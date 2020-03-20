Hoy el encargad1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOY EL ENCARGADO/A ES… ESCUCHAMOS: APRENDE LA LETRA "R" CON EL RAP DEL RINO RUFINO (YOUTUBE) PALABRAS CON LA "R" PLIM PLIM
¿QUÉ NECESITA LA SEMILLA PARA CRECER? DIBUJA LO QUE NECESITA Y ESCRIBE EL NOMBRE ENCIMA DE CADA DIBUJO (AGUA Y SOL)
ORDENA LAS FASES DE LA PLANTA PON LOS NÚMEROS DEL 1 AL 5.
  1. 1. HOY EL ENCARGADO/A ES… ESCUCHAMOS: APRENDE LA LETRA “R” CON EL RAP DEL RINO RUFINO (YOUTUBE) PALABRAS CON LA “R” PLIM PLIM (YOUTUBE) HACEMOS: LAS LETRAS DEL NOMBRE DEL ENCARGADO/A CON PLASTILINA RUBÉNCOPIA SU NOMBRE Nº DE LETRAS DEL NOMBRE ESCRIBE LAS VOCALES DEL NOMBRE DIBUJA A TU COMPÀÑERO/A
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ NECESITA LA SEMILLA PARA CRECER? DIBUJA LO QUE NECESITA Y ESCRIBE EL NOMBRE ENCIMA DE CADA DIBUJO (AGUA Y SOL)
  3. 3. ORDENA LAS FASES DE LA PLANTA PON LOS NÚMEROS DEL 1 AL 5.

