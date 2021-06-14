Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Compliance Management Compliance Management contains functions relating to import and export control regulations. This f...
Sap gts(global trade service) online training

Sap gts(global trade service) online training by proexcellency through online and classroom

  SAP Global Trade Services (GTS) is the system that lets you automate various services that can you can use for your foreign trade purposes. SAP GTS helps you to manage large numbers of business partners and documents, and ensure that your company always complies with constantly changing international legal regulations.  The SAP GTS system features functions in the following areas:  Compliance Management  Customs Management  Risk Management  Electronic Compliance Management
  Compliance Management contains functions relating to import and export control regulations. This feature allows you to monitor procedures that are subject to licensing requirements and to comply with international legal regulations which prevent and/or restrict trade with individuals, groups and individual countries.  Customs Management allows you to standardize and automate import and export procedures with customs authorities. Communication to the customs authorities can be done via the exchange of electronic messages, as well as the printing of the necessary forms. This simplifies and accelerates customs clearance and administration.  Risk Management is used for Letter of Credit processing, preference determination and the management of Long Term Vendor Declarations. Allowing you to minimize the financial risk associated with global trade activities.  Electronic Compliance Reporting ECR enables the regular issue of intrastate declarations to the authorities for Intra-European trade between two EU member states. The relevant data is collected from the logistics processes, and then sent to your national statistics authorities periodically.
