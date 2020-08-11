Reflective material market by reports and data

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reflective Material MarketTo Reach USD 6.43 Billion By 2027 www.reportsanddata.com
Market Summary The Global Reflective Material Market is projected to reach 6.43 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for...
Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The fabric product segment is expected to register the highe...
Market Summary • For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Reflective Material Marke...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized researc...
Reflective Material Market

  2. 2. Market Summary The Global Reflective Material Market is projected to reach 6.43 billion in 2027. The increasing demand for materials that offer high visibility, thus providing safety in the workplace and reducing the number of accidents, is primarily driving the market’s growth during the forecast period. The market is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing demand from the construction and textile sector. These materials provide high visibility and are beneficial in low light conditions like snow, fog, and darkness after nightfall. Rapid industrialization and development of infrastructure are taking place in most of the countries, and this is propelling the construction sector around the world. The safety of workers involved in construction activities is an issue in which reflective materials addresses and stringent worker safety regulations are driving the market’s growth. Apart from these usages of such materials in traffic signals offer better traffic management. Fluctuations and volatility in prices of raw materials like reflective micro prisms, glass, aluminum have been noticed in the last few years. Thus major manufacturers of the industry are facing a challenge dealing with this issue. There is also an imbalance in the supply and demand of materials in the market. Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/reflective-materials-market
  3. 3. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The fabric product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period because these materials are extensively used in manufacturing jackets, safety clothing, gloves, reflective hats, and others. Fabrics having reflective material offer act as high visibility apparel and help in avoiding accidents. • Microprismatic materials offer retro reflection and help in producing bright reflective appearance on garments and various accessories. • The textile application segment is predicted to have significant growth during the forecast period due to the widespread usage of reflective materials in different apparel, thus making the apparels bright, easily noticeable, and flame resistant. • Key players in the market include 3M, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Dominic Optical, NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO. INC., REFLOMAX, Palho Group, Jinsung Corporation, Viz Reflectives, and Daoming Optics & Chemical Co. Ltd, among others.
  4. 4. Market Summary • For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Reflective Material Market market on the basis of Product, Material Type, Application and region: • Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) • Fabric • Sheet • Coatings • Paints & Inks • Tape & Films • Specialty Products • Others • Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027) • Microprismatic • Glass • Ceramic Beads
