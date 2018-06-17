Synnopsis :

Best Easy Day Hikes Acadia National Park includes concise descriptions and detailed maps for easy-to-follow hikes in an area of Maine that has long captivated artists, millionaires, generations of families, and even presidents. Stroll along Ocean Path to see the pink granite cliffs, blue skies, and white surf. From atop Cadillac Mountain, watch fog rolling in over Frenchman Bay below. Look inside for: * Casual hikes to longer adventures * Hikes for everyone, including families * Mile-by-mile directions and clear trail maps * Trail Finder for best hikes for views, children, dogs, and ocean lovers * GPS coordinates



Author : Dolores Kong

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Dolores Kong ( 4✮ )

Link Download : https://bestnewsfile.blogspot.ru/?book=149300543X

