Sap simple fiance online and classroom training

Jun. 18, 2021

  1. 1. Online/Corporate Training Recording of the class Software for Practice info@proexcellency.com Online/Corporate Training Recording of the class Email: info@proexcellency.com
  2. 2.  Simple Finance is an ERP financial software that runs on SAP HANA's in-memory platform which allows users to run real-time reports on operational and financial data.  Like other products on the HANA platform, the data is stored and processed in memory so you can analyze data quickly with few constraints.  SAP Simple Finance (S/4 HANA Finance) is one of the important modules to manage SAP Finance and Accounting powered by SAP HANA.  It is used to perform financial operations and accounting in real time and reporting using BI tools.  SAP Simple Finance helps to analyze the financial conditions of an organization in the market.
  3. 3. Advantages of Simple Finance: 1. Being a sap Hana based platform, sap s/4hana finance allows organizations to move from batch to real-time oriented process. 2. Being a Universal journal for both financial and management accounting allows organizations to have the same level up to date data access for all your apps. 3. Better business insights with no data duplicating and aggregations. 4. With s/4hana finance, you can get real-time insights on transactional, historical and present data. 5. predictive insights with advanced technologies like IOT, machine learning. 6. Disruption-free transitions. 7. Consolidate your finance. 8. consistent for on-premise and cloud. 9. global coverage 10. consumer-grade user experience.
  4. 4. Email : sangita@proexcellency.com, info@proexcellency.com Call or WhatsApp : +91- 9148251978 Landline: 08041506795 Website: www.proexcellency.com

