhitä heitä
  22. 22. tapon päiväksi. 4. Kuinka kauan pitää maan sureman ja kaiken kedon ruohon kuivuman? Sen asukasten pahuuden ra' rah | meraat 7451 tähden ovat eläimet ja linnut hävinneet; sillä he sanovat: "ei Hän näe meidän loppuamme." 5. Kun sinä jalkamiesten kanssa juokset, ja ne sinua väsyttävät, kuinka kilpailisit hevosten kanssa? ja jos sinä rauhan maassa olet turvassa, mitä teet komealla Jordanilla? 6. Sillä yksin veljesikin ja isäsi huone, nekin ovat uskottomat sinua vastaan, nekin huutavat takanasi täyttä kurkkua. Älä usko heitä, vaikka he puhuttelevat sinua ystävällisesti. 7. Minä jätin huoneeni, hylkäsin perintöni, Minä annoin sieluni ystävän vihollistensa käteen. 8. Minun perintöni on ollut Minulle kuin jalopeura metsässä; se kiljui äänellään Minua vastaan, sentähden Minä sitä vihasin. 9. Onko perintöni Minulle kirjavana haukkana jonka ympäillä haukat ovat? Menkäät, kootkaat kaikki kedon eläimet, tuokaat ne ruualle! 10. Monet paimenet turmelivat Minun viinimäkeni, polkivat Minun peltoni, panivat ihanan peltoni autioksi erämaaksi. 11. Se on tehty autioksi, se suree surkastuneena Minun edessäni; koko maa on pantu autioksi, sillä ei yksikään ihminen pannut sitä sydämmelleen. 12. Kaikille kukkuloille korvessa tuli hävittäjiä; sillä LAYHWH on miekka, se syöpi toisesta maan äärestä toiseen maan ääreen asti; ei ole rauhaa yhdelläkään lihalla. 13. He kylvivät nisuja ja niitivät ohdakkeita; he vaivasivat itseänsä eikä hyötyneet. Niin joutukaat siis häpeään tuloistanne, af-YHWH vihan kiivauden tähden! 14. Näin puhuu YHWH kaikkia minun pahoja ra' rah | haraiym 7451 naapureitani vastaan, jotka kajosivat siihen perintöön, jonka Minä annoin kansani Israelin periä: katso, Minä tempaan heidät juurineen pois heidän maastansa, ja Juudan huoneen tempaan Minä heidän keskeltänsä. 15. Ja on tapahtuva, sittenkuin Minä olen heidät temmannut pois, että Minä taas armahdan heitä ja palautan heidät, kunkin perintöönsä ja kunkin maahansa. 16. Ja jos he oikein oppivat Minun kansani teitä, vannoakseni Minun Nimessäni: "niin totta kuin YHWH elää", niinkuin he opettivat Minun kansaasni vannomaan Baalin kautta, niin on tapahtuva, että heitä rakennetaan Minun kansani keskellä. 17. Mutta jos he eivät kuule, niin tempaan Minä pois semmoisen kansan ja hävitän hänet juurinensa, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 13. Luku
  23. 23. Näin sanoi YHWH minulle: "mene ja osta itsellesi liinainen vyö, ja pane se lanteilles, mutta älä sitä veteen kasta. 2. Ja minä ostin vyön Kid'var YHWH Sanan mukaan, ja panin sen lanteilleni. 3. Ja d'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle toisen kerran, sanoen; 4. "Ota se vyö, jonka ostit, joka on lanteillas, ja nouse, mene Eufrat-virralle ja kätke se siellä kallion rotkoon." 5. Ja minä menin ja kätkin sen Eufratin varrelle, niinkuin YHWH oli minut käskenyt. 6. Ja tapahtui pitkän ajan kuluttua, että YHWH sanoi minulle: "nouse, mene Eufratille ja ota sieltä se vyö, jonka Minä käskin sinun sinne kätkeä. 7. Ja minä menin Eufratille ja kaivoin ja otin vyön siitä paikasta, johon olin sen kätkenyt, ja katso, vyö oli turmeltunut, eikä kelvannut mihinkään. 8. Ja d'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle sanoen: 9. Näin sanoo YHWH: tällä tapaa hävitän Minä Juudan ylpeyden ja Jerusalemin suuren ylpeyden. 10. Tämä paha ra' rah | hara 7451 kansa, joka ei tahdo kuulla Minun sanojani, joka vaeltaa sydämmensä kovuudessa ja kulkee muiden elohiym jäljissä, palvellaksensa heitä ja kumartaaksensa heitä, se on tuleva tämän vyön kaltaiseksi, joka ei mihinkään kelpaa. [ kovuus = kaikkea pahuutta salamurhiin asti ] 11. Sillä niinkuin vyö likistää miehen lanteita, niin Minä itseheni likistin koko Israelin huoneen, ja koko Juudan huoneen, sanoo YHWH, olemaan Minulle kansaksi ja nimeksi ja kiitokseksi ja kaunistukseksi; mutta he eivät kuulleet. 12 Ja sano heille tämä Sana: näin sanoo YHWH Elohey Yisrael: jokainen leili täytetään viinillä. Ja jos he sanovat sinulle: "emmekö hyvin tiedä, että jokainen leili täytetään viinillä?" 13. niin sano heille: näin sanoo YHWH: katso, Minä olen täyttävä kaikki tämän maan asukkaat ja kuninkaat, jotka Davidin istuimella istuvat, ja papit ja profetat ja kaikki Jerusalemin asukkaat päihtymisellä shiKaron drunkenness. 14. Ja Minä särjen heidät toisen toistansa vastaan ja isät ja lapset yht'aikaa, sanoo n'um-YHWH. En sääli enkä säästä enkä armahda, niin etten heitä hävittäisi. 15. Kuulkaat ja ottakaat korviinne, älkäät ylpeilkö; sillä YHWH puhuu. 16. Antakaat LAYHWH 'Eloyheykhem, kunnia ennekuin Hän tuopi pimeyden ja ennenkuin jalkanne loukkaantuvat hämärän vuorille, ja te toivotte valoa, mutta Hän panee sen kuolon varjoksi, tekee sen pilkkopimeydeksi. 17. Mutta jos ette sitä kuule, on Minun sieluni salaisesti itkevä sellaista ylpeyttä ja katkerasti itkevä, ja silmäni vuodattava kyyneleitä, sentähden että YHWH lauma viedään vankeuteen. 18. Sano kuninkaalle ja ruhtinattarelle: istukaat alhaiselle paikalle, sillä alas
  24. 24. painuu päästänne kunnianne kruunu. Etelän kaupungit ovat suljetut, eikä ole ketään avaamassa; pois viety on Juuda kokonansa, pois on se kaikkineen viety. 19. Nostakaat silmänne ja katsokaat pohjasta tulevia! Missä on se lauma joka sinulle uskottiin, sinun kauniit lampaasi? 20. Mitä sanot, kun Hän panee pääksi ylitses ne, jotka sinä totutit itselles ystäviksi? Eikö tuskat sinua käsitä niinkuin synnyttävän vaimon? 22. Ja jos sanot sydämmessäs: "minkätähden nämä minua kohtaavat?" Suurten syntiesi tähden paljastetaan vaateliepeesi, väkivallalla kantapääsi. 23. Muutteleeko Etiopialainen ihonsa, paardi pilkkunsa? Yhtä vähän tekin voitte hyvää tehdä, te pahuuteen tottuneet! 24. Sentähden Minä hajoitan heidät niinkuin korret, jotka korven tuulessa lentävät. 25. Tämä on sinun arpasi, sinun määrä-osasi Minulta, sanoo n'um-YHWH, koska unohdit Minut ja turvasit valheisiin. 26. Ja Minä myös nostan hameliepeesi kasvojesi ylitse ja sinun häpeäsi on näkyvä. 27. Ja sinun huoruutesi ja törkeän haureutesi, sinun huorittelemises iljetyksen kedon kukkuloilla, sinun kauhistuksesi olen Minä nähnyt. Voi sinua Jerusalem! et ole vielä pitkään aikaan puhdistuva! 14. Luku Tämä on d'var-YHWH Sana, joka tuli Jeremialle, kuivuudesta. 2. Juuda murehtii ja hänen porttinsa surkastuvat ja surevat maassa, ja Jerusalemista nousee hätähuuto. 3. Heidän ylhäisensä lähettävät alhaisiansa vettä noutamaan; ne tulevat kaivolle eivätkä löydä vettä, palajavat tyhjine astioineen, häpeävät ja ovat hämillänsä ja peittävät päänsä rosham. 4. Peltomaan tähden, joka on halkeillut, kun ei ole tullut sadetta maan päälle, häpeävät peltomiehet ja peittävät päänsä. 5. Sillä naaraspeurakin poikii kedolla ja hylkää vasikkansa, kun ei ole ruohoa. 6. Ja metsä-aasit seisovat kukkuloilla ja hengittävät tuulta niinkuin koirasudet, heidän silmänsä hiveltyvät kun ei mitään kasvua ole. 7. Vaikka syntimme todistavat meitä vastaan, YHWH, niin auta oman nimesi tähden. Sillä kovakorvaisuutemme on suuri; Sinua vastaan olemme syntiä tehneet. 8. Jeshua Israelin toivo miq'weh /yasha, Sinä hänen vapahtajansa Messias moshio /yasha ahdingon aikana! miksi olet niinkuin muukalainen maassa, niinkuin matkustaja, joka levittää majansa ainoastansa yötyäksensä.
