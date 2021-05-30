Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diccionario de Datos
DICCIONARIOS DE DATOS Es un listado organizado de todos los datos que pertenecen a un sistema. Incluye nombre, descripción...
Para manejar los detalles en sistemas muy grandes . Para documentar las características del sistema Para asignarle un solo...
Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Hay varios modelos de diccionarios de datos de acuerdo a lo que se desee documentar. Dicci...
Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Diccionario de Archivo • Nombre del Archivo: Nombre que aparece en el archivo • Flujo de d...
Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Diccionario de Flujo de Datos • Nombre del Archivo: Nombre que aparece en el archivo • Flu...
Diccionario de datos

  1. 1. Diccionario de Datos
  2. 2. DICCIONARIOS DE DATOS Es un listado organizado de todos los datos que pertenecen a un sistema. Incluye nombre, descripción, contenido y organización de los datos. El objetivo de un diccionario de datos es dar precisión sobre los datos que se manejan en un sistema, evitando así malas interpretaciones o ambigüedades.
  3. 3. Para manejar los detalles en sistemas muy grandes . Para documentar las características del sistema Para asignarle un solo significado a cada uno de los elementos y actividades Localizar errores y omisiones en el sistema, detectan dificultades RAZONES PARA SU UTILIZACIÓN:
  4. 4. Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Hay varios modelos de diccionarios de datos de acuerdo a lo que se desee documentar. Diccionario de Proceso • Nombre del Proceso: Nombre que aparece en el proceso • Descripción: Breve descripción del proceso • Entradas/Salidas: Flujos de datos que entran y salen del proceso • Resumen Lógico del Proceso: Descripción detallada del proceso
  5. 5. Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Diccionario de Archivo • Nombre del Archivo: Nombre que aparece en el archivo • Flujo de datos recibidos: Flujo de dato que entran al archivo • Flujo de datos proporcionados: Flujos de dato que salen del archivo • Descripción de los datos: Descripción detallada de los datos que se almacenan
  6. 6. Modelos de Diccionario de Datos Diccionario de Flujo de Datos • Nombre del Archivo: Nombre que aparece en el archivo • Flujo de datos recibidos: Flujo de dato que entran al archivo • Flujo de datos proporcionados: Flujos de dato que salen del archivo • Descripción de los datos: Descripción detallada de los datos que se almacenan

