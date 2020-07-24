Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Grow Your Business with Farmers Insurance Be in business for yourself, but not by yourself Be in Your Business For Yoursel...
As a President of Agency Operation of Greater Southern California Farmers® Insurance, my responsibility is to recruit and ...
Seeking: Entrepreneurs, Self starters, and Leaders
Why Seek to Own Your Own Business? ❏ Be Your Own Boss ❏ Security ❏ Freedom ❏ Retirement ❏ Equity ❏ Legacy ❏ Unlimited inco...
The U of F in-depth training program has been voted the #1 training program in the World by Training magazine.
Organizational structure Stock Insurers vs Mutual Insurers vs Reciprocal Insurers PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL Agenda Introd...
www.donaldswansoninsurance.com
Bojidira Maximova Business Consultant Cynthia Senior Business Consultaess Consultant Negin Miresmaily Director of Agency A...
Corporate Support Randi Zakrzewski Robert Castro Dan Fash Distribution Consultant Sales Coach Commercial Field Underwriter
The Retail Program
What do you know about insurance? Do you know how insurance agents get paid? • New Business Commissions You make commissio...
Potential New Business Commissions per households Product Premium/Year New Business Commission(%) New Business Commission(...
Potential new business commissions per month by selling 1 commercial and 2 Life Product Premium Average new business commi...
Total Commissions for the Quarter Total Personal Lines = $11,220 Total Commercial/Life = $4,539 Total Commissions= $15,759
Associate Agent to Retail Bonus illustration
Estimating Your Costs and Revenue is not easy. We Help You Do That! What is next??• What is next?
What is Next ? 1. Schedule your second appointment for your second meeting with Negin Miresmaily. Negin.dswanson@farmersag...
Thank YOU • Donald Swanson, Insurance Agency, Inc. • President of Agency Operation • 1011 Camino Del Rio South, Suit 100 •...
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity

27 views

Published on

Start your own insurance business with no money and assets
Being mentored by our team and get paid at the same time

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Farmers insurance small associate agent opportunity

  1. 1. Grow Your Business with Farmers Insurance Be in business for yourself, but not by yourself Be in Your Business For Yourself but not By Yourself. Negin Miresmaily, MBA Director of Agency Acquisition Farmers Insurance
  2. 2. As a President of Agency Operation of Greater Southern California Farmers® Insurance, my responsibility is to recruit and train entrepreneurs to take full advantage of what I believe is the best small business opportunity in America Today-being a Farmers Agency Owner. My championship district office uses the Farmers Insurance Agency Marketing Platform. I started my career as a Professional Numismatist when I opened my first Corporation, Gulf Coast Coins. Then I moved into Wholesale and Retail Jewelry Manufacturing. I operated in this industry for another 5 years until he settled on Insurance and Financial Services, where I have remained for 31 years. Currently, I oversee more than 40,000 policyholders and 43 agencies. My credentials include: • Farmers Agency Development Manager of the Year Award • Multiple Manager of the Year Awards, Sales and Growth Awards I have been recognized by the Farmers Insurance Group as a Championship District Office in 2009 and 2012. My most recent accomplishments include being honored as a leader among my peers at Farmers Insurance, by achieving toppers 2004,2009,2010,2012, and 2014, 2018, and 2019. I was recognized as one of the top 25 in the United States in 2019. Donald Swanson (LUTCF) President of Agency Operations Greater San Diego area Donald Swanson Biography
  3. 3. Seeking: Entrepreneurs, Self starters, and Leaders
  4. 4. Why Seek to Own Your Own Business? ❏ Be Your Own Boss ❏ Security ❏ Freedom ❏ Retirement ❏ Equity ❏ Legacy ❏ Unlimited income ❏ What’s Next?
  5. 5. The U of F in-depth training program has been voted the #1 training program in the World by Training magazine.
  6. 6. Organizational structure Stock Insurers vs Mutual Insurers vs Reciprocal Insurers PROPRIETARY & CONFIDENTIAL Agenda Introductions Conversion Requirements Contract Review Financial Support Incentive Programs Awards Zurich Insurance Group Farmers Group, Inc. Truck Underwriters Association Fire Underwriters Association Farmers Life Farmers Insurance Exchange Policyholders Board of Governors Attorney in Fact relationship Truck Insurance Exchange Fire Insurance Exchange. Foremost Bristol West 21st Century. Farmers Financial Solutions
  7. 7. www.donaldswansoninsurance.com
  8. 8. Bojidira Maximova Business Consultant Cynthia Senior Business Consultaess Consultant Negin Miresmaily Director of Agency Acquisition
  9. 9. Corporate Support Randi Zakrzewski Robert Castro Dan Fash Distribution Consultant Sales Coach Commercial Field Underwriter
  10. 10. The Retail Program
  11. 11. What do you know about insurance? Do you know how insurance agents get paid? • New Business Commissions You make commissions on all NEW Business you write with Farmers • Service Renewal Commissions ( Residual income) You receive service commissions on all renewing business annually ( 6 months auto)
  12. 12. Potential New Business Commissions per households Product Premium/Year New Business Commission(%) New Business Commission($) Auto (2 autos) $1900 ($950 per auto) 9% $171 Home $1,290 14% $180 Umbrella $230 10% $23 Household Total: $ 374 10 households x $374 ≈ $3740 (monthly) 3 months x $3740 = $11,220 (quarterly)
  13. 13. Potential new business commissions per month by selling 1 commercial and 2 Life Product Premium Average new business commission (%) New Business commission ($) Life $975 50% $488 Commercial ( 1commercial) $3850 15% $ 537 Total $976(2x $488) +$537=$ 1,513 Quarterly total: $ 4539 ( 2 Life a month and 1 Commercial a month)
  14. 14. Total Commissions for the Quarter Total Personal Lines = $11,220 Total Commercial/Life = $4,539 Total Commissions= $15,759
  15. 15. Associate Agent to Retail Bonus illustration
  16. 16. Estimating Your Costs and Revenue is not easy. We Help You Do That! What is next??• What is next?
  17. 17. What is Next ? 1. Schedule your second appointment for your second meeting with Negin Miresmaily. Negin.dswanson@farmersagency.com Tel. 949-923-1523 2. Determine Timeline and path that bests suits you 3. Start Onboarding process. 4. Execute a plan and timeline to start your farmers insurance agency.
  18. 18. Thank YOU • Donald Swanson, Insurance Agency, Inc. • President of Agency Operation • 1011 Camino Del Rio South, Suit 100 • San Diego, CA 92108 • • Tel. 949-923-1523 • 6192430222 • www.farmersinsurance.careers

×