  25. 25. 9. Miksi olet niinkuin hämmästynyt mies, kuin sankari Gibbowr Jeshua, joka ei voi vapahtaa l'Hoshiy /Yasha Jeshua? Ja Sinä olet kuitenkin keskellämme, YHWH, ja Sinun Nimelläsi olemme nimitetyt; älä hylkää meitä! 10. Näin sanoo YHWH tälle kansalle: he ovat mielellänsä juosseet tänne sinne, eivät ole jalkojansa pidättäneet; sentähden ei WAYHWH heihin mielisty; nyt Hän muistaa heidän rikoksensa ja kostaa heidän syntinsä. 11. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: älä rukoile al-Tit'PaLet /palal tämän kansan edestä sen hyväksi. 12. Jos he paastoavat yatzumu, niin en Minä kuule heidän rukoustansa, ja jos he uhraavat polttouhria ja ruokauhria, en Minä heihin mielisty, vaan miekalla, näljällä ja ruttotaudilla olen Minä heidät lopettava. 13. Ja minä sanoin: "voi Adonay YHWiH, katso, profetat sanovat heille: ette tule miekkaa näkemään ettekä nälkää kärsimään, sillä totisen rauhan annan minä sinulle tällä paikalla." 14. Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: valhetta ennustavat profetat Minun nimessäni; en ole Minä heitä lähettänyt, en käskenyt heitä, enkä puhunut heille; valhenäkyjä ja noituutta ja turhuutta ja sydäntensä petosta he ennustavat teille. 15. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH profetoista, jotka ennustavat Minun nimeeni, vaikka en Minä heitä lähettänyt, ja sanovat: "ei miekka eikä nälkä tule tähän maahan": miekalla ja näljällä lopetetaan ne profetat. 16. Ja kansa, jolle ne ennustavat, on oleva heitettynä Jerusalemin kaduille näljän ja miekan tähden, eikä heille ole yhtään hautaajaa oleva, ei heille eikä pojillansa eikä tyttärillänsä, ja niin Minä vuodatan heidän pahuutensa ra' rah | et-raatam 7451 heidän päällensä. 17. Ja sano sinä heille tämä sana: Minun silmäni vuotavat kyyneleitä yötä ja päivää eivätkä lakkaa; sillä suurella musertamisella on neitsyt, kansani tytär, muserrettu, aivan kipeällä lyönnillä. 18. Jos lähden kedolle, katso, siellä on miekan surmaamia; jos tulen kaupunkiin, katso, siellä nälkään nääntyeitä. Sillä sekä profetat että papit kiertävät maat, ilman tietoa. 19. Hylkäsitkö Juudan kokonansa, tahi iljettääkö Sion sieluasi? Miksi meitä löit, ja eikö meille tule mitään paranemista? Odotettiin rauhaa, eikä mitään hyvää tullut, paranemsien aikaa, ja katso tuota peljätystä! 20. Me tunnemme, YHWH, jumalattomuutemme ja isäimme rikokset; sillä me teimme syntiä Sinua vastaan! 21. Älä meitä hylkää Nimesi tähden, älä häpäise kunniasi istuinta; muista, äläkä riko liittoasi meidän kanssamme! 22. Onko pakanain epäjumalissa B'hav'ley /hebel turhuudet sateen antajia vai antavatko taivaat sadekuuroja? Etkö Sinä ole se, YHWH Eloheynu? ja me odotamme Sinua, sillä Sinä olet tehnyt kaikki nämä.
  26. 26. 15. Luku Ja YHWH sanoi minulle: vaikka Mooses ja Samuel seisoisivat Minun edessäni, niin ei kuitenkaan Minun sieluni olisi tämän kansan puoleen. Aja heidät pois Minun kasvojeni edestä, anna heidän mennä! 2. Ja jos he sanovat sinulle: "minne pitää meidän menemän?" niin sano heille: näin sanoo YHWH: mikä kuolemaan, se kuolemaan, ja mikä miekkaan, se miekkaan, ja mikä nälkään, se nälkään, ja mikä vankeuteen, se vankeuteen. 3. Ja Minä panen neljää laatua kuritusta heidän ylitsensä, sanoo n'um-YHWH: miekan surmaamaan, ja koirat raatelemaan, ja taivaan linnut ja maan elävät syömään ja hävittämään. 4. Ja annan heidät vaivattaviksi kaikille maailman valtakunnille Manassen, Hiskijan pojan, Juudan kuninkaan syystä, sen tähden mitä hän teki Jerusalemissa. 5. Sillä kuka säälii sinua Jerusalem, ja kuka surkuttelee sinua ja kuka poikkeaa terveyttäsi tiedustelemaan? 6. Sinä hylkäsit Minut, sanoo n'um-YHWH, takaperin sinä menit, ja Minä ojennan käteni sinua vastaan ja hävitän sinut; Minä olen väsynyt säälimistä. 7. Minä viskelen heitä viskaimelle maan portteihin, teen lapsettomaksi, kadotan kansani; he eivät teiltänsä käänny. 8. Enemmin jää Minulla hänen leskiänsä kuin meren santaa. Minä tuotan nuorukaisen äitiä vastaan, murhaajan keskellä päivää, ja langetan äkkiä hänen päällensä tuskaa ja pelkoa. 9. Joka synnytti seitsemän, se nääntyy, ja heittää henkensä; hänen aurinkonsa laskeutuu päivällä, hän häpee ja häätyy häpeään. Ja heidän jääneensä Minä miekalle annan heidän vihollisensa edessä, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 10. "Voi minua, äitini, että synnytit minut riidan ja toran mieheksi koko maalle! En ole lainaksi antanut, eivätkä he ole minulle lainanneet; kaikki kiroavat minua." 11. YHWH sanoi: "totisesti, Minä vahvistan sinua, että sinun hyvin käypi, totisesti saatan Minä vihollisesi rukoilemaan sinua onnettomuuden ra' rah | B'et-raah 7451 aikana, ahdistusten tsarah aikana. 12. Särkyykö rauta, rauta pohjosesta, ja kupari?" 13. Sinun tavarasi ja aarteesi annan Minä ryöstöksi ilman hinnatta, kaikkien syntiesi tähden kaikissa rajoissasi. 14. Ja Minä vien ne vihollistesi kanssa maahan, jota et tunne; sill tuli on syttynyt vihassani ja on teidän päällänne palava. 15. Sinä tiedät sen, YHWH. Muista minua ja pidä minusta huoli, ja kosta puolestani vainoojilleni; älä anna minun tulla temmatuksi pois, pitkämielisyytesi
