CMDA plots for sale in thirumazhisai 8548008822
Visit us . https://bit.ly/2DNS4PP
Plots starts from 16.50 lakhs onwards
Get 30,000 worth gold voucher
RERA APPROVAL NO - TN/01/LAYOUT/0103/2019
The available units are plots and the areas differs for each units from 600 to 2400 sqft. The starting price is from 16.5 lakhs till 66 lakh.
Amenties
9.08 Acres
214 Ready to Build Villa Plots
594 to 3018 SQ.FT
Part of a 45 acres Mini city
Proposed School & Children Learning Hub
Proposed Apartments in the Vicinity
Project highlights
45 Acres gated community
Propsed CBSE school
Children Learning Hub
Retail Arcade
Cement Roads
Ready to built plots
