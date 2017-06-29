#WEARsustain UK Launch, 3rd May 2017 Winner of the EU Horizon 2020 ‘Innovation Action’ ICT-36-2016 Award Launch event for ...
#WEARsustain Join The Conversation ● Twitter: @wearsustain ● Facebook: WEARsustain ● LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/WEARLinkedin ...
#WEARsustain APPLY: OPEN CALL 1 €2.4m Creative industry and technology collaboration funding for wearable tech, smart or e...
#WEARsustain CALLS THEMES: How can artists & designers and technologists can collaborate to: Environment: solve environmen...
#WEARsustain APPLICATION STRUCTURE: • An executive summary of the project (max. 1 page) • A presentation of the team, thei...
#WEARsustain Open Call 1 is aimed at projects that have a working prototype of TRL 3 and are ready to develop their protot...
#WEARsustain TRL 3 looks like this:
#WEARsustain SUPPORT SERVICES - Hubs, Expert & Mentors ● Design & Aesthetics ● Ethics & Sustainability ● ICT Technology ● ...
#WEARsustain Find a partner/support: WEAR Network and ecosystem at https://network.wearsustain.eu/
#WEARsustainAPPLICATIONS via F6S PLATFORM
#WEARsustain WEBINARS If you want more help on applying or any other related concerns, please go to: http://wearsustain.eu...
#WEARsustain FEEDBACK Please take 5 minutes to let us know about you and what you thought about this event Visit: http://b...
#WEARsustain THANK YOU! info@wearsustain.eu www.wearsustain.eu @WEARsustain On Facebook - WearSustain
WEAR Sustain Open Call 1 Launch event London May 3rd, 2017

  1. 1. #WEARsustain UK Launch, 3rd May 2017 Winner of the EU Horizon 2020 ‘Innovation Action’ ICT-36-2016 Award Launch event for Northern Europe @ Digital Catapult, London
  2. 2. #WEARsustain Join The Conversation ● Twitter: @wearsustain ● Facebook: WEARsustain ● LinkedIn: http://bit.ly/WEARLinkedin ● Slido: Join at Slido.com with #WEARLDN ABOUT
  3. 3. #WEARsustain APPLY: OPEN CALL 1 €2.4m Creative industry and technology collaboration funding for wearable tech, smart or e-textiles co-creation. Opened 1st April | Deadline 31st May €50K funding per project Interdisciplinary, sustainability and ethics themed design and/or artists & technologists Scope: wearables and e-textiles that you wear on your body and that may collect body data and/or data about your environment
  4. 4. #WEARsustain CALLS THEMES: How can artists & designers and technologists can collaborate to: Environment: solve environmental issues associated with creating, using and discarding wearable devices and smart textiles? Use, Reuse and Waste: develop new wearables using technologies, textiles and materials that engage with sustainable use, reuse or waste? Body/Physiology/Somatics: address and combat the negative impact of wearable technologies and smart textiles on the body? Energy: develop wearable devices and smart textiles that harvest or make use of alternative energy? Emotional and Mental Health: develop wearable devices and smart textiles that minimise the negative impact on users emotional and mental health, and enhance comfort and wellbeing? Ethical Social/Cultural/Economic Use of Data: develop wearable devices and smart textiles that create social, cultural and economic sustainability for data collection and processing? Open Category
  5. 5. #WEARsustain APPLICATION STRUCTURE: • An executive summary of the project (max. 1 page) • A presentation of the team, their expertise, previous realised projects on wearables incl. contact details and CV of the management team members (max. 1 page) • A project pitch (max. 5 pages) where the project is proposed on the basis of the NABC method (Need, Approach, Benefit, Competition), including a description of the technology and design thinking methodologies used in the project • A prototype plan of how they will develop over the course of 6 months from where the project is located in the development process at the time of submission to a fully market ready prototype. The plan will describe the key milestones of the project, a brief description of the deliverables and the budget (max. 2 pages) • A concrete (business/social) case for the application of their idea (max. 1 page) • A video pitch of the project (max 3 minutes) consisting of all the above topics.
  6. 6. #WEARsustain Open Call 1 is aimed at projects that have a working prototype of TRL 3 and are ready to develop their prototype into a market-ready product.
  7. 7. #WEARsustain Open Call 1 is aimed at projects that have a working prototype of TRL 3 and are ready to develop their prototype into a market-ready product. TRL3 TRL7 A first proof of concept prototype, showing the planned interaction, and demonstrating the feasibility of manual production. Technology is now integrated into prototype, is functional and tested in environment with target users validating functionality and usefulness.
  8. 8. #WEARsustain TRL 3 looks like this:
  9. 9. #WEARsustain SUPPORT SERVICES - Hubs, Expert & Mentors ● Design & Aesthetics ● Ethics & Sustainability ● ICT Technology ● Prototyping ● Data & Data Models ● User-centred Design ● Validation Trails/Living Lab Experiments ● Business ● Venturing ● Legal We are looking for Hubs, Expert & Mentors
  10. 10. #WEARsustain Find a partner/support: WEAR Network and ecosystem at https://network.wearsustain.eu/
  11. 11. #WEARsustainAPPLICATIONS via F6S PLATFORM
  12. 12. #WEARsustain WEBINARS If you want more help on applying or any other related concerns, please go to: http://wearsustain.eu/events/
  13. 13. #WEARsustain FEEDBACK Please take 5 minutes to let us know about you and what you thought about this event Visit: http://bit.ly/WEARFeedbackEvents
  14. 14. #WEARsustain THANK YOU! info@wearsustain.eu www.wearsustain.eu @WEARsustain On Facebook - WearSustain

