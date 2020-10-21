Biologics market by reports and data

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Biologics Market To Reach USD 625.6 Billion By 2026 www.reportsanddata.com
  2. 2. Market Summary According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Biologics market was valued at USD 251.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 625.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.9%. The study covers Biologics, a drug that contains living organisms or their specific components or by- products. Biologic medicines are usually injected into the patient’s body because of its large molecular size (200-1000x) and fragile molecular structure. Parts of organisms like their cells, tissues, recombinant proteins, genes, allergens, blood or blood components, and vaccines are used in biologic drugs. Biologics are used for the treatment of various diseases and conditions like anemia, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases. Biologics are changing the ways doctors treat common conditions that have plagued individuals for years. . Biologics have various potential advantages as they can, theoretically, be customized to hit specific ‘gene targets’ in the human body. AbbVie’s Humira (adalimumab) – a drug used to treat autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis. Biologics products including those which are manufactured by biotechnology are heat sensitive and susceptible to contamination. Hence, it is essential to maintain aseptic condition from initial manufacturing process till the end of the production, Biologic drugs have witnessed a significant success rate, notably in cancer and autoimmune diseases. Read More: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/biologics-market www.reportsanddata.com
  3. 3. Market Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • On the basis of application, Cancer is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 12.4%.The key factor responsible for the growth of the segment is predominant rise in cancer and geriatric population worldwide. • Cancer application segment holds a market share of 42.2% followed by autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases holding 35.9% and 14.6% respectively. • Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 21.4% of the global Biologics market due to the large prevalence of target diseases in countries like India and China. • Stringent government regulations and associated side effects like gastrointestinal complications, change in blood pressure, chest pain, breathing problems etc. are the key challenges faced by the Biologics market players. • Key participants include Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S. www.reportsanddata.com
  4. 4. Market Summary • For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Biologics market on the basis of product, application, end use and region: • Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) • Monoclonal Antibodies • Vaccines • Recombinant Hormones/Proteins • Cellular Based Biologics • Gene Based Biologics • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026) • Cancer • Infectious Diseases • Autoimmune diseases • Others www.reportsanddata.com
