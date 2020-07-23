Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRACHEOSTOMY Ms.Sweta Bijukshe Lecturer BMI
ANATOMY
Definition  A tracheostomy is an artificial opening/or surgical opening made into the trachea ,making an opening in the a...
Proper Placement
An opening into the trachea usually between the second and third rings of cartilage.
Functions of Tracheostomy  Alternative pathway for breathing :this circumvents any obstruction in the upper airway from l...
Functions of Tracheostomy  Protects the airways :by using cuffed tube, tracheobronchial tree is protected against aspirat...
Indication  Respiratory obstruction  Retained secretions  Respiratory insufficiency
Respiratory obstruction 1.Infections -Acute laryngo- tracheo-bronchitis, acute epiglottitis, diphtheria, retropharyngeal a...
Retained secretions Unconscious patient following head injury and narcotic overdose (poisoning). Paralysis of respirator...
Respiratory insufficiency  Chronic lung conditions, viz. emphysema, chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, atelectasis
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY  Temporary  Permanent  Minitracheostomy (Cricothyroidotomy)
MINITRACHEOSTOMY
PARTS
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY TUBES  Plastic or metal  Cuffed or uncuffed  Fenestrated or unfenestrated  Double canula or sing...
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY TUBE  PLASTIC  METAL
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY TUBE  UNCUFFED  CUFFED
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY TUBE FENESTRATED UNFENESTRATED
TYPES OF TRACHEOSTOMY TUBES  SINGLE CANULA  DOUBLE CANULA
Purpose of care  To maintain airway patency by removing mucus and encrusted secretions.  To maintain cleanliness and pre...
• Be aware of when and why the trach was inserted , how it was performed, the type and size of tube inserted  Examine the...
 The nose provides warmth, moisture and filtration for the air we breath.  Having a tracheostomy tube by-passes these me...
Equipments
Procedure for suctioning
Introduce self and verify the client’s identity using agency protocol. Explain to the client everything that you need to...
2 Perform hand hygiene
3 Provide for client privacy.
4 Prepare the client and the equipment.  To promote lung expansion, assist the client to semi- Fowler’s or Fowler’s posit...
5 Suction the tracheostomy tube, if necessary  Put a clean glove on your nondominant hand and a sterile glove on your dom...
Contd… Unlock the inner cannula with the gloved hand. Remove it by gently pulling it out toward you in line with its curv...
6 Clean the inner cannula  Remove the inner cannula from the soaking solution.  Clean the lumen and entire inner cannula...
Contd….  After rinsing, gently tap the cannula against the inside edge of the sterile saline container.  Use a pipe clea...
7Replace the inner cannula, securing it in place. Insert the inner cannula by grasping the outer flange and inserting the...
8 Clean the incision site and tube flange. Using sterile applicators or gauze dressings moistened with normal saline, cle...
 Hydrogen peroxide may be used (usually in a half-strength solution mixed with sterile normal saline; use a separate ster...
Contd… Clean the flange of the tube in the same manner. Thoroughly dry the client’s skin and tube flanges with dry gauze...
9Apply a sterile dressing  Use a commercially prepared tracheostomy dressing of non- raveling material or open and refold...
1 0Change the tracheostomy ties  Change as needed to keep the skin clean and dry.  Twill tape and specially manufactured...
Contd…  Document all relevant information.  Record suctioning, tracheostomy care, and the dressing change, noting your a...
video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=90Dt iYJMQ4o
Sample Documentation  7/26/2017 Respirations 18-20/min. Lung sounds clear. Able to expectorate secretions requiring littl...
Nursing Management
Nursing diagnosis 1. Ineffective airway clearance r/t presence of tracheostomy tube & difficulty expectorating sputum as e...
Nursing diagnosis 4.Disturbed body image related to presence of tracheostomy 5.Ineffective therapeutic regimen management ...
1. Maintain airway  Assess amount, color, consistency of secretion  Auscultate breath sounds, noting areas of decreased ...
Maintain airway  Encourage slow deep breathing ,turning,& coughing to assist in mobilizing secretions  Position to allev...
2. Improve verbal communication  Assess patient ability to understand the spoken word & Assess patents ability to express...
Improve verbal communication  Provide reassurance about patients condition to allay fear and frustration.  Instruct pati...
3. Improve swallowing  Provide/monitor consistency of food/liquid based on findings of swallowing study to ease swallowin...
4.Improve Body Image  Assess patient’s feelings about tracheostomy.  Approach patient with an accepting attitude.  Allo...
5.Infection Control  Assess & observe –stoma erythema ,odor, irritation inflammation ,pus.  Assess vita sign.  Use good...
5.Infection Control  Maintain sterile technique when suctioning and providing tracheostomy care to reduce occurrence of i...
Teaching on tracheostomy care & disease process  Demonstrate skill for patient.  Give clear ,step-step directions so pat...
Contd… Teaching :Disease process  Identify possible etiologies so patient understands rationale for tracheostomy.  Descr...
Contd…  Refer patient to local community agencies/support groups to provide ongoing assistance and support.
References Lewis, l. S., Heitkemper, M. M., Dirksen, R. S., & O'Brien, G. P. (2005). Medical Surgical Nursing-Assessment a...
  Lewis, l. S., Heitkemper, M. M., Dirksen, R. S., & O'Brien, G. P. (2005). Medical Surgical Nursing-Assessment and Management of Clinical Problems (7 ed.). New Delhi: Elsevier. Williams, S. L., & Hopper, D. P. (2003). Medical Surgical Nursing (2 ed.). Philadelphia: F.A.Davis Company. Efi, E., & Ekaterini, L. (2010). Tracheostomy and Nursing care (Vol. 11).