  27. 27. tähden. Huomaa, kuinka minä kannan Sinun tähtesi häväistystä cherpah disgrace pudenda ! 16. Sinun Sanasi ilmestyivät, ne minä söin, ja Sanasi olivat minulle riemuksi ja sydämmeni iloksi; sillä Sinun nimelläsi olen minä nimitetty, YHWH Elohey TZ'vaot, [Jeremia= YiremiyAH, jeremi-JaH] 17. En istunut pilkkaajien seurassa iloitsemassa; Sinun kätesi tähden istuin yksinäni, sillä vihalla Sinä minut täytit. 18. Miksi kestää murheeni ijäti, ja haavani on ärtynyt? Ei se tahdo parata. Sinä olet minulle niinkuin pettävä puro, niinkuin haihtuva vesi. 19. Sentähden sanoo YHWH näin: jos käännyt, asetan Minä sinut jälleen seisomaan kasvojeni edessä; ja jos eroitat hyvän pahasta miZolel /zalal arvoton, prodigal, olet sinä oleva Minun suuni. He kääntyvät sinun puoleesi, mutta sinä et käänny heidän puoleensa. 20. Ja Minä panen sinut tälle kansalle vahvaksi vaskimuuriksi, ja he sotivat sinua vastaan, mutta eivät voita sinua; sillä Minä Jeshua l'Hoshiyakha /Yasha save olen sinun kanssasi vapahtamassa sinua, sanoo n'um-YHWH. (sis.myös: ul'haTZiylekha /Natsal deliver) 21. Ja Minä pelastan sinut pahojen ra' rah | rayim 7451 kädestä ja lunastan sinut väkivaltaisten kourasta. 16. Luku Ja d'var-YHWH Sana tuli minulle, sanoen: 2. Älä ota itsellesi vaimoa, ettei sinulla olisi poikia ja tyttäriä tässä paikassa. 3. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH niistä pojista ja tyttäristä, jotka tässä paikassa syntyvät, ja heidän äideistänsä, jotka heitä synnyttävät, ja heidän isistänsä, jotka heitä tässä maassa siittävät: 4. Ruttotauteihin he kuolevat, ei heitä itketä eikä haudata, loaksi maan päällä he jäävät; ja miekalla ja näljällä he lopetetaan, ja heidän ruumiinsa on oleva ruuaksi taivaan linnuille ja maan eläimille. 5. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH: älä tule suruhuoneeseen, äläkä mene valittamaan, äläkä surkuttele heitä; sillä minä otan rauhani pois tältä kansalta, sanoo n'um- YHWH, ja armon ja laupeuden et-hachesed w'et-harachamiym. 6. Ja he kuolevat, suuret ja pienet, tässä maassa; ei heitä haudata eikä itketä, eikä kukaan viileskele itseänsä eikä päätänsä ajele heidän tähtensä. 7. Heille ei jaeta leipää surussa, lohduttaakseen heitä kuolleen tähden, ei heidän anneta lohdutusmaljaa juoda isän tähden eikä äidinkään tähden. 8. Älä mene pitohuoneeseen, istuaksesi heidän kanssansa syömään ja juomaan. 9. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot Elohey, Minä olen lakkauttava tältä
  28. 28. paikalta, teidän silmäinne nähden ja teidän päivinänne, ilon äänen ja riemun äänen, yljän äänen ja morsiamen äänen. 10. Ja on tapahtuva, kun ilmoitat tälle kansalle kaikki nämä sanat, että he sanovat sinulle: "minkätähden uhkaa meitä kaikella tällä suurella onnettomuudella ra' rah | haarah 7451 ja mikä on syntimme ja mikä rikoksemme, jolla olemme rikkoneet LAYHWH Eloheynu vastaan?" 11. niin sano sinä heille: "sentähden että teidän isänne hylkäsivät Minut, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ja vaelsivat muiden jumalien jäljissä ja palvelivat niitä ja kumarsivat niitä; mutta Minut he hylkäsivät, eivätkä Minun w'et-Toratiy /Torah Lakiani pitäneet. 12. Ja te olette tehneet vielä pahemmin kuin teidän isänne, ja katso, te vaellatte kukin pahan ra' rah | liBo-hara 7451 sydämmensä kovuuden mukaan, niin ettette kuule Minua. [ liB|o|ha|ra: liB=sydän |o=suffix |ha=artikkeli |RA=OSIRIS ] 13. Sentähden Minä heitän teidät pois tästä maasta siihen maahan, jota te ette tunne, ette te eikä teidän isännekään, ja siellä saatte palvella muita jumalia päivät ja yöt, koska en minä anna teille armoa chaniynah graciousness. 14. Sentähden katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ettei enää sanota: "niin totta kuin chay-YHWH elää joka toi Israelin lapset ylös Egyptin maasta," 15. vaan: "niin totta kuin chay-YHWH elää joka toi Israelin lapset ylös pohjan maasta, ja kaikista maakunnista joihin Hän oli heudät ajanut." Sillä Minä palautan heidät omalle maallensa, jonka Minä annoin heidän isillensä. 16. Katso, Minä lähetän monta kalastajaa, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ne heitä onkivat, ja sen jälkeen lähetän Minä monta metsästäjää, ne heitä pyytelevät kaikilta vuorilta ja kaikilta kukkuloilta ja kallioitten rotkoista. 17. Sillä silmäni tarkkaavat kaikkia heidän teitänsä; ne eivät ole salatut minun kasvoiltani, eikä heidän rikoksensa ole peitetty Minun silmieni edestä. 18 Ja Minä kostan w'shiLam'Tiy /shalam heille ensin kaksinkertaisesti heidän rikoksensa ja syntinsä, sentähden ettää he saastuttivat Minun maani iljetystensä ruumiilla, ja kauhistuksillansa he täyttivät Minun perintöni. 19. YHWH, minun väkevyyteni ja linnani ja pakopaikkani ahdistuksen päivänä! Sinun tykösi pakanat vielä tulevat maailman ääristä ja sanovat: "Petosta vain perivät meidän isämme, turhia hebel (turhuutta), eikä niissä ole yhtään auttajaa moiyl /ya'al profit. 20. Pitääkö ihmisen tekemän itsellensä elohiym ne, jotka eivät elohiym ole?" 21. Sentähden, katso, Min teen heille tiettäväksi tällä kertaa, Minä teen heille tiettäväksi käteni ja voimani; ja he tulevat tietämään, että Minun Nimeni on YHWH.
