Polymer nanocomposites market by reports and data

Polymer Nanocomposites Market To Reach USD 14.58 Billion By 2027
Market Summary The global Polymer Nanocomposites market is forecast to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new...
Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The automobile & aerospace segment dominated the world indus...
Market Summary Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epoxy Resin Polyamide Polyethylene Polypropylene Others A...
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized researc...
  1. 1. Polymer Nanocomposites Market To Reach USD 14.58 Billion By 2027
  2. 2. Market Summary The global Polymer Nanocomposites market is forecast to reach USD 14.58 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for polymer nanocomposites is anticipated to see significant growth due to growth in end-use applications, including aerospace engineering, automobiles industry, construction, renewable energy sources, defense, and food. Increasing demand for products in the global packaging and automotive sectors will be the primary reason for the development of the market over the forecast period. The product enhances the characteristics of artificial plastics like the features of gas barriers, tensile stability, electrical conductivity, flame retardance, rheology, and more. Such products are slowly substituting heavy metals used in various industries, such as aerospace and the automotive sector. Some other major growth factors encouraging the market is increased nanomaterial research and development activities. Significant nations, including the United States and Japan, are spending massive sums of money in the development of facilities for research work. Likewise, several private companies are still taking steps to develop nanotechnology around the globe. Increasing nanotechnology development programs will thus improve the market share in the coming years. Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/polymer-nanocomposites-market
  3. 3. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • The automobile & aerospace segment dominated the world industry in 2019, with a share of about 30.88%. The section is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020 to 2027 further. It can be expected to create lucrative opportunities for polymer nanocomposites in the industry due to the increasing demand for lightweight automobiles. • Owing to its sufficiently advanced distribution network industries, powerful analysis capabilities, coupled with a highly qualified workforce and increasing R&D initiatives, the U.S. is one of the prominent market nations. • The significant players in the market are Arkema, RTP Company, Nanocyl SA, Unitika, Evonik, Minerals Technologies, Hybrid Plastics, Nylon Corporation of America, Ad-Nano Technologies, and 3M, among others. • The Asia Pacific driven by China, India, and Japan's production may record improvements in revenue with a CAGR of 16.3% by 2027 related to the growing infrastructure and increasing demands for high-quality composites in the region.
  4. 4. Market Summary Polymer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Epoxy Resin Polyamide Polyethylene Polypropylene Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive & Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Packaging Biomedical Paints & Coatings Others
  Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

