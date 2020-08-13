Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 subtitle text here PROPOSAL AND MARKETING PLAN Phone Email Street Address City, ST ZIP Code Company Name
www.companywebsite.com 2 SMA ISLAM CENDEKIA MUDA Gerakan Sosial Spiritual Berbasis Lembaga Pendidikan Al Quran I. PENDAHUL...
www.companywebsite.com 3 Kita dapat melihat bagaimana pendidikan Al Quran pada masa sekarang ini yang masih belum mampu me...
www.companywebsite.com 4 Sulami dari Utsman bin Affan Radhiyallahu Anhu, bahwa Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam ber...
www.companywebsite.com 5 2. Meningkatkan kemampuan membaca dan memahami al-Quran bagi masyarakat di sekitar SMA Islam Cend...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proposal program lembaga pendidikan al quran sma islam cendekia muda

18 views

Published on

proposal lem,mbaga pendidikan al quran

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proposal program lembaga pendidikan al quran sma islam cendekia muda

  1. 1. 1 subtitle text here PROPOSAL AND MARKETING PLAN Phone Email Street Address City, ST ZIP Code Company Name
  2. 2. www.companywebsite.com 2 SMA ISLAM CENDEKIA MUDA Gerakan Sosial Spiritual Berbasis Lembaga Pendidikan Al Quran I. PENDAHULUAN a. LatarBelakang Masalah Didalam pepatah Bahasa Arab, kita mengenal kalimat yang berbunyi “ Syubbaanul yaum Rijaalul Ghadd” yang artinya bahwa “ Pemuda hari ini merupakan pemimpin di masa depan”. Karena itu melalui pemuda lahbangsa ini mampu lahir,bangkit,berdiri danberjalanmenjadi bangsa yang berdaulatdengan berbagai dinamikanya. Sejarah pun telah menorehkan tintanya, bahwa dalam setiap momen penting bangsa ini, senantiasa melibatkan pemuda sebagai lokomotif penggeraknya, aktor intelekualnya dan rahasia kekuatanya. Peran pemuda yang strategis dan penting ini sampai di gambarkan oleh sahabat Rasulullah SAW yaitu Umar bin Khattab RA, dalam keterangan Hadist dijelaskan bahwa Umar pernah mengatakan : “Jika aku sedang mengalami kesulitan,maka yang akucari adalahpemuda.” Pemuda mampumenjadi inspirasi dan solusi bagi Umar bin Khattab RA. Oleh sebab itu, dari dulu hingga sekarang, pemuda merupakan pilar kebangkitan. Dalam setiap kebangkitan pemuda merupakan rahasia kekuatannya. Dalam setiap pemikiran, pemuda adalah pengibar panji-panjinya. Maka kalau hal ini diperbandingkan kepada perjuangan Nabi SAW, di Makkah itu kelihatan suatu pengalaman yang patut jadi pedoman. Yaitu yang telah dibawa Rasulullah Saw pun anak-anak muda, sedang orang tua telah tegak menjadi penghalang dan perintang, karena mereka telah tenggelam dengan kebatilan selama ini. Gerakansosial spiritual menjadi bagiandari kehidupan masyarakatMuslimdi Indonesia. Gerakan sosial spiritual merupakansebuah fenomena yang mencerminkanjiwa zamannya.Pendidikan islampada saat ini dihadapkan pada tantangan yang sangat besar, belum usai dengan bergulirnya era industri 4.0, kita dikejutkan lagi dengan munculnya society 5.0 yang harus dihadapi dan menjadi tantangan tersendiri dalam dunia pendidikan islam. Pada era digital, gerakan sosial spiritual mempunyai ciri tersendiri, di mana generasi muda Muslim sebagai motor penggerak gerakan-gerakan tersebut memanfaatkan segala potensi dan minat yang ada pada diri dan memanfaatkan kecanggihan teknologi komunikasi dalam menunjang visi misi gerakan social spiritual. Sebuah proses pembelajaran harus mampu menghasilkan out put yang benar–benar siap untuk terun didalammasyarakat.Prosesini akhirnya harusmampu membentuk individu yang siap pakai.Untuk itu maka harus ada proses pendidikan dan pembelajaran yang berbasis realita. Sebuah pendidikan dan pembelajaran yang mampu membaca kebutuhan masyarakat.