  29. 29. 17. Luku Juudan synti on kirjoitettu rautaisella piirustimella ja timantin kärjellä; se on kaivettu heidän sydämmensä tauluihin ja teidän alttarienne sarviin. 2. Niinkuin heidän lapsensa muistavat he heidän alttariansa ja astarot-kuviansa waashereyhem /asherah viheriän puun vieressä, korkeilla kukkuloilla. (kts. liite) 3. Minä anna ryöstöksi Minun vuoreni kedolla, sinun tavarasi ja aarteesi ja sinun uhrikukkulasi synnin tähden kaikissa rajoissasi. 4. Ja sinä olet, oman syysi tähden, luopuva perinnöstäsi, jonka sinulle annoin; ja Minä annan sinun palvella vihollisiasi siinä maassa, jota et tunne. Sillä te olette Minun vihani tulen sytyttäneet q'dach'Tem /qadach, ja se on ijankaikkisesti ad-olam palava Tuqad. 5. Näin sanoo YHWH: kirottu on se mies, joka turvaa ihmiseen ja panee lihaa käsivarreksensa ja jonka syvän luopuu YHWH! 6. Hän on oleva niinkuin alaston erämaassa, eikä saa nähdä hyvää tulevan; vaan hän on asuva kuivettuneilla seuduilla korvessa, suolaisessa ja asumattomassa maassa. 7. Mutta siunattu Barukh on se mies, joka turvaa BAYHWH, jonka turvana YHWH on! 8. Ja hän on niinkuin puu, joka on istutettu veden reunalle ja levittää juurensa virran varrella, eikä pelkää kuumuuden tullessa; vaan hänen lehtensä ovat viheriät, eikä lakkaa hedelmää tekemästä. 9. Kaikkea muuta kavalampi on ?sydän? ja turmeltunut kappale! Kuka voi sitä tutkia? 10. Minä, YHWH, tutkin sydämmen ja koettelen munaskuut, ja annan jokaiselle hänen tiensä mukaan ja hänen töittensä hedelmän mukaan. 11. Peltopyy, joka hautoo mitä hän ei muninut - niin on se, joka hankkii rikkautta vääryydellä; hänen keski-ijässänsä se hänet jättää, ja viimeiseltä on hän tyhmänä oleva. (EI: päiviensä puolivälissä hänen täytyy se jättää, ja hänen loppunsa on houkan loppu.KR38) 12. Kunnian istuin, ikivanha korkeus on meidän pyhäkkömme paikka! 13. Israelin toivo on YHWH ! Kaikki jotka Sinua hylkäävät, joutuvat häpeään! Jotka Minusta poikkeavat, maahan kirjoitetaan; sillä he hylkäävät elävien vesien lähteen, itse ETYHWH. 14. Paranna r'faeniy /rapha minua, YHWH, niin minä paranen w'erafe /rapha; pelasta Jeshua Hoshieniy Yasha minua, niin minä pelastun Hoshieniy Yasha. Sillä Sinä olet minun ylistykseni t'hiLatiy aTah. 15. Katso, he sanovat minulle: "missä on nyt d'var-YHWH Sana? Täytettäköön se nyt!"
  30. 30. 16. Mutta en minä ole peräytynyt olemasta paimenena Sinun jäljissäsi, enkä ole turmion päivää toivotellut; sen Sinä tiedät. Mitä minun huuliltani on lähtenyt, se on julki Sinun kasvojesi edessä. 17. Älä ole minulle peloitukseksi; minun turvani olet Sinä pahana ra' rah | raah 7451 päivänä! 18. Anna heidän häpeään yevoshu /buwsh, joutua, jotka minua vainoavat, mutta älä anna minun häpeään tulla; anna heidän hämmästyä, mutta älä anna minun hämmästyä! Tuota heidän päällensä paha ra' rah | liBo-hara 7451 päivä, ja turmele shiBaron rupture heidät kaksinkertaisesti umish'neh! 19. Näin sanoi YHWH minulle: mene ja seiso kansan lasten portissa, josta Juudan kuninkaat tulevat ja josta he menevät ulos, ja kaikissa Jerusalemin porteissa, 20. ja sano heille: kuulkaat YHWH Sana, Juudan kuninkaat ja koko Juuda, ja kaikki Jerusalemin asukkaat, jotka tulette sisälle näistä porteista! 21. Näin sanoo YHWH: kavahtakaat itseänne, ja älkäät kantako mitään kuormaa sabbati-päivänä, älkäätkä niitä tuoko Jerusalemin porteista. 22. Ja älkäät viekö kuormaa ulos huoneistanne sabbatti-päivänä, älkäätkä mitään työtä tehkö, vaan pyhittäkäät sabbatti-päivä, niinkuin Minä käskin teidän isiänne. 23. Mutta he eivät kuulleet eikä kallistaneet korviansa, vaan jäykistivät niskansa, etteivät kuulisi eikä kuria tottelisi. 24. Ja on tapahtuva, jos todella kuulette Minua, sanoo YHWH, niin ett'ette tuo mitään kuormaa tämän kaupungin porteista sabbatti-päivänä, vaan pyhitätte sabbatti-päivän, niin ett'ette silloin tee mitään työtä, 25. niin on tämän kaupungin porteista tuleva kuninkaita ja ruhtinaita, jotka Davidin istuimella istuvat ja ajavat vaunuilla ja hevosilla, he ja heidän ruhtinaansa, Juudan miehet ja Jerusalemin asukkaat; ja tätä kaupunkia kutsutaan w'yash'vah istuu pysyy ijankaikkiseksi l'owlam. 26. Ja Juudan kaupungeista ja Jerusalemin ympäristöiltä ja Benjaminin maalta ja ranta-alangolta ja vuoristosta ja etelän maalta on tuleva niiltä, jotka tuovat polttouhria ja teurasuhria ja ruokauhria ja suitsutusta, ja jotka tuovat kiitosuhria YHWH huoneeseen. 27. Mutta jos ette kuule Minua, pyhittääksenne sabbatti-päivää, niin että kartatte kuorman kantamista ja Jerusalemin porteista kulkemista sabbatti-päivänä, niin sytytän Minä tulen sen porteissa, ja se on kuluttava Jerusalemin huoneet, eikä se sammu. 18. Luku
  31. 31. Tämä on se Sana, joka tuli YHWH Jeremialle, sanoen: 2. "Nouse ja mene alas savenvalajan huoneeseen; siellä annan sinun kuulla Minun Sanani." 3. Ja minä menin alas savenvalajan huoneeseen, ja katso, hän teki työtä pyöränsä päällä. 4. Ja astia, jota hän savesta valmisti, särkyi valajan kädessä; ja hän teki siitä taas toisen astian, niinkuin valaja katsoi parhaaksi tehdä. 5. Niin tuli d'var-YHWH Sana minulle, sanoen: 6. Enkö Minäkin tämän valajan tavoin voi tehdä teille, Israelin huone? sanoo n'um-YHWH. Katso, niinkuin savi on valajan kädessä, niin tekin olette Minun kädessäni, Isaraelin huone. 7. Äkisti Minä puhun kansaa vastaan, ja valtakuntaa vastaan, juurittaakseni, hajoittaakseni w'lin'totz /nathats ja hävittääkseni ul'haaviyd /abad helvetti sitä. 8. Vaan jos se kansa kääntyy pois pahuudestansa ra' rah | al-haraah 7451 , jota vastaan Minä puhuin, niin Minä kadun sitä onnettomuutta ra' rah | haraah 7451, jota olin aikeessa chashav'Tiy /chashab sille tehdä. 9. Ja äkisti puhun Minä kansasta ja valtakunnasta, rakentaakseni ja istuttaakseni sitä. 10. Vaan jos se tekee, mitä pahaa ra' rah | haraah 7451 on Minun silmissäni, niin ettei se kuuntele Minun ääntäni, niin Minäkin kadun sitä hyvää, jota olin luvannut tehdä sille. 11. Ja nyt puhu Israelin miehille ja Jerusalemin asukkaille, sanoen: näin sanoo YHWH: katso, Minä valmistan teille onnettomuutta ra' rah | raah 7451 ja pidän neuvoa teitä vastaan. Kääntykäät kukin pahalta tieltänne ja parantakaat vaelluksenne ja takonne! 12. Mutta he sanoivat: "ei siitä tule mitään noash /ya'ash ei toivoa. Omien ajatustemme mukaan me tahdomme vaeltaa, ja teemme kukin kovan sydämmemme ra' rah | liBo-hara 7451 mukaan !" 13. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH: kysykääthän pakanoissa, kuka on senkaltaista kuullut? Kauhistavaa on neitsyt Israel paljon tehnyt. 14. Katooko Libanonin lumi kedon vuorelta? Tahi kuivuvatko virrat, kaukaa juoksevat kylmät vedet? 15. Sillä Minun kansani unonti Minut, epäjumalille he suitsuttavat; ja ne saattoivat heidät kompastumaan heidän teillänsä, vanhoilla poluilla, ja käymään tietä, joka on tasoittamaton 16. että he tekisivät maansa kauhistukseksi, ikuiseksi ivaksi; jokainen, joka siitä sivuitse käy, on kauhistuva, ja päätänsä pudistava.
