Kindle Rethinking the Office Full
[Overview] Of Ebooks Titles Rethinking the Office
Corporate leaders are suddenly faced with the challenge of achieving the right balance between the hybrid...
Kindle Rethinking the Office Full
Marketing
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views

0

Kindle Rethinking the Office Full

Marketing
Aug. 27, 2021
9 views

[Overview] Of Ebooks Titles Rethinking the Office
Corporate leaders are suddenly faced with the challenge of achieving the right balance between the hybridization of the office and retaining the value that workplaces deliver - talent, culture, collaboration, innovation. They are grappling with how to allocate capital to workplaces and workspaces--if at all. Do we need an office? How much should we spend on physical spaces? And what should they look like to maximize value?This book will provide answers. It will provide a framework for corporate leaders to:Understand what the corporate workplace and workforce of the future will look like Measure the cost and reward of the physical office for their business Decide how to allocate capital based on their assessment and needs.The book will provide Fortune 500 examples across multiple industries and sectors, and across various types of workplaces (manufacturing, offices, warehouses, clinics, public institutions) to illustrate how other leading organizations are working their way through the decision.
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Kindle Rethinking the Office Full