  3. 3. www.companywebsite.com 3 Kita dapat melihat bagaimana pendidikan Al Quran pada masa sekarang ini yang masih belum mampu memenuhi apa yang menjadi tuntutan dan kebutuhan masyarakat. Disinilah bagaimana pentingnya solusi untuk memenuhi tuntutan tersebut. Bagaimana para pemuda pemudi di SMA SIlam Cendekia Muda harus mampu mengambil peran dalam kebermanfaatan dan kebangkitan umat Islam terutama pendidkan Al Quran sebagai kebutuhan dasar masyarakat muslim. Ketika kita berkeyakinan bahwa agama Islam merupakan agama Rahmatan lil-‘Alamîn, maka harus mampu membuktikan sebagai “way of Life”, dimana Islam menjadi framemanusia dalam berfikir dan bertindak, menjadikan sebagai solusi dalam setiap permasalahan, hingga bumi ini beserta penduduknya merasakan keindahan Islam. Salah satu upaya mewujudkan itu semua adalah kembali berupaya mengakarkan Al-Qur’an secara terus menerus, ide dan gagasan yang ada dalam Al-Qur’an harus bisa dipahami secara komprehensif dan berkembang, memenuhi kebutuhan setiap jaman. Tidak terkecuali Al-Qur’an juga harus mampu membangkitkan kaum Muslimin kembali modern dan sekaligus menjawab tantangan modernitas. Bukanlah sesuatu yang asing bagi umat Islam, bahwa kemajuan dan kejayaan mereka sangatlah erat kaitannya dengan komitmen setiap individu terhadap ajaran Kitabullah dan Sunnah Nabi-Nya. Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wa sallam bersabda, “Sesungguhnya Allah akan mengangkat kedudukan sebagian kaum dengan sebab Kitab ini dan akan menghinakan yang lain dengan sebab Kitab ini pula.” (HR. Muslim dari sahabat Umar bin al-Khattab radhiyallahu’anhu). Oleh sebab itu, kebaikan umat ini tergantung kepada sejauh mana perhatian dan kesungguhan mereka dalam memahami dan mengamalkanajaransuci al-Qur’an.Rasulullahshallallahu‘alaihi wa sallambersabda,“Sebaik-baikkalian adalah orang yang mempelajari al-Qur’an dan mengajarkannya.” (HR. Bukhari dari sahabat Utsman bin Affan radhiyallahu’anhu) b. Nama Kegiatan Kegiatan ini akan digerakkan oleh pemuda-pemudi SMA Islam Cendekia Muda melalui wadah OSIS ( Organisasi Siswa Intra Sekolah ) dan kegiatan ini bernama “ Gerakan Sosial Spiritual Berbasis Lembaga Pendidikan Al Quran” c. Landasan Kegiatan 1. Al Quran “Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang selalu membaca kitab Allah dan mendirikan salat dan menafkahkan sebahagian dari rezeki yang Kami anugerahkan kepada mereka dengan diam- diam dan terang-terangan, mereka itu mengharapkan perniagaan yang tidak akan merugi”. “Agar Allah menyempurnakan kepada mereka pahala mereka dan menambah kepada mereka dari karunia-Nya. Sesungguhnya Allah Maha Pengampun lagi Maha Mensyukuri.” (QS. Fathir: 29-30). 2. Sunnah Dalam kitab Shahihnya, Imam Al-Bukhari meriwayatkan sebuah hadits dari Hajjaj bin Minhal dari Syu’bah dari Alqamah bin Martsad dari Sa’ad bin Ubaidah dari Abu Abdirrahman As-