  32. 32. 17. Itätuulen tavoin hajoitan Minä heidät, vihollistensa edessä; Minä näytän heille selkäni enkä kasvojani heidän häviönsä päivänä. 18. Mutta he sanoivat: "Tulkaat, neuvotelkaamme keinoja Jeremiaa vastaan; sillä ei katoa Laki papilta eikä neuvo viisaalta eikä Sana profeetalta. Tulkaat ja lyökäämme häntä kielellämme, ja älkäämme huoliko yhdestäkään hänen sanoistansa!" 19. YHWH, pidä huolta Minusta ja kuule minun vihamiesteni ääntä!" 20. Onko hyvä pahalla ra' rah | raah 7451 kostettava? Sillä he kaivavat kuoppaa sielulleni. Muista miten seisoin kasvojesi edessä puhumassa heidän heidän puolestansa hyvää, kääntääkseni Sinun kiivautesi pois heistä. 21. Sentähden anna heidän lapsensa näljän omiksi ja syökse heidät miekan käsiin, niin että heidän vaimonsa jäävät lapsettomiksi ja leskiksi, ja heidän miehensä ruton omiksi ja heidän nuoret miehensä miekan kaatamiksi sodassa. 22. Kuulukoon huuto heidän huoneistansa, kun Sinä tuotat sotajoukon äkkiä heidän päällensä, sillä he kaivavat kuopan minua saavuttaaksensa ja virittävät salaa pauloja minun jalkojeni eteen. 23. Ja Sinä, YHWH, tiedät kaikki heidän aikeensa minua vastaan. Älä peitä heidän rikostansa, äläkä pyyhi pois heidän syntiänsä Sinun kasvojesi edestä; vaan jääkööt he kaatuneina Sinun kasvojesi eteen, kosta heille Vihasi Aikana B'et aP'kha /aph aseh vahem. 19. Luku Näin sanoi YHWH: mene ja osta savenvalajan tekemä astia; ja ota muutamia kansan vanhimpia ja pappien vanhimpia kanssasi, 2. ja mene ulos Ben Hinnomin laaksoon, joka on Tiili-portin edessä, ja saarnaa siellä ne Sanat, jotka Minä Sanon sinulle, 3. ja sano: "kuulkaat d'var-YHWH Sana, te Juudan kuninkaat ja Jerusalemin asukkaat: näin sanoo YHWH Z'vaot Elohey : katso, Minä tuotan onnettomuuden ra' rah | raah 7451 tätä paikkaa vastaan, niin että jokaisen sitä kuulevan korvat soivat, 4. sentähden että he ovat hyljänneet Minut ja muukalaiseksi muuttaneet tämän paikan ja suitsuttaneet muille jumalille, joita he eivät tunteneet eikä heidän isänsä eikä Juudan kuninkaat, ja täyttivät tämän paikan viattomien verellä, 5. ja rakensivat Baalin kukkuloita polttaaksensa lapsiansa tulessa, poltto-uhriksi Baalille, - jota en Minä ole käskenyt enkä puhunut, eikä se ole mieleeni johtunut. 6. Sentähden katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo n'um-YHWH, jolloin tätä paikkaa ei enää nimitetä Tofetiksi, eikä Ben Hinnomin laaksoksi, vaan Murha-laaksoksi.
  33. 33. 7. Ja Minä tyhjennän Juudan ja Jerusalemin neuvon tässä paikassa ja annan heidän kaatua miekkaan vihollistensa edessä ja niiden käteen, jotka heidän sieluansa etsivät, ja annan heidän ruumiinsa ruuaksi taivaan linnuille ja maan eläimille, 8. ja teen tämän kaupungin kauhistukseksi ja vihellykseksi; jokainen siitä sivuitse kulkeva on kauhistuva ja viheltävä kaikkien sen vaivojen tähden. 9. Ja Minä annan heidän syödä poikiensa lihaa ja tytärtensä lihaa siinä ahdingossa ja ahdistuksessa, jolla heidän vihollisensa ja vainoojansa heitä ahdistavat." 10. Ja sinun pitää rikkoman se astia niiden miesten silmäin nähden, jotka ovat menneet kanssasi. 11. Ja sano heille: "näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot: aivan niin Minä rikon tämän kansan ja tämän kaupungin, kuin joku rikkoo savenvalajan astian, ettei sitä enää voida parantaa; ja Tofetissa heitä haudataan hautaamisen sijan puutteessa. 12. Näin Minä teen tälle paikalle, sanoo n'um-YHWH, ja sen asukkaille, tehdäkseni tämän kaupungin Tofetin vertaiseksi. 13. Ja Jerusalemin huoneet ja Juudan kuninkaan huoneet tulevat saastaisiksi niinkuin tämä paikka Tofet, ne ja kaikki huoneet joiden katoilla he ovat suitsuttaneet kaikelle taivaan joukolle ja uhranneet juomauhria muille jumalille. 14. Ja Jeremia palasi Tofetista, johon WAYHWH hänet lähetti ennustamaan, ja seisoi YHWH huoneen esikartanossa ja sanoi kaikelle kansalle: 15. "Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot Elohey: katso, Minä tuotan tämän kaupungin päälle ja kaikkien sen kaupunkien päälle kaiken sen onnettomuuden ra' rah | Kal-haarah 7451 , jonka häntä vastaan puhunut olen; sillä he ovat jäykistäneet niskansa, etteivät kuulisi Minun sanojani. 20. Luku Mutta pappi Pashur, Immerin poika, joka oli ylimmäinen kaitsija YHWH huoneessa, kuuli Jeremian ennustavan näitä sanoja. 2. Ja Pashur löi profetta Jeremiaa ja pani hänet jalkapuuhun, joka oli Benjaminin yläportissa YHWH huoneessa. 3. Ja tapahtui teisena päivänä, kun Pashur päästi Jeremian jalkapuusta, että Jeremia sanoi hänelle: "ei YHWH kutsu sinun nimeäsi Pashur, vaan Magor- Missabib. 4. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH: katso Minä panen sinut peloksi itsellesi ja kaikille ystävillesi ja ne kaatuvat vihollistensa miekkaan, ja sinun silmäsi sen näkevät: ja koko Juudan anna Minä Babelin kuninkaan käteen, ja hän viepi heidät Babeliin ja lyö heitä miekalla.
