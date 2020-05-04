Successfully reported this slideshow.
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
PONE EN LA MESA UN MANTEL
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
EN EL MANTEL UNA JARRA
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
CON AGUA PARA BEBER
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
EN EL MANTEL UN FRUTERO
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
CON FRUTA PARA COMER
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
AHORA INVITA A PAJARITO
PAJARITA DE PAPEL
Y SE SIENTA JUNTO A �L