  4. 4. www.companywebsite.com 4 Sulami dari Utsman bin Affan Radhiyallahu Anhu, bahwa Rasulullah Shallallahu Alaihi wa Sallam bersabda, “Sebaik-baik kalian adalah orang yang belajar Al-Qur`an dan mengajarkannya.” 3. Undang-Undang Dasar Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1945; Adapun ayat-ayat dari pasal 31 UUD 1945: 1) Setiap warga negara berhak mendapat pendidikan. 2) Setiap warga negara wajib mengikuti pendidikan dasar dan pemerintah wajib membiayainya. 3) Pemerintah mengusahakan dan menyelenggarakan satu sistem pendidikan nasional yang meningkatkan keimanan dan ketakwaan serta akhlak mulia dalam rangka mencerdaskan kehidupan bangsa yang diatur dengan undang-undang. 4) Negara memprioritaskan anggaran pendidikan sekurang-kurangnya 20% dari anggaran pendapatan dan belanja negara serta dari anggaran pendapatan dan belanja daerah untuk memenuhi kebutuhan penyelenggaraan pendidikan nasional. 5) Pemerintah memajukan ilmu pengetahuan dan teknologi dengan menjunjung tinggi nilai- nilai agama dan persatuan bangsa untuk kemajuan peradaban serta kesejahteraan umat manusia. 4. Undang-undang Nomor 20 Tahun 2003 tentang Sistem Pendidikan Nasional; Dalam UU ini penyelenggaraan pendidikan wajib memegang beberapa prinsip , yakni pendidikan diselenggarakan secara demokratis dan berkeadilan serta tidak diskriminatif dengan menjunjung tinggi hak asasi manusia, nilai keagamaan, nilai kultural, dan kemajemukan bangsa dengan satu kesatuan yang sistemik dengan sistem terbuka dan multimakna. 5. Permendikbud No. 6 Tahun 2019 tetang Pedoman Organisasi dan Tata Kerja Satuan Pendidikan Dasar dan Menengah 6. Permendikbud No. 23 Tahun 2015 Tentang Penumbuhan Budi Pekerti d. Bentuk Kegiatan Kegiatan ini dilaksanakan dalam bentuk : 1. Kegiatan tahsin dan hafalan Al Quran 2. Bimbingan pengajian iqro’ atau Metode Ummi bagi masyarakat sekitar sekolah SMA Islam Cendekia Muda, dan bimbingan membaca Al Quran bagi anak yatim dan orang – orang yang tidak mampu 3. Pengelolaan kajian Sirah Nabawiyyah rutin disekitar SMA Islam Cendekia Muda 4. Penyebarluasan informasi kajian dan dakwah islam melalui spanduk, pamflet dan buletin maupun media interne e. TujuanKegiatan Kegiatan ini bertujuan : 1. Menumbuhkan kecintaan kepada al-Quran pada masyarakat di sekitar SMA Islam Cendekia Muda umumnya dan bagi para siswa yatim dan tidak mampu pada khususnya
  5. 5. www.companywebsite.com 5 2. Meningkatkan kemampuan membaca dan memahami al-Quran bagi masyarakat di sekitar SMA Islam Cendekia Muda umumnya dan bagi para siswa yatim dan tidak mampu pada khususnya 3. Meningkatkan pemahaman umat terhadap ilmu agama khususnya Al Quran dan Sirah Nabawiyyah 4. Menyebarkan ilmu terutama mengenai Al Quran yang benar serta pengaplikasian Sirah Nabawiyyah dalam kehidupan sehari-hari 5. Membantu terwujudnya pemuda – pemudi Islam yang berakhlaq mulia sehingga tercipta suasana sekolah dan masyarakat sekitar sekolah yang lebih islami 6. Memberikan kesempatan menyalurkan bakat dan minat pemuda pemudi SMA Islam Cendekia Muda sehingga terbiasa melakukan kegiatan-kegiatan yang positif f. Target 1. Seluruh pengurus OSIS SMA Islam Cendekia Muda dan bisa menjadi siswa yang siap terjun dalam peranan di masyarakat 2. Pemuda pemudi SMA Islam Cendekia Muda yang mampu menfasilitasi kebutuhan lembaga pendidikan Al Quran di masyarakat. 3. Masyarakat di sekitar SMA Islam Cendekia Muda umumnya dan bagi para siswa yatim dan tidak mampu pada khususnya g. WaktudanTempat Kegiatan ini Insya Allah akan dilaksanakan pada: Hari : Senin – Jum’at Waktu : Jam 13:00 – 17:00 Tempat : Asrama Putra Vila Teduh RT.02 RW.04 No. 253/144F, Kelurahan Cibeunying Landeuh, Kecamatan Cibeunying Kaler Bandung h. Peserta Kegiatan H EADING 4 To get started right away, just tap any placeholdertext (such as this) and start typing to replace it with your own. Want to insert a picture from your files or add a shape, text box, or table? You got it! On the Insert tab of the ribbon, just tap the option you need. Find even more easy-to-use tools on the Insert tab, such as to add a hyperlink or insert a comment.

×