  34. 34. 5. Ja Minä annan kaiken tämän kaupungin tavaran ja kaiken sen kalleudet, ja kaikki Juudan kuningasten aarteet annan Minä heidän vihollistensa käteen; ne niitä ryöstävät ja ottavat ne ja vievät ne Babeliin. 6. Ja sinä, Pashur, olet kaikkien talossasi asuvien kanssa menevä vankeuteen ja tuleva Baabeliin, ja siellä sinä kuolet ja siellä sinä haudataan, sinä ja kaikki ystäväsi jolle sinä valhetta ennustit." 7. YHWH, Sinä taivutit minua,, ja minä taivuin; Sinä tartuit minuun ja voitit. Minä olen joutunut pilkaksi kaiken päivää; jokainen ivaa minua. 8. Sillä milloin vaan puhun, täytyy minun huutaa ja saarnata väkivallasta ja häviöstä; sillä d'var-YHWH Sana on tullut minulle häväistykseksi ja pilkaksi kaiken päivää. 9. Mutta kun sanoin: "en tahdo Häntä muistaa enkä enää puhua Hänen nimessänsä", silloin oli sydämmessäni ikään kuin polttava tuli suljettuna luihini, ja minä väsyin sitä pidättämästä enkä voi sitä kestää. 10. Sillä minä kuulin monen puhetta, peloittelusta yltä ympäriltä: "syyttäkäät, ja syyttäkäämme häntä!" Joka ainoa ystäväni väijyy lankeemustani: "kuka ties antaa hän houkutella itsensä, että me hänet voittaisimme ja saisimme kostaa hänelle." 11 Mutta WAYHWH on minun kanssani niinkuin Jeshua El-Gibbowr väkevä sankari K'giBor; sentähden minun vainoojani kompastuvat, eivätkä voita. He joutuvat suuresti häpeään, koska eivät taitavasti menetelleet; se häpeä on iajnkaikkinen oleva, eikä sitä unhoteta. 12. Ja Sinä WAYHWH Tz'vaot, joka tutkit vanhurskasta, joka näet munaskuut ja sydämmen! mina saan nähdä kostosi heistä; sillä Sinun haltuusi olen jättänyt asiani. 13. Veisatkaat shiyru LAYHWH hal'lu YHWH, ylistäkäät YHWH ! sillä Hän Jeshua pelastaa hiTziyl /Natsal köyhän sielun pahojen m'reiym /ra'a' 7489 kädestä. 14. Kirottu olkoon se päivä, jona minä synnyin! Se päivä, jona äitini minut synnytti, älköön se siunattu olko! 15. Kirottu olkoon se mies, joka toi isälleni ilosanomaa, sanoen: "sinulle on syntynyt poikalapsi", ja sillä häntä suuresti ilahutti! 16. Ja olkoon se mies niinkuin ne kaupungit, jotka YHWH hävitti eikä armahtanut, ja kuulkoon hän huutoa aamulla ja sotahälinää keskipäivän aikana, 17. sentähden ettei hän minua kohdussa kuolettanut, että äitini olisi ollut minun hautani, ja hänen kohtunsa olisi ijäti raskaana ollut! 18. Miksi olen minä kohdusta tullut ulos näkemään vaivaa ja murhetta ja että päiväni häpeässä kuluisivat? 21. Luku
  35. 35. Tämä on se Sana, joka YHWH tuli Jeremialle, kun kuningas Sedekia lähetti hänen tykönsä Pashurin, Malkijan pojan, ja pappi Sefanjan, Maasejan pojan, sanomaan: 2. "Kysy meidän puolestamme ET-YHWH; sillä Nebukadnessar, Babelin kuningas, sotii meitä vastaan. Kukaties on YHWH tekevä meille kaikkien ihmeittensä mukaan, niin että hän menee pois meidän tyköämme. 3. Ja Jeremia sanoi heille: sanokaat näin Sedekialle: 4. Näin sanoo YHWH Elohey: katso, Minä käännän ne sota-aseet jotka ovat teidän käsissänne, joilla te muurin ulkopuolella soditte teitä ahdistavaa Babelin kuningasta ja kaldealaisia vastaan, ja kokoan ne tämän kaupungin keskelle. 5. Ja Minä itse sodin teitä vastaan ojetulla kädellä ja väkevällä käsivarrelle ja vihalla ja kiivaudella ja suurella julmuudella. 6. Ja Minä lyön tämän kaupungin asukkaat, sekä ihmiset että eläimet; suureen ruttotautiin he kuolevat. 7. Ja sen jälkeen, sanoo n'um-YHWH, annan Minä Sedekian, Juudan kuninkaan, ja hänen palvelijansa ja kansan ja ne, jotka tässä kaupungissa ovat jääneet rutolta ja miekalta ja näljältä, Nebukadressarin, Babelin kuninkaan käsiin, jotka heidän sielujansa etsivät, ja hän lyö heidät miekan terällä; ei hän säästä heitä, ei sääli eikä armahda. 8. Ja sano tälle kansalle: näin sanoo YHWH: katso, Minä panen teidän eteenne elämän tien ja kuoleman tien. 9. Se joka jää tähän kaupunkiin, on kuoleva miekkaan ja nälkään ja ruttoon, mutta se, joka lähtee ulos ja menee Kaldealaisten tykö, jotka teitä piirittävät, hän saa elää ja on saava henkensä saaliiksi. 10. Sillä Minä olen asettanut kasvoni tätä kaupunkia vastaan onnettomuudeksi ra' rah | l'raah 7451 eikä hyväksi, sanoo n'um-YHWH; Babelin kuninkaan käsiin se annetaan, ja hän sen polttaa tulessa. 11. Ja sano Juudan kuninkaan huoneelle: kuulkaat D'var-YHWH Sana: 12. Davidin huone! näin sanoo YHWH: "pitääkäät joka aamu oikeus ja pelastakaat ryöstetty sortajan kädestä, ettei Minun kiivauteni tulisi niinkuin tuli ja palaisi eikä olisi sammuttajaa teidän tekoinne pahuuden tähden. 13. Katso, Minä tulen sinua vastaan, sinä joka tasangon vuorella asut, sanoo n'um-YHWH, te, jotka sanotte: "kuka voi astua alas meitä vastaan ja kuka tulee meidän asuntoihimme?" 14. Ja Minä kostan teille teidän tekojenne hedelmän mukaan, sanoo n'um- YHWH; ja Minä sytytän tulen sen metsään, se on syöpä kaiken sen ympäristön. 22. Luku
  36. 36. Näin sanoo YHWH: mene alas Juudan kuninkaan huoneeseen ja puhu siellä tämä Sana, 2. ja sano: kuule D'var-YHWH sana, sinä ja Davidin istuimella istuva Juudan kuningas, sinä ja sinun palvelijasi ja kansasi, jotka käytte sisälle näistä porteista. 3. Näin sanoo YHWH: tehkäät oikeus ja vanhurskaus ja pelastakaat ryöstetty sortajan kädestä; ja älkäät vaivatko, älkäät kovasti kohdelko muukalaista, orpoa ja leskeä, älkäätkä vuodattako viatonta verta tässä paikassa. 4. Sillä jos te todella teette tämän Sanan mukaan, niin tulee tämän huoneen porteista sisälle kuninkaita, jotka Davidin istuimella istuvat ja ajavat vaunuilla ja hevosilla, ja heidän palvelijansa ja kansansa. 5. Mutta jos ette kuule näitä sanoja, niin olen Minä itseni kautta vannonut, sanoo n'um-YHWH, että tämä huone on raunioiksi joutuva. 6. Sillä näin sanoo YHWH Juudan kuninkaan huoneesta: Gileadina olet sinä Minulle, Libanonin kukkulana; totisesti, Minä panen sinut erämaaksi, asumattomiksi kaupungeiksi! 