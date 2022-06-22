Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 22, 2022
How hard is it to get a job in computer science after completing a data science certification.docx.pptx

  1. 1. How hard is it to get a job in computer science after completing a data science certification? Computer Science and Data Science are two distinctive yet interrelated tech fields. The former includes theoretical and applied research into functional elements of computers, such as information technology, operating systems, software, hardware, networking protocols, systems architecture, etc. The latter is a field of study that combines programming skills with domain expertise in mathematics and statistics to extract insights from structured and unstructured data. Computer science is a broader domain that entails several areas of specialization, including data science. The relationship between Data Science and Computer Science is foundational, wherein Data Science emerged through advances in Computer Science in the areas of data collection, processing power, and storage. The demand for data science professionals has drastically increased over the last few years, so getting data science certification can be a rewarding career choice. What is a Data Science Certification? Data Science Certification provides a competitive edge to stay ahead of non-certified professionals in your industry. You’ll learn complex skills that are hard to source in the job market and validate your expertise in the Data Science technology needed to assess and manage data sets for business growth.
  2. 2. Enrolling in a Data Science program can help you master a wide range of skills such as data visualization, scale inspecting, pattern recognition, data-driven discovery, predictive analytics, transformation, data engineering, computational statistics, Python programming, Machine Learning, data modeling, databases, SQL, cleaning, data mining, data visualization, etc. The Benefits of Getting Data Science Certificates  Boost your chances of landing an in-demand job: As per a study by Microsoft, 91% of employers have claimed that data science certifications play a major role in shortlisting candidates. Acquiring industry-accredited certifications can help you secure lucrative opportunities such as BI Analyst, Data Analyst, BI Analyst, Data Visualizer, Data Scientist, Statistician, Project
  3. 3. Manager, etc. Having relevant certification can set you apart from others.  Enter various domains: Today, many leading industries harness data science and data analytics solutions, like finance, entertainment, healthcare, retail, e-commerce, technology, and others. Getting a data science course can make you eligible to enter any industry.  It defines your commitment levels: A certification proves your higher standards of education and skills. When companies look for data science professionals, they look for certified candidates who have done professional training from a reputed coding bootcamp. So, highlighting a certificate on your resume can showcase your credibility to potential employers. It will show that you are passionate about building a data science career.  Increases Potential Income: As per PayScale, the national average salary for data analysts is $58,522 per annum, but professionals with more experience in data science and data analytics earn an average salary of $139,840 per annum. The driving factor that contributes to higher data science salaries is that companies leverage big data-based solutions and utilize them to drive smart business decisions. What Does a Data Scientist Do?  A data scientist is primarily responsible for analyzing and interpreting large amounts of data to extract meaningful information to share with corporate executives, business managers, government officials, and others.  Data science professionals gather data and build, train, test, and run predictive models.
  4. 4.  They help companies make data-driven decisions by building mathematical and statistical models to address real-world issues. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has projected that data scientist jobs will expand on a massive scale over the next decade. So, pursuing a Data Science certification can be considered a safe bet. Is it easy or difficult to start a CS career after becoming certified in Data Science? Firstly, you need to develop a good understanding of the difference between computer science and data science. Data Science is the study of computers, programming, statistics, mathematics, and analytics. Computer science deals with building software and hardware. Both these technical career paths are immensely lucrative. Computer scientists are engineers, developers, or programmers who can shift their careers into database management, computer system analysis, and other specialized CS fields like game development or robotics. However, the demand for skilled data scientists is way greater than for computer scientists. Thus, rather than building a computer scientist career, you should redirect your career roadmap to become a data scientist. If you want to be a data scientist, you must undergo upskill training and gain Data Science Certification. Join a trusted coding bootcamp like SynergisticIT to get immersive training in data science.
  5. 5. They provide a comprehensive data science track, covering 4 major advanced technologies like machine learning, data science, Python, and AWS. You will also get complete job assistance and interview preparation support. Enroll in the Data Science track of SynergisticIT to level up your tech skills today! Also, read this blog for more info related to the importance of data structure.