7. Pyhitän w'qiDashTiy /qadash sinua vastaan hävittäjät mash'chitym /shashath, kunkin aseinensa w'khelayw /kaliy, ja ne kaatavat sinun valitut sedripuusi ja heittävät ne tuleen al-haesh. 8. Ja monet kansat käyvät tämän kaupungin ohitse ja sanovat toinen toisellensa: "minkätähden teki YHWH näin tälle suurelle kaupungille?! 9. Ja pitää vastattaman: "sen tähden, että he hylkäsivät YHWH Eloheyhem liiton ja kumarsivat muita jumalia lelohiym ja palvelivat niitä." 10. Älkäät kuollutta itkekö älkäätkä häntä surkutelko; vaan itkekäät tuota pois mennyttä, sillä ei hän enää palaja syntymämaatansa näkemään. 11. Sillä näin sanoo amar-YHWH Sallumista, josian pojasta, Juudan kuninkaasta, joka tuli kuninkaaksi isänsä Josian sijaan ja meni pois tästä paikasta: ei hän enää sinne palaja. 12. Sillä siinä paikassa, mihin hänet vankina veivät, on hän kuoleva, eikä hän ole tätä maata enää näkevä. 13. Voi sitä, joka rakentaa huoneensa vääryydellä ja ylisalinsa laittomuudella, ja joka teettää lähimmäisillänsä työtä ilmaiseksi, eikä anna hänelle palkkaansa, 14. joka sanoo: "minä rakennan itselleni avaran huoneuston ja välkkyvät salit!" ja hakkaa siihen ikkunoita ja peittää sen sisältä sedripuilla ja siveltää sen punamaalilla! 15. Tahdotko kuningas olla, koska sedripuilla koreilet? Eikö isäsi syönyt ja juonut ja tehnyt oikeutta ja vanhurskautta? Silloin kävi hänelle hyvin. 16. Hän ratkaisi vaivaisen ja köyhän asian. Silloin kävi hyvin. Eikö tämä ole Minua tuntea? sanoo n'um-YHWH. 17.. Sillä sinun silmäsi ja sydämmesi ei pyydä muuta, kuin voittoa ja viatonta verta vuodattaa ja väkivaltaa ja sortoa tehdä.
  37. 37. 18. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH Jojakimista, Josian pojasta, Juudan kuninkaasta: ei hänestä valiteta: "voi veljeni, voi sisareni!" ei hänestä valiteta: "voi herra adon! voi hänen kunniansa!" 19. Aasin hautajaisilla hän haudataan; hän riepotetaan ja heitetään ulos kauas Jerusalemin porteista. 20. Nouse Libanonilla ja huuda, ja koroita äänesi Basanissa ja huuda Abarimista; sillä muserretut ovat kaikki sinun rakastajasi. 21. Minä puhuin sinulle rauhassa ollessasi; sinä sanoit: "en tahdo kuulla." Tämä oli vaelluksesi nuoruudestasi asti, ettet sinä kuullut Minun ääntäni. 22. Kaikki paimenesi on tuuli tempaava pois, ja sinun rakastajasi menevät vankeuteen. Niin, silloin saat häpeän ja häväistyksen kaiken pahuutesi ra' rah | raatekh' 7451 tähden. 23. Sinä joka asut Libanonissa ja pesit sedripuissa, kuinka surkuteltava sinä olet, kun tuska tulee sinulle, ahdistus niinkuin lapsen synnyttäjälle! 24. Niin totta kuin Minä elän, sanoo n'um-YHWH, vaikkapa Konja, Jojakimin poika, Juudan kuningas, olisi sinettisormus oikeassa kädessäni, niin Minä siitäkin revin sinut pois. 25. Ja Minä annan sinut niiden käsiin, jotka etsivät sinun sieluasi, ja niiden käteen, joita pelkäät, ja Nebukadressarin, Babelin kuninkaan, käteen ja Kaldelaisten käteen. 26. Ja minä viskaan sinut ja äitisi joka sinut synnytti, toiseen maahan, jossa ette ole syntyneet, ja siellä te kuolette. 27. Ja siihen maahan, johon heidän sielunsa halajaa palata, sinne eivät he pääse palajamaan. 28. Hyljätty, rikottu astiako tämä mies, Konja on? vai kaluko joka ei kelpaa? Minkätähden he viskataan pois, hän ja hänen siemenensä, ja heitetään maahan, jota eivät tunne? 29. Maa, maa, maa 3x eretz! Kuule D'var-YHWH Sana! 30. Näin sanoo YHWH: kirjoittakaat tämä mies lapsettomaksi, onnettomaksi elin-aikanansa; sillä ei hänellä ole onnea, että joku hänen siemenestänsä istuisi Davidin situimella ja Juudaa vielä hallitsisi. 23. Luku Voi niitä paimenia, jotka hävittävät ja hajoittavat Minun laitumeni lauman! sanoo n'um-YHWH. 2. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH Elohey Yis'rael kansaa hallitsevista paimenista: Te olette hajottaneet Minun laumaani ja ne karkoittaneet, ettekä etsineet heitä. Katso, Minä olen teissä kostava teidän tekojenne pahuuden, sanoo
  38. 38. n'um-YHWH. 3. Ja Minä olen itse kokoova laumani jäännöksen kaikista niistä maakunnista, joihin MInä olin heitä karkoittanut, ja olen heitä palauttava heidän laitumillensa, ja he tulevat hedelmällisiksi ja lisääntyvät. 4. Ja Minä asetan heidän ylitsensä paimenet, jotka heitä kaitsevat, niin etteivät enää pelkää eivätkä vapise, eikä heitä enää ahdisteta, sanoo n'um-YHWH. 5. Katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo n'um-YHWH, jolloin Minä herätän Davidille vanhurskaan Vesan Tsemah Oksa/Jeshuan Nimi. ja Hän on kuninkaana hallitseva, ja taitavasti toimittava ja tekevä oikeutta ja vanhurskautta maassa. 6. Hänen päivinänsä Tiuasha /Yasha Jeshua pelastetaan Juuda ja Israel asuu turvassa, ja tämä on oleva Hänen Nimensä, jolla Häntä Nimitetään: "YÄHWÈ XIÐKËNÛ - YHWH Tzid' qenu. (Herra, meidän vanhurskautemme!") 7. Sentähden katso, päivät tulevat, sanoo n'um-YHWH, jolloin ei enää sanota: "niin totta kuin chay-YHWH elää, joka johdatti Israelin lapset ulos Egyptin maasta," 8. vaan: "niin totta kuin chay-YHWH elää, joka johdatti ja tuotti Israelin huoneen siemenen pohjan maasta ja kaikista maakunnista, joihin Minä olin heidät karkoittanut!" Ja he saavat asua omassa maassansa. 9. Profettoja vastaan: Särjetty on sydämmeni minussa, kaikki luuni raukeavat; minä olen kuin juopunut mies, niinkuin sankari, jonka viini on voittanut, YHWH tähden ja Hänen Pyhän Sanansa tähden. 10. Sillä avioliiton rikkojia on maa täynnä; sillä kirouksen tähden surkastuu maa haaretz, kuivuvat korven laitumet; ja heidän rientonsa on paha ra' rah | raah 7451 ja heidän miehuutensa uq'vuratam /gabuwrah V-alor, V-ictory on vääryyttä. 11. Sillä niin profetta kuin pappikin ovat jumalattomia; vieläpä omassa huoneessanikin löydän Minä heidän pahuuttansa ra' rah | raatam 7451 sanoo n'um- YHWH. 12. Sentähden on heidän tiensä oleva heille liukastuksena Kachalaq'laqot /chalaqlaqqah erittäin tasainen pimeydessä Baafelah /'aphelah misfortune, heitä sysätään ja he siellä lankeevat; sillä Minä tuotan heidän päällensä onnettomuutta ra' rah | raah 7451, heidän etsikkovuotenansa, sanoo n'um- YHWH. 13. Samarian profetoissa näin Minä inhottavaa: he ennustivat Baalin kautta ja eksyttivät Minun kansaani, Israelia. 14. Mutta Jerusalemin profetoissa Minä näin kauhistuttavaa: aviorikosta ja valheella kuljeksimista; he vahvistavat pahantekijän ra'a' | m'reiym 7489 käsiä, etteivät kääntyisi kukin pahuudestansa ra' rah| meraato 7451. He ovat Minun edessäni kaikki niinkuin Sodom, ja sen asukkaat niinkuin Gomorra. 15. Sentähden, näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot profetoista: katso, Minä syötän heitä koiruoholla ja juotan heitä myrkkyvedellä (kts. liite /Dimonah); sillä Jerusalemin
  39. 39. profetoista on jumalattomuus lähtenyt koko maahan. 16. Näin sanoo YHWH Tz'vaot : Älkäät kuulko teille ennustavien profettojen sanoja! He pettävät teidät. Oman sydämmensä näkyjä he puhuvat, vaan ei YHWH suusta. 17. Yhä he sanovat Minua halveksiville: "YHWH on sanonut: rauha on teillä oleva"; ja kullekin sydämmensä kovuudessa kulkevalle sanovat he "ei mikään onnettomuus ra' rah| raah 7451 ole päällenne tuleva." 18. Sillä kuka on seisonut YHWH neuvossa, nähnyt ja kuullut Hänen Sanansa? Kuka on tarkannut Minun Sanani ja sitä kuullut? 19. Katso, YHWH myrsky saarat hurricane, julmuus chemah anger, poison lähtee liikkeelle, ja kiertelevä myrsky w'saar /ca'ar on jumalattomien pään päälle lankeava. 20. Ei af-YHWH viha lakkaa, ennekuin Hän on tehnyt ja täyttänyt sydämmensä aivoitukset. Päivien lopulla te tulette sen oikein ymmärtämään. 21. En Minä lähettänyt profetoita, kuitenkin he juoksivat; en puhunut heille, kuitenkin he ennustivat. 22. Mutta jos he olisivat seisoneet minun neuvossani, niin he ilmoittaisivat Minun Sanani kansalleni ja kääntäisivät heitä pois heidän pahasta ra' rah| hara 7451 vaelluksestansa ja heidän tekojensa pahuudesta umero /roa. 23. Olenko Minä HaElohey joka vaan lähellä olen, sanoo n'um-YHWH; enkö ole Elohey, joka myös kaukana olen? 24. Voiko kukaan kätkeä itsensä niin salaisesti, etten Minä häntä näe? sanoo n'um-YHWH. Enkö Minä ole se, joka täytän taivaan ja maan? sanoo n'um- YHWH 25. Minä kuulen, mitä ne profetat sanovat, jotka ennustavat haNiB'iym /naba Minun nimessäni valhetta sheqer, sanoen: "minä näin unta, minä näin unta." 26. Kuinka kauan? Aikovatko profetat jotka valhetta ennustavat ja ilmituovat oman sydämmensä petosta, 27. aikovatko he saattaa Minun kansaani unohtamaan Minun Nimeäni unillansa, joita he kertovat, niinkuin heidän isänsä unohtivat Minun Nimeni Baalin tähden? 28. Se profetta jolla uni on, kertokoon unta, mutta se, jolla Minun Sanani on, kertokoon Minun Sanani Totuudessa. Mitä ruumenet puhtaassa elossa? sanoo n'um-YHWH. 29. Eikö Minun Sanani ole niinkuin tuli? sanoo n'um-YHWH, ja niinkuin vasara, joka halkaisee kalliot! 30. Sentähden katso, Minä tulen niitä profetoita vastaan, sanoo n'um-YHWH, jotka varastavat Minun Sanani kukin toiseltansa. 31. Katso, Minät tulen niitä profetoita vastaan, sanoo n'um-YHWH, jotka omia puheitansa puhuvat ja sanovat "Hän on sen sanonut." 32. Katso, Minä tulen niitä vastaan, jotka valhe-unia ennustavat, sanoo n'um-
  40. 40. YHWH, jotka niitä unia kertovat ja valheillansa sheqer ja kehumisillansa eksyttävät Minun kansaani, vaikka Minä en ole heitä lähettänyt, enkä käskenyt, ja vaikka ne eivät ensinkään hyödytä w'hoeyl kohota tätä kansaa, sanoo n'um- YHWH. 33. Ja jos tämä kansa tahi profetta tahi pappi kysyy sinulta a. sanoen: "mikä on YHWH ennustus*1 ?" b. niin sano sinä heille: mikä se ennustus*1 on? c. "Minä heitän teidät pois" sanoo YHWH. [ c. =kyseinen ENNUSTUS, mah-maSa /massa] 34. Ja se profetta tahi pappi tahi kansa, joka sanoo: "YHWH ennustus*1" sille miehelle ja hänen huoneellensa Minä sen kostan. 35. Näin te sanokaat kukin lähimmäisellensä ja veljellensä: "mitä vastaa YHWH?" ja "mitä puhuu YHWH ?" 36. Mutta "YHWH ennustus*1" älkäät enää mainitko; sillä ennustukseksi*1 on kullekin hänen oma sanansa tuleva, sillä te vääntelette elävän Jumalan, YHWH Tse'vaot Eloheynu Sanoja. 37. Näin te sanokaat profetalle: "mitä on YHWH sinulle vastannut?" ja: "mitä on YHWH sinulle puhunut?" 38. Mutta jos te sanotte "YHWH ennustus*1", niin sanoo YHWH sen vuoksi näin: sentähden että sanotte tämän sanan: "YHWH ennustus*1", vaikka Minä olen lähettänyt tykönne sanomaan: älkäät sanoko: "YHWH ennustus*1" 39. sentähden katso, Minä peräti unohdan teitä ja heitän teidät ja tämän kaupungin, jonka Minä annoin teille ja teidän isillenne, pois kasvojeni edestä, 40. ja panen teidän päällenne ijankaikkisen häpeän ja ijankaikkisen pilkan, jota ei unohdeta. [ ennustus*1 -sana: *1 mah-maSa kuorma, ennustus, burden, song, prophecy, utterance, oracle. Sen tilalla on yleensä virheellisesti sana "KUORMA". Lopputuloksena on syntynyt päätön lauseiden sekasotku - valhekynän päämäärä. Profeetalle YHWH ennustus on raskas kuorma kannettavaksi: hänen oli pakko nähdä etukäteen YHWH säätämä, tuleva tuomio ja elää samanaikaisesti näiden katumattomien, tuhoontuomittujen murhanhimoisten keskellä - sylkykuppina. ] 24. Luku Ja YHWH näytti minulle, ja katso, kaksi fiikunakoria Dudaey boiler, basket mandrake aphrodisiac oli pantuna YHWH huoneen eteen, senjälkeen kun Nebukadnessar, Babelin kuningas, oli vangiksi ottanut Jekonjan, Jojakimin pojan, Juudan kuninkaan, ja Juudan ruhtinaat ja taiturit ja sepät Jerusalemista, ja vienyt heidät

×